Current Affairs 2020, March 16: National And International Questions

With several changing and updating schemes and new training, those are been major aspects for the candidates who are appearing for the competitive exams. Here are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
1. “Cova Punjab” mobile app launched by the Punjab government is aimed to spread awareness on which disease?
2. Lt Gen KJS Dhillon has been recently appointed as the Director-General of which organisation?
3. ‘Shaadi Bhagya Scheme’, which was making news recently, was a scheme of which state?
4. Which country recently joined as the 16th member in the e-VidyaBharti and e-AarogyaBharati (e-VBAB) Network Project of the Ministry of External Affairs of India?
5. The tombs of Taramati and Premamati, which were in news recently, are located in which Indian state/UT?
6. Which state is to set up an exclusive department for Self Help Group (SHGs) called “Mission Shakti”?
7. The traditional festival called “Fagli” is celebrated in which Indian state?
8. Nupur Kulshrestha has become the first woman Deputy Inspector General of which Indian armed force/CAPF?
9. United Nations Security Council has recently approved the resolution of which country, on its deal with the Taliban militant group?
10. Which global organisation recently adopted a political declaration on women’s right?
1.Answer- Corona Virus
2.Answer- Defence Intelligence Agency
3.Answer- Karnataka
The objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance for brides for marriage expenses.
4.Answer- The Gambia
5.Answer- Telangana
6.Answer- Odisha
7.Answer- Himachal Pradesh
8.Answer- Indian Coast Guard
9.Answer- United States
10.Answer- United Nations
