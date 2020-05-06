GK Questions 2020 For May 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. India sent 50,000 surgical gloves and one lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to which country to help its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer- Bangladesh
2. Who has been named Sportsperson of the Year at the fourth Times of India Sports Awards 2019?
Answer- PV Sindhu
3. Who takes over as Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat Naval Area?
Answer- Puruvir Das
4." Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?
Answer- The India Design Council
5. National Tribal Dance Festival will be held in which of the following cities?
Answer- Raipur
6.MK Arjunan who was popularly known as Arjunan master has passed away recently. He was a famous person in which profession?
Answer- Music composer
7. How many missions will be completed by PSLV with the launch of RISAT-2BR1 onboard PLSV-C48?
Answer- 50
8. Name the Indian film which is shortlisted for Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category.
Answer- Period. End Of Sentence.
9.RBI to slap how much penal interest on banks if failed to invest TLTRO (targeted long-term repo operations) funds within 30 days?
Answer- 200 bps
10. Who approves 20 lakh houses for urban poor under PM Awas Yojna recently?
Answer Shri Venkaiah Naidu
11.A new book Maharana Pratap: The Invincible Warrior is authored by?
Answer- Rima Hooja
12. Which mobile network launched Offers 500GB Data and Hotstar Premium Subscription?
Answer- BSNL
13. Which country abolishes flogging as a punishment?
Answer- Saudi Arabia
14. How many medals did Punjab University win at the Khelo India University Games 2020?
Answer- 46
15.'Ajeya Warrior', a joint military exercise between India and the UK are to be conducted at which place?
Answer- Salisbury Plains
16. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent graduates are found to be employable in 2019?
Answer- 47%
17. Which day World Teachers Day is celebrated?
Answer- October 5
18. What is the name of Former Libya Prime Minister who passed away due to COVID-19 and he was the former head of the Libyan rebel government that ousted the long term ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011?
Answer- Mahmoud Jibril
19. Who has won the Sree Ramakrishna Paramhansa Research Grant?
Answer- Vidita Vaidya
20. Which of the following movie won the coveted Golden Peacock Award at the 49th IFFI 2018?
Answer- Donbass
21. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formed a committee to promote online learning in the wake of nation-wide lockdown due to coronavirus. Who is the chairman of UGC?
Answer- DP Singh
22. This ministry launched the Mission Retro-Fitment recently.
Answer- Ministry of Railways
23. Who will publish the New edition of Tirukkural with commentaries?
Answer- Sivalayam J.Mohan
24.With which of the following company SBI Life Insurance signs corporate agency agreement to provide SBI Life's range of products to its customers?
Answer- Repco Home Finance
25. Which of the following institutes releases report 'From the Great Lockdown to the Great Meltdown?
Answer- UNCTAD
26. Which edition of All India Police Athletic Championship began in Haryana?
Answer- 68th
27.' Ajeya Warrior', a joint military exercise is to be conducted between India and which country?
Answer- UK
28. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish', to students for jobs in India?
Answer- Portsmouth College
29. Which country has celebrated the greatest and longest Hindu festival "BadaDashain"?
Answer- Nepal
30. Bullet Prakash passed away suddenly on April 6, 2020. He was 44. He belongs to which of the following profession?
Answer- Actor
