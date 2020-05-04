Current Affairs 2020 For May 04 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
1. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish', to students for jobs in India?
Answer- Portsmouth College
2. Cabinet approves hike in the authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from ₹ 6,000 crores to?
Answer- ₹ 25,000 Crore
3. Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Singh Patel inaugurated the India Tourism Mart (ITM) 2019 in which city?
Answer- New Delhi
4. Which are the official mascots of 19th Asian Games?
Answer- All of the above
5. Which of the following launched India's First Service Audio Service 'Suno'?
Answer- Audible
6. Ayushman Bharat Diwas is celebrated on which date?
Answer- 30 April
7. Which state tops the list of states in employing over 18 lakh unskilled labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme?
Answer- Chhattisgarh
8.Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) released its Global Report on Internal Displacement (GRID) 2020 on 29 April. Which country reported the highest displacement in the world, due to disasters, including cyclones and monsoon floods?
Answer- India
9. Noted mathematician Michael Atiyah was passed away recently. He belongs to which country?
Answer- United Kingdom
10. Who wins IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020?
Answer- Zoya Akhtar
11. Name the bill that was passed in the Parliament that seeks to clarify that allottees under a real estate project should be treated as financial creditors.
Answer- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018
12. Indradhanush joint exercise between IAF and UK's Royal Air Force recently concluded in which city?
Answer- Uttar Pradesh
13.Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?
Answer- IIT Kharagpur
14. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to reduce the policy repo rate, what is the rate now?
Answer- 5.15%
15. Which city hosted the Howdy Modi event?
Answer- Houston
16. Which Indian shot putter has been suspended for 4- years for failing an out-of-competition dope test?
Answer- Navin Chikara
17. FSSAI to develop an app to prevent food wastage in partnership with which company?
Answer- Nasscom Foundation
18.International Guide Dog Day was celebrated on which date?
Answer- 29 April 2020
19. The total global military expenditure rose by how much per cent to $1,917 billion in 2019?
Answer- 3.6%
20. Who was the second-largest spender in military expenditure in 2019?
Answer- China
21.Which is the least improved district in the Second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme?
Answer- Koraput, Odisha
22.Who has been selected for Abel Prize for Mathematics by the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters?
Answer- Hillel Furstenberg
23. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?
Answer- Maldives
24.Ajeya Warrior 2020, a joint military exercise was recently concluded between India and which country?
Answer- UK
25.Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?
Answer- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka
26. Which of the following banks has signed an MoU with the Indian Army for customized services?
Answer- Bank of Baroda
27. The National Conference on Agriculture Rabi Campaign was held in which city?
Answer- New Delhi
28. Which Indian Football Player has been named by FIFA for its campaign to combat COVID-19?
Answer- Sunil Chhetri
29. Government launched 'indianculture.gov.in' portal is developed by which of the following institutes?
Answer- IIT Bombay
30. Jal Shakti Abhiyan, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, has provided various measures to combat the present health crisis. Jal Shakti Abhiyan was launched on which day?
Answer- 1 July 2019
