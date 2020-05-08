Current Affairs 2020 For May 08 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Facebook launches cryptocurrency which allows users to make financial transactions across the globe. It's named as;
2. Who won the Prague Chess Festival tournament?
3. Where did the 31st International Conference on Sindh hold?
4. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?
5. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), has crossed which of the following milestones?
6. Who will replace Jack Ma as Executive Chairman of Alibaba?
7. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has announced a relief package of how much ₹ for farmers, construction workers, weavers, flower-growers, auto drivers and cab drivers, who have been in distress due to COVID-19 lockdown?
8. Ministry of Commerce recommends continuation of anti-dumping duty on which country's chemical that is used in the food and pharma industry?
9. Which union ministry has launched a nation-wide training programme for Elected Women Representatives (EWRs) of Panchayats?
10. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of Government of India has taken several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic Who is Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare?
11. International Astronomy Day is celebrated on which date?
12. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?
13. Which media company planned to launch updated Portal devices for video chat?
14. Who won the Cannes Open chess tournament?
15.7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 held in __________.
16. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?
17."South Asia Economic Focus, Fall 2019: Making (De) centralization Work", has been released by which of the following organizations?
18. Which among the following company is the pension fund manager of the Scheme "Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana"(KMY).
19. Niti Aayog selected this company to set up India's first Digital Capability Centre.
20. Which of the following state governments unveiled the Ayush Kavach app that will provide health-related tips and information about ayurvedic medicines amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
21. Which of the following countries has successfully isolated a key coronavirus antibody at its main biological research laboratory in a breakthrough development?
22. The Union Government has launched the RUSA portal to act as a one-stop for States' Higher Education Plans. What does 'RUSA' stands for?
23. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private sector lender City Union Bank?
24. International Dawn Chorus Day to be celebrated on which date?
25. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?
26. Name the web mapping service, which launches three new public transport features in India.
27. Who has set the new indoor women's triple jump world record?
28.The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee of Asia for 2019 held in __________.
29. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?
30. Who among the following persons is the head of the committee formed by IRDAI to set regulations related to reinsurance?
1. Facebook launches cryptocurrency which allows users to make financial transactions across the globe. It's named as;
Answer- Libra
2. Who won the Prague Chess Festival tournament?
Answer- Alireza Firouzja
3. Where did the 31st International Conference on Sindh hold?
Answer- London
4. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?
Answer- New Delhi
5. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), has crossed which of the following milestones?
Answer- 50 Lakh Mark
6. Who will replace Jack Ma as Executive Chairman of Alibaba?
Answer- Daniel Zhang
7. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has announced a relief package of how much ₹ for farmers, construction workers, weavers, flower-growers, auto drivers and cab drivers, who have been in distress due to COVID-19 lockdown?
Answer- ₹ 1610 crore
8. Ministry of Commerce recommends continuation of anti-dumping duty on which country's chemical that is used in the food and pharma industry?
Answer- China
9. Which union ministry has launched a nation-wide training programme for Elected Women Representatives (EWRs) of Panchayats?
Answer- Ministry of Women and Child Development
10. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of Government of India has taken several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic Who is Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare?
Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar
11. International Astronomy Day is celebrated on which date?
Answer- 2 May
12. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?
Answer- 138
13. Which media company planned to launch updated Portal devices for video chat?
Answer- Facebook
14. Who won the Cannes Open chess tournament?
Answer- D Gukesh
15.7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 held in __________.
Answer- Mumbai
16. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?
Answer- 1840
17."South Asia Economic Focus, Fall 2019: Making (De) centralization Work", has been released by which of the following organizations?
Answer- World Bank
18. Which among the following company is the pension fund manager of the Scheme "Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana"(KMY).
Answer- Life Insurance Corporation of India
19. Niti Aayog selected this company to set up India's first Digital Capability Centre.
Answer- McKinsey & Company
20. Which of the following state governments unveiled the Ayush Kavach app that will provide health-related tips and information about ayurvedic medicines amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer- Uttar Pradesh
21. Which of the following countries has successfully isolated a key coronavirus antibody at its main biological research laboratory in a breakthrough development?
Answer- Israel
22. The Union Government has launched the RUSA portal to act as a one-stop for States' Higher Education Plans. What does 'RUSA' stands for?
Answer- Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan
23. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private sector lender City Union Bank?
Answer- N Kamakodi
24. International Dawn Chorus Day to be celebrated on which date?
Answer- 3 May
25. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?
Answer- Lothal
26. Name the web mapping service, which launches three new public transport features in India.
Answer- Google Maps
27. Who has set the new indoor women's triple jump world record?
Answer- Yulimar Rojas
28.The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee of Asia for 2019 held in __________.
Answer- Panaji, Goa
29. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?
Answer- Operation Clean Art
30. Who among the following persons is the head of the committee formed by IRDAI to set regulations related to reinsurance?
Answer- T R Alamelu
