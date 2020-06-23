Current Affairs 2020 For June 23 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 23, 2020

1. Sustainable Gastronomy Day is observed on which day?

15 June

18 June

16 June

17 June

2. World day to combat desertification and drought to educate the general public on the international efforts to fight against desertification is observed on which day?

17 June

13 June

15 June

16 June

3. Which Indian company partnered with Amazon and Global Optimism and signed the Climate Pledge to become net-zero carbon by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement?

Infosys

Tata Consultancy Services

Wipro

HCL Technologies

4. According to the 32nd edition of World Competitiveness Index 2020 which country is on 1st position?

Sweden

Singapore

France

United Kingdom

5. Which insurance provider has joined hands with UK based tech firm TropoGo Limited to launch India's 1st 'Pay as you Fly' insurance for drone-owners in India?

TATA AIA Life Insurance

HDFC ERGO

Bajaj Allianz

Bharti AXA Life Insurance

6. Who launched the 'e-Office' application in over 500 CGST and customs offices across India, on 15th June at New Delhi?

Sandeep Jajodia

M. Ajit Kumar

Pankaj Patel

Anita Karwal

7. Which state launched Karmo Bhumi, a job portal to help Information Technology professionals who have lost their jobs after the outbreak of COVID-19 and returned to the state?

West Bengal

Odisha

Assam

Sikkim

8. The Union Civil Aviation Minister stated on June 16, 2020, that the decision to resume international flights will be taken in the coming month. Who is the current Union Civil Aviation Minister?

Narendra Singh Tomar

Shripad Yesso Naik

Hardeep Singh Puri

Dharmendra Pradhan

9. Who has been appointed as auditors of Prime Minister's Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund for the next three years?

Oportuno Corporate Solutions

Ravi Varshney & Associates

SARC & Associates

RPMG & Associates

10. What is India's rank according to the World Competitiveness Index compiled by the Institute for Management Development?

41rd

43rd

48rd

49rd

11. The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, is celebrated on which day across the world?

June 15

June 14

June 12

June 13

12. Which United States company has become the 9th investors respectively in the Jio Platforms, as the latter has sold 0.39% stake for ₹ 1,894.50 crore?

Amerisource Bergen

L Catterton

Wells Fargo

Cardinal Health

13. The UT of Jammu and Kashmir has prepared a J&K Poultry Policy, 2020/Operational Guidelines for the first time to boost poultry production in the region. Who is Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir?

Mahesh Singh

Deepak Bansal

Atul Kumar Jain

Girish Chandra Murmu

14. Who launched a device, 'GermiBAN' that kills viruses & other germs by sterilising, sanitising & disinfecting in large areas?

V. Sadananda Gowda

G Kishan Reddy

Arjun Munda

Piyush Goyal

15. Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the virtual 40th GST Council Meeting. What is the extended time limit for revoking cancellations of GST registration?

July 30, 2020

Oct. 30, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

De 30, 2020

16. In order to strengthen the SEBIs enforcement mechanism the SEBI committee headed by which former Supreme Court Judge has proposed a method of quantification of profit made by the defaulter and loss caused to investors?

Anil Dave

M. Y. Eqbal

DK Jain

T. S. Thakur

17. Serum Institute of India, signs a new supply agreement with UNICEF and Vaccine alliance Gavi's procurement partner to supply which vaccine to low income countries all over the world?

Choler Vaxchor

Human Papillomavirus

Hepatitis A Vaccine

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

18. Which Indian startups were featured in the List of Technology Pioneers of 2020, released by the World Economic Forum?

Instamojo and Shuttl

Stellapps and ZestMoney

Unacademy and Shuttl

Haptik and ZestMoney

19. Finance Minister of Andhra Pradesh Buggana Rajendranath presented the AP state budget for Rs 2.24 lakh crore for the FY20-21. Who is the Governor of Andhra Pradesh?

Jagdish Mukhi

Phagu Chauhan

Biswabhusan Harichandan

Mishra

20. The Asian Paralympic Committee announced that the 4th Asian Youth Para Games will take place in which country?

Bahrain

Taiwan

Mongolia

Japan

21. Who will inaugurate Composite Regional Centre in Ranchi on 17 April through video conferencing amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Narendra Singh Tomar

Shripad Yesso Naik

Thaawarchand Gehlot

Mahendra Nath Pandey

22. Manipur Chief Minister inaugurated three projects undertaken by the State Public Health Engineering Department through Video Conferencing. Who is Chief Minister of Manipur?

Zoramthanga

Sarbananda Sonowal

Pema Khandu

N. Biren Singh

23. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation under the Ministry of Labour and Employment has launched Multi-location claim settlement facility. Where is the headquarters of EPFO located?

Chennai

New Delhi

Mumbai

Lucknow

24. A new species of fish, 'Schizothorax sikusirumensis' discovered in which state by Dr. Keshav Kumar Jha, Associate Professor & Head, Department of Zoology, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat?

Sikkim

Arunachal Pradesh

Mizoram

Assam

25. Who won the Biodiversity award 2020 and a grant of 40000 Euros of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation for the contribution of DDS women in the rehabilitation of degraded lands and to promote biodiversity?

Wildlife Protection Society of India

The Deccan Development Society

Environmentalist Foundation of India

Prakratik Society

26. Who is the head of 14 member committee by Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India on Corporate Insolvency Resolution and Liquidation process?

Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Sunil Mittal

Uday Kotak

Rakesh Kapoor

27. International Day of Family Remittances is observed on which day every year?

14 June

13 June

16 June

15 June

28. RBI has made some changes to the monitoring structure of Financial Markets Infrastructure and Retail Payment Systems with the aim to ensure the security of the payment structure. Headquarters of RBI is in which state?

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

Delhi

Madhya Pradesh

29. Who launched the Feedback Call Centres on Public Grievances on 15 June?

Prakash Javadekar

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Nirmala Sitharaman

Harsh Vardhan

30. Who wrote the biography of Dadabhai Naoroji, "Naoroji Pioneer of Indian Nationalism" published by the Harvard University Press in May 2020?

Amitav Ghosh

Dinyar Patel

Kiran Desai

Vikram Seth

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1.Sustainable Gastronomy Day is observed on which day?

Answer- 18 June

2. World day to combat desertification and drought to educate the general public on the international efforts to fight against desertification is observed on which day?

Answer- Option A

3. Which Indian company partnered with Amazon and Global Optimism and signed the Climate Pledge to become net-zero carbon by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement?

Answer- Infosys

4. According to the 32nd edition of World Competitiveness Index 2020 which country is on 1st position?

Answer- Singapore

5. Which insurance provider has joined hands with UK based tech firm TropoGo Limited to launch India's 1st 'Pay as you Fly' insurance for drone-owners in India?

Answer- HDFC ERGO

6. Who launched the 'e-Office' application in over 500 CGST and customs offices across India, on 15th June at New Delhi?

Answer- M. Ajit Kumar

7. Which state launched Karmo Bhumi, a job portal to help Information Technology professionals who have lost their jobs after the outbreak of COVID-19 and returned to the state?

Answer- West Bengal

8. The Union Civil Aviation Minister stated on June 16, 2020, that the decision to resume international flights will be taken in the coming month. Who is the current Union Civil Aviation Minister?

Answer- Hardeep Singh Puri

9. Who has been appointed as auditors of Prime Minister's Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund for the next three years?

Answer- SARC & Associates

10. What is India's rank according to the World Competitiveness Index compiled by the Institute for Management Development?

Answer- 43rd

11. The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, is celebrated on which day across the world?

Answer- June 15

12. Which United States company has become the 9th investors respectively in the Jio Platforms, as the latter has sold 0.39% stake for Rs 1,894.50 crore?

Answer- L Catterton

13. The UT of Jammu and Kashmir has prepared a J&K Poultry Policy, 2020/Operational Guidelines for the first time to boost poultry production in the region. Who is Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir?

Answer- Girish Chandra Murmu

14. Who launched a device, 'GermiBAN' that kills viruses & other germs by sterilising, sanitising & disinfecting in large areas?

Answer- G Kishan Reddy

15. Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the virtual 40th GST Council Meeting. What is the extended time limit for revoking cancellations of GST registration?

Answer- Sept. 30, 2020

16. In order to strengthen the SEBIs enforcement mechanism the SEBI committee headed by which former Supreme Court Judge has proposed a method of quantification of profit made by the defaulter and loss caused to investors?

Answer- Anil Dave

17. Serum Institute of India, signs a new supply agreement with UNICEF and Vaccine alliance Gavi's procurement partner to supply which vaccine to low income countries all over the world?

Answer- Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

18. Which Indian startups were featured in the List of Technology Pioneers of 2020, released by the World Economic Forum?

Answer- Stellapps and ZestMoney

19. Finance Minister of Andhra Pradesh Buggana Rajendranath presented the AP state budget for Rs 2.24 lakh crore for the FY20-21. Who is the Governor of Andhra Pradesh?

Answer- Biswabhusan Harichandan

20. The Asian Paralympic Committee announced that the 4th Asian Youth Para Games will take place in which country?

Answer- Bahrain

21. Who will inaugurate Composite Regional Centre in Ranchi on 17 April through video conferencing amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Thaawarchand Gehlot

22. Manipur Chief Minister inaugurated three projects undertaken by the State Public Health Engineering Department through Video Conferencing. Who is Chief Minister of Manipur?

Answer- N. Biren Singh

23. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation under the Ministry of Labour and Employment has launched Multi-location claim settlement facility. Where is the headquarters of EPFO located?

Answer- New Delhi

24. A new species of fish, 'Schizothorax sikusirumensis' discovered in which state by Dr. Keshav Kumar Jha, Associate Professor & Head, Department of Zoology, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat?

Answer- Arunachal Pradesh

25. Who won the Biodiversity award 2020 and a grant of 40000 Euros of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation for the contribution of DDS women in the rehabilitation of degraded lands and to promote biodiversity?

Answer- The Deccan Development Society

26. Who is the head of 14 member committee by Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India on Corporate Insolvency Resolution and Liquidation process?

Answer- Uday Kotak

27. International Day of Family Remittances is observed on which day every year?

Answer- 16 June

28. RBI has made some changes to the monitoring structure of Financial Markets Infrastructure and Retail Payment Systems with the aim to ensure the security of the payment structure. Headquarters of RBI is in which state?

Answer- Maharashtra

29. Who launched the Feedback Call Centres on Public Grievances on 15 June?

Answer- Dr. Jitendra Singh

30. Who wrote the biography of Dadabhai Naoroji, "Naoroji Pioneer of Indian Nationalism" published by the Harvard University Press in May 2020?

Answer- Dinyar Patel

