Current Affairs 2020, March 16: National And International Questions

With several changing and updating schemes and new training, those are been major aspects for the candidates who are appearing for the competitive exams. Here are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the questions:

1. “Cova Punjab” mobile app launched by the Punjab government is aimed to spread awareness on which disease?

Foot and Mouth Disease

Corona Virus

Swine Flu

Classical Swine Fever

2. Lt Gen KJS Dhillon has been recently appointed as the Director-General of which organisation?

Intelligence Bureau

Defence Intelligence Agency

Central Bureau of Investigation

Research and Analysis Wing

3. ‘Shaadi Bhagya Scheme’, which was making news recently, was a scheme of which state?

Bihar

Odisha

Karnataka

Maharashtra

4. Which country recently joined as the 16th member in the e-VidyaBharti and e-AarogyaBharati (e-VBAB) Network Project of the Ministry of External Affairs of India?

Senegal

The Gambia

Ghana

Zambia

5. The tombs of Taramati and Premamati, which were in news recently, are located in which Indian state/UT?

New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

Telangana

Maharashtra

6. Which state is to set up an exclusive department for Self Help Group (SHGs) called “Mission Shakti”?

West Bengal

Kerala

Odisha

Andhra Pradesh

7. The traditional festival called “Fagli” is celebrated in which Indian state?

Mizoram

Nagaland

Himachal Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

8. Nupur Kulshrestha has become the first woman Deputy Inspector General of which Indian armed force/CAPF?

Border Security Force

Central Reserve Police Force

Central Industrial Security Force

Indian Coast Guard

9. United Nations Security Council has recently approved the resolution of which country, on its deal with the Taliban militant group?

United Kingdom

United States

Russia

Iran

10. Which global organisation recently adopted a political declaration on women’s right?

World Economic Forum

Women Economics Forum

United Nations

UNESCO

Answers:

1.Answer- Corona Virus

2.Answer- Defence Intelligence Agency

3.Answer- Karnataka

The objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance for brides for marriage expenses.

4.Answer- The Gambia

5.Answer- Telangana

6.Answer- Odisha

7.Answer- Himachal Pradesh

8.Answer- Indian Coast Guard

9.Answer- United States

10.Answer- United Nations

