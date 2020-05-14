GK Questions 2020 For May 14 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Ajay Kumar Tripathi passed away on 2 May due to coronavirus. He was former Chief Justice of which state?
2. Which of the following state governments unveiled the Ayush Kavach app that will provide health-related tips and information about ayurvedic medicines amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
3. The Government of India and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed an agreement for how many dollars "COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project" on 8 May?
4. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched which App to aid migrant citizens coming to Uttar Pradesh from other states so that they can take advantage of government schemes?
5. Which city has created a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) dashboard which will show various hotspots, heat maps, positive cases, recovered cases, etc of COVID-19?
6. Which state's govt. launched Mukhya Mantri Shahari Rojgar Guarantee Yojna guaranteeing at least 120 days' employment to the those living in urban?
7. Which country's new Long March 5B carrier rocket took its maiden flight on May 5, 2020, carrying the trial version of the country's new-generation manned spaceship and a cargo return capsule for test into space?
8. Which of the following Laboratories of DRDO develops contactless sanitizer dispenser?
9. Name the Super Computer that was unveiled in IIT-BHU by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?
10. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?
11. Which of the following won the Sportsperson of the year award with a Disability at 2020 Laureus Sports Awards?
12. Which film won the Best Animated Feature Film Award at the recently held Academy Awards?
13. The Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) programme has been launched from which city?
14." Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?
15.Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?
16. According to India Ratings and Research, what is the GDP growth of India for 2019-20?
17. Name the most massive neutron star discovered by astronomers from West Virginia University (U.S).
18. Who is the author of the book "From Inside the Steel Frame: The Memoirs of an Administrator"?
19. Who among the following is not in the five Indians on World Economic Forum's (WEF) list of 11 Young Global Leaders?
20. The government released how much fund to 14 states as the second equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant on 11 May?
21. AntBot is the first walking robot to have navigational capabilities without GPS or mapping. Who designed it?
22. The former football player Fernando Ricksen passed away recently. He belongs to which country?
23. Who is the rugby legend that has been inducted into Laureus World Sports Academy?
24. Who won the Best Supporting Actor Award at the recently held Academy Awards?
25. Which of the following has been named as India's 'Best Swachh Iconic Place' recently?
26. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?
27. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?
28. What is the maximum limit of the entity, for whom the Corporate tax rate will be gradually cut to 2%?
29. ISRO and __________ join hands for the development of human-centric systems for the Human Space Mission.
30. Who is the author of the book "The Secret Diary of Kasturba"?
1. Ajay Kumar Tripathi passed away on 2 May due to coronavirus. He was former Chief Justice of which state?
Answer: Chhattisgarh
2. Which of the following state governments unveiled the Ayush Kavach app that will provide health-related tips and information about ayurvedic medicines amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer: Uttar Pradesh
3. The Government of India and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed an agreement for how many dollars "COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project" on 8 May?
Answer: $500 million
4. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched which App to aid migrant citizens coming to Uttar Pradesh from other states so that they can take advantage of government schemes?
Answer: Pravasi Rahat Mitra App
5. Which city has created a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) dashboard which will show various hotspots, heat maps, positive cases, recovered cases, etc of COVID-19?
Answer: Agra
6. Which state's govt. launched Mukhya Mantri Shahari Rojgar Guarantee Yojna guaranteeing at least 120 days' employment to the those living in urban?
Answer: Himachal Pradesh
7. Which country's new Long March 5B carrier rocket took its maiden flight on May 5, 2020, carrying the trial version of the country's new-generation manned spaceship and a cargo return capsule for test into space?
Answer: China
8. Which of the following Laboratories of DRDO develops contactless sanitizer dispenser?
Answer: Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory
9. Name the Super Computer that was unveiled in IIT-BHU by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?
Answer: Param Shivay
10. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?
Answer: Indian Council of Agricultural Research
11. Which of the following won the Sportsperson of the year award with a Disability at 2020 Laureus Sports Awards?
Answer: Oksana Masters
12. Which film won the Best Animated Feature Film Award at the recently held Academy Awards?
Answer: Toy Story 4
13. The Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) programme has been launched from which city?
Answer: Leh
14." Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?
Answer: The India Design Council
15. Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?
Answer: New Delhi
16. According to India Ratings and Research, what is the GDP growth of India for 2019-20?
Answer: 7%
17. Name the most massive neutron star discovered by astronomers from West Virginia University (U.S).
Answer: MSP J0740+6620
18. Who is the author of the book "From Inside the Steel Frame: The Memoirs of an Administrator"?
Answer: Ashok Pandey
19. Who among the following is not in the five Indians on World Economic Forum's (WEF) list of 11 Young Global Leaders?
Answer: Ravi Sahani
20. The government released how much fund to 14 states as the second equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant on 11 May?
Answer: Rs.6,1908 crore
21. AntBot is the first walking robot to have navigational capabilities without GPS or mapping. Who designed it?
Answer: CNRS & AMU
22. The former football player Fernando Ricksen passed away recently. He belongs to which country?
Answer: Netherland
23. Who is the rugby legend that has been inducted into Laureus World Sports Academy?
Answer: Bryan Habana
24. Who won the Best Supporting Actor Award at the recently held Academy Awards?
Answer: Brad Pitt
25. Which of the following has been named as India's 'Best Swachh Iconic Place' recently?
Answer: Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine
26. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?
Answer: 47%
27. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?
Answer: 21%
28. What is the maximum limit of the entity, for whom the Corporate tax rate will be gradually cut to 2%?
Answer: ₹ 400 crore
29. ISRO and __________ join hands for the development of human-centric systems for the Human Space Mission.
Answer: DRDO
30. Who is the author of the book "The Secret Diary of Kasturba"?
Answer: Neelima Dalmia Adhar
