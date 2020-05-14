GK Questions 2020 For May 14 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 13 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 13 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Questions for May 14, 2020

1. Ajay Kumar Tripathi passed away on 2 May due to coronavirus. He was former Chief Justice of which state?

Haryana

Bihar

Jharkhand

Chhattisgarh

2. Which of the following state governments unveiled the Ayush Kavach app that will provide health-related tips and information about ayurvedic medicines amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Punjab

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

3. The Government of India and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed an agreement for how many dollars "COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project" on 8 May?

$400 million

$200 million

$500 million

$300 million

4. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched which App to aid migrant citizens coming to Uttar Pradesh from other states so that they can take advantage of government schemes?

Pravasi Care App

Pravasi Majdoor Mitra App

Pravasi Rahat Mitra App

Pravasi Majdoor Rahat App

5. Which city has created a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) dashboard which will show various hotspots, heat maps, positive cases, recovered cases, etc of COVID-19?

Jaipur

Agra

Varanasi

Bhopal

6. Which state's govt. launched Mukhya Mantri Shahari Rojgar Guarantee Yojna guaranteeing at least 120 days' employment to the those living in urban?

Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Jharkhand

7. Which country's new Long March 5B carrier rocket took its maiden flight on May 5, 2020, carrying the trial version of the country's new-generation manned spaceship and a cargo return capsule for test into space?

USA

Russia

China

Pakistan

8. Which of the following Laboratories of DRDO develops contactless sanitizer dispenser?

Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory

Laser Science & Technology Centre

Advanced Systems Laboratory

Defence Electronics Application Laboratory

9. Name the Super Computer that was unveiled in IIT-BHU by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Param Shivay

Aaditya

SahasraT

Param Yuva 2

10. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?

Indian Council of Agricultural Research

National Commission on Farmers

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority

11. Which of the following won the Sportsperson of the year award with a Disability at 2020 Laureus Sports Awards?

Brenna Huckaby

Kendall Gretsch

Jessica Long

Oksana Masters

12. Which film won the Best Animated Feature Film Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Toy Story 4

The Lion King

Small Fry

Cars 3

13. The Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) programme has been launched from which city?

Ranchi

New Delhi

Shimla

Leh

14." Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

National Institute Of Design (NID)

National Institute Of Fashion Technology

International Institute Of Fashion Technology

The India Design Council

15.Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?

Tiruchirappalli

Nashik

Gurgaon

New Delhi

16. According to India Ratings and Research, what is the GDP growth of India for 2019-20?

2%

8%

6%

7%

17. Name the most massive neutron star discovered by astronomers from West Virginia University (U.S).

MSP J0740+6620

MNS J0730+6620

MVS J0720+6620

MDS J0720+6620

18. Who is the author of the book "From Inside the Steel Frame: The Memoirs of an Administrator"?

Sujata Sanghamitra

R Sivapriya

Ashok Pandey

Vikas Swarup

19. Who among the following is not in the five Indians on World Economic Forum's (WEF) list of 11 Young Global Leaders?

Gaurav Gupta

Vinati Mutreja

Byju Raveendran

Ravi Sahani

20. The government released how much fund to 14 states as the second equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant on 11 May?

₹ 7,1908 crore

₹ 9,1908 crore

₹ 6,1908 crore

₹ 3,1908 crore

21. AntBot is the first walking robot to have navigational capabilities without GPS or mapping. Who designed it?

NREC

CNRS & AMU

University of Hertfordshire's Adaptive Systems Research Group

The University of Tokyo

22. The former football player Fernando Ricksen passed away recently. He belongs to which country?

Netherland

Norway

Denmark

Finland

23. Who is the rugby legend that has been inducted into Laureus World Sports Academy?

Siya Kolisi

Schalk Burger

Bryan Habana

Victor Matfield

24. Who won the Best Supporting Actor Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Tom Hanks

Joe Pesci

Brad Pitt

Anthony Hopkins

25. Which of the following has been named as India's 'Best Swachh Iconic Place' recently?

Golden Temple

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Kedarnath Temple

Taj Mahal

26. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?

39%

47%

42%

3%

27. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?

18%

21%

28%

2%

28. What is the maximum limit of the entity, for whom the Corporate tax rate will be gradually cut to 2%?

₹ 100 crore

₹ 200 crore

₹ 400 crore

₹300 crore

29. ISRO and __________ join hands for the development of human-centric systems for the Human Space Mission.

DRDO

HAL

NASA

SpaceX

30. Who is the author of the book "The Secret Diary of Kasturba"?

Neelima Dalmia Adhar

Aruna Chakravarti

Som Sharma

Narendra Verma

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answers

1. Ajay Kumar Tripathi passed away on 2 May due to coronavirus. He was former Chief Justice of which state?

Answer: Chhattisgarh

2. Which of the following state governments unveiled the Ayush Kavach app that will provide health-related tips and information about ayurvedic medicines amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

3. The Government of India and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed an agreement for how many dollars "COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project" on 8 May?

Answer: $500 million

4. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched which App to aid migrant citizens coming to Uttar Pradesh from other states so that they can take advantage of government schemes?

Answer: Pravasi Rahat Mitra App

5. Which city has created a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) dashboard which will show various hotspots, heat maps, positive cases, recovered cases, etc of COVID-19?

Answer: Agra

6. Which state's govt. launched Mukhya Mantri Shahari Rojgar Guarantee Yojna guaranteeing at least 120 days' employment to the those living in urban?

Answer: Himachal Pradesh

7. Which country's new Long March 5B carrier rocket took its maiden flight on May 5, 2020, carrying the trial version of the country's new-generation manned spaceship and a cargo return capsule for test into space?

Answer: China

8. Which of the following Laboratories of DRDO develops contactless sanitizer dispenser?

Answer: Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory

9. Name the Super Computer that was unveiled in IIT-BHU by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Answer: Param Shivay

10. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?

Answer: Indian Council of Agricultural Research

11. Which of the following won the Sportsperson of the year award with a Disability at 2020 Laureus Sports Awards?

Answer: Oksana Masters

12. Which film won the Best Animated Feature Film Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Answer: Toy Story 4

13. The Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) programme has been launched from which city?

Answer: Leh

14." Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

Answer: The India Design Council

15. Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?

Answer: New Delhi

16. According to India Ratings and Research, what is the GDP growth of India for 2019-20?

Answer: 7%

17. Name the most massive neutron star discovered by astronomers from West Virginia University (U.S).

Answer: MSP J0740+6620

18. Who is the author of the book "From Inside the Steel Frame: The Memoirs of an Administrator"?

Answer: Ashok Pandey

19. Who among the following is not in the five Indians on World Economic Forum's (WEF) list of 11 Young Global Leaders?

Answer: Ravi Sahani

20. The government released how much fund to 14 states as the second equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant on 11 May?

Answer: Rs.6,1908 crore

21. AntBot is the first walking robot to have navigational capabilities without GPS or mapping. Who designed it?

Answer: CNRS & AMU

22. The former football player Fernando Ricksen passed away recently. He belongs to which country?

Answer: Netherland

23. Who is the rugby legend that has been inducted into Laureus World Sports Academy?

Answer: Bryan Habana

24. Who won the Best Supporting Actor Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Answer: Brad Pitt

25. Which of the following has been named as India's 'Best Swachh Iconic Place' recently?

Answer: Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

26. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?

Answer: 47%

27. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?

Answer: 21%

28. What is the maximum limit of the entity, for whom the Corporate tax rate will be gradually cut to 2%?

Answer: ₹ 400 crore

29. ISRO and __________ join hands for the development of human-centric systems for the Human Space Mission.

Answer: DRDO

30. Who is the author of the book "The Secret Diary of Kasturba"?

Answer: Neelima Dalmia Adhar

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs