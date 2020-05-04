Current Affairs 2020 For May 04 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For April 30 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For April 30 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 04, 2020

1. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish', to students for jobs in India?

Sheffield Hallam University

Portsmouth College

Highbury College

Durham University

2. Cabinet approves hike in the authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from ₹ 6000 Crore to?

₹ 45,000 crore

₹ 35,000 crore

₹ 25,000 crore

₹ 55,000 crore

3. Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Singh Patel inaugurated the India Tourism Mart (ITM) 2019 in which city?

Hyderabad

Cochi

New Delhi

Surat

4. Which are the official mascots of 19th Asian Games?

Chenchen

Congcong

Lianlian

All of the above

5. Which of the following launched India's First Service Audio Service 'Suno'?

Netflix

Audible

Google

Facebook

6. Ayushman Bharat Diwas is celebrated on which date?

30 April

29 April

28 April

27 April

7. Which state tops the list of states in employing over 18 lakh unskilled labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme?

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Uttar Pradesh

8. Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) released its Global Report on Internal Displacement (GRID) 2020 on 29 April. Which country reported the highest displacement in the world, due to disasters, including cyclones and monsoon floods?

Pakistan

Bangladesh

China

India

9. Noted mathematician Michael Atiyah was passed away recently. He belongs to which country?

Brazil

Germany

United Kingdom

United States

10. Who wins IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020?

Anurag Kashyap

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mahesh Bhatt

Zoya Akhtar

11. Name the bill that was passed in the Parliament that seeks to clarify that allottees under a real estate project should be treated as financial creditors.

Recovery of Non-Performing Assets Bill, 2017

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (First Amendment) Bill, 2017

Recovery of Non-Performing Assets (Amendment) Bill, 2018

12. Indradhanush joint exercise between IAF and UK's Royal Air Force recently concluded in which city?

Odisha

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Uttarakhand

13. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Bombay

IIT Madras

IIT Indore

14. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to reduce the policy repo rate, what is the rate now?

5.15%

5.40%

5.55%

5.40%

15. Which city hosted the Howdy Modi event?

Houston

Boston

Las Vegas

New York

16. Which Indian shot putter has been suspended for 4- years for failing an out-of-competition dope test?

Pardeep Jaglan

Navin Chikara

Ravi Mishra

Kriti Malik

17. FSSAI to develop an app to prevent food wastage in partnership with which company?

Google

Nasscom Foundation

Infosys

TCS

18.International Guide Dog Day was celebrated on which date?

26 April 2020

27 April 2020

30 April 2020

29 April 2020

19. The total global military expenditure rose by how much per cent to $1,917 billion in 2019?

6.6%

4.6%

1.6%

3.6%

20. Who was the second-largest spender in military expenditure in 2019?

USA

China

India

Pakistan

21.Which is the least improved district in the Second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme?

Hailakandi, Assam

Kiphire, Nagaland

Pakur, Jharkhand

Koraput, Odisha

22.Who has been selected for Abel Prize for Mathematics by the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters?

M. Stanley Whittingham

Hillel Furstenberg

Peter Handke

Abiy Ahmed

23. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?

Maldives

Mauritius

Fiji

Seychelles

24.Ajeya Warrior 2020, a joint military exercise was recently concluded between India and which country?

USA

Malaysia

UK

Japan

25.Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Tamil Nadu

Banaras Hindu University

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka

26. Which of the following banks has signed an MoU with the Indian Army for customized services?

Indian bank

Bank of Baroda

Canara Bank

State Bank of India

27. The National Conference on Agriculture Rabi Campaign was held in which city?

Kolkata

New Delhi

Hyderabad

Ranchi

28. Which Indian Football Player has been named by FIFA for its campaign to combat COVID-19?

Anirudh Thapa

Pritam Kotal

Sunil Chhetri

Sahal Abdul Samad

29. Government launched 'indianculture.gov.in' portal is developed by which of the following institutes?

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kanpur

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

30. Jal Shakti Abhiyan, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, has provided various measures to combat the present health crisis. Jal Shakti Abhiyan was launched on which day?

1 July 2018

1 July 2019

1 July 2017

1 July 2016

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For April 29 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Answers

1. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish', to students for jobs in India?

Answer- Portsmouth College

2. Cabinet approves hike in the authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from ₹ 6,000 crores to?

Answer- ₹ 25,000 Crore

3. Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Singh Patel inaugurated the India Tourism Mart (ITM) 2019 in which city?

Answer- New Delhi

4. Which are the official mascots of 19th Asian Games?

Answer- All of the above

5. Which of the following launched India's First Service Audio Service 'Suno'?

Answer- Audible

6. Ayushman Bharat Diwas is celebrated on which date?

Answer- 30 April

7. Which state tops the list of states in employing over 18 lakh unskilled labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

8.Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) released its Global Report on Internal Displacement (GRID) 2020 on 29 April. Which country reported the highest displacement in the world, due to disasters, including cyclones and monsoon floods?

Answer- India

9. Noted mathematician Michael Atiyah was passed away recently. He belongs to which country?

Answer- United Kingdom

10. Who wins IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020?

Answer- Zoya Akhtar

11. Name the bill that was passed in the Parliament that seeks to clarify that allottees under a real estate project should be treated as financial creditors.

Answer- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018

12. Indradhanush joint exercise between IAF and UK's Royal Air Force recently concluded in which city?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

13.Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?

Answer- IIT Kharagpur

14. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to reduce the policy repo rate, what is the rate now?

Answer- 5.15%

15. Which city hosted the Howdy Modi event?

Answer- Houston

16. Which Indian shot putter has been suspended for 4- years for failing an out-of-competition dope test?

Answer- Navin Chikara

17. FSSAI to develop an app to prevent food wastage in partnership with which company?

Answer- Nasscom Foundation

18.International Guide Dog Day was celebrated on which date?

Answer- 29 April 2020

19. The total global military expenditure rose by how much per cent to $1,917 billion in 2019?

Answer- 3.6%

20. Who was the second-largest spender in military expenditure in 2019?

Answer- China

21.Which is the least improved district in the Second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme?

Answer- Koraput, Odisha

22.Who has been selected for Abel Prize for Mathematics by the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters?

Answer- Hillel Furstenberg

23. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?

Answer- Maldives

24.Ajeya Warrior 2020, a joint military exercise was recently concluded between India and which country?

Answer- UK

25.Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?

Answer- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka

26. Which of the following banks has signed an MoU with the Indian Army for customized services?

Answer- Bank of Baroda

27. The National Conference on Agriculture Rabi Campaign was held in which city?

Answer- New Delhi

28. Which Indian Football Player has been named by FIFA for its campaign to combat COVID-19?

Answer- Sunil Chhetri

29. Government launched 'indianculture.gov.in' portal is developed by which of the following institutes?

Answer- IIT Bombay

30. Jal Shakti Abhiyan, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, has provided various measures to combat the present health crisis. Jal Shakti Abhiyan was launched on which day?

Answer- 1 July 2019

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For April 29 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs