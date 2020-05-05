Current Affairs 2020 For May 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 04 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 4 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 05, 2020

1. Who organised the National Level Seminar on Anti Drone Technology at New Delhi on 26 September 2019?

Central Bureau of Investigation

National Investigation Agency

Bureau of Police Research and Development

National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science

2. Which bank has launched WhatsApp banking?

ICICI

HDFC

SBI

Bob

3. Which team won the Women's World Twenty20 title?

West Indies

Australia

England

New Zealand

4. What was the theme of World Intellectual Property Day observed on April 26?

Innovate for a Green Future

Innovate for a Safe Future

Innovate for a Better Future

Innovate for a Bright Future

5. Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said that Janaushadhi Sugam Mobile App is helping people to locate their nearest Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendra (PMJAK) amid nationwide lockdown. Who is the current Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers?

Hardeep Singh Puri

Shripad Yesso Naik

V. Sadananda Gowda

Narendra Singh Tomar

6. A famous person, David Douglas Duncan was passed away in France. He belongs to the profession of;

Lyricist

Animation

Photography

Writer

7. Which institute designs 'WardBot' to deliver food, medicines to COVID-19 patients in isolation wards without human intervention?

IIT Patna

IIT Mumbai

IIT Delhi

IIT Ropar

8. Which of the following short film won the best short documentary award at Asia South East Short Film Festival?

Sprout

Suddenly Last Summer

Night Fishing

Finding Beauty in Garbage

9. Name India's 1st FinTech centre of excellence, which was set up by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in association with Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu(ELCOT).

FinPark

FinTech

FinSmart

FinBlue

10.Vikas Krishan, an Indian player, belongs to which game?

Boxing

Shooting

Wrestling

Cricket

11.Central Board of Direct Tax has set up National e-Assessment Centre (NeAC) in which city?

Kolkata

Mumbai

Delhi

Bengaluru

12. What is the limit of personal loans offered by recently launched Mi Credit?

50,000

1 lakh

3 Lakh

5 Lakh

13.Airtel Payments Bank partners with which of the Insurance company to offer unique Mosquito Diseases Protection Policy (MDPP) to protect against mosquito-borne diseases?

ICICI Lombard

HDFC ERGO

Royal Sundaram General Insurance

Apollo Munich Health Insurance

14.Which bank is to provide 1 billion USD to Government of India to implement Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems preparedness project?

IMF

World Bank

Asian Development Bank

RBI

15.November 7 is observed as National Cancer Awareness Day in Indi On this day, a Book which explains about Mouth Cancer and prevention of the disease is release It was named as;

The Cancer Journals

Memoir

Cancer Ward

Arivu

16.World Intellectual Property Day is observed on which date every year?

22 April

24 April

25 April

26 April

17.Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) brought under Jal Shakti Ministry. Who is current Jal Shakti Minister?

Narendra Singh Tomar

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Giriraj Singh

18.Who is selected as the 14th President of India?

Ram Nath Kovind

Suresh Kumar

Rajesh kumar

Meira kumar

19.Algerian author Abdelouahab Aissaoui wins $50,000 International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF) for which novel?

The Good Muslim

Girls of Riyadh

The Spartan Court

Persepolis

20.NFAI and __________ sign MoU to Transfer the land for the construction of storage facility for films and film material.

IIMC

NSD

FTII

NIFT

21.Which item has been banned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation while travelling in planes?

MI Phone

Samsung Charger

Lenovo Laptop

Apple Mac Book

22.Who among the following players is known as the Sachin Tendulkar of domestic cricket?

Ravi Sheron

Ashish Chahal

Wasim Jaffer

Suresh Raina

23.The 16th Session of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) between India and Belgium Luxembourg Economic Union (BLEU) was held in which city?

Patana

Hyderabad

New Delhi

Chennai

24.Walmart India, in partnership with which bank has unveiled co-branded credit card for 'Best Price' members?

SBI

AXIS

ICICI

HDFC

25.Which Indian company tops in the Forbes' World's best 'regarded' companies list 2019?

Larsen & Toubro

TCS

Infosys

Tata Motors

26.Which bank is the partner bank of PM-CARES?

PNB

SBI

RBI

Yes Bank

27.Which state signs MOU with Centre for implementation of PMJAY, recently?

Punjab

Odisha

Madhya Pradesh

Uttarkhand

28.International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is observed on which date?

21 April

24 April

23 April

26 April

29.Who took oath as Vigilance Commissioner on 19 April?

Jitendra Patel

Santosh Kumar

Rajiv Kumar

Suresh N. Patel

30.Which ministry launched the Talent Hunt for artists and give them a platform to showcase their talent on the national stage?

Minister of Environment and climate change

Ministry of culture and tourism

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Ministry of Labour and Employment

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For April 30 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Answers

1.Who organised the National Level Seminar on Anti Drone Technology at New Delhi on 26 September 2019?

Answer- Bureau of Police Research and Development

2.Which bank has launched whatsapp banking?

Answer- ICICI

3.Which team won the Women's World Twenty20 title?

Answer- Australia

4.What was the theme of World Intellectual Property Day observed on April 26?

Answer- Innovate for a Green Future

5.Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said that Janaushadhi Sugam Mobile App is helping people to locate their nearest Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendra (PMJAK) amid nationwide lockdown. Who is current Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers?

Answer- V. Sadananda Gowda

6.A famous person, David Douglas Duncan was passed away in France. He belongs to the profession of;

Answer- Photography

7.Which institute designs 'WardBot' to deliver food, medicines to COVID-19 patients in isolation wards without human intervention?

Answer- IIT Ropar

8.Which of the following short film won the best short documentary award at Asia South East Short Film Festival?

Answer- Finding Beauty in Garbage

9.Name the India's 1st FinTech centre of excellence, which was set up by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in association with Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu(ELCOT).

Answer- FinBlue

10.Vikas Krishan, an Indian player, belongs to which game?

Answer- Boxing

11.Central Board of Direct Tax has set up National e-Assessment Centre (NeAC) in which city?

Answer- Delhi

12.What is the limit of personal loans offered by recently launched Mi Credit?

Answer- 1 lakh

13.Airtel Payments Bank partners with which of the Insurance company to offer unique Mosquito Diseases Protection Policy (MDPP) to protect against mosquito-borne diseases?

Answer- HDFC ERGO

14.Which bank is to provide 1 billion USD to Government of India to implement Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems preparedness project?

Answer- World Bank

15.November 7 is observed as National Cancer Awareness Day in Indi On this day, a Book which explains about Mouth Cancer and prevention of the disease is release It was named as;

Answer- Arivu

16.World Intellectual Property Day is observed on which date every year?

Answer- 26 April

17.Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) brought under Jal Shakti Ministry. Who is current Jal Shakti Minister?

Answer- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

18.Who is selected as the 14th President of India?

Answer- Ram Nath Kovind

19.Algerian author Abdelouahab Aissaoui wins $50,000 International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF) for which novel?

Answer- The Spartan Court

20.NFAI and __________ sign MoU to Transfer the land for the construction of storage facility for films and film material.

Answer- FTII

21.Which item has been banned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation while travelling in planes?

Answer- Apple Mac Book

22.Who among the following players is known as the Sachin Tendulkar of domestic cricket?

Answer- Wasim Jaffer

23.The 16th Session of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) between India and Belgium Luxembourg Economic Union (BLEU) was held in which city?

Answer- New Delhi

24.Walmart India, in partnership with which bank has unveiled co-branded credit card for 'Best Price' members?

Answer- HDFC

25.Which Indian company tops in the Forbes' World's best 'regarded' companies list 2019?

Answer- Infosys

26.Which bank is the partner bank of PM-CARES?

Answer- SBI

27.Which state signs MOU with Centre for implementation of PMJAY, recently?

Answer- Punjab

28.International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is observed on which date?

Answer- 26 April

29.Who took oath as Vigilance Commissioner on 19 April?

Answer- Suresh N. Patel

30.Which ministry launched the Talent Hunt for artists and give them a platform to showcase their talent on the national stage?

Answer- Ministry of culture and tourism

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For April 30 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs