Current Affairs 2020 For May 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 09, 2020

1. Who is the author of the book "Numbers Do Lie: 61 Hidden Cricket Stories"?

Greg Chappell

Suresh Menon

Pankaj Mishra

Akash Chopra

2.US-based virtual search start-up acquired by Facebook to boost AI capabilities is?

Balsamiq

Buffer

GrokStyle

Avocent

3. Who won the men's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?

Ramit Tandon

Mahesh Mangaonkar

Saurav Ghosal

Harinder Pal Sandhu

4. The 4th South-Asian Speaker's Summit was recently held in which city?

Paris

Geneva

New Delhi

Male

5. As per Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY), how much amount will be provided to eligible farmers on attaining the age of 60?

₹ 3000

₹ 4000

₹ 5000

₹ 2000

6. Which IT firm bags $300-million deal from ICICI Bank?

HCL

Infosys

Wipro

Cognizant

7. Who is nominated for the prestigious Raj Kapoor Lifetime achievement award of the Maharashtra Government?

Vikram Gokhale

Amitabh Bachchan

Saira Banu

Jackie Shroff

8.Door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines prohibited in which of the following states?

Punjab

Haryana

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

9. Which country is the most digitally dexterous country in the world according to Gartner 2019 Digital Workplace Survey?

Pakistan

India

USA

China

10. Which Indian political leader has been named among the probable contenders for Times 100 most influential people in the world list 2017?

Narendra Modi

Arun Jaitley

Sushma Swaraj

Sonia Gandhi

11. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued Consolidated Revised Guidelines for the Containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the Country. Who is the current home minister of India?

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Nitin Gadkari

Nirmala Sitharaman

12. World Chagas Disease Day is observed on which date every year?

11 April

14 April

12 April

13 April

13. Who is the author of the book "Lincoln in the Bardo"?

Junot Diaz

George Saunders

Marie Claire

Zadie Smith

14. Scientists Develop Artificial Pancreas Smartphone app for whom?

Liver Disease

Heart Patients

Diabetics

Cancer

15. Who recently qualified for Tokyo Olympics in women's 20 km race walk after winning at National Race Walk Championships?

Lalita Babar

Khushbir Kaur

Bhawna Jat

Deepmala Devi

16. A police academy of international standards will be set up very soon in which city of Uttar Pradesh?

Faizabad

Kanpur

Noida

Lucknow

17. Name the cinema at Lal Chowk of Srinagar whose site will be used for the development of a heritage museum soon.

Palladium Cinema

Neelam cinema

Regal Cinema

Naaz Cinema

18. Which state has decided that the health workers who are directly engaged in the treatment of Corona patients will be given a service amount of Rs 10 thousand every month as honorarium?

Uttar Pradesh

Andra Pradesh

Haryana

Madhya Pradesh

19. The US State Department said in a report on April 15, 2020, that which of the following country may have secretly set off low-level underground nuclear test explosions despite claiming to observe an international pact banning such blasts?

China

Israel

North Korea

Pakistan

20. The Union Cabinet approved four GST related bill recently. Identify which of the following is not one of them.

The Central Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017

The Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017

The Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017

The States Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017

21. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to allow more digital kiosks to function in rural areas during the nationwide lockdown. Who is the current Minister of Electronics and Information Technology?

Ravi Shankar Prasad

V. Sadananda Gowda

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Prakash Javadekar

22. Odia New Year is celebrated on which day in 2020?

11 April

12 April

13 April

14 April

23. Who of the following is the author of the book Rekha: The Untold Story?

Yasser Usman

Ram Kamal Mukherjee

K Vijay Kumar

Meena Iyer

24. Who introduced a road safety robot named ROADEO?

Hyderabad Traffic Police

Delhi Traffic Police

Bengaluru Traffic Police

Chennai Traffic Police

25. Who won the women's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?

Sunayna Kuruvilla

Joshna Chinappa

P.V Sindhu

Dipika Pallikal Karthik

26. The Joint Naval Annual Quality Conclave will be held in __________.

Visakhapatnam

Cochin

Mangalore

Thoothukudi

27. India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) is expected to remain at how much per cent of GDP?

2.3 %

2.4 %

2.5 %

2.6 %

28. Where is the headquarters of ICRA?

Mumbai

New Delhi

Kolkata

Gurugram

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. Who is the author of the book "Numbers Do Lie: 61 Hidden Cricket Stories"?

Answer- Akash Chopra

2.US-based virtual search start-up acquired by Facebook to boost AI capabilities is?

Answer- GrokStyle

3. Who won the men's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?

Answer- Saurav Ghosal

4. The 4th South-Asian Speaker's Summit was recently held in which city?

Answer- Male

5. As per Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY), how much amount will be provided to eligible farmers on attaining the age of 60?

Answer- Rs 3000

6. Which IT firm bags $300-million deal from ICICI Bank?

Answer- Wipro

7. Who is nominated for the prestigious Raj Kapoor Lifetime achievement award of the Maharashtra Government?

Answer- Saira Banu

8.Door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines prohibited in which of the following states?

Answer- Maharashtra

9. Which country is the most digitally dexterous country in the world according to Gartner 2019 Digital Workplace Survey?

Answer- India

10. Which Indian political leader has been named among the probable contenders for Times 100 most influential people in the world list 2017?

Answer- Narendra Modi

11. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued Consolidated Revised Guidelines for the Containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the Country. Who is the current home minister of India?

Answer- Amit Shah

12. World Chagas Disease Day is observed on which date every year?

Answer- 14 April

13. Who is the author of the book "Lincoln in the Bardo"?

Answer- George Saunders

14. Scientists Develop Artificial Pancreas Smartphone app for whom?

Answer- Diabetics

15. Who recently qualified for Tokyo Olympics in women's 20 km race walk after winning at National Race Walk Championships?

Answer- Bhawna Jat

16. A police academy of international standards will be set up very soon in which city of Uttar Pradesh?

Answer- Lucknow

17. Name the cinema at Lal Chowk of Srinagar whose site will be used for the development of a heritage museum soon.

Answer- Palladium Cinema

18. Which state has decided that the health workers who are directly engaged in the treatment of Corona patients will be given a service amount of Rs 10 thousand every month as honorarium?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

19. The US State Department said in a report on April 15, 2020, that which of the following country may have secretly set off low-level underground nuclear test explosions despite claiming to observe an international pact banning such blasts?

Answer- China

20. The Union Cabinet approved four GST related bill recently. Identify which of the following is not one of them.

Answer- The States Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017

21. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to allow more digital kiosks to function in rural areas during the nationwide lockdown. Who is the current Minister of Electronics and Information Technology?

Answer- Ravi Shankar Prasad

22. Odia New Year is celebrated on which day in 2020?

Answer- Option C

23. Who of the following is the author of the book Rekha: The Untold Story?

Answer- Yasser Usman

24. Who introduced a road safety robot named ROADEO?

Answer- Chennai Traffic Police

25. Who won the women's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?

Answer- Joshna Chinappa

26. The Joint Naval Annual Quality Conclave will be held in __________.

Answer- Visakhapatnam

27. India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) is expected to remain at how much per cent of GDP?

Answer- 2.3 %

28. Where is the headquarters of ICRA?

Answer- Gurugram

