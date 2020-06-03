GK Questions 2020 For June 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for June 03, 2020

1. Global Day of Parents is celebrated on which day every year?

3 June

1 June

5 June

2 June

2. Principal Scientific Adviser to the GoI stated that in order to succeed against the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of parallel efforts are being taken. Who is Principal Scientific Advisor to the GoI?

Jitendra Patel

Santosh Kumar

Vinod Paul

K. Vijay Raghavan

3. S&P Global Ratings, an American credit rating agency, has projected India's GDP growth for the current fiscal year FY 21 to contract by how much per cent from 1.8 % growth projected in April 2020?

3 %

2 %

5 %

4 %

4. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration renamed its Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope as?

Hubble 2 Space Telescope

Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

Hubble legacy Space Telescope

Legend Grace Space Telescope

5. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired which Meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council via video conferencing, which was the first meet since the coronavirus outbreak?

20nd

21nd

22nd

23nd

6. According to Estimates of National Income for the financial year 2019-20 by NSO, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation India's GDP growth has slowed to an 11-year low of how much per cent in 2019-20?

3.2%

4.2%

5.2%

6.2%

7. World Menstrual Hygiene Day observed on which date?

May 26

May 28

May 27

May 25

8. The World Athletics anti-doping body handed a four-year ban to which Indian sportsperson?

Kiranjeet Kaur

M. R. Poovamma

Kunjarani Devi

K. T. Irfan

9. BSE and National Stock Exchange announced that they will reduce the annual listing fee by how much per cent for MSMEs, as a part of their attempts to lower the compliance costs for companies during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic?

15%

35%

20%

25%

10. Which country approves sanctions on Chinese officials involved in ill-treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang?

USA

India

Russia

France

11. Who inaugurated the 1st Solar Lift Irrigation Plant of Kargil with five kilowatts Solar Plant and 3 Horsepower Submersible Pump at Yak Breeding Farm, Bodh Kharboo?

G. Murmu

Satya Pal Malik

R K Mathur

Mohammad Raza

12. Who was the first CM of Chhattisgarh who passed away at the age of 74 in Raipur, Chhattisgarh?

Hemant Soren

Bhupesh Baghel

Ajit Jogi

Raman Singh

13. Who has detected a new species of silver-coloured small freshwater fish "Puntius Sanctus" of the Cyprinidae family in Velankanni, Tamil Nadu?

Mathews Plamoottil

Biswa Vairamuthu

Trisha Krishnan

Jagdish Mukhi

14. Who has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of State-run Power Finance Corporation?

Sandip Mukund Pradhan

Nikesh Arora

Ravinder Singh Dhillon

Jagdish Dhillon

15. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro effective from 6th July 2020?

Thierry Delaporte

Adidali Neemuchwala

Sanjay Jha

Nikesh Arora

16. Astronomers have discovered a rare kind of space object described as something between an asteroid and a comet- an active asteroid in which planet's orbit?

Saturn

Mars

Jupiter

Neptune

17. Which organisation release the report "Children in monetary poor households and COVID-19: Technical Note"?

UNICEF

UNESCO

UNIDO

UNWTO

18. Which state launched a project that aims to provide free internet access to the poor in the State?

Sikkim

Kerala

Karnataka

Assam

19. India Observatory launched which GIS-enabled dashboard in collaboration with Forest Ecological Security as its main nodal point, to help administrators volunteers to plan urgent steps to get the stranded migrant population to safety?

COVID India

CoAST India

Care India

CoCare India

20. The United Nations Security Council has extended the individual sanctions, travel ban and an arms embargo in which country until May 2021?

South Sudan

North Korea

China

Russia

21. Who is appointed as a member of the Olympic Channel Commission from India?

Jitendra Patel

Santosh Kumar

Narinder Dhruv Batra

Sandip Pradhan

22. What is the name of a multi-purpose decontamination device developed by Devaditek that can sanitize items ranging from N95 masks to vegetables by using ultraviolet germicidal irradiation technology?

Sumos

Kumos

Lumos

Cumos

23. World Digestive Health Day by the World Gastroenterology Organisation is observed on which day?

28th May

29th May

31th May

30th May

24. Who assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India on 1 June 2020?

Pradip Kumar Tripathi

Binoy Kumar

Giriraj Goswami

Piyush Tripathi

25. What is the new name of the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology after Centre has been renamed it on 28 May 2020?

Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology

Central Institute of Plastics and chemicals Engineering & Technology

Central Institute of chemicals Engineering & Technology

Central Institute of chemicals and Plastics Engineering & Technology

26. What is the name of the Director-General of Sports Authority of India who has been given an extension for a period of 2 years?

Vishal Sikka

Anshu Jain

P. Gurnani

Sandip Mukund Pradhan

27. Google launched which app to help people maintain social distancing?

Dodar

Kedar

Sodar

Cedar

28. Who assumed charge as the 15th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command on 1 June 2020?

Lieutenant General Pradip Kumar

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande

Lieutenant General Podali Shankar

Lieutenant General Rajeshwar Pande

29. Who launched the facility of instant PAN through Aadhaar based e-KYC on 28 May?

Nirmala Sitharaman

Anurag Thakur

Narendra Modi

Amit Shah

30. Centre has approved which State's Jal Jeevan Mission Annual Action Plan which provided 100% coverage of all households with functional tap water connections by 2020-21?

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Bihar

GK 2020 Answers

1. Global Day of Parents is celebrated on which day every year?

Answer- 1 June

Answer- K. Vijay Raghavan

Answer- K. Vijay Raghavan

Answer- 5 %

Answer- 5 %

Answer- Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

Answer- Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

Answer- 22nd

Answer- 22nd

Answer- 4.2%

Answer- 4.2%

Answer- May 28

Answer- May 28

Answer- Kiranjeet Kaur

Answer- Kiranjeet Kaur

Answer- 25%

Answer- 25%

Answer- USA

Answer- USA

Answer- Mohammad Raza

Answer- Mohammad Raza

Answer- Ajit Jogi

Answer- Ajit Jogi

Answer- Mathews Plamoottil

Answer- Mathews Plamoottil

Answer- Ravinder Singh Dhillon

Answer- Ravinder Singh Dhillon

Answer- Thierry Delaporte

Answer- Thierry Delaporte

Answer- Jupiter

Answer- Jupiter

Answer- UNICEF

Answer- UNICEF

Answer- Kerala

Answer- Kerala

Answer- CoAST India

Answer- CoAST India

Answer- South Sudan

Answer- South Sudan

Answer- Narinder Dhruv Batra

Answer- Narinder Dhruv Batra

Answer- Lumos

Answer- Lumos

Answer- 29th May

Answer- 29th May

Answer- Pradip Kumar Tripathi

Answer- Pradip Kumar Tripathi

Answer- Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology

Answer- Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology

26. What is the name of the Director-General of Sports Authority of India who has been given an

Answer- Sandip Mukund Pradhan

Answer- Sandip Mukund Pradhan

Answer- Sodar

Answer- Sodar

Answer- Lieutenant General Manoj Pande

Answer- Lieutenant General Manoj Pande

Answer- Nirmala Sitharaman

Answer- Nirmala Sitharaman

Answer- Bihar

Answer- Bihar

