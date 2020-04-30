Current Affairs 2020 For April 30 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about April current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for April 30, 2020

1. Which Govt. launched mobile app 'Covid Pharma' to keep a track of people purchasing medicines over-the-counter (OTC) for cough, cold and fever?

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

2. Which state launched Jeevan Shakti Yojana in which women in urban areas to get Rs. 11 for each mask made by them at home?

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

Maharashtra

3. India sent 50,000 surgical gloves and one lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to which country to help its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic?

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Nepal

Bangladesh

4. Which country abolishes flogging as a punishment?

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Yemen

5. Which of the following institutes releases report 'From the Great Lockdown to the Great Meltdown?

UNCTAD

IMF

World Bank

ADB

6. Who wins IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020?

Anurag Kashyap

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mahesh Bhatt

Zoya Akhtar

7. Marines and Emirati forces conducted the biennial exercise, named Native Fury at which place?

Singapore

Dubai

Kathmandu

Abu Dhabi

8. The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Which of the following companies have collaborated to carry out joint research in industrial and infrastructure cybersecurity?

Reliance

L&T Technology

Tech Mahindra

TCS

9. Which of the following institutes has developed two products, namely 3D-printed hands-free object and 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield in an effort to control the spread of novel coronavirus, to fight COVID-19 outbreak?

The Indian Institute of Science

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research -Guwahati

National Innovation Foundation India

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

10. Department of Science and Technology (DST) is to support and provide funding to the which of the following company to increase the membrane oxygenator equipment (MOE)?

FastSense Diagnostics

Loop Health

Genrich Membranes

Module Innovations

11.As per a recent study published in which website, anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine is not effective for the Coronavirus treatment?

NetDoctor

WeightWatchers

Drugs.com

MedRxiv

12. Union HRD Minister launches which platform for inviting e-learning Content contributions in both school and higher education?

SabPadhe 2.0

VidyaGyan 2.0

PdaiDaan 2.0

VidyaDaan 2.0

13. Which organisation release Global Network Against Food Crises report?

UN

ADB

IMF

WB

14. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?

12

10

15

8

15. The reservation for SC/STs in Lok Sabha, state assemblies have been extended by how much period?

15 years

12 years

10 years

5 years

16. Under which Article of the Constitution of India the President has the power of pardon or remission?

Article 72

Article 71

Article 76

Article 74

17. Which Article is related with "Abolition of Untouchability"?

Article 20

Article 19

Article 18

Article 17

18. Who has been appointed as Secretary in the Economic Affairs Department?

Preeti Sudan

Tarun Bajaj

Ravi Mittal

Nath Sinha

19. Who is the most popular world leader on Facebook according to Burson Cohn & Wolfe?

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin

Donald John Trump

Xi Jinping

Narendra Damodardas Modi

20. What was the theme of World Intellectual Property Day observed on April 26?

Innovate for a Green Future

Innovate for a Safe Future

Innovate for a Better Future

Innovate for a Bright Future

21. World Intellectual Property Day is observed on which date every year?

22 April

24 April

25 April

26 April

22. International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is observed on which date?

21 April

24 April

23 April

26 April

23. Which AMC has recently launched 1st Corporate bond ETF?

Global Investment House

KB Kookmin Bank

Edelweiss Asset Management Company

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Ltd.

24. A National level Business meet was organized by CPWD in which city?

Mumbai

Chennai

New Delhi

Kolkata

25. Vistara inked codeshare agreement with which of the following company?

Alliance Air

GoAir

SpiceJet

Lufthansa

26. What is India's growth rate in 2020 as per IMF?

2.9%

4.9%

3.9%

1.9%

27. Which of the following will replace Yes Bank in the benchmark index Nifty 50 from March 27?

Ultratech Cement

Jk Cement

Shree Cement

Ambuja Cements

28. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?

Lucknow

New Delhi

Kochi

Mumbai

29. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?

1440

2040

1,840

1740

Current Affairs 2020 Answers

1. Which Govt. launched mobile app 'Covid Pharma' to keep a track of people purchasing medicines over-the-counter (OTC) for cough, cold and fever?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

2. Which state launched Jeevan Shakti Yojana in which women in urban areas to get Rs. 11 for each mask made by them at home?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

3. India sent 50,000 surgical gloves and one lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to which country to help its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Bangladesh

4. Which country abolishes flogging as a punishment?

Answer- Saudi Arabia

5. Which of the following institutes releases report 'From the Great Lockdown to the Great Meltdown?

Answer- UNCTAD

6. Who wins IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020?

Answer- Zoya Akhtar

7. Marines and Emirati forces conducted the biennial exercise, named Native Fury at which place?

Answer- Abu Dhabi

8. The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Which of the following companies have collaborated to carry out joint research in industrial and infrastructure cybersecurity?

Answer- L&T Technology

9. Which of the following institutes has developed two products, namely 3D-printed hands-free object and 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield in an effort to control the spread of novel coronavirus, to fight COVID-19 outbreak?

Answer- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research -Guwahati

10. Department of Science and Technology (DST) is to support and provide funding to the which of the following company to increase the membrane oxygenator equipment (MOE)?

Answer- Genrich Membranes

11. As per a recent study published in which website, anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine is not effective for the Coronavirus treatment?

Answer- MedRxiv

12. Union HRD Minister launches which platform for inviting e-learning Content contributions in both school and higher education?

Answer- VidyaDaan 2.0

13. Which organisation release Global Network Against Food Crises report?

Answer- UN

14. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?

Answer- 15

15. The reservation for SC/STs in Lok Sabha, state assemblies have been extended by how much period?

Answer- 10 years

16. Under which Article of the Constitution of India the President has the power of pardon or remission?

Answer- Article 72

17. Which Article is related with "Abolition of Untouchability"?

Answer- Article 17

18. Who has been appointed as Secretary in the Economic Affairs Department?

Answer- Tarun Bajaj

19. Who is the most popular world leader on Facebook according to Burson Cohn & Wolfe?

Answer- Narendra Damodardas Modi

20. What was the theme of World Intellectual Property Day observed on April 26?

Answer- Innovate for a Green Future

21. World Intellectual Property Day is observed on which date every year?

Answer- 26 April

22. International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is observed on which date?

Answer- 26 April

23. Which AMC has recently launched 1st Corporate bond ETF?

Answer- Edelweiss Asset Management Company

24. A National level Business meet was organized by CPWD in which city?

Answer- New Delhi

25. Vistara inked codeshare agreement with which of the following company?

Answer- Lufthansa

26. What is India's growth rate in 2020 as per IMF?

Answer- 1.9%

27. Which of the following will replace Yes Bank in the benchmark index Nifty 50 from March 27?

Answer- Shree Cement

28. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?

Answer- New Delhi

29. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?

Answer- 1,840

