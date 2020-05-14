Current Affairs 2020 For May 14 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 14, 2020

1.What is the rank of India in the global Animal Protection Index 2020?

3

2

4

6

2. Indian Railways restore train services partially (Other than Shramik specials) from which date after lockdown due to COVID-19?

May 13

May 11

May 12

May 10

3. US-based virtual search start-up acquired by Facebook to boost AI capabilities is?

Balsamiq

Buffer

GrokStyle

Avocent

4. The latest Railway zone of India is Headquartered at ________?

Jalandhar

Visakhapatnam

Guwahati

Lucknow

5. Which of the following is the Mascot of CMS COP 13?

The Great Indian Bustard

Someity

Bengal Tiger

Pangolin

6. Who won the Best Director Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Choi Wooshik

Cho Yeojeong

Bong Joon-ho

Park Chanwook

7. The 4th South-Asian Speaker's Summit was recently held in which city?

Paris

Geneva

New Delhi

Male

8. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish', to students for jobs in India?

Sheffield Hallam University

Portsmouth College

Highbury College

Durham University

9. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?

Lucknow

New Delhi

Kochi

Mumbai

10. SEBI announced a reward of __________ crore cash for the new 'Informant Mechanism' under its Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations.

₹ 3 cr

₹ 2 cr

₹ 1 cr

₹ 4 cr

11. How many satellites did China launch for disaster management and climate monitoring?

3

4

1

6

12. Who is the author of the book "Numbers Do Lie: 61 Hidden Cricket Stories"?

Greg Chappell

Suresh Menon

Pankaj Mishra

Akash Chopra

13. What is the rank of India as Arm importer according to the "Trends in international arms transfers 2019" report of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) data?

3

34

2

12

14. What is the name of Helpline for the Central University of Odisha launched by Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to relieve the distress of the student community during the troubled time of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Bharosa

Sathi

Suraksha

Sahayta

15. Scientists Develop Artificial Pancreas Smartphone app for whom?

Liver Disease

Heart Patients

Diabetics

Cancer

16. Noted mathematician Michael Atiyah was passed away recently. He belongs to the country of;

Brazil

Germany

United Kingdom

United States

17. Who won the Cairns Cup 2020?

Ju Wenjun

Koneru Humpy

Antoaneta Stefanova

Dronavalli Harika

18. Which film won the Best Picture Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Joker

Parasite

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

19. A police academy of international standards will be set up very soon in which city of Uttar Pradesh?

Faizabad

Kanpur

Noida

Lucknow

20. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Bombay

IIT Madras

IIT Indore

21. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?

1440

2040

1840

1740

22. How much amount will be invested in Infrastructure building by the government of India?

₹ 7 lakh cr

₹ 200 lakh cr

₹ 100 lakh cr

₹ 10 lakh cr

23. Name the missile which was recently tested by the DRDO in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

NAG

Dhanush

Nirbhay

MPATGM

24. Who is the author of the book "Lincoln in the Bardo"?

Junot Diaz

George Saunders

Marie Claire

Zadie Smith

25. Which rank has been secured by India according to the 2020 Global Technology Industry Innovation Survey" report?

8

4

6

2

26. Technology Centres, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur and Kolkata of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) are now manufacturing critical parts of Real-Time Quantitative Micro PCR System for which organisation?

Lupin pharmaceutical

Aurobindo Industries

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone

27. Who introduced a road safety robot named ROADEO?

Hyderabad Traffic Police

Delhi Traffic Police

Bengaluru Traffic Police

Chennai Traffic Police

28. Which is the least improved district in the Second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme?

Hailakandi, Assam

Kiphire, Nagaland

Pakur, Jharkhand

Koraput, Odisha

29. Who recently created new world record in men's km road run?

Leonard Komon

Haile Gebrselassie

Rhonex Kipruto

Joshua Cheptegei

30. Who won the Best Supporting Actress Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Jaya Harper

Laura Dern

Eliza Scanlen

Diane Ladd

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. What is the rank of India in the global Animal Protection Index 2020?

Answer: 2

2. Indian Railways restore train services partially (Other than Shramik specials) from which date after lockdown due to COVID-19?

Answer: May 12

3. US-based virtual search start-up acquired by Facebook to boost AI capabilities is?

Answer: GrokStyle

4. The latest Railway zone of India is Headquartered at ________?

Answer: Visakhapatnam

5. Which of the following is the Mascot of CMS COP 13?

Answer: The Great Indian Bustard

6. Who won the Best Director Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Answer: Bong Joon-ho

7. The 4th South-Asian Speaker's Summit was recently held in which city?

Answer: Male

8. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish', to students for jobs in India?

Answer: Portsmouth College

9. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?

Answer: New Delhi

10. SEBI announced a reward of __________ crore cash for the new 'Informant Mechanism' under its Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations

Answer: ₹ 1 cr

11. How many satellites did China launch for disaster management and climate monitoring?

Answer: 3

12. Who is the author of the book "Numbers Do Lie: 61 Hidden Cricket Stories"?

Answer: Akash Chopra

13. What is the rank of India as Arm importer according to the "Trends in international arms transfers 2019" report of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) data?

Answer: 2

14. What is the name of Helpline for the Central University of Odisha launched by Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to relieve the distress of the student community during the troubled time of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: Bharosa

15. Scientists Develop Artificial Pancreas Smartphone app for whom?

Answer: Diabetics

16. Noted mathematician Michael Atiyah was passed away recently. He belongs to the country of;

Answer: United Kingdom

17. Who won the Cairns Cup 2020?

Answer: Koneru Humpy

18. Which film won the Best Picture Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Answer: Parasite

19. A police academy of international standards will be set up very soon in which city of Uttar Pradesh?

Answer: Lucknow

20. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?

Answer: IIT Kharagpur

21. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?

Answer: 1840

22. How much amount will be invested in Infrastructure building by the government of India?

Answer: Rs 100 lakh cr

23. Name the missile which was recently tested by the DRDO in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

Answer: MPATGM

24. Who is the author of the book "Lincoln in the Bardo"?

Answer: George Saunders

25. Which rank has been secured by India according to the 2020 Global Technology Industry Innovation Survey" report?

Answer: 2

26. Technology Centres, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur and Kolkata of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) are now manufacturing critical parts of Real-Time Quantitative Micro PCR System for which organisation?

Answer: Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone

27. Who introduced a road safety robot named ROADEO?

Answer: Chennai Traffic Police

28. Which is the least improved district in the Second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme?

Answer: Pakur, Jharkhand

29. Who recently created a new world record in men's km road run?

Answer Joshua Cheptegei

30. Who won the Best Supporting Actress Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Answer: Laura Dern

