Current Affairs 2020 For June 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 03, 2020

1. World No Tobacco Day is observed on which day across the world?

29 May

30 May

31 May

28 May

2. Who has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India?

Manoj Singhal

PR Jaishankar

Arun Singhal

Piyush Tripathi

3. Governor of Maharashtra has made certain modifications in Section 6 of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act, 2006, in its application to the Scheduled Areas of the State of Maharashtra. Who is the Governor of Maharashtra?

Jagdish Mukhi

Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Phagu Chauhan

4. Which company launched an experimental app named 'Collab' that lets users make short music videos?

Microsoft

Facebook

Amazon

Google

5. Who has been appointed as the new CMD of Delhi-based Oriental Insurance Company?

SN Rajeshwari

Nikesh Arora

Ravinder Singh Dhillon

Jagdish Dhillon

6. Which institute has helped triple the number of Irrawaddy dolphins in Odisha's Chilika lake, Asia's largest natural water reservoir?

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati

7. Government has ceased the 7.75% Savings Bonds scheme commonly known as RBI Bonds or GOI bonds for subscription due to the declining interest rates. Where is the headquarters of RBI?

Mumbai

Delhi

Nagpur

Chennai

8. What was the theme of 2020 International Day of UN Peacekeepers?

Men in Peacekeeping - A key to Peace

Women in Peacekeeping - A Path to Peace

Women in Peacekeeping - A key to Peace

Men in Peacekeeping - A Path to Peace

9. Which country has joined an international panel of G7 for setting up ethical guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence?

USA

France

UK

Canada

10. Who has been appointed as the MD of the India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited for 3 years?

Manoj Singhal

TV Mohandas Pai

PR Jaishankar

Piyush Tripathi

11. Who has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Kerala?

Jagdish Mukhi

R K Mathur

Phagu Chauhan

Vishwas Mehta

12. Infosys Limited has entered into the partnership with which company that develops and provides software for core banking, to offer end-to-end products and services as Software-as-a-Service across the world?

Edgeverge

Avaloq

Oracle

Temenos

13. World Vape Day was observed on which date?

May 28

May 29

May 30

May 31

14. The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment in partnership with which company offers free online career skills training through the National Career Service project?

Wipro

TCS iON

Infosys

Tech Mahindra Limited

15. Who has been appointed as one of the co-founders of Zomato by Deepinder Goyal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer?

Tapan Singhel

Dipankar Datta

Mohit Gupta

Leo Puri

16. Who has launched the e-booklet on Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances achievements for the period 30 May 2019 to 30 May 2020?

Harsh Vardhan

Ram Vilas Paswan

Nitin Gadkari

Jitendra Singh

17. In accordance with the data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the total FDI increased by how much per cent to FY 2019-20?

18%

10%

14%

28%

18. Who was appointed as chairman of the advisory committee on service providers by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India?

Manoj Pande

TV Mohandas Pai

Podali Shankar

Piyush Tripathi

19. The Asian Development Bank and the GoI signed a $177 million loan to upgrade 450 kilometres of state highways and major district roads in which state?

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

20. The Indian Navy has set up an Ultraviolet sanitisation Bay at which dockyard to decontaminate the coveralls, tools, personal gadgets, masks, cloths?

Kolkata

Mumbai

Kochi

Visakhapatnam

21. Which country hosted the Meeting of the Heads of Tax Authorities of the BRICS countries on 29 May 2020?

South Africa

Russia

Brazil

India

22. Which state's Chief Minister and three state cabinet ministers are under self-quarantine after tourism minister, tested positive for COVID-19 virus?

Rajasthan

Uttarakhand

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

23. Vakrangee Limited has entered into the Corporate Agency partnership with which company to distribute latter's micro-insurance products through its Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra network spread across India?

SBI Life Insurance Co. Lt

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Lt

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. Lt

Life Insurance Corporation of India

24. The Indian Air Force operationalised its 2nd squadron No. 18 'Flying Bullet' equipped with Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Final Operational Clearance at its Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Who is the Chief of the Air Staff India?

Norman Anil Kumar

Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

Birender Singh Dhanoa

Arup Raha

25. What is the name of artificial intelligence-based chatbot, launched by National Payment Corporation of India to create awareness around its products like FASTag, RuPay, Unified Payments Interface, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System?

KAi

SAi

AAi

PAi

26. Piyush Goyal participated in the Digital Summit on Exports organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry through a Video Conference. Who is president of Confederation of Indian Industry?

Sandip Mukund Pradhan

Nikesh Arora

Vikram Shreekant Kirloskar

Sanjay Jha

27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched which video blogging competition while addressing the nation in 12th Episode of 'Mann Ki Baat 2.0' on 31 May 2020?

Our Life, Our Yoga

Your Life, Your Yoga

Healthy Life, Daily Yoga

My Life, My Yoga

28. International Day of UN Peacekeepers is observed on which day every year?

26 May

27 May

29 May

28 May

29. M.P. Veerendra Kumar passed away at the age of 83 due to cardiac arrest in Kozhikode, Kerala. He was a famous?

Singer

Politician

Actor

Cricketer

30. Who laid the foundation stone for a Missile Park named 'Agneeprastha' in Visakhapatnam?

Jitendra Singh

Biswa Vairamuthu

Rajesh Debnath

Jagdish Mukhi

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. World No Tobacco Day is observed on which day across the world?

Answer- 31 May

2. Who has been appointed as the chief executive officer of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India?

Answer- Arun Singhal

3. Governor of Maharashtra has made certain modifications in Section 6 of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act, 2006, in its application to the Scheduled Areas of the State of Maharashtra. Who is the Governor of Maharashtra?

Answer- Bhagat Singh Koshyari

4. Which company launched an experimental app named 'Collab' that lets users make short music videos?

Answer- Facebook

5. Who has been appointed as the new CMD of Delhi-based Oriental Insurance Company?

Answer- SN Rajeshwari

6. Which institute has helped triple the number of Irrawaddy dolphins in Odisha's Chilika lake, Asia's largest natural water reservoir?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology Madras

7. Government has ceased the 7.75% Savings Bonds scheme commonly known as RBI Bonds or GOI bonds for subscription due to the declining interest rates. Where is the headquarters of RBI?

Answer- Mumbai

8. What was the theme of 2020 International Day of UN Peacekeepers?

Answer- Women in Peacekeeping - A key to Peace

9. Which country has joined an international panel of G7 for setting up ethical guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence?

Answer- USA

10. Who has been appointed as the MD of the India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited for 3 years?

Answer- PR Jaishankar

11. Who has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Kerala?

Answer- Vishwas Mehta

12. Infosys Limited has entered into the partnership with which company that develops and provides software for core banking, to offer end-to-end products and services as Software-as-a-Service across the world?

Answer- Avaloq

13. World Vape Day was observed on which date?

Answer- May 30

14. The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment in partnership with which company offers free online career skills training through the National Career Service project?

Answer- TCS iON

15. Who has been appointed as one of the co-founders of Zomato by Deepinder Goyal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer?

Answer- Mohit Gupta

16. Who has launched the e-booklet on Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances achievements for the period 30 May 2019 to 30 May 2020?

Answer- Jitendra Singh

17. In accordance with the data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the total FDI increased by how much per cent to FY 2019-20?

Answer- 18%

18. Who was appointed as chairman of the advisory committee on service providers by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India?

Answer- TV Mohandas Pai

19. The Asian Development Bank and the GoI signed a $177 million loan to upgrade 450 kilometres of state highways and major district roads in which state?

Answer- Maharashtra

20. The Indian Navy has set up an Ultraviolet sanitisation Bay at which dockyard to decontaminate the coveralls, tools, personal gadgets, masks, cloths?

Answer- Mumbai

21. Which country hosted the Meeting of the Heads of Tax Authorities of the BRICS countries on 29 May 2020?

Answer- Russia

22. Which state's Chief Minister and three state cabinet ministers are under self-quarantine after tourism minister, tested positive for COVID-19 virus?

Answer- Uttarakhand

23. Vakrangee Limited has entered into the Corporate Agency partnership with which company to distribute latter's micro-insurance products through its Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra network spread across India?

Answer- O Life Insurance Corporation of India

24. The Indian Air Force operationalised its 2nd squadron No. 18 'Flying Bullet' equipped with Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Final Operational Clearance at its Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Who is the Chief of the Air Staff India?

Answer- Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

25. What is the name of artificial intelligence-based chatbot, launched by National Payment Corporation of India to create awareness around its products like FASTag, RuPay, Unified Payments Interface, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System?

Answer- PAi

26. Piyush Goyal participated in the Digital Summit on Exports organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry through a Video Conference. Who is president of Confederation of Indian Industry?

Answer- Vikram Shreekant Kirloskar

27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched which video blogging competition while addressing the nation in 12th Episode of 'Mann Ki Baat 2.0' on 31 May 2020?

Answer- My Life, My Yoga

28. International Day of UN Peacekeepers is observed on which day every year?

Answer- 29 May

29. M.P. Veerendra Kumar passed away at the age of 83 due to cardiac arrest in Kozhikode, Kerala. He was famous?

Answer- Politician

30. Who laid the foundation stone for a Missile Park named 'Agneeprastha' in Visakhapatnam?

Answer- Rajesh Debnath

