GK Questions 2020 For May 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for May 09, 2020

1. Which Indian short film will be screened by UNESCO as part of 2017 World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) in Indonesia?

Azaad

Gutthi

Roadside Ambanis

Little terrorist

2.Which state govt. partners with healthcare startup MedCords for consultation and medicine delivery through Aayu & Sehat Sathi apps?

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Haryana

Punjab

3. Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced the extension of the 24-hour National Sterilisation Programme for how much time?

1 week

2 weeks

4 weeks

3 Days

4. Rana Kanwar Pal was elected as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of?

Uttar Pradesh

Punjab

Goa

Manipur

5. On April 16, 2020, the Indian Army chief issued directives to all the military cantonments, headquarters, establishments to strictly ensure no movement of forces till April 19, 2020. Who is the current Indian Army chief?

Manoj Naravane

V.K. Singh

Bikram Singh

Bipin Rawat

6. Malayalam New Year Vishu is celebrated on which date?

15 April

12 April

14 April

11 April

7. Who is the author of the book "From Inside the Steel Frame: The Memoirs of an Administrator"?

Sujata Sanghamitra

R Sivapriya

Ashok Pandey

Vikas Swarup

8. Name the SuperComputer that was unveiled in IIT-BHU by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Param Shivay

Aaditya

SahasraT

Param Yuva 2

9. Who won the men's doubles title at the Bengaluru Open ATP Tennis Challenger?

Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja

Andrei Vasilevski and Jonathan Erlich

Blaz Rola and Zhang Zhizhen

10. The Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) programme has been launched from which city?

Ranchi

New Delhi

Shimla

Leh

11.SEBI announces a reward of __________ Crore cash for the new 'Informant Mechanism' under its Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations.

₹ 2.5 cr

₹ 1.2 cr

₹ 1 cr

₹ 2 cr

12. Which telecom company has accused the US of launching cyber-attacks to infiltrate its internal information systems?

Huawei

Oppo

Xiaomi

Samsung

13. Which of the following Indian films won the Jury Prize for Best Film at the Hong Kong International Film Festival?

Hindi Medium

Prakash Electronic

Reloaded

Newton

14. Which state became the first state in India to geotag its 7,368 community kitchens and community shelters across 75 districts which produce 12 lakh food packets a day?

Himachal Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

15.NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan return to earth from the International Space Station after how many days in space?

572

472

372

272

16. The Lok Sabha recently passed the Mental Healthcare Bill, 2016. It will replace which of the following Acts?

Mental Health Act, 1986

Mental Health Act, 1987

Mental Health Act, 1988

Mental Health Act, 1989

17.PM Modi and Palestinian President discuss COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Who is current President of Palestinian?

Ahmed Qurei

Mahmoud Abbas

Yasser Arafat

Rawhi Fattouh

18. Tamil New Year Puthandu is celebrated on which date?

12 April

13 April

10 April

14 April

19. Who is the author of the book "The Secret Diary of Kasturba"?

Neelima Dalmia Adhar

Aruna Chakravarti

Som Sharma

Narendra Verma

20. AntBot is the first walking robot to have navigational capabilities without GPS or mapping. Who designed it?

NREC

CNRS & AMU

University of Hertfordshire's Adaptive Systems Research Group

The University of Tokyo

21. Who won the men's singles title at the Bengaluru Open ATP Tennis Challenger?

Evan Furness

Hugo Gaston

James Duckworth

Benjamin Bonzi

22. Which of the following has been named as India's 'Best Swachh Iconic Place' recently?

Golden Temple

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Kedarnath Temple

Taj Mahal

23. How much amount will be invested in Infrastructure building by the government of India?

₹ 75 lakh Crores

₹ 50 lakh Crores

₹ 100 lakh Crores

₹ 10 lakh Crores

24. With which company, CBSE has partnered to build AI learning for schools?

Microsoft India

Google

Infosys

IBM

25. Which Bollywood film has won the best film honour at the 2017 Hong Kong International Film Festival?

Trivisa

Newton

Happiness

Blue Mountains

26. Which State has been the worst affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic in India?

Odisha

Jharkhand

Maharashtra

Haryana

27. Which country halts his annual funding to WHO?

Spain

China

USA

Italy

28. It is on this subject the Law Commission of India submitted its 267th report to the Union Government.

Hate Speech

Advocates Act

Pet Shop Rules

Electoral Reforms

29. Government of India launched the All India Agri Transport Call Centre at a function in New Delhi on 15 April. The centre was launched by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. What is the name of Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare?

Narendra Singh Tomar

V. Sadananda Gowda

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Prakash Javadekar

30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till which of the following days on 14 April 2020?

1 May 2020

2 May 2020

3 May 2020

4 May 2020

GK 2020 Answers

1. Which Indian short film will be screened by UNESCO as part of 2017 World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) in Indonesia?

Answer- Azaad

2.Which state govt. partners with healthcare startup MedCords for consultation and medicine delivery through Aayu & Sehat Sathi apps?

Answer- Rajasthan

3. Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced the extension of the 24-hour National Sterilisation Programme for how much time?

Answer- 1 week

4. Rana Kanwar Pal was elected as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of ?

Answer- Punjab

5. On April 16, 2020, the Indian Army chief issued directives to all the military cantonments, headquarters, establishments to strictly ensure no movement of forces till April 19, 2020. Who is the current Indian Army chief?

Answer- Manoj Naravane

6. Malayalam New Year Vishu is celebrated on which date?

Answer- 14 April

7. Who is the author of the book "From Inside the Steel Frame: The Memoirs of an Administrator"?

Answer- Ashok Pandey

8. Name the SuperComputer that was unveiled in IIT-BHU by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Answer- Param Shivay

9. Who won the men's doubles title at the Bengaluru Open ATP Tennis Challenger?

Answer- Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja

10. The Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) programme has been launched from which city?

Answer- Leh

11.SEBI announces a reward of __________ Crore cash for the new 'Informant Mechanism' under its Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations.

Answer- Rs 1 cr

12. Which telecom company has accused the US of launching cyber-attacks to infiltrate its internal information systems?

Answer- Huawei

13. Which of the following Indian films won the Jury Prize for Best Film at the Hong Kong International Film Festival?

Answer- Newton

14. Which state became the first state in India to geotag its 7,368 community kitchens and community shelters across 75 districts which produce 12 lakh food packets a day?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

15.NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan return to earth from the International Space Station after how many days in space?

Answer- 272

16. The Lok Sabha recently passed the Mental Healthcare Bill, 2016. It will replace which of the following Acts?

Answer- Mental Health Act, 1987

17.PM Modi and Palestinian President discuss COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Who is current President of Palestinian?

Answer- Mahmoud Abbas

18. Tamil New Year Puthandu is celebrated on which date?

Answer- 14 April

19. Who is the author of the book "The Secret Diary of Kasturba"?

Answer- Neelima Dalmia Adhar

20. AntBot is the first walking robot to have navigational capabilities without GPS or mapping. Who designed it?

Answer- CNRS & AMU

21. Who won the men's singles title at the Bengaluru Open ATP Tennis Challenger?

Answer- James Duckworth

22. Which of the following has been named as India's 'Best Swachh Iconic Place' recently?

Answer- Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

23. How much amount will be invested in Infrastructure building by the government of India?

Answer- ₹100 lakh Crore

24. With which company, CBSE has partnered to build AI learning for schools?

Answer- Microsoft India

25. Which Bollywood film has won the best film honour at the 2017 Hong Kong International Film Festival?

Answer- Newton

26. Which State has been the worst affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic in India?

Answer- Maharashtra

27. Which country halts his annual funding to WHO?

Answer- USA

28. It is on this subject the Law Commission of India submitted its 267th report to the Union Government.

Answer- Hate Speech

29. Government of India launched the All India Agri Transport Call Centre at a function in New Delhi on 15 April. The centre was launched by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. What is the name of Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till which of the following days on 14 April 2020?

Answer- 3 May 2020

