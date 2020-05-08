Current Affairs 2020 For May 08 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 08, 2020

1. Facebook launches cryptocurrency which allows users to make financial transactions across the globe. It's named as;

Dobil

Libra

Cryco

Digicy

2. Who won the Prague Chess Festival tournament?

Parham Maghsoodloo

Vidit Gujrathi

Alireza Firouzja

Aryan Gholami

3. Where did the 31st International Conference on Sindh hold?

New York

Paris

London

Washington

4. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?

Lucknow

New Delhi

Kochi

Mumbai

5. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), has crossed which of the following milestones?

50 Lakh Mark

30 Lakh Mark

44 Lakh Mark

100 Lakh Mark

6. Who will replace Jack Ma as Executive Chairman of Alibaba?

Ren Zhengfei

Daniel Zhang

Wang Jianlin

Liu Chuanzhi

7. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has announced a relief package of how much ₹ for farmers, construction workers, weavers, flower-growers, auto drivers and cab drivers, who have been in distress due to COVID-19 lockdown?

₹ 1610 crore

₹ 2110 crore

₹ 1010 crore

₹ 910 crore

8. Ministry of Commerce recommends continuation of anti-dumping duty on which country's chemical that is used in the food and pharma industry?

USA

Russia

China

Pakistan

9. Which union ministry has launched a nation-wide training programme for Elected Women Representatives (EWRs) of Panchayats?

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Human Resource Development

Ministry of Women and Child Development

Ministry of Tribal Affairs

10. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of Government of India has taken several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic Who is Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare?

V. Sadananda Gowda

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Narendra Singh Tomar

Prakash Javadekar

11. International Astronomy Day is celebrated on which date?

29 April

2 May

3 May

30 April

12. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?

128

138

148

168

13. Which media company planned to launch updated Portal devices for video chat?

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Skype

14. Who won the Cannes Open chess tournament?

Parimarjan Negi

Sergey Karjakin

D Gukesh

Harutyun Bargseghyan

15.7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 held in __________.

Kolkata

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

16. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?

1440

2040

1840

1740

17."South Asia Economic Focus, Fall 2019: Making (De) centralization Work", has been released by which of the following organizations?

IMF

World Bank

WEF

BIS

18. Which among the following company is the pension fund manager of the Scheme "Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana"(KMY).

Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company Limited

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Aegon Life Insurance Company

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company Limited

19. Niti Aayog selected this company to set up India's first Digital Capability Centre.

McKinsey & Company

Bain & Company

Boston Consulting Group

Ernst & Young

20. Which of the following state governments unveiled the Ayush Kavach app that will provide health-related tips and information about ayurvedic medicines amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Punjab

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

21. Which of the following countries has successfully isolated a key coronavirus antibody at its main biological research laboratory in a breakthrough development?

China

USA

Israel

Russia

22. The Union Government has launched the RUSA portal to act as a one-stop for States' Higher Education Plans. What does 'RUSA' stands for?

Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan

Rashtriya Uttam Shiksha Abhiyan

Rashtriya Unmukht Shiksha Abhiyan

Rashtriya Unnatsheel Shiksha Abhiyan

23. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private sector lender City Union Bank?

N Kamakodi

N.K. Singh

Sajjid Z Chinoy

Neelkanth Mishra

24. International Dawn Chorus Day to be celebrated on which date?

1 May

29 April

3 May

30 April

25. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?

Navinal

Amri

Lothal

Bet Dwarka

26. Name the web mapping service, which launches three new public transport features in India.

WikiMapia

MapQuest

Bing Maps

Google Maps

27. Who has set the new indoor women's triple jump world record?

Tatyana Lebedeva

Brittney Reese

Hrysopiyi Devetzi

Yulimar Rojas

28.The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee of Asia for 2019 held in __________.

Hyderabad, Telangana

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Panaji, Goa

New Delhi, Delhi

29. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?

Operation Mongoose

Operation Environment

Operation Clean Art

Operation Woodrose

30. Who among the following persons is the head of the committee formed by IRDAI to set regulations related to reinsurance?

Sumitra Mahajan

T R Alamelu

C B Singh

Nitish Bhattacharya

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Facebook launches cryptocurrency which allows users to make financial transactions across the globe. It's named as;

Answer- Libra

2. Who won the Prague Chess Festival tournament?

Answer- Alireza Firouzja

3. Where did the 31st International Conference on Sindh hold?

Answer- London

4. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?

Answer- New Delhi

5. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), has crossed which of the following milestones?

Answer- 50 Lakh Mark

6. Who will replace Jack Ma as Executive Chairman of Alibaba?

Answer- Daniel Zhang

7. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has announced a relief package of how much ₹ for farmers, construction workers, weavers, flower-growers, auto drivers and cab drivers, who have been in distress due to COVID-19 lockdown?

Answer- ₹ 1610 crore

8. Ministry of Commerce recommends continuation of anti-dumping duty on which country's chemical that is used in the food and pharma industry?

Answer- China

9. Which union ministry has launched a nation-wide training programme for Elected Women Representatives (EWRs) of Panchayats?

Answer- Ministry of Women and Child Development

10. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of Government of India has taken several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic Who is Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

11. International Astronomy Day is celebrated on which date?

Answer- 2 May

12. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?

Answer- 138

13. Which media company planned to launch updated Portal devices for video chat?

Answer- Facebook

14. Who won the Cannes Open chess tournament?

Answer- D Gukesh

15.7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 held in __________.

Answer- Mumbai

16. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?

Answer- 1840

17."South Asia Economic Focus, Fall 2019: Making (De) centralization Work", has been released by which of the following organizations?

Answer- World Bank

18. Which among the following company is the pension fund manager of the Scheme "Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana"(KMY).

Answer- Life Insurance Corporation of India

19. Niti Aayog selected this company to set up India's first Digital Capability Centre.

Answer- McKinsey & Company

20. Which of the following state governments unveiled the Ayush Kavach app that will provide health-related tips and information about ayurvedic medicines amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

21. Which of the following countries has successfully isolated a key coronavirus antibody at its main biological research laboratory in a breakthrough development?

Answer- Israel

22. The Union Government has launched the RUSA portal to act as a one-stop for States' Higher Education Plans. What does 'RUSA' stands for?

Answer- Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan

23. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private sector lender City Union Bank?

Answer- N Kamakodi

24. International Dawn Chorus Day to be celebrated on which date?

Answer- 3 May

25. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?

Answer- Lothal

26. Name the web mapping service, which launches three new public transport features in India.

Answer- Google Maps

27. Who has set the new indoor women's triple jump world record?

Answer- Yulimar Rojas

28.The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee of Asia for 2019 held in __________.

Answer- Panaji, Goa

29. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?

Answer- Operation Clean Art

30. Who among the following persons is the head of the committee formed by IRDAI to set regulations related to reinsurance?

Answer- T R Alamelu

