Current Affairs 2020 For May 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 15, 2020

1. What is the name of India's first manned space mission?

Chandrayaan-3, 202

Mangalyaan-2

Gaganyaan, 202

Astrosat

2. Which country has celebrated the greatest and longest Hindu festival "BadaDashain"?

Nepal

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Afghanistan

3. The biography of Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family" is written by which of the following writers?

J. D. Salinger and George Orwell

Ernest Hemingway and Carolyn Durand

George Orwell and Virginia Woolf

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand

4. According to International Organization for Migration Migrants stranded all over world at heightened risk of COVID- Who is Director-General of IOM?

Ursula von der Leyen

Antonio Vitorino

Charles Michel

David Sassoli

5. Cabinet approves hike in authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from ₹ 6,000 Crore to?

₹ 4,000 Crore

₹ 3,000 Crore

₹ 2,000 Crore

₹ 1000 Crore

6. Which organisation received the VMware 2020 Regional Partner of the Year Award for the Services Excellence category?

Anunta

Quanta

Foxconn Technology

Fujitsu

7. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its report on the Asia-Pacific region stated that Asia's economic growth in 2020 will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years due to the COVID-9 pandemic. When was the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Formed?

27 December 944

27 December 945

27 December 946

27 December 947

8. Indian Council of Medical Research recently issued an advisory mentioning the protocol for using Rapid Antibody Test kits in COVID-9 hotspot areas across states to use these kits in the affected areas. Who is Secretary & Director General of ICMR?

Balram Bhargava

Ashok Agarwal

Ajai Kumar

Ashish Arora

9. The 4th Conference of Parties (COP4) was inaugurated at __________.

Ahmedabad

Kanpur

Noida

Kolkata

10. Which company has announced a new policy that will allow all of its employees to work from home, not only currently in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic but also indefinitely afterwards?

Instagram

Snapchat

Twitter

Facebook

11. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?

Operation Mongoose

Operation Environment

Operation Clean Art

Operation Woodrose

12. TATA Sons signed an MoU with which of the following organisations for licensing of KNOWHOW for FNCAS9 Editor Linked Uniform Detection Assay (FELUDA) for rapid diagnosis of COVID-9?

IIT-Patna

THSTI-Faridabad

INST-Mohali

CSIR-IGIB

13. Who was the project director of the ISRO's mission, Chandrayaan-2?

K.Sivan

Muthayya Vanitha

Ritu Karidhal

Ramananda Das

14. What is the theme of the 209 editions of World Tribal Day (WTD)?

Indigenous People

Indigenous Regions

Indigenous Cultures

Indigenous Languages

15. Which of the following institutes has developed the indigenous IgG ELISA test 'COVID KAVACH ELISA' for antibody detection for COVID-9?

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Ongole

National Institute of Virology, Pune

Gitam Institute of Medical Science and Research

16. Which of the following banks has signed an MoU with Indian Army for customized services?

Indian bank

Bank of Baroda

Canara Bank

State Bank of India

17. Which of the following IITs and the Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore have partnered and used data science models to analyze and predict the total number of infected people for different States in India in the next 30 days?

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

18. Where did the Election Commission of India host the 4th General Assembly of Association of World Election Bodies?

Pune

Bengaluru

Chennai

Delhi

19. The New Development Bank of the BRICS countries have fully disbursed $ billion emergency assistance loan to India to help it contain the spread of COVID- Where is the headquarters of NDB?

Beijing

Seoul

Shanghai

Kuala Lumpur

20. Group of Ministers (GOM) reviewed the current status and actions for the management of COVID- The committee under the Chairmanship of Union Health Minister discuss detailed deliberation on containment and management of COVID- Who is current Union Health Minister?

Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey

Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Dr Harsh Vardhan

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

21. Which of the following IITs recently organized a Poster Making Competition under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) Campaign?

Indian Institute of Information Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhubaneswar

Indian Institute of Information Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati

22. Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) to facilitate the movement of persons by train amid lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 spread. Who are Deputy Ministers responsible for Union Ministry of Home Affairs?

Rameswar Teli

Rattan Lal Kataria

G. Kishan Reddy

Babul Supriyo

23. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

24. Oscars of science was awarded to which of the following team?

Event Horizon Telescope

Hubble Space Telescope

Gemini Observatory

Gran Telescopio Canarias

25. RMS Titanic sank, which was carrying around 2000 passengers and crew, sank on which of the following date?

April 15, 1922

April 15, 1912

April 15, 1932

April 15, 1902

26. FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020 has been rescheduled to be held in which year?

2021

2022

2024

2023

27. Which of the following countries stated recently that it will oppose any attempts by the United States to extend the arms embargo on Iran and reimpose UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic?

Canada

Russia

China

India

28. Addressing the liquidity issue of many MSMEs, the government has decided to reduce the rates of Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) and Tax Collection at Source (TCS) by how much per cent of their existing rates?

15%

20%

30%

25%

29. Under-5 Mortality Rate in India has dropped by how much per cent since 2000 according to State-Level Disease Burden Initiative?

42%

44%

40%

49%

30. Which company unveiled India's first indigenous hot air seam sealing machines for PPE kits?

Macpower

EzeRx

Prantae solutions

Medtech

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. What is the name of India's first manned space mission?

Answer- Option C

2. Which country has celebrated the greatest and longest Hindu festival "BadaDashain"?

Answer- Nepal

3. The biography of Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family" is written by which of the following writers?

Answer- Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand

4. According to the International Organization for Migration Migrants stranded all over the world at heightened risk of COVID- Who is Director-General of IOM?

Answer- Antonio Vitorino

5. Cabinet approves hike in the authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from ₹ 6,000 Crore to?

Answer- ₹ 2,000 Crore

6. Which organisation received the VMware 2020 Regional Partner of the Year Award for the Services Excellence category?

Answer- Anunta

7. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its report on the Asia-Pacific region stated that Asia's economic growth in 2020 will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years due to the COVID-9 pandemic. When was the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Formed?

Answer- 27 December 945

8. Indian Council of Medical Research recently issued an advisory mentioning the protocol for using Rapid Antibody Test kits in COVID-9 hotspot areas across states to use these kits in the affected areas. Who is Secretary & Director General of ICMR?

Answer- Balram Bhargava

9. The 4th Conference of Parties (COP4) was inaugurated at __________.

Answer- Noida

10. Which company has announced a new policy that will allow all of its employees to work from home, not only currently in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic but also indefinitely afterwards?

Answer- Twitter

11. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?

Answer- Operation Clean Art

12. TATA Sons signed an MoU with which of the following organisations for licensing of KNOWHOW for FNCAS9 Editor Linked Uniform Detection Assay (FELUDA) for rapid diagnosis of COVID-9?

Answer- CSIR-IGIB

13. Who was the project director of the ISRO's mission, Chandrayaan-2?

Answer- Muthayya Vanitha

14. What is the theme of the 209 editions of World Tribal Day (WTD)?

Answer- Indigenous Languages

15. Which of the following institutes has developed the indigenous IgG ELISA test 'COVID KAVACH ELISA' for antibody detection for COVID-9?

Answer- National Institute of Virology, Pune

16. Which of the following banks has signed a MoU with the Indian Army for customized services?

Answer- Bank of Baroda

17. Which of the following IITs and the Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore have partnered and used data science models to analyze and predict the total number of infected people for different States in India in the next 30 days?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

18. Where did the Election Commission of India host the 4th General Assembly of Association of World Election Bodies?

Answer- Bengaluru

19. The New Development Bank of the BRICS countries have fully disbursed $ billion emergency assistance loan to India to help it contain the spread of COVID- Where is the headquarters of NDB?

Answer- Shanghai

20. Group of Ministers (GOM) reviewed the current status and actions for the management of COVID- The committee under the Chairmanship of Union Health Minister discuss detailed deliberation on containment and management of COVID- Who is current Union Health Minister?

Answer- Dr Harsh Vardhan

21. Which of the following IITs recently organized a Poster Making Competition under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) Campaign?

Answer- Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati

22. Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) to facilitate the movement of persons by train amid lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 spread. Who is Deputy Ministers responsible for Union Ministry of Home Affairs?

Answer- G. Kishan Reddy

23. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

24. Oscars of science awarded to which of the following team?

Answer - Event Horizon Telescope

25. RMS Titanic sank, which was carrying around 2000 passengers and crew, sank on which of the following date?

Answer- April 15, 1912

26. FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020 has been rescheduled to be held in which year?

Answer- 2021

27. Which of the following countries stated recently that it will oppose any attempts by the United States to extend the arms embargo on Iran and reimpose UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic?

Answer- Russia

28. Addressing the liquidity issue of many MSMEs, the government has decided to reduce the rates of Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) and Tax Collection at Source (TCS) by how much per cent of their existing rates?

Answer- 25%

29. Under-5 Mortality Rate in India has dropped by how much per cent since 2000 according to State-Level Disease Burden Initiative?

Answer- 49%

30. Which company unveiled India's first indigenous hot air seam sealing machines for PPE kits?

Answer- Macpower

