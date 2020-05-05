Current Affairs 2020 For May 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Who organised the National Level Seminar on Anti Drone Technology at New Delhi on 26 September 2019?
2. Which bank has launched WhatsApp banking?
3. Which team won the Women's World Twenty20 title?
4. What was the theme of World Intellectual Property Day observed on April 26?
5. Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said that Janaushadhi Sugam Mobile App is helping people to locate their nearest Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendra (PMJAK) amid nationwide lockdown. Who is the current Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers?
6. A famous person, David Douglas Duncan was passed away in France. He belongs to the profession of;
7. Which institute designs 'WardBot' to deliver food, medicines to COVID-19 patients in isolation wards without human intervention?
8. Which of the following short film won the best short documentary award at Asia South East Short Film Festival?
9. Name India's 1st FinTech centre of excellence, which was set up by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in association with Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu(ELCOT).
10.Vikas Krishan, an Indian player, belongs to which game?
11.Central Board of Direct Tax has set up National e-Assessment Centre (NeAC) in which city?
12. What is the limit of personal loans offered by recently launched Mi Credit?
13.Airtel Payments Bank partners with which of the Insurance company to offer unique Mosquito Diseases Protection Policy (MDPP) to protect against mosquito-borne diseases?
14.Which bank is to provide 1 billion USD to Government of India to implement Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems preparedness project?
15.November 7 is observed as National Cancer Awareness Day in Indi On this day, a Book which explains about Mouth Cancer and prevention of the disease is release It was named as;
16.World Intellectual Property Day is observed on which date every year?
17.Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) brought under Jal Shakti Ministry. Who is current Jal Shakti Minister?
18.Who is selected as the 14th President of India?
19.Algerian author Abdelouahab Aissaoui wins $50,000 International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF) for which novel?
20.NFAI and __________ sign MoU to Transfer the land for the construction of storage facility for films and film material.
21.Which item has been banned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation while travelling in planes?
22.Who among the following players is known as the Sachin Tendulkar of domestic cricket?
23.The 16th Session of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) between India and Belgium Luxembourg Economic Union (BLEU) was held in which city?
24.Walmart India, in partnership with which bank has unveiled co-branded credit card for 'Best Price' members?
25.Which Indian company tops in the Forbes' World's best 'regarded' companies list 2019?
26.Which bank is the partner bank of PM-CARES?
27.Which state signs MOU with Centre for implementation of PMJAY, recently?
28.International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is observed on which date?
29.Who took oath as Vigilance Commissioner on 19 April?
30.Which ministry launched the Talent Hunt for artists and give them a platform to showcase their talent on the national stage?
1.Who organised the National Level Seminar on Anti Drone Technology at New Delhi on 26 September 2019?
Answer- Bureau of Police Research and Development
2.Which bank has launched whatsapp banking?
Answer- ICICI
3.Which team won the Women's World Twenty20 title?
Answer- Australia
4.What was the theme of World Intellectual Property Day observed on April 26?
Answer- Innovate for a Green Future
5.Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said that Janaushadhi Sugam Mobile App is helping people to locate their nearest Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendra (PMJAK) amid nationwide lockdown. Who is current Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers?
Answer- V. Sadananda Gowda
6.A famous person, David Douglas Duncan was passed away in France. He belongs to the profession of;
Answer- Photography
7.Which institute designs 'WardBot' to deliver food, medicines to COVID-19 patients in isolation wards without human intervention?
Answer- IIT Ropar
8.Which of the following short film won the best short documentary award at Asia South East Short Film Festival?
Answer- Finding Beauty in Garbage
9.Name the India's 1st FinTech centre of excellence, which was set up by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in association with Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu(ELCOT).
Answer- FinBlue
10.Vikas Krishan, an Indian player, belongs to which game?
Answer- Boxing
11.Central Board of Direct Tax has set up National e-Assessment Centre (NeAC) in which city?
Answer- Delhi
12.What is the limit of personal loans offered by recently launched Mi Credit?
Answer- 1 lakh
13.Airtel Payments Bank partners with which of the Insurance company to offer unique Mosquito Diseases Protection Policy (MDPP) to protect against mosquito-borne diseases?
Answer- HDFC ERGO
14.Which bank is to provide 1 billion USD to Government of India to implement Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems preparedness project?
Answer- World Bank
15.November 7 is observed as National Cancer Awareness Day in Indi On this day, a Book which explains about Mouth Cancer and prevention of the disease is release It was named as;
Answer- Arivu
16.World Intellectual Property Day is observed on which date every year?
Answer- 26 April
17.Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) brought under Jal Shakti Ministry. Who is current Jal Shakti Minister?
Answer- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
18.Who is selected as the 14th President of India?
Answer- Ram Nath Kovind
19.Algerian author Abdelouahab Aissaoui wins $50,000 International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF) for which novel?
Answer- The Spartan Court
20.NFAI and __________ sign MoU to Transfer the land for the construction of storage facility for films and film material.
Answer- FTII
21.Which item has been banned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation while travelling in planes?
Answer- Apple Mac Book
22.Who among the following players is known as the Sachin Tendulkar of domestic cricket?
Answer- Wasim Jaffer
23.The 16th Session of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) between India and Belgium Luxembourg Economic Union (BLEU) was held in which city?
Answer- New Delhi
24.Walmart India, in partnership with which bank has unveiled co-branded credit card for 'Best Price' members?
Answer- HDFC
25.Which Indian company tops in the Forbes' World's best 'regarded' companies list 2019?
Answer- Infosys
26.Which bank is the partner bank of PM-CARES?
Answer- SBI
27.Which state signs MOU with Centre for implementation of PMJAY, recently?
Answer- Punjab
28.International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is observed on which date?
Answer- 26 April
29.Who took oath as Vigilance Commissioner on 19 April?
Answer- Suresh N. Patel
30.Which ministry launched the Talent Hunt for artists and give them a platform to showcase their talent on the national stage?
Answer- Ministry of culture and tourism
