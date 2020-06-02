Current Affairs 2020 For June 02 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 01 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 1 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 02, 2020

1. The Asian Development Bank and the GoI signed a $177 million loan to upgrade 450 kilometres of state highways and major district roads in which state?

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

2. The Indian Navy has set up an Ultraviolet sanitisation Bay at which dockyard to decontaminate the coveralls, tools, personal gadgets, masks, cloths?

Kolkata

Mumbai

Kochi

Visakhapatnam

3. Which state has launched Rs 1,110 crores 'ReStart' a new programme to support & boost the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise sector in the State?

Telangana

Jharkhand

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

4. Vakrangee Limited has entered into the Corporate Agency partnership with which company to distribute latter's micro-insurance products through its Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra network spread across India?

SBI Life Insurance Co. Lt

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Lt

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. Lt

Life Insurance Corporation of India

5. What is the name of an artificial intelligence-based chatbot, launched by National Payment Corporation of India to create awareness around its products like FASTag, RuPay, Unified Payments Interface, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System?

KAi

SAi

AAi

PAi

6. Who was appointed as the 37th National President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organization?

Nirmala Phookan

Harjinder Kaur

Jahnabi Phookan

Simran Kaur

7. The Indian Air Force operationalised its 2nd squadron No. 18 'Flying Bullet' equipped with Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Final Operational Clearance at its Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Who is the Chief of the Air Staff India?

Norman Anil Kumar

Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

Birender Singh Dhanoa

Arup Raha

8. M.P. Veerendra Kumar passed away at the age of 83 due to cardiac arrest in Kozhikode, Kerala He was famous?

Singer

Politician

Actor

Cricketer

9. Eid-ul-Fitr festival celebrated on which date in India in the year 2020?

21, 22 May

22, 23 May

24, 25 May

23, 24 May

10. International Day of UN Peacekeepers is observed on which day every year?

26 May

27 May

29 May

28 May

11. Which state announced the development of 800 km herbal roads along with the state and national highways through the state?

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Haryana

12. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification for the emission norms for the L7 category for BS-VI vehicles. Who is the current Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways?

Ramvilas Paswan

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

13. The Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare held a high-level meeting to review the Locust Control Operations. Who is the current Union Minister for Agriculture?

Ramvilas Paswan

Narendra Singh Tomar

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prakash Javadekar

14. Which state launched the scheme named "Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana" to retain the migrants who have returned to the state during the lockdown?

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Haryana

15. Balbir Singh Sr. passed away on May 25, 2020, at the age of 96. He belongs to which of the following sports?

Hockey

Kabaddi

Football

Table tennis

16. Indian Space Research Organisation has received a patent for its method of manufacturing highland lunar soil simulant or moon soil. This soil is made from anorthosite rocks of which state?

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

17. According to Fitch's Global Economic Outlook for May, India's Gross Domestic Product is anticipated to how much decline in the current financial year due to the pandemic?

5%

4%

4.8%

3%

18. International passengers arriving in India will have to give an undertaking before boarding that they would undergo a mandatory quarantine for how many days?

21 days

14 days

7 days

15 days

19. Who will take charge as the chairman of JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia after Kalpana Morparia retirement in 2021?

Ritesh Kumar

Leo Puri

Tapan Singhel

Atul Sahai

20. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired which Meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council via video conferencing, which was the first meet since the coronavirus outbreak?

20nd

21nd

22nd

23nd

21. Footballer, Artiz Aduriz announced his retirement at the age of 39 after finding out that he requires prosthetic hip replacement surgery. He is from which country?

Croatia

Spain

Ukraine

Portugal

22. S&P Global Ratings, an American credit rating agency, has projected India's GDP growth for the current fiscal year FY 21 to contract by how much per cent from 1.8 % growth projected in April 2020?

3 %

2 %

5 %

4 %

23. BSE and National Stock Exchange announced that they will reduce the annual listing fee by how much per cent for MSMEs, as a part of their attempts to lower the compliance costs for companies during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic?

15%

35%

20%

25%

24. According to the report titled 'Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective-March 2020' how many new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in March 2020?

5.21 lakh

8.21 lakh

11.83 lakh

9.83 lakh

25. World Menstrual Hygiene Day observed on which date?

May 26

May 28

May 27

May 25

26. Who has detected a new species of silver-coloured small freshwater fish "Puntius Sanctus" of the Cyprinidae family in Velankanni, Tamil Nadu?

Mathews Plamoottil

Biswa Vairamuthu

Trisha Krishnan

Jagdish Mukhi

27. Which state postal department tie up to supply 'Shahi Lichi' of Muzaffarpur and 'Zardalu Mango' of Bhagalpur to consumers at their doorstep?

Bihar

Jharkhand

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

28. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro effective from 6th July 2020?

Thierry Delaporte

Adidali Neemuchwala

Sanjay Jha

Nikesh Arora

29. Sports Authority Gujarat signed an MoU with which institute to impart training for personality and skill development for aspiring athletes in the state?

Times Centre for Learning Limited

Change Institutes

Intrada School Of Executive Coaching

Udaan Training Services

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 29 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. The Asian Development Bank and the GoI signed a $177 million loan to upgrade 450 kilometres of state highways and major district roads in which state?

Answer- Maharashtra

2. The Indian Navy has set up an Ultraviolet sanitisation Bay at which dockyard to decontaminate the coveralls, tools, personal gadgets, masks, cloths?

Answer- Mumbai

3. Which state has launched Rs 1,110 crores 'ReStart' a new programme to support & boost the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise sector in the State?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

4. Vakrangee Limited has entered into the Corporate Agency partnership with which company to distribute latter's micro-insurance products through its Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra network spread across India?

Answer- Life Insurance Corporation of India

5. What is the name of an artificial intelligence-based chatbot, launched by National Payment Corporation of India to create awareness around its products like FASTag, RuPay, Unified Payments Interface, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System?

Answer- PAi

6. Who was appointed as the 37th National President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organization?

Answer- Jahnabi Phookan

7. The Indian Air Force operationalised its 2nd squadron No. 18 'Flying Bullet' equipped with Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Final Operational Clearance at its Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Who is the Chief of the Air Staff India?

Answer- Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

8. M.P. Veerendra Kumar passed away at the age of 83 due to cardiac arrest in Kozhikode, Kerala. What field was this personality well known in?

Answer- Politics

9. Eid-ul-Fitr festival was celebrated on which date in India in the year 2020?

Answer- 24, 25 May

10. International Day of UN Peacekeepers is observed on which day every year?

Answer- 29 May

11. Which state announced the development of 800 km Herbal Belt along the state and national highways through the state?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

12. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification for the emission norms for the L7 category for BS-VI vehicles. Who is the current Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways?

Answer- Nitin Jairam Gadkari

13. The Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare held a high-level meeting to review the Locust Control Operations. Who is the current Union Minister for Agriculture?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

14. Which state launched the scheme named "Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana" to retain the migrants who have returned to the state during the lockdown?

Answer- Uttarakhand

15. Balbir Singh Sr. passed away on May 25, 2020, at the age of 96. He belongs to which of the following sports?

Answer- Hockey

16. Indian Space Research Organisation has received a patent for its method of manufacturing highland lunar soil simulant or moon soil. This soil is made from anorthosite rocks of which state?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

17. According to Fitch's Global Economic Outlook for May, India's Gross Domestic Product is anticipated to decline by how much in the current financial year due to the pandemic?

Answer- 5%

18. International passengers arriving in India will have to give an undertaking before boarding that they would undergo a mandatory quarantine for how many days?

Answer- 14 days

19. Who will take charge as the chairman of JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia after Kalpana Morparia retirement in 2021?

Answer- Leo Puri

20. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired which Meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council via video conferencing, which was the first meet since the coronavirus outbreak?

Answer- 22nd

21. Footballer, Artiz Aduriz announced his retirement at the age of 39 after finding out that he requires prosthetic hip replacement surgery. He is from which country?

Answer- Spain

22. S&P Global Ratings, an American credit rating agency, has projected India's GDP growth for the current fiscal year FY 21 to contract by how much per cent from 1.8 % growth projected in April 2020?

Answer- 5 %

23. BSE and National Stock Exchange announced that they will reduce the annual listing fee by how much per cent for MSMEs, as a part of their attempts to lower the compliance costs for companies during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- 25%

24. According to the report titled 'Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective-March 2020' how many new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in March 2020?

Answer- 8.21 lakh

25. World Menstrual Hygiene Day observed on which date?

Answer- May 28

26. Who has detected & named a new species of silver-coloured small freshwater fish "Puntius Sanctus" of the Cyprinidae family in Velankanni, Tamil Nadu?

Answer- Mathews Plamoottil

27. Which state postal department tie up to supply 'Shahi Lichi' of Muzaffarpur and 'Zardalu Mango' of Bhagalpur to consumers at their doorstep?

Answer- Bihar

28. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro effective from 6th July 2020?

Answer- Thierry Delaporte

29. Sports Authority Gujarat signed an MoU with which institute to impart training for personality and skill development for aspiring athletes in the state?

Answer- Times Centre for Learning Limited

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 29 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs