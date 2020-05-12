Current Affairs 2020 For May 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to appear for competitive exams. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about the current affairs in the month of May and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 12, 2020

1. Defence Minister approves abolition of 9,304 posts in the Military Engineering Service. Who is the current Defence Secretary?

SamantGoel

V.P Joy

Ajay Kumar

Anil Kumar

2. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh awarded the winners of "Startup India-Animal Husbandry Grand Challenge" on 8 May. Who won first prize in Value-added products?

EmerTech Solutions Pvt. Lt, Mumbai

Adis Technologies, Belagavi, Karnataka

White Gold Technologies LLP, Mumbai

Krushak Mitra Agro Services Pvt. Lt

3. Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with which company for Modernisation of Air Field Infrastructure (MAFI) of 37 airfields for the Indian Air Force(IAF), Indian Navy (IN) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on 8 May?

HAL

RIL

Tata Power

NTPC

4. Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with which foundation to help the needy tribes India artisans amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Osho International Meditation Resort

The Art International Centre

Art Of Living Foundation

Krishnamurti Foundation

5. Which organisation reappointed environmentalist and actor-producer Dia Mirza's term as its National Goodwill Ambassador for another two years till the end of 2022?

UNEP

UNDP

UNESCO

UNODC

6. The latest Railway zone of India is Headquartered at ________?

Jalandhar

Visakhapatnam

Guwahati

Lucknow

7. How many Indian journalists have been honoured with the "Pulitzer Prize 2020"?

2

5

1

3

8.The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) would be set up for __________ ?

Conservation of Cows

Protection of Cows

Progeny of Cows

All of the above

9. The Indian Navy has launched which operate as a part of the nation's efforts to bring back Indian citizens from abroad?

Samudra Setu

Samudra Shakti

Samudra Care

Samudra Help

10. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish', to students for jobs in India?

Sheffield Hallam University

Portsmouth College

Highbury College

Durham University

11. Which country has celebrated the greatest and longest Hindu festival "BadaDashain"?

Nepal

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Afghanistan

12. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on 30 April. He received Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Bobby in which of the following years?

1984

1974

1964

1978

13. The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, developed which mobile application that is prepared and managed by the Survey of India (SoI)to help decision making during the COVID-19 pandemic?

CORYO

COVYO

SAHYO

SOVYO

14. Which film has won the four awards, at the 9th edition of the SAARC festival 2019?

Muktodhara

Samantaral

Nagarkirtan

Bhayanakam

15. Which of the following institutes develops contactless Soap cum Water Dispensing Unit?

CSIR-CCMB

CSIR-IHBT

CSIR-CMERI

CSIR-CRRI

16. The reservation for SC/STs in Lok Sabha, state assemblies have been extended by how much period?

15 years

12 years

10 years

5 years

17. Which state government increased the retirement age of its employees, including teachers and PSU workers, from 58 years to 59?

Haryana

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

18. Who has been appointed as its new Head of Retail Banking on May 5, 2020, by Standard Chartered Bank?

P V Bharathi

Kusal Roy

Sanjay Agarwal

Ravneet Gill

19. Which of the following institutes through the New Millennium Indian Technology Leadership Initiative (NMITLI) program approved a project towards the development of human monoclonal antibodies (hmAbs) that can neutralize SARS-CoV-2 in coronavirus infected patients?

CSIR

ISRO

DRDO

IIT

20. Which of the following countries has decided to re-open mosques for public prayers from May 7, 2020?

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Afghanistan

Iraq

21. Noted mathematician Michael Atiyah was passed away recently. He belongs to the country of;

Brazil

Germany

United Kingdom

United States

22. Who has won the William E. Colby Award in 2020?

Martha McPhee

Jess Kidd

Armando Lucas

Adam Higginbotham

23. Name the bill that was passed in the Parliament that seeks to clarify that allottees under a real estate project should be treated as financial creditors.

Recovery of Non-Performing Assets Bill, 2017

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (First Amendment) Bill, 2017

Recovery of Non-Performing Assets (Amendment) Bill, 2018

24. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) opened the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway on 11 April. When was Border Road Organisation Formed?

1950

1947

1957

1960

25. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Bombay

IIT Madras

IIT Indore

26. One of Bollywood's most beloved stars Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April 2020 due to which of the following diseases?

Skin cancer

Neuroendocrine tumour

Leukaemia

Prostate cancer

27. The Department of Science and Technology (DST), under the Ministry of Science & Technology, is to fund which institute to undertake the development of Active Virosome (AV) Vaccine and Immunodiagnostic kits for COVID-19 emergency?

FastSense Diagnostics

Seagull BioSolutions Pvt. Ltd

Genrich Membranes

Module Innovations

28. Name the film, which was honoured with the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) Award for Best Asian Film at the 23rd edition of BIFAN for the year 2019.

Gully Boy

India's Most Wanted

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Uri: The Surgical Strike

29. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has started to include Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad in its meteorological sub-division of Jammu & Kashmir. When was IMD founded?

1775

1975

1875

1675

30. Under which Article of the Constitution of India the President has the power of pardon or remission?

Article 72

Article 71

Article 76

Article 74

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Defence Minister approves abolition of 9,304 posts in the Military Engineering Service. Who is the current Defence Secretary?

Answer- Ajay Kumar

2. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh awarded the winners of "Startup India-Animal Husbandry Grand Challenge" on 8 May. Who won first prize in Value-added products?

Answer- Krushak Mitra Agro Services Pvt. Lt

3. Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with which company for Modernisation of Air Field Infrastructure (MAFI) of 37 airfields for the Indian Air Force(IAF), Indian Navy (IN) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on 8 May?

Answer- Tata Power

4. Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with which foundation to help the needy tribes India artisans amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Art Of Living Foundation

5. Which organisation reappointed environmentalist and actor-producer Dia Mirza's term as its National Goodwill Ambassador for another two years till the end of 2022?

Answer- UNEP

6. The latest Railway zone of India is Headquartered at ________?

Answer- Visakhapatnam

7. How many Indian journalists have been honoured with the "Pulitzer Prize 2020"?

Answer- 3

8.The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) would be set up for __________ ?

Answer- All of the above

9. The Indian Navy has launched which operate as a part of the nation's efforts to bring back Indian citizens from abroad?

Answer- Samudra Setu

10. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish', to students for jobs in India?

Answer- Portsmouth College

11. Which country has celebrated the greatest and longest Hindu festival "BadaDashain"?

Answer- Nepal

12. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on 30 April. He received Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Bobby in which of the following years?

Answer- 1974

13. The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, developed which mobile application that is prepared and managed by the Survey of India (SoI)to help decision making during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- SAHYO

14. Which film has won the four awards, at the 9th edition of the SAARC festival 2019?

Answer- Nagarkirtan

15. Which of the following institutes develops contactless Soap cum Water Dispensing Unit?

Answer- CSIR-CMERI

16. The reservation for SC/STs in Lok Sabha, state assemblies have been extended by how much period?

Answer- 10 years

17. Which state government increased the retirement age of its employees, including teachers and PSU workers, from 58 years to 59?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

18. Who has been appointed as its new Head of Retail Banking on May 5, 2020, by Standard Chartered Bank?

Answer- Kusal Roy

19. Which of the following institutes through the New Millennium Indian Technology Leadership Initiative (NMITLI) program approved a project towards the development of human monoclonal antibodies (hmAbs) that can neutralize SARS-CoV-2 in coronavirus infected patients?

Answer- CSIR

20. Which of the following countries has decided to re-open mosques for public prayers from May 7, 2020?

Answer- Bangladesh

21. Noted mathematician Michael Atiyah was passed away recently. He belongs to the country of;

Answer- United Kingdom

22. Who has won the William E. Colby Award in 2020?

Answer- Adam Higginbotham

23. Name the bill that was passed in the Parliament that seeks to clarify that allottees under a real estate project should be treated as financial creditors.

Answer- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018

24. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) opened the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway on 11 April. When was Border Road Organisation Formed?

Answer- 1960

25. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?

Answer- IIT Kharagpur

26. One of Bollywood's most beloved stars Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April 2020 due to which of the following diseases?

Answer- Neuroendocrine tumour

27. The Department of Science and Technology (DST), under the Ministry of Science & Technology, is to fund which institute to undertake the development of Active Virosome (AV) Vaccine and Immunodiagnostic kits for COVID-19 emergency?

Answer- Seagull BioSolutions Pvt. Ltd

28. Name the film, which was honoured with the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) Award for Best Asian Film at the 23rd edition of BIFAN for the year 2019.

Answer- Gully Boy

29. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has started to include Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad in its meteorological sub-division of Jammu & Kashmir. When was IMD founded?

Answer- 1875

30. Under which Article of the Constitution of India the President has the power of pardon or remission?

Answer- Article 72

