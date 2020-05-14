Current Affairs 2020 For May 14 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1.What is the rank of India in the global Animal Protection Index 2020?
2. Indian Railways restore train services partially (Other than Shramik specials) from which date after lockdown due to COVID-19?
3. US-based virtual search start-up acquired by Facebook to boost AI capabilities is?
4. The latest Railway zone of India is Headquartered at ________?
5. Which of the following is the Mascot of CMS COP 13?
6. Who won the Best Director Award at the recently held Academy Awards?
7. The 4th South-Asian Speaker's Summit was recently held in which city?
8. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish', to students for jobs in India?
9. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?
10. SEBI announced a reward of __________ crore cash for the new 'Informant Mechanism' under its Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations.
11. How many satellites did China launch for disaster management and climate monitoring?
12. Who is the author of the book "Numbers Do Lie: 61 Hidden Cricket Stories"?
13. What is the rank of India as Arm importer according to the "Trends in international arms transfers 2019" report of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) data?
14. What is the name of Helpline for the Central University of Odisha launched by Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to relieve the distress of the student community during the troubled time of the COVID-19 pandemic?
15. Scientists Develop Artificial Pancreas Smartphone app for whom?
16. Noted mathematician Michael Atiyah was passed away recently. He belongs to the country of;
17. Who won the Cairns Cup 2020?
18. Which film won the Best Picture Award at the recently held Academy Awards?
19. A police academy of international standards will be set up very soon in which city of Uttar Pradesh?
20. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?
21. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?
22. How much amount will be invested in Infrastructure building by the government of India?
23. Name the missile which was recently tested by the DRDO in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.
24. Who is the author of the book "Lincoln in the Bardo"?
25. Which rank has been secured by India according to the 2020 Global Technology Industry Innovation Survey" report?
26. Technology Centres, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur and Kolkata of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) are now manufacturing critical parts of Real-Time Quantitative Micro PCR System for which organisation?
27. Who introduced a road safety robot named ROADEO?
28. Which is the least improved district in the Second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme?
29. Who recently created new world record in men's km road run?
30. Who won the Best Supporting Actress Award at the recently held Academy Awards?
1. What is the rank of India in the global Animal Protection Index 2020?
Answer: 2
2. Indian Railways restore train services partially (Other than Shramik specials) from which date after lockdown due to COVID-19?
Answer: May 12
3. US-based virtual search start-up acquired by Facebook to boost AI capabilities is?
Answer: GrokStyle
4. The latest Railway zone of India is Headquartered at ________?
Answer: Visakhapatnam
5. Which of the following is the Mascot of CMS COP 13?
Answer: The Great Indian Bustard
6. Who won the Best Director Award at the recently held Academy Awards?
Answer: Bong Joon-ho
7. The 4th South-Asian Speaker's Summit was recently held in which city?
Answer: Male
8. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish', to students for jobs in India?
Answer: Portsmouth College
9. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?
Answer: New Delhi
10. SEBI announced a reward of __________ crore cash for the new 'Informant Mechanism' under its Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations
Answer: ₹ 1 cr
11. How many satellites did China launch for disaster management and climate monitoring?
Answer: 3
12. Who is the author of the book "Numbers Do Lie: 61 Hidden Cricket Stories"?
Answer: Akash Chopra
13. What is the rank of India as Arm importer according to the "Trends in international arms transfers 2019" report of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) data?
Answer: 2
14. What is the name of Helpline for the Central University of Odisha launched by Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to relieve the distress of the student community during the troubled time of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer: Bharosa
15. Scientists Develop Artificial Pancreas Smartphone app for whom?
Answer: Diabetics
16. Noted mathematician Michael Atiyah was passed away recently. He belongs to the country of;
Answer: United Kingdom
17. Who won the Cairns Cup 2020?
Answer: Koneru Humpy
18. Which film won the Best Picture Award at the recently held Academy Awards?
Answer: Parasite
19. A police academy of international standards will be set up very soon in which city of Uttar Pradesh?
Answer: Lucknow
20. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?
Answer: IIT Kharagpur
21. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?
Answer: 1840
22. How much amount will be invested in Infrastructure building by the government of India?
Answer: Rs 100 lakh cr
23. Name the missile which was recently tested by the DRDO in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.
Answer: MPATGM
24. Who is the author of the book "Lincoln in the Bardo"?
Answer: George Saunders
25. Which rank has been secured by India according to the 2020 Global Technology Industry Innovation Survey" report?
Answer: 2
26. Technology Centres, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur and Kolkata of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) are now manufacturing critical parts of Real-Time Quantitative Micro PCR System for which organisation?
Answer: Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone
27. Who introduced a road safety robot named ROADEO?
Answer: Chennai Traffic Police
28. Which is the least improved district in the Second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme?
Answer: Pakur, Jharkhand
29. Who recently created a new world record in men's km road run?
Answer Joshua Cheptegei
30. Who won the Best Supporting Actress Award at the recently held Academy Awards?
Answer: Laura Dern
