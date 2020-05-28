Current Affairs 2020 For May 28 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough.
Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 26 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 26 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. HIL INDIA, a PSU under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals is to supply 25 MT Malathion Technical for supply to locust control programme to which country under Government to Government arrangement?
2. The higher the wind speed and the longer the fetch or distance of open water across which the wind blows and waves travel, the ____ waves and the ____ energy they process.
3. What J Dunlop invented?
4. What is India's growth rate in 2020 as per IMF?
5. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?
6. Which of the following is not a chief organ of the United Nations Organisations?
7. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) would be set up for __________ ?
8. India saved Rs 89,122 crore through energy efficiency initiatives by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) in 2018-19. Who is the current Union Minister of Power?
9. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish' for jobs in India?
10. Which country has celebrated the greatest and longest Hindu festival "BadaDashain"?
11. Which state will set up a Migration Commission for the employment of migrant labourers in the state?
12. The hazards of radiation belts include -------------.
13. Which scientist discovered the radioactive element radium?
14. The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $902 million to how much dollars in the week to April 3 due to a fall in foreign currency assets?
15. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?
16. Permanent Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of SAARC programme is located at ----------.
17. Name the bill that was passed in the Parliament that seeks to clarify that allottees under a real estate project should be treated as financial creditors.
18. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?
19. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?
20. What is the theme of the 2019 edition of World Tribal Day (WTD)?
21. Who has been appointed as the Member of Commission on Economic Recovery of New York?
22. The great Victoria Desert is located in -----------.
23. When was barb wire patented?
24. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?
25. The Indian delegation to the first World Conference on Human Rights was led by ------------.
26. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?
27. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?
28. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?
29. Which company has signed an agreement for acquiring 24% stake in Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation for Rs 48 crore?
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 27 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. HIL INDIA, a PSU under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals is to supply 25 MT Malathion Technical for supply to locust control programme to which country under Government to Government arrangement?
Answer- Iran
2. The higher the wind speed and the longer the fetch or distance of open water across which the wind blows and waves travel, the ____ waves and the ____ energy they process.
Answer- larger, more
3. What J. Dunlop invented?
Answer- Pneumatic rubber tire
4. What is India's growth rate in 2020 as per IMF?
Answer- 1.9%
5. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?
Answer- New Delhi
6. Which of the following is not a chief organ of the United Nations Organisations?
Answer- International Labour Organisation
7. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) would be set up for __________ ?
Answer- All of the above
8. India saved Rs 89,122 crore through energy efficiency initiatives by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) in 2018-19. Who is the current Union Minister of Power?
Answer- R K Singh
9. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish' to the students for jobs in India?
Answer- Portsmouth College
10. Which country has celebrated the greatest and longest Hindu festival "BadaDashain"?
Answer- Nepal
11. Which state will set up a Migration Commission for the employment of migrant labourers in the state?
Answer- Uttar Pradesh
12. The hazards of radiation belts include -------------.
Answer- All of the above
13. Which scientist discovered the radioactive element radium?
Answer- Marie Curie
14. The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $902 million to how much dollars in the week to April 3 due to a fall in foreign currency assets?
Answer- $474.66 billion
15. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?
Answer- 1,840
16. Permanent Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of SAARC programme is located at ----------.
Answer- Kathmandu
17. Name the bill that was passed in the Parliament that seeks to clarify that allottees under a real estate project should be treated as financial creditors.
Answer- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018
18. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?
Answer- Samudra Setu
19. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?
Answer- IIT Kharagpur
20. What is the theme of the 2019 edition of World Tribal Day (WTD)?
Answer- Indigenous Languages
21. Who has been appointed as the Member of Commission on Economic Recovery of New York?
Answer- Siddhartha Mukherjee
22. The great Victoria Desert is located in -----------.
Answer- Australia
23. When was barb wire patented?
Answer- 1874
24. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?
Answer- Operation Clean Art
25. The Indian delegation to the first World Conference on Human Rights was led by ------------.
Answer- Dr Manmohan Singh
26. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?
Answer- Maldives
27. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?
Answer- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka
28. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?
Answer- Tamil Nadu
29. Which company has signed an agreement for acquiring 24% stake in Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation for Rs 48 crore?
Answer- RITES
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 27 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs