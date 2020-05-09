GK Questions 2020 For May 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Which Indian short film will be screened by UNESCO as part of 2017 World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) in Indonesia?
2.Which state govt. partners with healthcare startup MedCords for consultation and medicine delivery through Aayu & Sehat Sathi apps?
3. Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced the extension of the 24-hour National Sterilisation Programme for how much time?
4. Rana Kanwar Pal was elected as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of?
5. On April 16, 2020, the Indian Army chief issued directives to all the military cantonments, headquarters, establishments to strictly ensure no movement of forces till April 19, 2020. Who is the current Indian Army chief?
6. Malayalam New Year Vishu is celebrated on which date?
7. Who is the author of the book "From Inside the Steel Frame: The Memoirs of an Administrator"?
8. Name the SuperComputer that was unveiled in IIT-BHU by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?
9. Who won the men's doubles title at the Bengaluru Open ATP Tennis Challenger?
10. The Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) programme has been launched from which city?
11.SEBI announces a reward of __________ Crore cash for the new 'Informant Mechanism' under its Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations.
12. Which telecom company has accused the US of launching cyber-attacks to infiltrate its internal information systems?
13. Which of the following Indian films won the Jury Prize for Best Film at the Hong Kong International Film Festival?
14. Which state became the first state in India to geotag its 7,368 community kitchens and community shelters across 75 districts which produce 12 lakh food packets a day?
15.NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan return to earth from the International Space Station after how many days in space?
16. The Lok Sabha recently passed the Mental Healthcare Bill, 2016. It will replace which of the following Acts?
17.PM Modi and Palestinian President discuss COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Who is current President of Palestinian?
18. Tamil New Year Puthandu is celebrated on which date?
19. Who is the author of the book "The Secret Diary of Kasturba"?
20. AntBot is the first walking robot to have navigational capabilities without GPS or mapping. Who designed it?
21. Who won the men's singles title at the Bengaluru Open ATP Tennis Challenger?
22. Which of the following has been named as India's 'Best Swachh Iconic Place' recently?
23. How much amount will be invested in Infrastructure building by the government of India?
24. With which company, CBSE has partnered to build AI learning for schools?
25. Which Bollywood film has won the best film honour at the 2017 Hong Kong International Film Festival?
26. Which State has been the worst affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic in India?
27. Which country halts his annual funding to WHO?
28. It is on this subject the Law Commission of India submitted its 267th report to the Union Government.
29. Government of India launched the All India Agri Transport Call Centre at a function in New Delhi on 15 April. The centre was launched by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. What is the name of Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare?
30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till which of the following days on 14 April 2020?
1. Which Indian short film will be screened by UNESCO as part of 2017 World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) in Indonesia?
Answer- Azaad
2.Which state govt. partners with healthcare startup MedCords for consultation and medicine delivery through Aayu & Sehat Sathi apps?
Answer- Rajasthan
3. Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced the extension of the 24-hour National Sterilisation Programme for how much time?
Answer- 1 week
4. Rana Kanwar Pal was elected as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of ?
Answer- Punjab
5. On April 16, 2020, the Indian Army chief issued directives to all the military cantonments, headquarters, establishments to strictly ensure no movement of forces till April 19, 2020. Who is the current Indian Army chief?
Answer- Manoj Naravane
6. Malayalam New Year Vishu is celebrated on which date?
Answer- 14 April
7. Who is the author of the book "From Inside the Steel Frame: The Memoirs of an Administrator"?
Answer- Ashok Pandey
8. Name the SuperComputer that was unveiled in IIT-BHU by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?
Answer- Param Shivay
9. Who won the men's doubles title at the Bengaluru Open ATP Tennis Challenger?
Answer- Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja
10. The Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) programme has been launched from which city?
Answer- Leh
11.SEBI announces a reward of __________ Crore cash for the new 'Informant Mechanism' under its Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations.
Answer- Rs 1 cr
12. Which telecom company has accused the US of launching cyber-attacks to infiltrate its internal information systems?
Answer- Huawei
13. Which of the following Indian films won the Jury Prize for Best Film at the Hong Kong International Film Festival?
Answer- Newton
14. Which state became the first state in India to geotag its 7,368 community kitchens and community shelters across 75 districts which produce 12 lakh food packets a day?
Answer- Uttar Pradesh
15.NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan return to earth from the International Space Station after how many days in space?
Answer- 272
16. The Lok Sabha recently passed the Mental Healthcare Bill, 2016. It will replace which of the following Acts?
Answer- Mental Health Act, 1987
17.PM Modi and Palestinian President discuss COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Who is current President of Palestinian?
Answer- Mahmoud Abbas
18. Tamil New Year Puthandu is celebrated on which date?
Answer- 14 April
19. Who is the author of the book "The Secret Diary of Kasturba"?
Answer- Neelima Dalmia Adhar
20. AntBot is the first walking robot to have navigational capabilities without GPS or mapping. Who designed it?
Answer- CNRS & AMU
21. Who won the men's singles title at the Bengaluru Open ATP Tennis Challenger?
Answer- James Duckworth
22. Which of the following has been named as India's 'Best Swachh Iconic Place' recently?
Answer- Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine
23. How much amount will be invested in Infrastructure building by the government of India?
Answer- ₹100 lakh Crore
24. With which company, CBSE has partnered to build AI learning for schools?
Answer- Microsoft India
25. Which Bollywood film has won the best film honour at the 2017 Hong Kong International Film Festival?
Answer- Newton
26. Which State has been the worst affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic in India?
Answer- Maharashtra
27. Which country halts his annual funding to WHO?
Answer- USA
28. It is on this subject the Law Commission of India submitted its 267th report to the Union Government.
Answer- Hate Speech
29. Government of India launched the All India Agri Transport Call Centre at a function in New Delhi on 15 April. The centre was launched by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. What is the name of Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare?
Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar
30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till which of the following days on 14 April 2020?
Answer- 3 May 2020
