GK Questions 2020 For May 28 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions PDF available online.

Top GK Questions for May 6, 2020

1. Who has inaugurated the Indian Dispute Resolution Centre, which provides a paperless dispute resolution environment?

Ranjan Gogoi

A K Sikri

Dipak Misra

Jagdish Singh Khehar

2. The Homolographic projection has the correct representation of ------------.

shape

area

baring

distance

3. Who invented the BALLPOINT PEN?

Biro Brothers

Waterman Brothers

Bicc Brothers

Write Brothers

4. Who has been named as World Bank's new Vice President and chief economist?

Carmen Reinhart

Armen Alchian

James M. Buchanan

Luc Coene

5. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) following the expansion of the lockdown predicted by American multinational financial services company Goldman Sachs Group?

-0.4%

-1.4%

-2.4%

-3.4%

6. Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?

Tiruchirappalli

Nashik

Gurgaon

New Delhi

7. Which state has launched ₹1,110 crores 'ReStart' a new programme to support & boost the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise sector in the State?

Telangana

Jharkhand

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

8. Which of the following is not associated with the UNO?

ILO

WHO

ASEAN

All of the above

9. Under which section of IPC sedition law is presented?

Section 121

Section 123

Section 124

Section 122

10. Who was appointed as the 37th National President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organization?

Nirmala Phookan

Harjinder Kaur

Jahnabi Phookan

Simran Kaur

11. Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the procurement of how many items only from local suppliers to boost the "Make in India" initiative?

12

16

26

22

12. "Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

National Institute Of Design (NID)

National Institute Of Fashion Technology

International Institute Of Fashion Technology

The India Design Council

13. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification for the emission norms for the L7 category for BS-VI vehicles. Who is the current Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways?

Ramvilas Paswan

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

14. National Tribal Dance Festival will be held in which of the following cities?

Indore

Raipur

Ranchi

Kohima

15. Who won men's events respectively in Steinitz Memorial online blitz chess?

Daniil Dubov

Viswanathan Anand

Magnus Carlsen

Garry Kasparov

16. Balbir Singh Sr. passed away on May 25, 2020, at the age of 96. He belongs to which of the following sports?

Hockey

Kabaddi

Football

Table tennis

17. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with --------------.

zones of climate

zones of oceans

zones of land

zones of cyclonic depressions

18. In which decade was the first solid-state integrated circuit demonstrated?

The 1950s

The 1960s

The 1970s

The 1980s

19. International passengers arriving in India will have to give an undertaking before boarding that they would undergo a mandatory quarantine for how many days?

21 days

14 days

7 days

15 days

20. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) predicted by Japanese brokerage firm Nomura Holdings?

-5.2%

-3.2%

-2.2%

-1.2%

21. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?

18%

21%

28%

25%

22. Footballer, Artiz Aduriz announced his retirement at the age of 39 after finding out that he requires prosthetic hip replacement surgery. He is from which country?

Croatia

Spain

Ukraine

Portugal

23. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members

every 6 months

every 3 months

every year

every month

24. From when will be 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, available across the country?

30th June

1st July

2nd July

5th July

25. Lt. General PS Rajeshwar has commissioned the 103rd Landing Craft Utility (LCU) MK IV class vessel 'INLCU L 57' into the Indian Navy at which port?

Mormugao Port

Port Blair Port

Tuticorin Port

Mumbai Port

26. According to the report titled 'Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective-March 2020' how many new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in March 2020?

5.21 lakh

8.21 lakh

11.83 lakh

9.83 lakh

27. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?

33.9%

47%

45.2%

35%

28. Which day World Teachers Day is celebrated?

7th October

3rd October

4th October

5th October

29. Which state postal department tie up to supply 'Shahi Lichi' of Muzaffarpur and 'Zardalu Mango' of Bhagalpur to consumers at their doorstep?

Bihar

Jharkhand

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

30. Sports Authority Gujarat signed an MoU with which institute to impart training for personality and skill development for aspiring athletes in the state?

Times Centre for Learning Limited

Change Institutes

Intrada School Of Executive Coaching

Udaan Training Services

GK 2020 Answers

1. Who has inaugurated the Indian Dispute Resolution Centre, which provides a paperless dispute resolution environment?

Answer- A K Sikri

2. The Homolographic projection has the correct representation of ------------.

Answer- area

3. Who invented the BALLPOINT PEN?

Answer- Biro Brothers

4. Who has been named as World Bank's new Vice President and chief economist?

Answer- Carmen Reinhart

5. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) following the expansion of the lockdown predicted by American multinational financial services company Goldman Sachs Group?

Answer- -0.4%

6. Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?

Answer- New Delhi

7. Which state has launched ₹1,110 crores 'ReStart' a new programme to support & boost the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise sector in the State?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

8. Which of the following is not associated with the UNO?

Answer- ASEAN

9. Under which section of IPC sedition law is presented?

Answer- Section 124

10. Who was appointed as the 37th National President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organization?

Answer- Jahnabi Phookan

11. Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the procurement of how many items only from local suppliers to boost the "Make in India" initiative?

Answer- 26

12. "Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

Answer- The India Design Council

13. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification for the emission norms for the L7 category for BS-VI vehicles. Who is the current Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways?

Answer- Nitin Jairam Gadkari

14. National Tribal Dance Festival will be held in which of the following cities?

Answer- Raipur

15. Who won men's events respectively in Steinitz Memorial online blitz chess?

Answer- Magnus Carlsen

16. Balbir Singh Sr. passed away on May 25, 2020 at the age of 96. He belongs to which of the following sports?

Answer- Hockey

17. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with --------------.

Answer- O zones of climate

18. In which decade was the first solid-state integrated circuit demonstrated?

Answer- 1950s

19. International passengers arriving in India will have to give an undertaking before boarding that they would undergo a mandatory quarantine for how many days?

Answer- 14 days

20. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) predicted by Japanese brokerage firm Nomura Holdings?

Answer- -5.2%

21. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?

Answer- 21%

22. Footballer, Artiz Aduriz announced his retirement at the age of 39 after finding out that he requires prosthetic hip replacement surgery. He is from which country?

Answer- Spain

23. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members

Answer- every month

24. From when will be 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, available across the country?

Answer- 1st July

25. Lt. General PS Rajeshwar has commissioned the 103rd Landing Craft Utility (LCU) MK IV class vessel 'INLCU L 57' into the Indian Navy at which port?

Answer- Port Blair Port

26. According to a report titled 'Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective-March 2020' how many new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in March 2020?

Answer- 8.21 lakh

27. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent graduates are found to be employable in 2019?

Answer- 47%

28. Which day World Teachers Day is celebrated?

Answer- 5th October

29. Which state postal department tie up to supply 'Shahi Lichi' of Muzaffarpur and 'Zardalu Mango' of Bhagalpur to consumers at their doorstep?

Answer- Bihar

30. Sports Authority Gujarat signed an MoU with which institute to impart training for personality and skill development for aspiring athletes in the state?

Answer- Times Centre for Learning Limited

