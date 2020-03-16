The Debate
Current Affairs 2020, March 16: National And International Questions

Education

Attempt the quiz that is based on national and international current affairs 2020. The questions are based on important events. Read more and post your score

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
current affairs 2020

With several changing and updating schemes and new training, those are been major aspects for the candidates who are appearing for the competitive exams. Here are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Here are the questions:

1.  “Cova Punjab” mobile app launched by the Punjab government is aimed to spread awareness on which disease?

  • Foot and Mouth Disease
  • Corona Virus
  • Swine Flu
  • Classical Swine Fever

2.  Lt Gen KJS Dhillon has been recently appointed as the Director-General of which organisation?

  • Intelligence Bureau
  • Defence Intelligence Agency
  • Central Bureau of Investigation
  • Research and Analysis Wing

3. ‘Shaadi Bhagya Scheme’, which was making news recently, was a scheme of which state?

  • Bihar
  • Odisha
  • Karnataka
  • Maharashtra

4.  Which country recently joined as the 16th member in the e-VidyaBharti and e-AarogyaBharati (e-VBAB) Network Project of the Ministry of External Affairs of India?

  • Senegal
  • The Gambia
  • Ghana
  • Zambia

5. The tombs of Taramati and Premamati, which were in news recently, are located in which Indian state/UT?

  • New Delhi
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Telangana
  • Maharashtra

6. Which state is to set up an exclusive department for Self Help Group (SHGs) called “Mission Shakti”?

  • West Bengal
  • Kerala
  • Odisha
  • Andhra Pradesh

7. The traditional festival called “Fagli” is celebrated in which Indian state?

  • Mizoram
  • Nagaland
  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh

8. Nupur Kulshrestha has become the first woman Deputy Inspector General of which Indian armed force/CAPF?

  • Border Security Force
  • Central Reserve Police Force
  • Central Industrial Security Force
  • Indian Coast Guard

9. United Nations Security Council has recently approved the resolution of which country, on its deal with the Taliban militant group?

  • United Kingdom
  • United States
  • Russia
  • Iran

10. Which global organisation recently adopted a political declaration on women’s right?

  • World Economic Forum
  • Women Economics Forum
  • United Nations
  • UNESCO

Answers:

1.Answer- Corona Virus

2.Answer- Defence Intelligence Agency

3.Answer- Karnataka

The objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance for brides for marriage expenses.

4.Answer- The Gambia

5.Answer- Telangana

6.Answer- Odisha

7.Answer- Himachal Pradesh

8.Answer- Indian Coast Guard

9.Answer- United States

10.Answer- United Nations

First Published:
