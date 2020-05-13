Current Affairs 2020 For May 13 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 13, 2020

1. The National Mission for Clean Ganga operating (NMCG) under Ministry of Jal Shakti launched "IDEAthon" titled "The future of River Management". Who is the current Jal Shakti Minister?

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Shripad Yesso Naik

Raj Kumar Singh

Jitendra Singh

2. Who has been awarded a commemorative war medal to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany by Russian President Vladimir Putin?

Edouard Philippe

Christine Lagarde

Kim Jong Un

David Sassoli

3. Which organisation reappointed environmentalist and actor-producer Dia Mirza's term as its National Goodwill Ambassador for another two years till the end of 2022?

UNEP

UNDP

UNESCO

UNODC

4. The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) approved the clinical trials of the drugs namely, phytopharmaceutical and favipiravir for the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. Who is the current Drug Controller General of India?

Preeti Sudan

Navin Verma

Gargi Kaul

VG Somani

5. What is India's rank among 117 nations in terms of budget transparency and accountability by Open Budget Survey?

53rd

51rd

52rd

54rd

6. World Tuna Day was observed on which date?

May 3

April 28

April 23

May 2

7. Which of the following countries has successfully isolated a key coronavirus antibody at its main biological research laboratory in a breakthrough development?

China

USA

Israel

Russia

8. Indian Government launched which mission on 10 May to provide assistance to Indian Ocean Region Nations amid the coronavirus crisis?

Mission Sagar

Mission Aakash

Mission Dosti

Mission Padosi

9. Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) released its Global Report on Internal Displacement (GRID) 2020 on 29 April. Which country reported the highest displacement in the world, due to disasters, including cyclones and monsoon floods?

Pakistan

Bangladesh

China

India

10. India lost the top spot in the ICC Test rankings to which of the following countries?

New Zealand

Australia

Pakistan

England

11. The International Fire Fighters Day is celebrated on which date?

May 1

May 2

May 4

May 3

12. Who has been nominated as a director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI)?

Tarun Bajaj

Arun Kumar Singh

Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Taranjit Singh Sandhu

13. Which institute has fabricated an economical and energy-efficient wafer-scale photodetector using gold-silicon interface?

SreeChitraTirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research

Defence Research and Development Organisation

14. Union Human Resource Development announced various modifications in the PMRF Scheme to boost research in the country. What is the full form of F in PMRF?

Felicitation

Fellowship

Foundation

Formation

15.The scientist from which institute has studied rivers in Ladakh Himalaya and found out the 35,000-year history of river erosion and identified hotspots of erosion and wide valleys that act as buffer zones?

Ashoka Trust for Ecology and the Environment Royal Enclave, Srirampura

ISRO

The Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG)

None of the Above

16. In which of the following zones the e-commerce companies are allowed to sell only essential commodities?

Red

Green

Oranges

All of them

17.SIDBI to launch which of the following platforms to give MSMEs information about starting operations, getting finance or credit enhancement and other support services?

India SME Help Platform

India SME Services Platform

Indian SME Help Platform

Indian SME Care Platform

18. Data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) stated that April Immediate Payment System (IMPS) numbers have reduced to a two-year low. When was NPCI founded?

2010

2008

2006

2009

19. Which company will set up two Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIITs) at Baramulla and Jammu?

HCL Technologies Limited

Tata Technologies

Reliance Industries

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited

20. International Astronomy Day is celebrated on which date?

29 April

2 May

3 May

30 April

21. Govt announces to operate how many flights to repatriate stranded Indians abroad from May 7 to May 13?

51

54

64

67

22. According to 'Digital in India' report by the Internet & Mobile Association of India(IAMAI) & Nielsen shows that rural India has more internet users than urban India by how much per cent?

50%

10%

5%

20%

23. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) predicted by Japanese brokerage firm Nomura Holdings?

-2%

-2%

-2%

-2%

24. Gorakhpur terracotta which bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag is from which of the following states?

Punjab

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

25. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced to launch a national e-commerce marketplace. What is its name?

India market

Bharatmarket

Apnamarket

Sabkamarket

26. The Union Minister of State (IC) for Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilisers reported that the Jan Aushadi Kendras are playing a vital role in the COVID-19 situation. Who is the current Union Minister of State (IC) for Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilisers?

Mansukh Mandaviya

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Giriraj Singh

27. The Registration Committee (RC) under the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC) recommended a complete ban on the use of which antibiotics on crops with immediate effect?

Doxycycline and Trimethoprim

Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim

Streptomycin and Tetracycline

Clindamycin and Azithromycin

28. International Guide Dog Day was celebrated on which date?

26 April 2020

27 April 2020

30 April 2020

29 April 2020

29. India lost the top spot in the ICC Test rankings to which of the following countries?

New Zealand

Australia

Pakistan

England

30.Govt. raises MSP (Minimum Support Price) for MFP (Minor Forest Produce) of how many items to benefit livelihoods of tribal gatherers in view of circumstance arising out of COVID 19?

59 items

49 items

79 items

69 items

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. The National Mission for Clean Ganga operating (NMCG) under Ministry of Jal Shakti launched "IDEAthon" titled "The future of River Management". Who is the current Jal Shakti Minister?

Answer: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

2. Who has been awarded a commemorative war medal to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany by Russian President Vladimir Putin?

Answer: Kim Jong Un

3. Which organisation reappointed environmentalist and actor-producer Dia Mirza's term as its National Goodwill Ambassador for another two years till the end of 2022?

Answer: UNEP

4. The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) approved the clinical trials of the drugs namely, phytopharmaceutical and favipiravir for the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. Who is the current Drug Controller General of India?

Answer: VG Somani

5. What is India's rank among 117 nations in terms of budget transparency and accountability by Open Budget Survey?

Answer: 53rd

6. World Tuna Day was observed on which date?

Answer: May 2

7. Which of the following countries has successfully isolated a key coronavirus antibody at its main biological research laboratory in a breakthrough development?

Answer: Israel

8. Indian Government launched which mission on 10 May to provide assistance to Indian Ocean Region Nations amid the coronavirus crisis?

Answer: Mission Sagar

9. Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) released its Global Report on Internal Displacement (GRID) 2020 on 29 April. Which country reported the highest displacement in the world, due to disasters, including cyclones and monsoon floods?

Answer: India

10. India lost the top spot in the ICC Test rankings to which of the following countries?

Answer: England

11. The International Fire Fighters Day is celebrated on which date?

Answer: May 4

12. Who has been nominated as a director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI)?

Answer: Tarun Bajaj

13. Which institute has fabricated an economical and energy-efficient wafer-scale photodetector using gold-silicon interface?

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

14. Union Human Resource Development announced various modifications in the PMRF Scheme to boost research in the country. What is the full form of F in PMRF?

Answer: Fellowship

15.The scientist from which institute has studied rivers in Ladakh Himalaya and found out the 35,000-year history of river erosion and identified hotspots of erosion and wide valleys that act as buffer zones?

Answer: The Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG)

16. In which of the following zones the e-commerce companies are allowed to sell only essential commodities?

Answer: Red

17.SIDBI to launch which of the following platforms to give MSMEs information about starting operations, getting finance or credit enhancement and other support services?

Answer: India SME Services Platform

18. Data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) stated that April Immediate Payment System (IMPS) numbers have reduced to a two-year low. When was NPCI founded?

Answer: 2008

19. Which company will set up two Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIITs) at Baramulla and Jammu?

Answer: Tata Technologies

20. International Astronomy Day is celebrated on which date?

Answer: 2 May

21. Govt announces to operate how many flights to repatriate stranded Indians abroad from May 7 to May 13?

Answer: 64

22. According to 'Digital in India' report by the Internet & Mobile Association of India(IAMAI) & Nielsen shows that rural India has more internet users than urban India by how much per cent?

Answer: 10%

23. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) predicted by Japanese brokerage firm Nomura Holdings?

Answer: -2%

24. Gorakhpur terracotta which bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag is from which of the following states?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

25. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced to launch a national e-commerce marketplace. What is its name?

Answer: Bharatmarket

26. The Union Minister of State (IC) for Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilisers reported that the Jan Aushadi Kendras are playing a vital role in the COVID-19 situation. Who is the current Union Minister of State (IC) for Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilisers?

Answer: Mansukh Mandaviya

27. The Registration Committee (RC) under the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC) recommended a complete ban on the use of which antibiotics on crops with immediate effect?

Answer: Streptomycin and Tetracycline

28. International Guide Dog Day was celebrated on which date?

Answer: 29 April 2020

29. India lost the top spot in the ICC Test rankings to which of the following countries?

Answer: Australia

30.Govt. raises MSP (Minimum Support Price) for MFP (Minor Forest Produce) of how many items to benefit livelihoods of tribal gatherers in view of circumstance arising out of COVID 19?

Answer: 49 items

