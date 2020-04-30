Current Affairs 2020 For April 30 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about April current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Which Govt. launched mobile app 'Covid Pharma' to keep a track of people purchasing medicines over-the-counter (OTC) for cough, cold and fever?
2. Which state launched Jeevan Shakti Yojana in which women in urban areas to get Rs. 11 for each mask made by them at home?
3. India sent 50,000 surgical gloves and one lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to which country to help its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic?
4. Which country abolishes flogging as a punishment?
5. Which of the following institutes releases report 'From the Great Lockdown to the Great Meltdown?
6. Who wins IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020?
7. Marines and Emirati forces conducted the biennial exercise, named Native Fury at which place?
8. The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Which of the following companies have collaborated to carry out joint research in industrial and infrastructure cybersecurity?
9. Which of the following institutes has developed two products, namely 3D-printed hands-free object and 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield in an effort to control the spread of novel coronavirus, to fight COVID-19 outbreak?
10. Department of Science and Technology (DST) is to support and provide funding to the which of the following company to increase the membrane oxygenator equipment (MOE)?
11.As per a recent study published in which website, anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine is not effective for the Coronavirus treatment?
12. Union HRD Minister launches which platform for inviting e-learning Content contributions in both school and higher education?
13. Which organisation release Global Network Against Food Crises report?
14. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?
15. The reservation for SC/STs in Lok Sabha, state assemblies have been extended by how much period?
16. Under which Article of the Constitution of India the President has the power of pardon or remission?
17. Which Article is related with "Abolition of Untouchability"?
18. Who has been appointed as Secretary in the Economic Affairs Department?
19. Who is the most popular world leader on Facebook according to Burson Cohn & Wolfe?
20. What was the theme of World Intellectual Property Day observed on April 26?
21. World Intellectual Property Day is observed on which date every year?
22. International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is observed on which date?
23. Which AMC has recently launched 1st Corporate bond ETF?
24. A National level Business meet was organized by CPWD in which city?
25. Vistara inked codeshare agreement with which of the following company?
26. What is India's growth rate in 2020 as per IMF?
27. Which of the following will replace Yes Bank in the benchmark index Nifty 50 from March 27?
28. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?
29. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?
1. Which Govt. launched mobile app 'Covid Pharma' to keep a track of people purchasing medicines over-the-counter (OTC) for cough, cold and fever?
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
2. Which state launched Jeevan Shakti Yojana in which women in urban areas to get Rs. 11 for each mask made by them at home?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
3. India sent 50,000 surgical gloves and one lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to which country to help its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer- Bangladesh
4. Which country abolishes flogging as a punishment?
Answer- Saudi Arabia
5. Which of the following institutes releases report 'From the Great Lockdown to the Great Meltdown?
Answer- UNCTAD
6. Who wins IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020?
Answer- Zoya Akhtar
7. Marines and Emirati forces conducted the biennial exercise, named Native Fury at which place?
Answer- Abu Dhabi
8. The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Which of the following companies have collaborated to carry out joint research in industrial and infrastructure cybersecurity?
Answer- L&T Technology
9. Which of the following institutes has developed two products, namely 3D-printed hands-free object and 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield in an effort to control the spread of novel coronavirus, to fight COVID-19 outbreak?
Answer- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research -Guwahati
10. Department of Science and Technology (DST) is to support and provide funding to the which of the following company to increase the membrane oxygenator equipment (MOE)?
Answer- Genrich Membranes
11. As per a recent study published in which website, anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine is not effective for the Coronavirus treatment?
Answer- MedRxiv
12. Union HRD Minister launches which platform for inviting e-learning Content contributions in both school and higher education?
Answer- VidyaDaan 2.0
13. Which organisation release Global Network Against Food Crises report?
Answer- UN
14. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?
Answer- 15
15. The reservation for SC/STs in Lok Sabha, state assemblies have been extended by how much period?
Answer- 10 years
16. Under which Article of the Constitution of India the President has the power of pardon or remission?
Answer- Article 72
17. Which Article is related with "Abolition of Untouchability"?
Answer- Article 17
18. Who has been appointed as Secretary in the Economic Affairs Department?
Answer- Tarun Bajaj
19. Who is the most popular world leader on Facebook according to Burson Cohn & Wolfe?
Answer- Narendra Damodardas Modi
20. What was the theme of World Intellectual Property Day observed on April 26?
Answer- Innovate for a Green Future
21. World Intellectual Property Day is observed on which date every year?
Answer- 26 April
22. International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is observed on which date?
Answer- 26 April
23. Which AMC has recently launched 1st Corporate bond ETF?
Answer- Edelweiss Asset Management Company
24. A National level Business meet was organized by CPWD in which city?
Answer- New Delhi
25. Vistara inked codeshare agreement with which of the following company?
Answer- Lufthansa
26. What is India's growth rate in 2020 as per IMF?
Answer- 1.9%
27. Which of the following will replace Yes Bank in the benchmark index Nifty 50 from March 27?
Answer- Shree Cement
28. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?
Answer- New Delhi
29. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?
Answer- 1,840
