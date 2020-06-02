GK Questions 2020 For June 02 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for June 02, 2020

1. Principal Scientific Adviser to the GoI stated that in order to succeed against the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of parallel efforts are being taken. Who is Principal Scientific Adviser to the GoI?

Jitendra Patel

Santosh Kumar

Vinod Paul

K. Vijay Raghavan

2. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration renamed its Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope as?

Hubble 2 Space Telescope

Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

Hubble legacy Space Telescope

Legend Grace Space Telescope

3. Who has inaugurated the Indian Dispute Resolution Centre, which provides a paperless dispute resolution environment?

Ranjan Gogoi

A K Sikri

Dipak Misra

Jagdish Singh Khehar

4. Which country approves sanctions on Chinese officials involved in ill-treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang?

USA

India

Russia

France

5. Who was the first CM of Chhattisgarh who passed away at the age of 74 in Raipur, Chhattisgarh?

Hemant Soren

Bhupesh Baghel

Ajit Jogi

Raman Singh

6. Who won men's events respectively in Steinitz Memorial online blitz chess?

Daniil Dubov

Viswanathan Anand

Magnus Carlsen

Garry Kasparov

7. Which organisation release the report "Children in monetary poor households and COVID-19: Technical Note"?

UNICEF

UNESCO

UNIDO

UNWTO

8. Which state launched a project that aims to provide free internet access to the poor in the State?

Sikkim

Kerala

Karnataka

Assam

9. HIL INDIA, a PSU under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals is to supply 25 MT Malathion Technical for locust control programme to which country under Government to Government arrangement?

Bhutan

Iraq

Nepal

Iran

10. Who is appointed as a member of the Olympic Channel Commission from India?

Jitendra Patel

Santosh Kumar

Narinder Dhruv Batra

Sandip Pradhan

11. What is the name of a multi-purpose decontamination device developed by Devaditek that can sanitize items ranging from N95 masks to vegetables by using ultraviolet germicidal irradiation technology?

Sumos

Kumos

Lumos

Cumos

12. Which state will set up a Migration Commission for the employment of migrant labourers in the state?

Rajasthan

Punjab

Bihar

Uttar Pradesh

13. What is the new name of the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology after Centre has renamed it on 28 May 2020?

Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology

Central Institute of Plastics and chemicals Engineering & Technology

Central Institute of chemicals Engineering & Technology

Central Institute of chemicals and Plastics Engineering & Technology

14. What is the name of the Director-General of Sports Authority of India who has been given an extension for a period of 2 years?

Vishal Sikka

Anshu Jain

P. Gurnani

Sandip Mukund Pradhan

15. Who has been appointed as the Member of Commission on Economic Recovery of New York?

Siddhartha Mukherjee

Satish Tripathi

Rohan Tripathi

Abhinay Mukherjee

16. Who launched the facility of instant PAN through Aadhaar based e-KYC on 28 May?

Nirmala Sitharaman

Anurag Thakur

Narendra Modi

Amit Shah

17. Centre has approved which State's Jal Jeevan Mission Annual Action Plan which provided 100% coverage of all households with functional tap water connections by 2020-21?

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Bihar

18. Which company has signed an agreement for acquiring 24% stake in Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation for Rs 48 crore?

HSRC

Indian Mill and Railway Company

RVNL

RITES

19. Governor of Maharashtra has made certain modifications in Section 6 of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act, 2006, in its application to the Scheduled Areas of the State of Maharashtra. Who is the Governor of Maharashtra?

Jagdish Mukhi

Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Phagu Chauhan

20. Which company launched an experimental app named 'Collab' that lets users make short music videos?

Microsoft

Facebook

Amazon

Google

21. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a fresh notification has extended the validity of all statutory documents related to motor vehicles till which date?

September 31

August 31

June 31

July 31

22. Government has ceased the 7.75% Savings Bonds scheme commonly known as RBI Bonds or GOI bonds for subscription due to the declining interest rates. Where is the headquarters of RBI?

Mumbai

Delhi

Nagpur

Chennai

23. What was the theme of 2020 International Day of UN Peacekeepers?

Men in Peacekeeping - A key to Peace

Women in Peacekeeping - A Path to Peace

Women in Peacekeeping - A key to Peace

Men in Peacekeeping - A Path to Peace

24. The MeitY has launched how many services of India Meteorological Department on the UMANG App to further enhance the online delivery of Government services?

3

4

7

9

25. Who has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Kerala?

Jagdish Mukhi

R K Mathur

Phagu Chauhan

Vishwas Mehta

26. Infosys Limited has entered into the partnership with which company that develops and provides software for core banking, to offer end-to-end products and services as Software-as-a-Service across the world?

Edgeverge

Avaloq

Oracle

Temenos

27. Which education board launched a 'Cyber Security Handbook' for students of class 9 to 12?

UP Board

NIOS

CISCE

CBSE

28. Who has been appointed as one of the co-founders of Zomato by Deepinder Goyal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer?

Tapan Singhel

Dipankar Datta

Mohit Gupta

Leo Puri

29. Who has launched the e-booklet on Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances achievements for the period 30 May 2019 to 30 May 2020?

Harsh Vardhan

Ram Vilas Paswan

Nitin Gadkari

Jitendra Singh

30. Who has been named as World Bank's new Vice President and chief economist?

Carmen Reinhart

Armen Alchian

James M. Buchanan

Luc Coene

GK 2020 Answers

1. Principal Scientific Adviser to the GoI stated that in order to succeed against the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of parallel efforts are being taken. Who is Principal Scientific Adviser to the GoI?

Answer- K. Vijay Raghavan

2. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration renamed its Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope as?

Answer- Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

3. Who has inaugurated the Indian Dispute Resolution Centre, which provides a paperless dispute resolution environment?

Answer- Justice A K Sikri

4. Which country approves sanctions on Chinese officials involved in ill-treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang?

Answer- USA

5. Who was the first CM of Chhattisgarh who passed away at the age of 74 in Raipur, Chhattisgarh?

Answer- Ajit Jogi

6. Who won men's events respectively in Steinitz Memorial online blitz chess?

Answer- Magnus Carlsen

7. Which organisation release the report "Children in monetary poor households and COVID-19: Technical Note"?

Answer- UNICEF

8. Which state launched a project that aims to provide free internet access to the poor in the State?

Answer- Kerala

9. HIL INDIA, a PSU under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals is to supply 25 MT Malathion Technical for locust control programme to which country under Government to Government arrangement?

Answer- Iran

10. Who is appointed as a member of the Olympic Channel Commission from India?

Answer- Narinder Dhruv Batra

11. What is the name of a multi-purpose decontamination device developed by Devaditek that can sanitize items ranging from N95 masks to vegetables by using ultraviolet germicidal irradiation technology?

Answer- Lumos

12. Which state will set up a Migration Commission for the employment of migrant labourers in the state?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

13. What is the new name of the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology after Centre has renamed it on 28 May 2020?

Answer- Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology

14. What is the name of the Director-General of Sports Authority of India who has been given an extension for a period of 2 years?

Answer- Sandip Mukund Pradhan

15. Who has been appointed as the Member of Commission on Economic Recovery of New York?

Answer- Siddhartha Mukherjee

16. Who launched the facility of instant PAN through Aadhaar based e-KYC on 28 May?

Answer- Nirmala Sitharaman

17. Centre has approved which State's Jal Jeevan Mission Annual Action Plan which provided 100% coverage of all households with functional tap water connections by 2020-21?

Answer- Bihar

18. Which company has signed an agreement for acquiring 24% stake in Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation for Rs 48 crore?

Answer- RITES

19. Governor of Maharashtra has made certain modifications in Section 6 of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act, 2006, in its application to the Scheduled Areas of the State of Maharashtra. Who is the Governor of Maharashtra?

Answer- Bhagat Singh Koshyari

20. Which company launched an experimental app named 'Collab' that lets users make short music videos?

Answer- Facebook

21. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a fresh notification has extended the validity of all statutory documents related to motor vehicles till which date?

Answer- July 31

22. Government has ceased the 7.75% Savings Bonds scheme commonly known as RBI Bonds or GOI bonds for subscription due to the declining interest rates. Where is the headquarters of RBI?

Answer- Mumbai

23. What was the theme of 2020 International Day of UN Peacekeepers?

Answer- Women in Peacekeeping - A key to Peace

24. The MeitY has launched how many services of India Meteorological Department on the UMANG App to further enhance the online delivery of Government services?

Answer-7

25. Who has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Kerala?

Answer- Vishwas Mehta

26. Infosys Limited has entered into the partnership with which company that develops and provides software for core banking, to offer end-to-end products and services as Software-as-a-Service across the world

Answer- Avaloq

27. Which education board launched a 'Cyber Security Handbook' for students of class 9 to 12?

Answer- CBSE

28. Who has been appointed as one of the co-founders of Zomato by Deepinder Goyal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer?

Answer- Mohit Gupta

29. Who has launched the e-booklet on Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances achievements for the period 30 May 2019 to 30 May 2020?

Answer- Dr. Jitendra Singh

30. Who has been named as World Bank's new Vice President and chief economist?

Answer- Carmen Reinhart

