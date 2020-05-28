Current Affairs 2020 For May 28 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough.

Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 28, 2020

1. HIL INDIA, a PSU under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals is to supply 25 MT Malathion Technical for supply to locust control programme to which country under Government to Government arrangement?

Bhutan

Iraq

Nepal

Iran

2. The higher the wind speed and the longer the fetch or distance of open water across which the wind blows and waves travel, the ____ waves and the ____ energy they process.

larger, more

larger, less

smaller, more

smaller, less

3. What J Dunlop invented?

Pneumatic rubber tire

Automobile wheel rim

Rubber boot

Model aeroplanes

4. What is India's growth rate in 2020 as per IMF?

2.9%

4.9%

3.9%

1.9%

5. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?

Lucknow

New Delhi

Kochi

Mumbai

6. Which of the following is not a chief organ of the United Nations Organisations?

International Labour Organisation

Security Council

International Court of Justice

General Assembly

7. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) would be set up for __________ ?

Conservation of Cows

Protection of Cows

Progeny of Cows

All of the above

8. India saved Rs 89,122 crore through energy efficiency initiatives by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) in 2018-19. Who is the current Union Minister of Power?

Jitendra Singh

Prahalad Singh Patel

Mansukh L. Mandaviya

R K Singh

9. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish' for jobs in India?

Sheffield Hallam University

Portsmouth College

Highbury College

Durham University

10. Which country has celebrated the greatest and longest Hindu festival "BadaDashain"?

Nepal

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Afghanistan

11. Which state will set up a Migration Commission for the employment of migrant labourers in the state?

Rajasthan

Punjab

Bihar

Uttar Pradesh

12. The hazards of radiation belts include -------------.

deterioration of electronic circuits

damage of solar cells of spacecraft

adverse effect on living organisms

All of the above

13. Which scientist discovered the radioactive element radium?

Isaac Newton

Albert Einstein

Benjamin Franklin

Marie Curie

14. The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $902 million to how much dollars in the week to April 3 due to a fall in foreign currency assets?

$574.66 billion

$474.66 billion

$774.66 billion

$674.66 billion

15. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?

1440

2040

1,840

1740

16. Permanent Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of SAARC programme is located at ----------.

Dhaka

New Delhi

Colombo

Kathmandu

17. Name the bill that was passed in the Parliament that seeks to clarify that allottees under a real estate project should be treated as financial creditors.

Recovery of Non-Performing Assets Bill, 2017

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (First Amendment) Bill, 2017

Recovery of Non-Performing Assets (Amendment) Bill, 2018

18. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?

Samudra Setu

COVID-Help

Samudra Help

COVID Setu

19. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Bombay

IIT Madras

IIT Indore

20. What is the theme of the 2019 edition of World Tribal Day (WTD)?

Indigenous People

Indigenous Regions

Indigenous Cultures

Indigenous Languages

21. Who has been appointed as the Member of Commission on Economic Recovery of New York?

Siddhartha Mukherjee

Satish Tripathi

Rohan Tripathi

Abhinay Mukherjee

22. The great Victoria Desert is located in -----------.

Canada

West Africa

Australia

North America

23. When was barb wire patented?

1874

1840

1895

1900

24. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?

Operation Mongoose

Operation Environment

Operation Clean Art

Operation Woodrose

25. The Indian delegation to the first World Conference on Human Rights was led by ------------.

Dr Manmohan Singh

Farooq Abdullah

Dinesh Singh

Alam Khan

26. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?

Maldives

Mauritius

Fiji

Seychelles

27. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Tamil Nadu

Banaras Hindu University

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka

28. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

29. Which company has signed an agreement for acquiring 24% stake in Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation for Rs 48 crore?

HSRC

Indian Mill and Railway Company

RVNL

RITES

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. HIL INDIA, a PSU under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals is to supply 25 MT Malathion Technical for supply to locust control programme to which country under Government to Government arrangement?

Answer- Iran

2. The higher the wind speed and the longer the fetch or distance of open water across which the wind blows and waves travel, the ____ waves and the ____ energy they process.

Answer- larger, more

3. What J. Dunlop invented?

Answer- Pneumatic rubber tire

4. What is India's growth rate in 2020 as per IMF?

Answer- 1.9%

5. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?

Answer- New Delhi

6. Which of the following is not a chief organ of the United Nations Organisations?

Answer- International Labour Organisation

7. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) would be set up for __________ ?

Answer- All of the above

8. India saved Rs 89,122 crore through energy efficiency initiatives by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) in 2018-19. Who is the current Union Minister of Power?

Answer- R K Singh

9. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish' to the students for jobs in India?

Answer- Portsmouth College

10. Which country has celebrated the greatest and longest Hindu festival "BadaDashain"?

Answer- Nepal

11. Which state will set up a Migration Commission for the employment of migrant labourers in the state?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

12. The hazards of radiation belts include -------------.

Answer- All of the above

13. Which scientist discovered the radioactive element radium?

Answer- Marie Curie

14. The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $902 million to how much dollars in the week to April 3 due to a fall in foreign currency assets?

Answer- $474.66 billion

15. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?

Answer- 1,840

16. Permanent Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of SAARC programme is located at ----------.

Answer- Kathmandu

17. Name the bill that was passed in the Parliament that seeks to clarify that allottees under a real estate project should be treated as financial creditors.

Answer- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018

18. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?

Answer- Samudra Setu

19. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?

Answer- IIT Kharagpur

20. What is the theme of the 2019 edition of World Tribal Day (WTD)?

Answer- Indigenous Languages

21. Who has been appointed as the Member of Commission on Economic Recovery of New York?

Answer- Siddhartha Mukherjee

22. The great Victoria Desert is located in -----------.

Answer- Australia

23. When was barb wire patented?

Answer- 1874

24. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?

Answer- Operation Clean Art

25. The Indian delegation to the first World Conference on Human Rights was led by ------------.

Answer- Dr Manmohan Singh

26. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?

Answer- Maldives

27. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?

Answer- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka

28. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

29. Which company has signed an agreement for acquiring 24% stake in Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation for Rs 48 crore?

Answer- RITES

