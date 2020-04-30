GK Questions 2020 For April 30 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about April current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for April 30, 2020

1. Blocking burial or cremation of victims of the notified disease to attract jail term up to 3-years in which of the following states?

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

Tamil Nadu

2. Which country's Navy successfully test-fired a series of anti-ship missiles in the North Arabian Sea on 25 April?

Nepal

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

India

3. Hubble Space Telescope celebrates which anniversary on 24 April 2020?

32th

30th

29th

25th

4. Who won 2020 PEN/Hemingway Award in the US for her debut novel 'A Prayer for Travelers'?

Geeta Thunberg

Ruchika Tomar

Savita Mishra

Devis Menon

5. The Department of Science and Technology (DST), under the Ministry of Science & Technology, is to fund which institute to undertake the development of Active Virosome (AV) Vaccine and Immunodiagnostic kits for COVID-19 emergency?

FastSense Diagnostics

Seagull BioSolutions Pvt. Ltd.

Genrich Membranes

Module Innovations

.6.The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated that it has already issued over 10.2 lakh refunds totalling to how much money as of 14 April 2020?

Rs.3,250 crore

Rs.4,250 crore

Rs.5,250 crore

Rs.6,250 crore

7. Which state Govt. revives 'zero interest' loan scheme for women self-help groups?

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

8. Who wins the 'The Hindu Prize 2019' in Fiction for 'Tell Her Everything'?

Kovin Singh

Mirza Waheed

Santanu Das

Shamim Das

9. Who took oath as Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) on 25 April 2020?

Pramod Kumar Mishra

Santosh Kumar

Sanjay Kothari

Rajiv Gauba

10. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) opened the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway on 11 April. When was Border Road Organisation Formed?

1950

1947

1957

1960

11. What is the new reverse repo rate according to the Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Report?

5.20%

4.40%

4.00%

4.65%

12. Under the Smart Cities Mission PCMC has set up a COVID-19 War Room at Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to track and monitor the COVID-19 situation in the city. In which of the following state Pimpri-Chinchwad located?

Punjab

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

13. Astronomers found how many asteroids that once belonged to a distant star system have been found orbiting the Sun between Jupiter and Neptune?

12

18

19

11

14. Who has been selected for Abel Prize for Mathematics by the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters?

M. Stanley Whittingham

Hillel Furstenberg

Peter Handke

Abiy Ahmed

15. The US space agency NASA engineers have developed a new high-pressure ventilator tailored specifically to treat COVID-19 patients. What is the name of this ventilator?

VITAL

CARE

VENTI

COVEN

16. Which company has announced changes in its health insurance policy in order to provide benefits to employees involved in LGBT employees?

TCS

RIL

Tech Mahindra

Infosys

17. The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 902 million to how much dollars in the week to April 3 due to a fall in foreign currency assets?

USD 574.66 billion

USD 474.66 billion

USD 774.66 billion

USD 674.66 billion

18. Joint patrol exercise from the Reunion Island has been conducted by India with which country?

Australia

France

Mauritius

Maldives

19. Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?

Tiruchirappalli

Nashik

Gurgaon

New Delhi

20. Basava Jayanthi was celebrated on which date?

21 April

24 April

27 April

26 April

21. What is the new deadline for the qualification period of Tokyo Olympics?

June 1, 2021

June 29, 2021

July 29, 2021

July 1, 2021

22. India with which of the following countries has signed MOC to strengthen cooperation in the steel sector?

Russia

USA

Japan

UAE

23. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?

Operation Mongoose

Operation Environment

Operation Clean Art

Operation Woodrose

24. Who has won William E. Colby Award in 2020?

Martha McPhee

Jess Kidd

Armando Lucas

Adam Higginbotham

25. The World Veterinary Day was observed on which date?

21 April 2020

22 April 2020

25 April 2020

26 April 2020

26. Who has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development?

Ajay Tirkey

Anita Karwal

Anand Kumar

Prasad Gupta

27. According to the recently passed Constitution amendment bill, the reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be extended by how many years?

15 years

10 years

5 years

8 years

28. India's holding of US government securities at a record high of USD 177.5 billion at the end of February. What is India's Position in holding of US government securities in the world?

4th

8th

12th

13th

29. The Fifteenth Finance Commission (XVFC) had online meetings with its Advisory Council on 23-24 April 2020. Who is Deputy Minister responsible for finance ministry?

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Giriraj Singh

Anurag Thakur

Harsh Vardhan

30. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?

18%

21%

28%

25%

GK 2020 Answers

1. Blocking burial or cremation of victims of the notified disease to attract jail term up to 3-years in which of the following states?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

2. Which country's Navy successfully test-fired a series of anti-ship missiles in the North Arabian Sea on 25 April?

Answer- Pakistan

3. Hubble Space Telescope celebrates which anniversary on 24 April 2020?

Answer- 30th

4. Who won the 2020 PEN/Hemingway Award in the US for her debut novel 'A Prayer for Travelers'?

Answer- Ruchika Tomar

5. The Department of Science and Technology (DST), under the Ministry of Science & Technology, is to fund which institute to undertake the development of Active Virosome (AV) Vaccine and Immunodiagnostic kits for COVID-19 emergency?

Answer- Seagull BioSolutions Pvt. Ltd

6. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated that it has already issued over 10.2 lakh refunds totalling to how much money as of 14 April 2020?

Answer- Rs.4,250 crore

7. Which state Govt. revives 'zero interest' loan scheme for women self-help groups?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

8. Who wins the 'The Hindu Prize 2019' in Fiction for 'Tell Her Everything'?

Answer- Mirza Waheed

9. Who took oath as Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) on 25 April 2020?

Answer- Sanjay Kothari

10. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) opened the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway on 11 April. When was Border Road Organisation Formed?

Answer- 1960

11. What is the new reverse repo rate according to the Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Report?

Answer- 4.00%

12. Under the Smart Cities Mission PCMC has set up a COVID-19 War Room at Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to track and monitor the COVID-19 situation in the city. In which of the following state Pimpri-Chinchwad located?

Answer- Maharashtra

13. Astronomers found how many asteroids that once belonged to a distant star system have been found orbiting

the Sun between Jupiter and Neptune?

Answer- 19

14. Who has been selected for Abel Prize for Mathematics by the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters?

Answer- Hillel Furstenberg

15. The US space agency NASA engineers have developed a new high-pressure ventilator tailored specifically to treat COVID-19 patients. What is the name of this ventilator?

Answer- VITAL

16. Which company has announced changes in its health insurance policy in order to provide benefits to employees involved in LGBT employees?

Answer- RIL

17. The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 902 million to how much dollars in the week to April 3 due to a fall in foreign currency assets?

Answer- USD 474.66 billion

18. Joint patrol exercise from the Reunion Island has been conducted by India with which country?

Answer- France

19. Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?

Answer- New Delhi

20. Basava Jayanthi was celebrated on which date?

Answer- 26 April

21. What is the new deadline for the qualification period of Tokyo Olympics?

Answer- June 29, 2021

22.India with which of the following countries has signed MOC to strengthen cooperation in the steel sector?

Answer- Japan

23. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?

Answer- Operation Clean Art

24. Who has won William E. Colby Award in 2020?

Answer- Adam Higginbotham

25. The World Veterinary Day was observed on which date?

Answer- 25 April 2020

26. Who has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development?

Answer- Ajay Tirkey

27. According to the recently passed Constitution amendment bill, the reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be extended by how many years?

Answer- 10 years

28.India's holding of US government securities at a record high of USD 177.5 billion at the end of February. What is India's Position in holding of US government securities in the world?

Answer- 13th

29. The Fifteenth Finance Commission (XVFC) had online meetings with its Advisory Council on 23-24 April 2020. Who is Deputy Minister responsible for finance ministry?

Answer- Anurag Thakur

30. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?

Answer- 28%

