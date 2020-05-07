Current Affairs 2020 For May 7 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 07, 2020

1. The first Bollywood film released in Saudi Arabia is?

Dhadak

Raazi

Sanju

Gold

2. Which institute has developed a trunk-shaped device fitted with ultraviolet (UV) germicidal irradiation technology? The device aims to aid the fight against COVID-19?

IIT-Ropar

IIT-Mumbai

IIT-Delhi

IIT-Patna

3. Leena Nair is appointed as the secretary in the ministry of _____________.

Home Affairs

Tribal Affairs

External Affairs

Chemicals and Fertilizers, Parliamentary Affairs

4. Who is the most popular world leader on Facebook according to Burson Cohn & Wolfe?

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin

Donald John Trump

Xi Jinping

Narendra Damodardas Modi

5. International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace is observed on which date?

21st April

24th April

22nd April

23rd April

6. I Do What I Do: On Reform, Rhetoric & Resolve was the book of __________.

Dalai Lama

Taslima Nasreen

Raghuram Rajan

Dr Shashi Tharoor

7. Which state government has directed the private schools to only charge tuition fees on per month basis from students for now amid the COVID-19 situation?

Punjab

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

8. Which country does President dominate the rankings for world leaders with most interactions on Facebook in the past 12 months?

India

France

USA

UK

9. Who has been awarded the 2020 Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee award?

Nongthombam Biren Singh

Sarbananda Sonowal

Zoramthanga

Neiphiu Rio

10.SAMPRITI-IX, is a joint military training exercise between India and which country?

Nepal

Maldives

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

11. Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, who recently passed away, was awarded which honour?

Bharat Ratan

Padma Shri

Arjun Award

Padma Vibhusan

12. Which rocket of ISRO is to launch the USA's commercial nanosatellites?

PSLV-C48

PSLV-C46

PSLV-C47

PSLV-C45

13. Which of the following category will be introduced this coming year, at the 91st Oscars?

Makeup and Hairstyling

Film Editing

Foreign Language Film

Popular Film

14.LIC has given how many days extension for premiums due in March, April amid Covid-19?

60-days

45-days

30-days

15-days

15. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj inaugurated the eighth conference of the head of missions in ________.

Mumbai

Pune

Goa

New Delhi

16. The Fifteenth Finance Commission (XVFC) had online meetings with its Advisory Council on 23-24 April 2020. Who is Deputy Minister responsible for finance ministry?

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Giriraj Singh

Anurag Thakur

Harsh Vardhan

17. The National Panchayati Raj Day is observed on which date in India?

23 April

22 April

24 April

21 April

18. What is the name of the book President of India received the first copy?

President's Lady Pranaber Preyosi

Indradhanush Volume-II

Rashtrapati Bhavan: From Raj to Swaraj

Life at Rashtrapati Bhavan

19. SC quashes order providing 100% reservation for ST candidates in a teaching job in scheduled areas in which state?

Himachal Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Haryana

Jharkhand

20. Sri Lanka is expected to sign a bilateral currency swap agreement of how much with the Reserve Bank of India to boost its foreign reserves?

USD 100 million

USD 200 million

USD 400 million

USD 300 million

21. How many winners were awarded at the National Science Day by President Ram Nath Kovind?

9

15

21

30

22. The Indian Navy conducted the Coastal Security Exercise, Malta Abhiyan in which city?

Bhubneshwar

Patna

Jaipur

Kolkata

23. Philip Warren Anderson, who died recently, won Nobel Prize in which field?

Physics

Chemistry

Peace

Medicine

24. What is the name of India's 2nd mission to land on Moon?

Chandrayaan 1

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 3

Gaganyaan

25.18th International Children's Film Festival was inaugurated in which Indian state?

Punjab

Gujarat

West Bengal

Maharashtra

26. Which two institutes have jointly developed a remote patient health monitoring system to the condition of COVID-19 patients without healthcare workers risking exposure?

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and AIIMS, Rishikesh

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Fortis Healthcare

DRDO and AIIMS, Rishikesh

ISRO and Apollo Hospital, Delhi

27. Who is appointed as a chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament?

Mallikarjun Kharge

Kuruppassery Varkey Thomas

N. Janardhana Reddy

Buta Singh

28. Who took oath as Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) on 25 April 2020?

Pramod Kumar Mishra

Santosh Kumar

Sanjay Kothari

Rajiv Gauba

29. Earth Day was celebrated on which date?

21 April

20 April

22 April

19 April

30. The book launched by the Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat is -----------.

The book - Making of A Legend

The Birds of Banni Grassland"

Home of Brave

The Golden House

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. The first Bollywood film released in Saudi Arabia is?

Answer- Gold

2. Which institute has developed a trunk-shaped device fitted with ultraviolet (UV) germicidal irradiation technology? The device aims to aid the fight against COVID-19?

Answer- IIT-Ropar

3.Leena Nair is appointed as the secretary in the ministry of _____________.

Answer- Tribal Affairs

4. Who is the most popular world leader on Facebook according to Burson Cohn & Wolfe?

Answer- Narendra Damodardas Modi

5. International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace is observed on which date?

Answer- 24th April

6. I Do What I Do: On Reform, Rhetoric & Resolve was the book of __________.

Answer- Raghuram Rajan

7. Which state government has directed the private schools to only charge tuition fees on per month basis from students for now amid the COVID-19 situation?

Answer- Haryana

8. Which country does President dominate the rankings for world leaders with most interactions on Facebook in the past 12 months?

Answer- USA

9. Who has been awarded the 2020 Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee award?

Answer- Sarbananda Sonowal

10.SAMPRITI-IX, is a joint military training exercise between India and which country?

Answer- Bangladesh

11. Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, who recently passed away, was awarded which honour?

Answer- Padma Shri

12. Which rocket of ISRO is to launch USA's commercial nanosatellites?

Answer- PSLV-C47

13. Which of the following category will be introduced this coming year, at the 91st Oscars?

Answer- Popular Film

14.LIC has given how many days extension for premiums due in March, April amid Covid-19?

Answer- 30-days

15. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj inaugurated the eighth conference of the head of missions in ________.

Answer- New Delhi

16. The Fifteenth Finance Commission (XVFC) had online meetings with its Advisory Council on 23-24 April 2020. Who is Deputy Minister responsible for finance ministry?

Answer- Anurag Thakur

17. The National Panchayati Raj Day is observed on which date in India?

Answer- 24 April

18. What is the name of the book President of India received the first copy?

Answer- President's Lady Pranaber Preyosi

19. SC quashes order providing 100% reservation for ST candidates in a teaching job in scheduled areas in which state?

Answer- Option B

20. Sri Lanka is expected to sign a bilateral currency swap agreement of how much with the Reserve Bank of India to boost its foreign reserves?

Answer- USD 400 million

21. How many winners were awarded at the National Science Day by President Ram Nath Kovind?

Answer- 21

22. The Indian Navy conducted the Coastal Security Exercise, Malta Abhiyan in which city?

Answer- Kolkata

23. Philip Warren Anderson, who died recently, won Nobel Prize in which field?

Answer- Physics

24. What is the name of India's 2nd mission to land on Moon?

Answer- Chandrayaan 3

25.18th International Children's Film Festival was inaugurated in which Indian state?

Answer- West Bengal

26. Which two institutes have jointly developed a remote patient health monitoring system to the condition of COVID-19 patients without healthcare workers risking exposure?

Answer- Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and AIIMS, Rishikesh

27. Who is appointed as a chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament?

Answer- Mallikarjun Kharge

28. Who took oath as Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) on 25 April 2020?

Answer- Sanjay Kothari

29. Earth Day was celebrated on which date?

Answer- 22 April

30. The book launched by the Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat is?

Answer- The book - Making of A Legend

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs