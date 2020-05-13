GK Questions 2020 For May 13 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Two exchanges at International Financial Services Centre in Gift City, India INX and NSE IFSC, launch trading in rupee-USD derivative contracts. Gift city is in which state?
2. Who has been appointed as Chairperson of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee?
3. Which startup has launched an antimicrobial and washable face mask that can be reused up to 50 launderings?
4. The Iranian Parliament has announced the decision to replace its currency "Rial" with which of the following another basic unit of currency?
5. Who won the 'The Hindu Prize 2019' in Fiction for 'Tell Her Everything'?
6. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?
7. What is the new deadline for the qualification period of Tokyo Olympics?
8. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?
9. What is the theme of the 2019 edition of World Tribal Day (WTD)?
10. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?
11. Michael Robinson passed away on 28 April. He was 61-years-old. He was a famous person from which profession?
12. Which of the following institutes has developed two products, namely 3D-printed hands-free object and 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield in an effort to control the spread of novel coronavirus, to fight COVID-19 outbreak?
13. Which newspaper is the largest selling English-language daily in the world?
14. NITI Aayog and which company launch 'Surakshit Dada-Dadi & Nana-Nani Abhiyan' campaign focussed on ensuring the wellbeing of senior citizens?
15. Which Article is related with "Abolition of Untouchability"?
16. Which of the following states govt. announced exemptions for new projects from provisions of labour laws?
17. Which is the least improved district in the Second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme?
18.According to the Data released by the Registrar General of India which of the following states has the worst infant mortality rate in the country?
19. Which organisation named India among 'countries of particular concern' over the condition of religious minorities?
20. Who assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways?
21. In which state more than 2,500 pigs were killed due to African Swine Flu?
22. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has announced a relief package of how much Rs. for farmers, construction workers, weavers, flower-growers, auto drivers and cab drivers, who have been in distress due to COVID-19 lockdown?
23. World Thalassaemia Day is observed on which date?
24. The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a high-Level Committee to assess the overall immediate and medium-term impact of COVID-19 on the state's economy. Who is the head of this committee?
25. Chak-Hao, the black rice which bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag is from which of the following states?
26. World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on which date every year?
27. World Asthma Day is celebrated on which date?
28. Which of the following institutes had invited applications for COVID-19 Research Consortium to urgently develop safe and effective Biomedical solutions against SARS CoV-2?
29. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) released a new list with the names of 169 tropical cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) including Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean. The India Meteorology Department was established in which of the following year?
30. Which institute developed Kisan Sabha App to connect farmers to supply chain and freight transportation management systems?
1. Two exchanges at International Financial Services Centre in Gift City, India INX and NSE IFSC, launch trading in rupee-USD derivative contracts. Gift city is in which state?
Answer- Gujarat
2. Who has been appointed as Chairperson of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee?
Answer- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
3. Which startup has launched an antimicrobial and washable face mask that can be reused up to 50 launderings?
Answer- Nanosafe Solutions
4. The Iranian Parliament has announced the decision to replace its currency "Rial" with which of the following another basic unit of currency?
Answer- Toman
5. Who wins the 'The Hindu Prize 2019' in Fiction for 'Tell Her Everything'?
Answer- Mirza Waheed
6. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?
Answer- Maldives
7. What is the new deadline for the qualification period of Tokyo Olympics?
Answer- June 29, 2021
8. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?
Answer- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka
9. What is the theme of the 2019 edition of World Tribal Day (WTD)?
Answer- Indigenous Languages
10. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?
Answer- Tamil Nadu
11. Michael Robinson passed away on 28 April. He was 61-years-old. He was a famous person in which profession?
Answer- Footballer
12. Which of the following institutes has developed two products, namely 3D-printed hands-free object and 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield in an effort to control the spread of novel coronavirus, to fight COVID-19 outbreak?
Answer- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research -Guwahati
13. Which newspaper is the largest selling English-language daily in the world?
Answer- The Times of India
14. NITI Aayog and which company launch 'Surakshit Dada-Dadi & Nana-Nani Abhiyan' campaign focussed on ensuring the wellbeing of senior citizens?
Answer- Piramal Foundation
15. Which Article is related with "Abolition of Untouchability"?
Answer- Article 17
16. Which of the following states govt. announces exemptions for new projects from provisions of labour laws?
Answer- Gujarat
17. Which is the least improved district in the Second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme?
Answer- Pakur, Jharkhand
18.According to the Data released by the Registrar General of India which of the following states has the worst infant mortality rate in the country?
Answer: Madhya Pradesh
19. Which organisation names India among 'countries of particular concern' over the condition of religious minorities?
Answer: USCIRF
20. Who assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways?
Answer: Giridhar Aramane
21. In which state more than 2,500 pigs were killed due to African Swine Flu?
Answer: Assam
22. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has announced a relief package of how much Rs. for farmers, construction workers, weavers, flower-growers, auto drivers and cab drivers, who have been in distress due to COVID-19 lockdown?
Answer: ₹ 1610 crore
23. World Thalassaemia Day is observed on which date?
Answer: 8 May
24. The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a high-Level Committee to assess the overall immediate and medium-term impact of COVID-19 on the state's economy. Who is the head of this committee?
Answer: C Rangarajan
25. Chak-Hao, the black rice which bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag is from which of the following states?
Answer: Manipur
26. World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on which date every year?
Answer: May 3
27. World Asthma Day is celebrated on which date?
Answer: 5 May
28. Which of the following institutes had invited applications for COVID-19 Research Consortium to urgently develop safe and effective Biomedical solutions against SARS CoV-2?
Answer: Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council
29. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) released a new list with the names of 169 tropical cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) including Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean. The India Meteorology Department was established in which of the following year?
Answer: 1875
30. Which institute developed Kisan Sabha App to connect farmers to supply chain and freight transportation management systems?
Answer: CSIR-CRRI
