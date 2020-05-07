Current Affairs 2020 For May 7 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. The first Bollywood film released in Saudi Arabia is?
2. Which institute has developed a trunk-shaped device fitted with ultraviolet (UV) germicidal irradiation technology? The device aims to aid the fight against COVID-19?
3. Leena Nair is appointed as the secretary in the ministry of _____________.
4. Who is the most popular world leader on Facebook according to Burson Cohn & Wolfe?
5. International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace is observed on which date?
6. I Do What I Do: On Reform, Rhetoric & Resolve was the book of __________.
7. Which state government has directed the private schools to only charge tuition fees on per month basis from students for now amid the COVID-19 situation?
8. Which country does President dominate the rankings for world leaders with most interactions on Facebook in the past 12 months?
9. Who has been awarded the 2020 Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee award?
10.SAMPRITI-IX, is a joint military training exercise between India and which country?
11. Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, who recently passed away, was awarded which honour?
12. Which rocket of ISRO is to launch the USA's commercial nanosatellites?
13. Which of the following category will be introduced this coming year, at the 91st Oscars?
14.LIC has given how many days extension for premiums due in March, April amid Covid-19?
15. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj inaugurated the eighth conference of the head of missions in ________.
16. The Fifteenth Finance Commission (XVFC) had online meetings with its Advisory Council on 23-24 April 2020. Who is Deputy Minister responsible for finance ministry?
17. The National Panchayati Raj Day is observed on which date in India?
18. What is the name of the book President of India received the first copy?
19. SC quashes order providing 100% reservation for ST candidates in a teaching job in scheduled areas in which state?
20. Sri Lanka is expected to sign a bilateral currency swap agreement of how much with the Reserve Bank of India to boost its foreign reserves?
21. How many winners were awarded at the National Science Day by President Ram Nath Kovind?
22. The Indian Navy conducted the Coastal Security Exercise, Malta Abhiyan in which city?
23. Philip Warren Anderson, who died recently, won Nobel Prize in which field?
24. What is the name of India's 2nd mission to land on Moon?
25.18th International Children's Film Festival was inaugurated in which Indian state?
26. Which two institutes have jointly developed a remote patient health monitoring system to the condition of COVID-19 patients without healthcare workers risking exposure?
27. Who is appointed as a chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament?
28. Who took oath as Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) on 25 April 2020?
29. Earth Day was celebrated on which date?
30. The book launched by the Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat is -----------.
1. The first Bollywood film released in Saudi Arabia is?
Answer- Gold
2. Which institute has developed a trunk-shaped device fitted with ultraviolet (UV) germicidal irradiation technology? The device aims to aid the fight against COVID-19?
Answer- IIT-Ropar
3.Leena Nair is appointed as the secretary in the ministry of _____________.
Answer- Tribal Affairs
4. Who is the most popular world leader on Facebook according to Burson Cohn & Wolfe?
Answer- Narendra Damodardas Modi
5. International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace is observed on which date?
Answer- 24th April
6. I Do What I Do: On Reform, Rhetoric & Resolve was the book of __________.
Answer- Raghuram Rajan
7. Which state government has directed the private schools to only charge tuition fees on per month basis from students for now amid the COVID-19 situation?
Answer- Haryana
8. Which country does President dominate the rankings for world leaders with most interactions on Facebook in the past 12 months?
Answer- USA
9. Who has been awarded the 2020 Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee award?
Answer- Sarbananda Sonowal
10.SAMPRITI-IX, is a joint military training exercise between India and which country?
Answer- Bangladesh
11. Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, who recently passed away, was awarded which honour?
Answer- Padma Shri
12. Which rocket of ISRO is to launch USA's commercial nanosatellites?
Answer- PSLV-C47
13. Which of the following category will be introduced this coming year, at the 91st Oscars?
Answer- Popular Film
14.LIC has given how many days extension for premiums due in March, April amid Covid-19?
Answer- 30-days
15. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj inaugurated the eighth conference of the head of missions in ________.
Answer- New Delhi
16. The Fifteenth Finance Commission (XVFC) had online meetings with its Advisory Council on 23-24 April 2020. Who is Deputy Minister responsible for finance ministry?
Answer- Anurag Thakur
17. The National Panchayati Raj Day is observed on which date in India?
Answer- 24 April
18. What is the name of the book President of India received the first copy?
Answer- President's Lady Pranaber Preyosi
19. SC quashes order providing 100% reservation for ST candidates in a teaching job in scheduled areas in which state?
Answer- Option B
20. Sri Lanka is expected to sign a bilateral currency swap agreement of how much with the Reserve Bank of India to boost its foreign reserves?
Answer- USD 400 million
21. How many winners were awarded at the National Science Day by President Ram Nath Kovind?
Answer- 21
22. The Indian Navy conducted the Coastal Security Exercise, Malta Abhiyan in which city?
Answer- Kolkata
23. Philip Warren Anderson, who died recently, won Nobel Prize in which field?
Answer- Physics
24. What is the name of India's 2nd mission to land on Moon?
Answer- Chandrayaan 3
25.18th International Children's Film Festival was inaugurated in which Indian state?
Answer- West Bengal
26. Which two institutes have jointly developed a remote patient health monitoring system to the condition of COVID-19 patients without healthcare workers risking exposure?
Answer- Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and AIIMS, Rishikesh
27. Who is appointed as a chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament?
Answer- Mallikarjun Kharge
28. Who took oath as Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) on 25 April 2020?
Answer- Sanjay Kothari
29. Earth Day was celebrated on which date?
Answer- 22 April
30. The book launched by the Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat is?
Answer- The book - Making of A Legend
