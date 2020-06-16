Current Affairs 2020 For June 16 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 16, 2020

1. World Accreditation Day was observed on which day?

6 June

9 June

7 June

8 June

2. Which institute developed "ANANYA" water-based disinfectant spray with nanotechnology assisted formulation?

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

National Institute of Science Education and Research

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology

The Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies

3. Scientists from which university has witnessed a birth of a new planet by using photographs of the Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet Research instrument on the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory in Chile?

University of Amsterdam

University of Cambridge

King's College London

PSL University in France

4. Which company partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation to provide its training partners access to Digital Glass Room, so as to enable online vocational skills training for millions of students across the country?

Infosys Lt

TCS iON

HCL Technologies Ltd

Wipro Ltd

5. World Day Against Child Labour is observed on which day every year?

11 June

12 June

10 June

9 June

6. How many Indian Institutions were among the top two-hundred ranks in 17th edition of the QS World University Rankings 2021?

5

3

2

4

7. What is the name of Fast Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard delivered by Warship Builder Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd on 9 June?

ICGS Ameya Amogh

ICGS Kanaklata Barua

ICGS Achook

ICGS Atulya

8. On 8th June, Massive fire broke at a natural-gas oil well in the Baghjan oil field of which Indian state?

Assam

Mizoram

Sikkim

Arunachal Pradesh

9. The Court of Arbitration for Sport, informed that Former European high jump champion Alexander Shustov of Russia banned for how many years for the use of a banned substance?

1

2

4

3

10. Which institute has developed a new low-cost and low-tech Reverse Transcription nested PCR (RT-nPCR) test required to test for the COVID-19 testing?

National Institute of Hydrology

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology

Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune

11. The highest ever allocation of funds of how much worth made under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the current Financial Year 2020-2021?

₹ 2,01,500

₹ 3,01,500

₹ 1,01,500

₹ 4,01,500

12. Who has won the prestigious 2020 World Food Prize, which is considered to be equivalent to a Nobel Prize in the field of agriculture?

Rattan Lal

Salman Akhtar

Naresh Dalal

Nita Ahuja

13. S&P Global Ratings predicted that the Indian economy will shrink how much pecent in FY21 and the fiscal stimulus worth 1.2 per cent of GDP will not be enough to provide significant growth support?

2%

5%

4%

3%

14. How many countries have been declared as COVID-19 free till 9 June?

4

7

9

12

15. Researchers from which institute have developed an anti-microbial five-layered face mask?

IIT-Ropar

IIT-BHU

IIT-Indore

IIT-Palakkad

16. Which Indian company entered into a partnership with First Alliance Bank Ltd in Zambia, Africa, to provide a mobile point of sale solution to small and medium enterprises and other businesses?

Posiflex Technology

Mindscape Computing

ePaisa

Ginesys

17. Which State's CM announced the phase 2 and phase 3 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation scheme to fill 115 dams with Narmada water by August 15, 2020, and March 2021?

Chattisgarh

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

18. Who receives the Medal of the Order of Australia in the Queen's Birthday 2020 for her service to Indian music and dance?

Jasraj

Shobha Sekhar

Anoushka Shankar

Shivkumar Sharma

19. Fitch Ratings stated that India's economy is forecast to grow with a sharp growth rate of how much per cent in 2021 if the country avoids further deterioration in financial sector health?

9.5%

5.5%

6.5%

7.5%

20. A scientist from which institute have discovered a new planet named KOI-456.04 & its host star called Kepler-160 which are "mirror image" of our own planet and sun?

American Schools of Oriental Research

Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research

German Institute of Science and Technology

Nordic Institute for Theoretical Physics

21. The Gargo International, the Delhi based lubricant company under the RG group appoints which Bollywood actor as the brand ambassador?

Amitabh Bachchan

Sonu Sood

Ranveer Singh

Aamir Khan

22. According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change annual report 2019-20. How much forest lands were diverted to other projects in 22 states between January 1 and November 6, 2019?

10,467.83 hectares

9,467.83 hectares

11,467.83 hectares

8,467.83 hectares

23. Which State recently has approved a proposal to rename the state's Environment Ministry as 'Environment and Climate Change Ministry' with the aim to play an active role in climate change mitigation?

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

24. According to the "Poonam Avlokkan" survey, the population of the Asiatic lion at the Gir sanctuary in Gujarat has seen a commendable rise to approximately how much per cent?

32%

29%

22%

39%

25. Who has been honoured with NASA's highest form of recognition for a non-governmental individual "NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal" for his service to NASA?

Dalip Singh Saund

Sanjay Gupta

Renjith Kumar

Gobind Behari

26. Who represented India in Lieutenant general-level talks held between India and China at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh?

G. S. Rawat

Shushil Chandra

Harinder Singh

Devraj Anbu

27. Which bank has constituted an 8-member panel of leading experts in economics, finance, and health to help ministers, central bank governors identify solutions for Southeast Asian economies to recover after the novel coronavirus pandemic?

Asian Development Bank

New Development Bank

IMF

World Bank

28. Which Indian company directly and through its affiliate entities, has acquired an additional 6.3% stake in Robi Axiata Limited, Bangladesh?

Balaji Group

Bharti Airtel

Tata Motors

Adani Group

29. According to Economic Outlook, June 2020 by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, India's GDP can further decelerate to what per cent in case of second Covid-19 outbreak?

-6.3%

-7.3%

-5.3%

-8.3%

30. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs launched which programme at Bengaluru and Chennai with technological support for faster clearance of imported goods and for the ease of doing business?

Speed customs

Quick customs

Turant customs

Tej customs

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. World Accreditation Day was observed on which day?

Answer- 9 June

2. Which institute developed "ANANYA" water-based disinfectant spray with nanotechnology assisted formulation?

Answer- The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology

3. Scientists from which university has witnessed a birth of a new planet by using photographs of the Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet Research instrument on the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory in Chile?

Answer- PSL University in France

4. Which company partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation to provide its training partners access to Digital Glass Room, so as to enable online vocational skills training for millions of students across the country?

Answer TCS iON

5. World Day Against Child Labour is observed on which day every year?

Answer- 12 June

6. How many Indian Institutions were among the top two-hundred ranks in 17th edition of the QS World University Rankings 2021?

Answer- 3

7. What is the name of Fast Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard delivered by Warship Builder Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd on 9 June?

Answer- ICGS Kanaklata Barua

8. On 8th June, Massive fire broke at a natural-gas oil well in the Baghjan oil field of which Indian state?

Answer- Assam

9. The Court of Arbitration for Sport, informed that Former European high jump champion Alexander Shustov of Russia banned for how many years for the use of a banned substance?

Answer- 4

10. Which institute has developed a new low-cost and low-tech Reverse Transcription nested PCR (RT-nPCR) test required to test for the COVID-19 testing?

Answer- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology

11. The highest ever allocation of funds of how much worth made under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the current Financial Year 2020-2021?

Answer- ₹ 1,01,500

12. Who has won the prestigious 2020 World Food Prize, which is considered to be equivalent to a Nobel Prize in the field of agriculture?

Answer- Rattan Lal

13. S&P Global Ratings predicted that the Indian economy will shrink how much pecent in FY21 and the fiscal stimulus worth 1.2 per cent of GDP will not be enough to provide significant growth support?

Answer- 5%

14. How many countries have been declared as COVID-19 free till 9 June?

Answer- 9

15. Researchers from which institute have developed an anti-microbial five-layered face mask?

Answer- IIT-BHU

16. Which Indian company entered into a partnership with First Alliance Bank Ltd in Zambia, Africa, to provide a mobile point of sale solution to small and medium enterprises and other businesses?

Answer- ePaisa

17. Which State's CM announced the phase 2 and phase 3 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation scheme to fill 115 dams with Narmada water by August 15, 2020, and March 2021?

Answer- Gujarat

18. Who receives the Medal of the Order of Australia in the Queen's Birthday 2020 for her service to Indian music and dance?

Answer- Shobha Sekhar

19. Fitch Ratings stated that India's economy is forecast to grow with a sharp growth rate of how much per cent in 2021 if the country avoids further deterioration in financial sector health?

Answer- 9.5%

20. A scientist from which institute have discovered a new planet named KOI-456.04 & its host star called Kepler-160 which are "mirror image" of our own planet and sun?

Answer- Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research

21. The Gargo International, the Delhi based lubricant company under the RG group appoints which Bollywood actor as the brand ambassador?

Answer- Sonu Sood

22. According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change annual report 2019-20. How much forest lands were diverted to other projects in 22 states between January 1 and November 6, 2019?

Answer- 11,467.83 hectares

23. Which State recently has approved a proposal to rename the state's Environment Ministry as 'Environment and Climate Change Ministry' with the aim to play an active role in climate change mitigation?

Answer- Maharashtra

24. According to the "Poonam Avlokkan" survey, the population of the Asiatic lion at the Gir sanctuary in Gujarat has seen a commendable rise to approximately how much per cent?

Answer- 29%

25. Who has been honoured with NASA's highest form of recognition for a non-governmental individual "NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal" for his service to NASA?

Answer- Renjith Kumar

26. Who represented India in Lieutenant general-level talks held between India and China at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh?

Answer- Harinder Singh

27. Which bank has constituted an 8-member panel of leading experts in economics, finance, and health to help ministers, central bank governors identify solutions for Southeast Asian economies to recover after the novel coronavirus pandemic?

Answer- Asian Development Bank

28. Which Indian company directly and through its affiliate entities, has acquired an additional 6.3% stake in Robi Axiata Limited, Bangladesh?

Answer- Bharti Airtel

29. According to Economic Outlook, June 2020 by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, India's GDP can further decelerate to what per cent in case of second Covid-19 outbreak?

Answer- -7.3%

30. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs launched which programme at Bengaluru and Chennai with technological support for faster clearance of imported goods and for the ease of doing business?

Answer- Turant customs

