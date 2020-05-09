Current Affairs 2020 For May 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Who is the author of the book "Numbers Do Lie: 61 Hidden Cricket Stories"?
2.US-based virtual search start-up acquired by Facebook to boost AI capabilities is?
3. Who won the men's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?
4. The 4th South-Asian Speaker's Summit was recently held in which city?
5. As per Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY), how much amount will be provided to eligible farmers on attaining the age of 60?
6. Which IT firm bags $300-million deal from ICICI Bank?
7. Who is nominated for the prestigious Raj Kapoor Lifetime achievement award of the Maharashtra Government?
8.Door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines prohibited in which of the following states?
9. Which country is the most digitally dexterous country in the world according to Gartner 2019 Digital Workplace Survey?
10. Which Indian political leader has been named among the probable contenders for Times 100 most influential people in the world list 2017?
11. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued Consolidated Revised Guidelines for the Containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the Country. Who is the current home minister of India?
12. World Chagas Disease Day is observed on which date every year?
13. Who is the author of the book "Lincoln in the Bardo"?
14. Scientists Develop Artificial Pancreas Smartphone app for whom?
15. Who recently qualified for Tokyo Olympics in women's 20 km race walk after winning at National Race Walk Championships?
16. A police academy of international standards will be set up very soon in which city of Uttar Pradesh?
17. Name the cinema at Lal Chowk of Srinagar whose site will be used for the development of a heritage museum soon.
18. Which state has decided that the health workers who are directly engaged in the treatment of Corona patients will be given a service amount of Rs 10 thousand every month as honorarium?
19. The US State Department said in a report on April 15, 2020, that which of the following country may have secretly set off low-level underground nuclear test explosions despite claiming to observe an international pact banning such blasts?
20. The Union Cabinet approved four GST related bill recently. Identify which of the following is not one of them.
21. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to allow more digital kiosks to function in rural areas during the nationwide lockdown. Who is the current Minister of Electronics and Information Technology?
22. Odia New Year is celebrated on which day in 2020?
23. Who of the following is the author of the book Rekha: The Untold Story?
24. Who introduced a road safety robot named ROADEO?
25. Who won the women's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?
26. The Joint Naval Annual Quality Conclave will be held in __________.
27. India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) is expected to remain at how much per cent of GDP?
28. Where is the headquarters of ICRA?
1. Who is the author of the book "Numbers Do Lie: 61 Hidden Cricket Stories"?
Answer- Akash Chopra
2.US-based virtual search start-up acquired by Facebook to boost AI capabilities is?
Answer- GrokStyle
3. Who won the men's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?
Answer- Saurav Ghosal
4. The 4th South-Asian Speaker's Summit was recently held in which city?
Answer- Male
5. As per Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY), how much amount will be provided to eligible farmers on attaining the age of 60?
Answer- Rs 3000
6. Which IT firm bags $300-million deal from ICICI Bank?
Answer- Wipro
7. Who is nominated for the prestigious Raj Kapoor Lifetime achievement award of the Maharashtra Government?
Answer- Saira Banu
8.Door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines prohibited in which of the following states?
Answer- Maharashtra
9. Which country is the most digitally dexterous country in the world according to Gartner 2019 Digital Workplace Survey?
Answer- India
10. Which Indian political leader has been named among the probable contenders for Times 100 most influential people in the world list 2017?
Answer- Narendra Modi
11. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued Consolidated Revised Guidelines for the Containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the Country. Who is the current home minister of India?
Answer- Amit Shah
12. World Chagas Disease Day is observed on which date every year?
Answer- 14 April
13. Who is the author of the book "Lincoln in the Bardo"?
Answer- George Saunders
14. Scientists Develop Artificial Pancreas Smartphone app for whom?
Answer- Diabetics
15. Who recently qualified for Tokyo Olympics in women's 20 km race walk after winning at National Race Walk Championships?
Answer- Bhawna Jat
16. A police academy of international standards will be set up very soon in which city of Uttar Pradesh?
Answer- Lucknow
17. Name the cinema at Lal Chowk of Srinagar whose site will be used for the development of a heritage museum soon.
Answer- Palladium Cinema
18. Which state has decided that the health workers who are directly engaged in the treatment of Corona patients will be given a service amount of Rs 10 thousand every month as honorarium?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
19. The US State Department said in a report on April 15, 2020, that which of the following country may have secretly set off low-level underground nuclear test explosions despite claiming to observe an international pact banning such blasts?
Answer- China
20. The Union Cabinet approved four GST related bill recently. Identify which of the following is not one of them.
Answer- The States Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017
21. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to allow more digital kiosks to function in rural areas during the nationwide lockdown. Who is the current Minister of Electronics and Information Technology?
Answer- Ravi Shankar Prasad
22. Odia New Year is celebrated on which day in 2020?
Answer- Option C
23. Who of the following is the author of the book Rekha: The Untold Story?
Answer- Yasser Usman
24. Who introduced a road safety robot named ROADEO?
Answer- Chennai Traffic Police
25. Who won the women's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?
Answer- Joshna Chinappa
26. The Joint Naval Annual Quality Conclave will be held in __________.
Answer- Visakhapatnam
27. India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) is expected to remain at how much per cent of GDP?
Answer- 2.3 %
28. Where is the headquarters of ICRA?
Answer- Gurugram
