Current Affairs 2020 For June 02 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. The Asian Development Bank and the GoI signed a $177 million loan to upgrade 450 kilometres of state highways and major district roads in which state?
Answer- Maharashtra
2. The Indian Navy has set up an Ultraviolet sanitisation Bay at which dockyard to decontaminate the coveralls, tools, personal gadgets, masks, cloths?
Answer- Mumbai
3. Which state has launched Rs 1,110 crores 'ReStart' a new programme to support & boost the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise sector in the State?
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
4. Vakrangee Limited has entered into the Corporate Agency partnership with which company to distribute latter's micro-insurance products through its Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra network spread across India?
Answer- Life Insurance Corporation of India
5. What is the name of an artificial intelligence-based chatbot, launched by National Payment Corporation of India to create awareness around its products like FASTag, RuPay, Unified Payments Interface, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System?
Answer- PAi
6. Who was appointed as the 37th National President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organization?
Answer- Jahnabi Phookan
7. The Indian Air Force operationalised its 2nd squadron No. 18 'Flying Bullet' equipped with Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Final Operational Clearance at its Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Who is the Chief of the Air Staff India?
Answer- Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria
8. M.P. Veerendra Kumar passed away at the age of 83 due to cardiac arrest in Kozhikode, Kerala. What field was this personality well known in?
Answer- Politics
9. Eid-ul-Fitr festival was celebrated on which date in India in the year 2020?
Answer- 24, 25 May
10. International Day of UN Peacekeepers is observed on which day every year?
Answer- 29 May
11. Which state announced the development of 800 km Herbal Belt along the state and national highways through the state?
Answer- Uttar Pradesh
12. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification for the emission norms for the L7 category for BS-VI vehicles. Who is the current Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways?
Answer- Nitin Jairam Gadkari
13. The Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare held a high-level meeting to review the Locust Control Operations. Who is the current Union Minister for Agriculture?
Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar
14. Which state launched the scheme named "Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana" to retain the migrants who have returned to the state during the lockdown?
Answer- Uttarakhand
15. Balbir Singh Sr. passed away on May 25, 2020, at the age of 96. He belongs to which of the following sports?
Answer- Hockey
16. Indian Space Research Organisation has received a patent for its method of manufacturing highland lunar soil simulant or moon soil. This soil is made from anorthosite rocks of which state?
Answer- Tamil Nadu
17. According to Fitch's Global Economic Outlook for May, India's Gross Domestic Product is anticipated to decline by how much in the current financial year due to the pandemic?
Answer- 5%
18. International passengers arriving in India will have to give an undertaking before boarding that they would undergo a mandatory quarantine for how many days?
Answer- 14 days
19. Who will take charge as the chairman of JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia after Kalpana Morparia retirement in 2021?
Answer- Leo Puri
20. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired which Meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council via video conferencing, which was the first meet since the coronavirus outbreak?
Answer- 22nd
21. Footballer, Artiz Aduriz announced his retirement at the age of 39 after finding out that he requires prosthetic hip replacement surgery. He is from which country?
Answer- Spain
22. S&P Global Ratings, an American credit rating agency, has projected India's GDP growth for the current fiscal year FY 21 to contract by how much per cent from 1.8 % growth projected in April 2020?
Answer- 5 %
23. BSE and National Stock Exchange announced that they will reduce the annual listing fee by how much per cent for MSMEs, as a part of their attempts to lower the compliance costs for companies during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer- 25%
24. According to the report titled 'Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective-March 2020' how many new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in March 2020?
Answer- 8.21 lakh
25. World Menstrual Hygiene Day observed on which date?
Answer- May 28
26. Who has detected & named a new species of silver-coloured small freshwater fish "Puntius Sanctus" of the Cyprinidae family in Velankanni, Tamil Nadu?
Answer- Mathews Plamoottil
27. Which state postal department tie up to supply 'Shahi Lichi' of Muzaffarpur and 'Zardalu Mango' of Bhagalpur to consumers at their doorstep?
Answer- Bihar
28. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro effective from 6th July 2020?
Answer- Thierry Delaporte
29. Sports Authority Gujarat signed an MoU with which institute to impart training for personality and skill development for aspiring athletes in the state?
Answer- Times Centre for Learning Limited
