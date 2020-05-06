Current Affairs 2020 For May 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 06, 2020

1. Which Radar Imaging Satellite is to be launched by ISRO?

RISAT-2B

RISAT-2BR1

RISAT-1BR2

RISAT-1B

2. How many movies are nominated for ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal by IFFI?

25

10

15

12

3. Under which scheme, free Liquefied petroleum gas Refills will be provided to Ujjwala beneficiaries over the period of 3 months, that is, from April-June 2020?

PMJJBY

PMMY

PMSSY

PMGKY

4. Which ministry bans the cattle slaughter Across India?

Ministry of Environment

Ministry of Civil Aviation

Ministry of Human Resource Development

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare

5. Who wrote the book "Moving On, Moving Forward - A Year in Office" which is released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Hamid Ansari

Venkaiah Naidu

Sushma Swaraj

L. K. Advani

6. Which organization has signed an MoU with New Jersey City University (NJCU) and Choose New Jersey for the purpose of promoting technology and technology-based investment exchanges between India and New Jersey?

Confederation of Indian Industry(CII)

Data Security Council of India(DSCI)

NASSCOM

TiE Mumbai

7. The US space agency NASA engineers have developed a new high-pressure ventilator tailored specifically to treat COVID-19 patients. What is the name of this ventilator?

VITAL

CARE

VENTI

COVEN

8. Who is to confer Lalit Kala Akademi's 61st annual awards?

Amit Shah

Narendra Modi

Ram Nath Kovind

Rajnath Singh

9. What is the strike range of DRDO's newly developed tactical ballistic missile 'Pranash'?

100 km

150 km

200 km

250 km

10. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Bombay

IIT Madras

IIT Indore

11. What is the theme of the 2019 edition of World Tribal Day (WTD)?

Indigenous People

Indigenous Regions

Indigenous Cultures

Indigenous Languages

12. Famous shoe designer Sergio Rossi dies at 84 from novel coronavirus. He was from which country?

America

Italy

Germany

Spain

13. Which NASA satellite has recently found the crashed Indian Moon lander Vikram?

CALIPSO

Aura

Landsat7

LRO

14. Which of the following film was India's lone entry at the Rome Film Festival 2018?

Mare Pyare Prime Minister

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Raazi

Sui Dhaaga

15. What is India score in "Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker"?

80

100

90

85

16. Which Union minister Inaugurates the Integration of eSanad with CBSE's Academic Repository recently?

Shri Nitin Gadkari

Shri Suresh Prabhu

Smt Sushma Swaraj

Smt Smriti Irani

17. Which organization has developed the book on "Weather Information Portal for Indian Power System"?

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO)

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

18. What is the maximum amount that an account holder of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Limited (PMC) can withdraw after the prohibition on the business transaction from RBI?

10000

5000

3000

1000

19. China announced how much additional grant for WHO to fight against COVID-19?

USD 10 million

USD 20 million

USD 40 million

USD 30 million

20. Who won the Silver Bear for Best Actor at the Berlin International Film Festival?

Mario Martone

Valerio Mastandrea

Daniele Luchetti

Elio Germano

21. Which of the following signed MoU with PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited to explore co-production of Javelin anti-tank guided missile system in India?

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

Thales Group

McDonnell Douglas

22. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Tamil Nadu

Banaras Hindu University

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka

23. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

24. Gita Ramjee, who recently died due to COVID-19 was an Indian origin Virologist based in which country?

South Africa

Italy

USA

UAE

25.Researchers of which country have recently discovered a massive black hole in the Milky Way?

India

USA

China

Russia

26. Which film has been chosen as Bangladesh's official entry for the Oscars 2019?

Dhaka Attack

Nabab

Doob

Detective

27.Which E-commerce firm, has launched a health insurance policy on its platform covering COVID-19, in partnership with Digit Insurance under the name 'Digit Illness Group Insurance'?

Shopclues

Flipkart

Amazon

eBay

28. Which app is launched by the Union Minister Piyush Goyal to monitor the coal dispatch?

URJA

Vidhyut Pravah

SEVA

GARV-II

29. Book titled '281 and Beyond' is the autobiography of;

Kapil Dev

Sourav Ganguly

Sachin Tendulkar

VVS Laxman

30. Which of the following company has signed its co-origination loan agreement with the Bank of Maharashtra?

Tata Capital

Reliance Capital

Paisalo Digital

Magma Fincorp

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 04 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Answers

1. Which Radar Imaging Satellite is to be launched by ISRO?

Answer- RISAT-2BR1

2. How many movies are nominated for ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal by IFFI?

Answer- 12

3. Under which scheme, free Liquefied petroleum gas Refills will be provided to Ujjwala beneficiaries over the period of 3 months, that is, from April-June 2020?

Answer- PMGKY

4. Which ministry bans the cattle slaughter Across India?

Answer- Ministry of Environment

5. Who wrote the book "Moving On, Moving Forward - A Year in Office" which is released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Answer- Venkaiah Naidu

6. Which organization has signed an MoU with New Jersey City University (NJCU) and Choose New Jersey for the purpose of promoting technology and technology-based investment exchanges between India and New Jersey?

Answer- Data Security Council of India(DSCI)

7. The US space agency NASA engineers have developed a new high-pressure ventilator tailored specifically to treat COVID-19 patients. What is the name of this ventilator?

Answer- VITAL

8. Who is to confer Lalit Kala Akademi's 61st annual awards?

Answer- Ram Nath Kovind

9. What is the strike range of DRDO's newly developed tactical ballistic missile 'Pranash'?

Answer- 200 km

10. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?

Answer- IIT Kharagpur

11. What is the theme of the 2019 edition of World Tribal Day (WTD)?

Answer- Indigenous Languages

12. Famous shoe designer Sergio Rossi dies at 84 from novel coronavirus. He was from which country?

Answer- Italy

13. Which NASA satellite has recently found the crashed Indian Moon lander Vikram?

Answer- LRO

14. Which of the following film was India's lone entry at the Rome Film Festival 2018?

Answer- Mare Pyare Prime Minister

15. What is India score in "Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker"?

Answer- 100

16. Which Union minister Inaugurates the Integration of eSanad with CBSE's Academic Repository recently?

Answer- Smt Sushma Swaraj

17. Which organization has developed the book on "Weather Information Portal for Indian Power System"?

Answer- Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO)

18. What is the maximum amount that an account holder of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Limited (PMC) can withdraw after the prohibition on the business transaction from RBI?

Answer- 1000

19. China announced how much additional grant for WHO to fight against COVID-19?

Answer- USD 30 million

20. Who won the Silver Bear for Best Actor at the Berlin International Film Festival?

Answer- Elio Germano

21. Which of the following signed MoU with PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited to explore co-production of Javelin anti-tank guided missile system in India?

Answer- Lockheed Martin

22. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?

Answer- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka

23. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

24. Gita Ramjee, who recently died due to COVID-19 was an Indian origin Virologist based in which country?

Answer- South Africa

25.Researchers of which country have recently discovered a massive black hole in the Milky Way?

Answer- China

26. Which film has been chosen as Bangladesh's official entry for the Oscars 2019?

Answer- Doob

27.Which E-commerce firm, has launched a health insurance policy on its platform covering COVID-19, in partnership with Digit Insurance under the name 'Digit Illness Group Insurance'?

Answer- Flipkart

28. Which app is launched by the Union Minister Piyush Goyal to monitor the coal dispatch?

Answer- SEVA

29. Book titled '281 and Beyond' is the autobiography of;

Answer- VVS Laxman

30. Which of the following company has signed its co-origination loan agreement with the Bank of Maharashtra?

Answer- Paisalo Digital

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 4 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs