GK Questions 2020 For May 13 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Questions for May 13, 2020

1. Two exchanges at International Financial Services Centre in Gift City, India INX and NSE IFSC, launch trading in rupee-USD derivative contracts. Gift city is in which state?

Maharashtra

Gujarat

UP

MP

2. Who has been appointed as Chairperson of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee?

Mohammad Jawed

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Jyotsna Mahant

Pradyut Bordoloi

3. Which startup has launched an antimicrobial and washable face mask that can be reused up to 50 launderings?

Nanosafe Solutions

Nineleaps Solutions

InCred Solutions

Jumbotail Solutions

4. The Iranian Parliament has announced the decision to replace its currency "Rial" with which of the following another basic unit of currency?

Roman

Toman

Sial

Tial

5. Who won the 'The Hindu Prize 2019' in Fiction for 'Tell Her Everything'?

Kovin Singh

Mirza Waheed

Santanu Das

Shamim Das

6. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?

Maldives

Mauritius

Fiji

Seychelles

7. What is the new deadline for the qualification period of Tokyo Olympics?

June 1, 2021

June 29, 2021

July 29, 2021

July 1, 2021

8. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Tamil Nadu

Banaras Hindu University

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka

9. What is the theme of the 2019 edition of World Tribal Day (WTD)?

Indigenous People

Indigenous Regions

Indigenous Cultures

Indigenous Languages

10. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

11. Michael Robinson passed away on 28 April. He was 61-years-old. He was a famous person from which profession?

Footballer

Politician

Actor

Singer

12. Which of the following institutes has developed two products, namely 3D-printed hands-free object and 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield in an effort to control the spread of novel coronavirus, to fight COVID-19 outbreak?

The Indian Institute of Science

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research -Guwahati

National Innovation Foundation India

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

13. Which newspaper is the largest selling English-language daily in the world?

The Times of India

The Hindu

The Financial Times

The Guardian

14. NITI Aayog and which company launch 'Surakshit Dada-Dadi & Nana-Nani Abhiyan' campaign focussed on ensuring the wellbeing of senior citizens?

Navjyoti India Foundation

Piramal Foundation

Aditya Birla Group

JK MAASS Foundation

15. Which Article is related with "Abolition of Untouchability"?

Article 20

Article 19

Article 18

Article 17

16. Which of the following states govt. announced exemptions for new projects from provisions of labour laws?

Maharashtra

MP

Haryana

Gujarat

17. Which is the least improved district in the Second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme?

Hailakandi, Assam

Kiphire, Nagaland

Pakur, Jharkhand

Koraput, Odisha

18.According to the Data released by the Registrar General of India which of the following states has the worst infant mortality rate in the country?

Madhya Pradesh

Kerala

Nagaland

Bihar

19. Which organisation named India among 'countries of particular concern' over the condition of religious minorities?

World bank

IMF

UN

USCIRF

20. Who assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways?

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha

Giridhar Aramane

Kapil Dev Tripath

Atul Chaturvedi

21. In which state more than 2,500 pigs were killed due to African Swine Flu?

Sikkim

Assam

Manipur

Tripura

22. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has announced a relief package of how much Rs. for farmers, construction workers, weavers, flower-growers, auto drivers and cab drivers, who have been in distress due to COVID-19 lockdown?

₹ 1610 crore

₹ 2110 crore

₹ 1010 crore

₹ 910 crore

23. World Thalassaemia Day is observed on which date?

7 May

5 May

6 May

8 May

24. The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a high-Level Committee to assess the overall immediate and medium-term impact of COVID-19 on the state's economy. Who is the head of this committee?

Arvind Subramanian

Arvind Panagariya

C Rangarajan

Raghuram Rajan

25. Chak-Hao, the black rice which bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag is from which of the following states?

West Bengal

Sikkim

Assam

Manipur

26. World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on which date every year?

April 30

May 3

April 29

May 1

27. World Asthma Day is celebrated on which date?

4 May

2 May

5 May

3 May

28. Which of the following institutes had invited applications for COVID-19 Research Consortium to urgently develop safe and effective Biomedical solutions against SARS CoV-2?

Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council

The Indian Council of Medical Research

The Indian Institute of Technology

The Defence Research and Development Organisation

29. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) released a new list with the names of 169 tropical cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) including Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean. The India Meteorology Department was established in which of the following year?

1975

1875

1920

1890

30. Which institute developed Kisan Sabha App to connect farmers to supply chain and freight transportation management systems?

CSIR-CCMB

CSIR-CMERI

CSIR-CRRI

CSIR-AMPRI

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 11 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answers

1. Two exchanges at International Financial Services Centre in Gift City, India INX and NSE IFSC, launch trading in rupee-USD derivative contracts. Gift city is in which state?

Answer- Gujarat

2. Who has been appointed as Chairperson of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee?

Answer- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

3. Which startup has launched an antimicrobial and washable face mask that can be reused up to 50 launderings?

Answer- Nanosafe Solutions

4. The Iranian Parliament has announced the decision to replace its currency "Rial" with which of the following another basic unit of currency?

Answer- Toman

5. Who wins the 'The Hindu Prize 2019' in Fiction for 'Tell Her Everything'?

Answer- Mirza Waheed

6. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?

Answer- Maldives

7. What is the new deadline for the qualification period of Tokyo Olympics?

Answer- June 29, 2021

8. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?

Answer- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka

9. What is the theme of the 2019 edition of World Tribal Day (WTD)?

Answer- Indigenous Languages

10. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

11. Michael Robinson passed away on 28 April. He was 61-years-old. He was a famous person in which profession?

Answer- Footballer

12. Which of the following institutes has developed two products, namely 3D-printed hands-free object and 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield in an effort to control the spread of novel coronavirus, to fight COVID-19 outbreak?

Answer- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research -Guwahati

13. Which newspaper is the largest selling English-language daily in the world?

Answer- The Times of India

14. NITI Aayog and which company launch 'Surakshit Dada-Dadi & Nana-Nani Abhiyan' campaign focussed on ensuring the wellbeing of senior citizens?

Answer- Piramal Foundation

15. Which Article is related with "Abolition of Untouchability"?

Answer- Article 17

16. Which of the following states govt. announces exemptions for new projects from provisions of labour laws?

Answer- Gujarat

17. Which is the least improved district in the Second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme?

Answer- Pakur, Jharkhand

18.According to the Data released by the Registrar General of India which of the following states has the worst infant mortality rate in the country?

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

19. Which organisation names India among 'countries of particular concern' over the condition of religious minorities?

Answer: USCIRF

20. Who assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways?

Answer: Giridhar Aramane

21. In which state more than 2,500 pigs were killed due to African Swine Flu?

Answer: Assam

22. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has announced a relief package of how much Rs. for farmers, construction workers, weavers, flower-growers, auto drivers and cab drivers, who have been in distress due to COVID-19 lockdown?

Answer: ₹ 1610 crore

23. World Thalassaemia Day is observed on which date?

Answer: 8 May

24. The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a high-Level Committee to assess the overall immediate and medium-term impact of COVID-19 on the state's economy. Who is the head of this committee?

Answer: C Rangarajan

25. Chak-Hao, the black rice which bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag is from which of the following states?

Answer: Manipur

26. World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on which date every year?

Answer: May 3

27. World Asthma Day is celebrated on which date?

Answer: 5 May

28. Which of the following institutes had invited applications for COVID-19 Research Consortium to urgently develop safe and effective Biomedical solutions against SARS CoV-2?

Answer: Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council

29. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) released a new list with the names of 169 tropical cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) including Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean. The India Meteorology Department was established in which of the following year?

Answer: 1875

30. Which institute developed Kisan Sabha App to connect farmers to supply chain and freight transportation management systems?

Answer: CSIR-CRRI

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 11 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs