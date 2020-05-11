Current Affairs 2020 For May 11 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with Current Affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 7 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 11, 2020

1. According to the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE) data, what is the current unemployment rate in India?

21%

22%

23%

27%

2. Which initiative is launched for free teleconsultation to those who have COVID-19 like symptoms?

Arogya Setu dost

Arogya Setu help

Arogya Setu Mitr

Arogya Setu Care

3. Union Culture Minister Shri Prahlad Singh Patel released an e-book " Lal -India Rediscovered" on 2 May. He was famous?

Archaeologist

Doctor

Actor

Architect

4. A programme was organized for Delhi Police personnel at New Delhi on 30 April which aims to fight against corona through simple and time tested Ayurveda immunity-boosting measures. What was the name of the programme?

BARC

AYURAKSHA

ICMR

ISRO

5. Ayushman Bharat Diwas is celebrated on which date?

30 April

29 April

28 April

27 April

6. Which of the following institutes through the New Millennium Indian Technology Leadership Initiative (NMITLI) program approved a project towards the development of human monoclonal antibodies (hmAbs) that can neutralize SARS-CoV-2 in coronavirus infected patients?

CSIR

ISRO

DRDO

IIT

7. The detention of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the stringent Public Safety Act was extended by how many months?

1

2

3

4

8.The government of India has constituted how many Central Public Health Teams to support the States in the implementation of containment measures for COVID-19 in the affected areas within these districts?

20

30

10

5

9. Kulmeet Makkar who died on 1 May was the CEO of which organisation?

Producers Guild of India

The Central Board of Film Certification

Directorate of Film Festivals

Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity

10.National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) paid tribute to celebrate painter and artist Raja Ravi Varma on which birth anniversary on 29 April 2020?

171st

176th

177th

172nd

11.Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said that Janaushadhi Sugam Mobile App is helping people to locate their nearest Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendra (PMJAK) amid nationwide lockdown. Who is current Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers?

Hardeep Singh Puri

Shripad Yesso Naik

V. Sadananda Gowda

Narendra Singh Tomar

12. Which startup has launched an antimicrobial and washable face mask that can be reused up to 50 launderings?

Nanosafe Solutions

Nineleaps Solutions

InCred Solutions

Jumbotail Solutions

13. According to 'Lost at Home' report by UNICEF how many people were internally displaced in India due to natural disasters, conflict and violence in 2019?

2 million

1 million

4 million

5 million

14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to participate in a virtual summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on 4 May. Who is current president of NAM?

Egypt

Azerbaijan

Zambia

Malaysia

15. What was the title of 12th session of Dekho Apna Desh of Tourism Ministry held on 30 April 2020?

Celebrating the Citizens in Responsible Tourism

Celebrating the Incredible Indian Women in Responsible Tourism

Celebrating the Incredible India in Responsible Tourism

Celebrating the Incredible Indian Men in Responsible Tourism

16. Chuni Goswami dies at 82 in Kolkata. He was a famous person of which profession?

Singer

Footballer

Actor

Politician

17. Which institute has modified the structure of Berberine into Ber-D to use as an Alzheimer's inhibitor?

Translational Health Science and Technology Institute

The Indian Institute of Science

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre For Advanced Scientific Research

Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali

18. The Smart City Operations Centre (COC) of Visakhapatnam operates 24x7 in three shifts to manage COVID-1 Visakhapatnam is in which of the following state?

Telangana

Odisha

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

19. Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution reported that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has supplied a total number of 2641 rakes, including Wheat and Rice. Who is current Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution?

Ram Vilas Paswan

V. Sadananda Gowda

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

20. Ministry of Finance stated that around 39 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs. 34,800 crore under PMGKP as of 5 May 202 What is the full form of G in PMGKP?

GST

Government

Garib

Gaushala

21. Which institute developed a portable device 'eCovSens' that can be used as a diagnostic tool for the detection of COVID-19 antigens?

National Technical Research Organisation

National Institute of Animal Biotechnology

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research

Defence Research and Development Organisation

22. The Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan approved the integration of how many more States and Union Territories (UTs) with the National Cluster under the "One Nation One Ration Card" plan?

2

3

4

5

23.Who assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) in New Delhi on 1 May 2020?

Ajay Panwar

Ajay Tirkey

Rabindra Panwar

Rabindra Tirkey

24. Which institute has developed HCARD (Hospital Care Assistive Robotic Device)?

CSIR-CCMB

CSIR-CMERI

CSIR-CFTRI

CSIR-AMPRI

25. Government Hikes 2020-21 Market Borrowing Limit to how much ₹ from earlier Rs. 4.2 lakh crore Amid COVID-19?

₹ 23 lakh crore

₹ 16 lakh crore

₹ 14 lakh crore

₹ 12 lakh crore

26.Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the COVID-19 pandemic through a phone call with H.E. Antonio Costa, on 5 May. He is prime minister of which of the following countries?

Mexico

Portugal

Spain

Brazil

27. Which state's government has made it compulsory to download the Arogya Setu app for those living in hotspot areas of the state?

Uttar Pradesh

Tripura

Kerala

Telangana

28. Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to conduct Biennial Election to which state's Legislative Councils (MLCs) by the members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) on 21 May 2020?

Telangana

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

29.Which of the following institutes developed a Nano medicine that promises the treatment of several diseases by altering oxidative stress in the body?

S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Kolkata

DRDO

ICMR

Jamia Millia University, Delhi

30.The Task Force on National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) submitted its Final Report on the NIP for 2019-25 to the Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. What is target year for India of becoming a $5 trillion economy?

2025

2022

2024

2023

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. According to Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE) data what is the current unemployment rate in India?

Answer- 21%

2.Which initiative is launched for free tele-consultation to those who have COVID-19 like symptoms?

Answer- Arogya Setu Mitr

3.Union Culture Minister Shri Prahlad Singh Patel released an e-book " Lal -India Rediscovered" on 2 May. He was a famous?

Answer- Archaeologist

4.A programme was organized for Delhi Police personnel at New Delhi on 30 April which aims to fight against corona through simple and time tested Ayurveda immunity-boosting measures. What was the name of programme?

Answer- AYURAKSHA

5.Ayushman Bharat Diwas is celebrated on which date?

Answer- 30 April

6.Which of the following institutes through the New Millennium Indian Technology Leadership Initiative (NMITLI) program approved a project towards the development of human monoclonal antibodies (hmAbs) that can neutralize SARS-CoV-2 in coronavirus infected patients?

Answer- CSIR

7.The detention of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the stringent Public Safety Act was extended by how many months?

Answer- 3

8.The government of India has constituted how many Central Public Health Teams to support the States in the implementation of containment measures for COVID-19 in the affected areas within these districts?

Answer- 20

9.Kulmeet Makkar who died on 1 May was the CEO of which organisation?

Answer- Producers Guild of India

10.National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) paid tribute to celebrate painter and artist Raja Ravi Varma on which birth anniversary on 29 April 2020?

Answer- 172nd

11.Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said that Janaushadhi Sugam Mobile App is helping people to locate their nearest Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendra (PMJAK) amid nationwide lockdown. Who is current Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers?

Answer- V. Sadananda Gowda

12.Which startup has launched an antimicrobial and washable face mask that can be reused up to 50 launderings?

Answer- Nanosafe Solutions

13.According to 'Lost at Home' report by UNICEF how many people were internally displaced in India due to natural disasters, conflict and violence in 2019?

Answer- 5 million

14.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to participate in a virtual summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on 4 May. Who is current president of NAM?

Answer- Azerbaijan

15.What was the title of 12th session of Dekho Apna Desh of Tourism Ministry held on 30 April 2020?

Answer- Celebrating the Incredible Indian Women in Responsible Tourism

16.Chuni Goswami dies at 82 in Kolkata. He was a famous person of which profession?

Answer- Footballer

17.Which institute has modified the structure of Berberine into Ber-D to use as an Alzheimer's inhibitor?

Answer- Jawaharlal Nehru Centre For Advanced Scientific Research

18.The Smart City Operations Centre (COC) of Visakhapatnam operates 24x7 in three shifts to manage COVID-1 Visakhapatnam is in which of the following state?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

19.Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution reported that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has supplied a total number of 2641 rakes, including Wheat and Rice. Who is current Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution?

Answer- Ram Vilas Paswan

20.Ministry of Finance stated that around 39 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs. 34,800 crore under PMGKP as of 5 May 202 What is the full form of G in PMGKP?

Answer- Garib

21.Which institute developed a portable device 'eCovSens' that can be used as a diagnostic tool for the detection of COVID-19 antigens?

Answer- National Institute of Animal Biotechnology

22.The Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan approved the integration of how many more States and Union Territories (UTs) with the National Cluster under the "One Nation One Ration Card" plan?

Answer- 5

23. Who assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) in New Delhi on 1 May 2020?

Answer- Ajay Tirkey

24. Which institute has developed HCARD (Hospital Care Assistive Robotic Device)?

Answer- CSIR-CMERI

25. Government Hikes 2020-21 Market Borrowing Limit to how much Rs. from earlier Rs. 4.2 lakh crore Amid COVID-19?

Answer- Rs 12 lakh crore

26.Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the COVID-19 pandemic through a phone call with H.E. Antonio Costa, on 5 May. He is prime minister of which of the following countries?

Answer- Portugal

27. Which state's government has made it compulsory to download the Arogya Setu app for those living in hotspot areas of the state?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

28. Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to conduct Biennial Election to which state's Legislative Councils (MLCs) by the members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) on 21 May 2020?

Answer- Maharashtra

29. Which of the following institutes developed a nanomedicine that promises the treatment of several diseases by altering oxidative stress in the body?

Answer- S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Kolkata

30.The Task Force on National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) submitted its Final Report on the NIP for 2019-25 to the Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. What is target year for India of becoming a $5 trillion economy?

Answer- 2025

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 08 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs