GK Questions 2020 For June 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. Global Day of Parents is celebrated on which day every year?
2. Principal Scientific Adviser to the GoI stated that in order to succeed against the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of parallel efforts are being taken. Who is Principal Scientific Advisor to the GoI?
3. S&P Global Ratings, an American credit rating agency, has projected India's GDP growth for the current fiscal year FY 21 to contract by how much per cent from 1.8 % growth projected in April 2020?
4. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration renamed its Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope as?
5. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired which Meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council via video conferencing, which was the first meet since the coronavirus outbreak?
6. According to Estimates of National Income for the financial year 2019-20 by NSO, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation India's GDP growth has slowed to an 11-year low of how much per cent in 2019-20?
7. World Menstrual Hygiene Day observed on which date?
8. The World Athletics anti-doping body handed a four-year ban to which Indian sportsperson?
9. BSE and National Stock Exchange announced that they will reduce the annual listing fee by how much per cent for MSMEs, as a part of their attempts to lower the compliance costs for companies during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic?
10. Which country approves sanctions on Chinese officials involved in ill-treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang?
11. Who inaugurated the 1st Solar Lift Irrigation Plant of Kargil with five kilowatts Solar Plant and 3 Horsepower Submersible Pump at Yak Breeding Farm, Bodh Kharboo?
12. Who was the first CM of Chhattisgarh who passed away at the age of 74 in Raipur, Chhattisgarh?
13. Who has detected a new species of silver-coloured small freshwater fish "Puntius Sanctus" of the Cyprinidae family in Velankanni, Tamil Nadu?
14. Who has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of State-run Power Finance Corporation?
15. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro effective from 6th July 2020?
16. Astronomers have discovered a rare kind of space object described as something between an asteroid and a comet- an active asteroid in which planet's orbit?
17. Which organisation release the report "Children in monetary poor households and COVID-19: Technical Note"?
18. Which state launched a project that aims to provide free internet access to the poor in the State?
19. India Observatory launched which GIS-enabled dashboard in collaboration with Forest Ecological Security as its main nodal point, to help administrators volunteers to plan urgent steps to get the stranded migrant population to safety?
20. The United Nations Security Council has extended the individual sanctions, travel ban and an arms embargo in which country until May 2021?
21. Who is appointed as a member of the Olympic Channel Commission from India?
22. What is the name of a multi-purpose decontamination device developed by Devaditek that can sanitize items ranging from N95 masks to vegetables by using ultraviolet germicidal irradiation technology?
23. World Digestive Health Day by the World Gastroenterology Organisation is observed on which day?
24. Who assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India on 1 June 2020?
25. What is the new name of the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology after Centre has been renamed it on 28 May 2020?
26. What is the name of the Director-General of Sports Authority of India who has been given an extension for a period of 2 years?
27. Google launched which app to help people maintain social distancing?
28. Who assumed charge as the 15th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command on 1 June 2020?
29. Who launched the facility of instant PAN through Aadhaar based e-KYC on 28 May?
30. Centre has approved which State's Jal Jeevan Mission Annual Action Plan which provided 100% coverage of all households with functional tap water connections by 2020-21?
Answer- 1 June
Answer- K. Vijay Raghavan
Answer- 5 %
Answer- Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope
Answer- 22nd
Answer- 4.2%
Answer- May 28
Answer- Kiranjeet Kaur
Answer- 25%
Answer- USA
Answer- Mohammad Raza
Answer- Ajit Jogi
Answer- Mathews Plamoottil
Answer- Ravinder Singh Dhillon
Answer- Thierry Delaporte
Answer- Jupiter
Answer- UNICEF
Answer- Kerala
Answer- CoAST India
Answer- South Sudan
Answer- Narinder Dhruv Batra
Answer- Lumos
Answer- 29th May
Answer- Pradip Kumar Tripathi
Answer- Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology
Answer- Sandip Mukund Pradhan
Answer- Sodar
Answer- Lieutenant General Manoj Pande
Answer- Nirmala Sitharaman
Answer- Bihar
