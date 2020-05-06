Current Affairs 2020 For May 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Which Radar Imaging Satellite is to be launched by ISRO?
2. How many movies are nominated for ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal by IFFI?
3. Under which scheme, free Liquefied petroleum gas Refills will be provided to Ujjwala beneficiaries over the period of 3 months, that is, from April-June 2020?
4. Which ministry bans the cattle slaughter Across India?
5. Who wrote the book "Moving On, Moving Forward - A Year in Office" which is released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?
6. Which organization has signed an MoU with New Jersey City University (NJCU) and Choose New Jersey for the purpose of promoting technology and technology-based investment exchanges between India and New Jersey?
7. The US space agency NASA engineers have developed a new high-pressure ventilator tailored specifically to treat COVID-19 patients. What is the name of this ventilator?
8. Who is to confer Lalit Kala Akademi's 61st annual awards?
9. What is the strike range of DRDO's newly developed tactical ballistic missile 'Pranash'?
10. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?
11. What is the theme of the 2019 edition of World Tribal Day (WTD)?
12. Famous shoe designer Sergio Rossi dies at 84 from novel coronavirus. He was from which country?
13. Which NASA satellite has recently found the crashed Indian Moon lander Vikram?
14. Which of the following film was India's lone entry at the Rome Film Festival 2018?
15. What is India score in "Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker"?
16. Which Union minister Inaugurates the Integration of eSanad with CBSE's Academic Repository recently?
17. Which organization has developed the book on "Weather Information Portal for Indian Power System"?
18. What is the maximum amount that an account holder of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Limited (PMC) can withdraw after the prohibition on the business transaction from RBI?
19. China announced how much additional grant for WHO to fight against COVID-19?
20. Who won the Silver Bear for Best Actor at the Berlin International Film Festival?
21. Which of the following signed MoU with PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited to explore co-production of Javelin anti-tank guided missile system in India?
22. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?
23. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?
24. Gita Ramjee, who recently died due to COVID-19 was an Indian origin Virologist based in which country?
25.Researchers of which country have recently discovered a massive black hole in the Milky Way?
26. Which film has been chosen as Bangladesh's official entry for the Oscars 2019?
27.Which E-commerce firm, has launched a health insurance policy on its platform covering COVID-19, in partnership with Digit Insurance under the name 'Digit Illness Group Insurance'?
28. Which app is launched by the Union Minister Piyush Goyal to monitor the coal dispatch?
29. Book titled '281 and Beyond' is the autobiography of;
30. Which of the following company has signed its co-origination loan agreement with the Bank of Maharashtra?
1. Which Radar Imaging Satellite is to be launched by ISRO?
Answer- RISAT-2BR1
2. How many movies are nominated for ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal by IFFI?
Answer- 12
3. Under which scheme, free Liquefied petroleum gas Refills will be provided to Ujjwala beneficiaries over the period of 3 months, that is, from April-June 2020?
Answer- PMGKY
4. Which ministry bans the cattle slaughter Across India?
Answer- Ministry of Environment
5. Who wrote the book "Moving On, Moving Forward - A Year in Office" which is released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?
Answer- Venkaiah Naidu
6. Which organization has signed an MoU with New Jersey City University (NJCU) and Choose New Jersey for the purpose of promoting technology and technology-based investment exchanges between India and New Jersey?
Answer- Data Security Council of India(DSCI)
7. The US space agency NASA engineers have developed a new high-pressure ventilator tailored specifically to treat COVID-19 patients. What is the name of this ventilator?
Answer- VITAL
8. Who is to confer Lalit Kala Akademi's 61st annual awards?
Answer- Ram Nath Kovind
9. What is the strike range of DRDO's newly developed tactical ballistic missile 'Pranash'?
Answer- 200 km
10. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?
Answer- IIT Kharagpur
11. What is the theme of the 2019 edition of World Tribal Day (WTD)?
Answer- Indigenous Languages
12. Famous shoe designer Sergio Rossi dies at 84 from novel coronavirus. He was from which country?
Answer- Italy
13. Which NASA satellite has recently found the crashed Indian Moon lander Vikram?
Answer- LRO
14. Which of the following film was India's lone entry at the Rome Film Festival 2018?
Answer- Mare Pyare Prime Minister
15. What is India score in "Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker"?
Answer- 100
16. Which Union minister Inaugurates the Integration of eSanad with CBSE's Academic Repository recently?
Answer- Smt Sushma Swaraj
17. Which organization has developed the book on "Weather Information Portal for Indian Power System"?
Answer- Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO)
18. What is the maximum amount that an account holder of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Limited (PMC) can withdraw after the prohibition on the business transaction from RBI?
Answer- 1000
19. China announced how much additional grant for WHO to fight against COVID-19?
Answer- USD 30 million
20. Who won the Silver Bear for Best Actor at the Berlin International Film Festival?
Answer- Elio Germano
21. Which of the following signed MoU with PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited to explore co-production of Javelin anti-tank guided missile system in India?
Answer- Lockheed Martin
22. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?
Answer- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka
23. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?
Answer- Tamil Nadu
24. Gita Ramjee, who recently died due to COVID-19 was an Indian origin Virologist based in which country?
Answer- South Africa
25.Researchers of which country have recently discovered a massive black hole in the Milky Way?
Answer- China
26. Which film has been chosen as Bangladesh's official entry for the Oscars 2019?
Answer- Doob
27.Which E-commerce firm, has launched a health insurance policy on its platform covering COVID-19, in partnership with Digit Insurance under the name 'Digit Illness Group Insurance'?
Answer- Flipkart
28. Which app is launched by the Union Minister Piyush Goyal to monitor the coal dispatch?
Answer- SEVA
29. Book titled '281 and Beyond' is the autobiography of;
Answer- VVS Laxman
30. Which of the following company has signed its co-origination loan agreement with the Bank of Maharashtra?
Answer- Paisalo Digital
