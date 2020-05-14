Last Updated:

GK Questions 2020 For May 14 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily gk questions 2020 updates here.

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for May 14, 2020

1. Ajay Kumar Tripathi passed away on 2 May due to coronavirus. He was former Chief Justice of which state?

  • Haryana
  • Bihar
  • Jharkhand
  • Chhattisgarh

2. Which of the following state governments unveiled the Ayush Kavach app that will provide health-related tips and information about ayurvedic medicines amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

  • Punjab
  • Gujarat
  • Maharashtra
  • Uttar Pradesh

3. The Government of India and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed an agreement for how many dollars "COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project" on 8 May?

  • $400 million
  • $200 million
  • $500 million
  • $300 million

4. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched which App to aid migrant citizens coming to Uttar Pradesh from other states so that they can take advantage of government schemes?

  • Pravasi Care App
  • Pravasi Majdoor Mitra App
  • Pravasi Rahat Mitra App
  • Pravasi Majdoor Rahat App

5. Which city has created a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) dashboard which will show various hotspots, heat maps, positive cases, recovered cases, etc of COVID-19?

  • Jaipur
  • Agra
  • Varanasi
  • Bhopal

6. Which state's govt. launched Mukhya Mantri Shahari Rojgar Guarantee Yojna guaranteeing at least 120 days' employment to the those living in urban?

  • Uttarakhand
  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Jharkhand

7. Which country's new Long March 5B carrier rocket took its maiden flight on May 5, 2020, carrying the trial version of the country's new-generation manned spaceship and a cargo return capsule for test into space?

  • USA
  • Russia
  • China
  • Pakistan

8. Which of the following Laboratories of DRDO develops contactless sanitizer dispenser?

  • Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory
  • Laser Science & Technology Centre
  • Advanced Systems Laboratory
  • Defence Electronics Application Laboratory

9. Name the Super Computer that was unveiled in IIT-BHU by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

  • Param Shivay
  • Aaditya
  • SahasraT
  • Param Yuva 2

10. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?

  • Indian Council of Agricultural Research
  • National Commission on Farmers
  • Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare
  • Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority

11. Which of the following won the Sportsperson of the year award with a Disability at 2020 Laureus Sports Awards?

  • Brenna Huckaby
  • Kendall Gretsch
  • Jessica Long
  • Oksana Masters

12. Which film won the Best Animated Feature Film Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

  • Toy Story 4
  • The Lion King
  • Small Fry
  • Cars 3

13. The Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) programme has been launched from which city?

  • Ranchi
  • New Delhi
  • Shimla
  • Leh

14." Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

  • National Institute Of Design (NID)
  • National Institute Of Fashion Technology
  • International Institute Of Fashion Technology
  • The India Design Council

15.Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?

  • Tiruchirappalli
  • Nashik
  • Gurgaon
  • New Delhi

16. According to India Ratings and Research, what is the GDP growth of India for 2019-20?

  • 2%
  • 8%
  • 6%
  • 7%

17. Name the most massive neutron star discovered by astronomers from West Virginia University (U.S).

  • MSP J0740+6620
  • MNS J0730+6620
  • MVS J0720+6620
  • MDS J0720+6620

18. Who is the author of the book "From Inside the Steel Frame: The Memoirs of an Administrator"?

  • Sujata Sanghamitra
  • R Sivapriya
  • Ashok Pandey
  • Vikas Swarup

19. Who among the following is not in the five Indians on World Economic Forum's (WEF) list of 11 Young Global Leaders?

  • Gaurav Gupta
  • Vinati Mutreja
  • Byju Raveendran
  • Ravi Sahani

20. The government released how much fund to 14 states as the second equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant on 11 May?

  •  ₹ 7,1908 crore
  •  ₹  9,1908 crore
  •  ₹ 6,1908 crore
  •  ₹ 3,1908 crore

21. AntBot is the first walking robot to have navigational capabilities without GPS or mapping. Who designed it?

  • NREC
  • CNRS & AMU
  • University of Hertfordshire's Adaptive Systems Research Group
  • The University of Tokyo

22. The former football player Fernando Ricksen passed away recently. He belongs to which country?

  • Netherland
  • Norway
  • Denmark
  • Finland

23. Who is the rugby legend that has been inducted into Laureus World Sports Academy?

  • Siya Kolisi
  • Schalk Burger
  • Bryan Habana
  • Victor Matfield

24. Who won the Best Supporting Actor Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

  • Tom Hanks
  • Joe Pesci
  • Brad Pitt
  • Anthony Hopkins

25. Which of the following has been named as India's 'Best Swachh Iconic Place' recently?

  • Golden Temple
  • Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine
  • Kedarnath Temple
  • Taj Mahal

26. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?

  • 39%
  • 47%
  • 42%
  • 3%

27. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?

  • 18%
  • 21%
  • 28%
  • 2%

28. What is the maximum limit of the entity, for whom the Corporate tax rate will be gradually cut to 2%?

  •  ₹ 100 crore
  •  ₹ 200 crore
  •  ₹ 400 crore
  •  ₹300 crore

29. ISRO and __________ join hands for the development of human-centric systems for the Human Space Mission.

  • DRDO
  • HAL
  • NASA
  • SpaceX

30. Who is the author of the book "The Secret Diary of Kasturba"?

  • Neelima Dalmia Adhar
  • Aruna Chakravarti
  • Som Sharma
  • Narendra Verma

GK 2020 Answers

1. Ajay Kumar Tripathi passed away on 2 May due to coronavirus. He was former Chief Justice of which state?

Answer: Chhattisgarh

2. Which of the following state governments unveiled the Ayush Kavach app that will provide health-related tips and information about ayurvedic medicines amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

3. The Government of India and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed an agreement for how many dollars "COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project" on 8 May?

Answer: $500 million

4. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched which App to aid migrant citizens coming to Uttar Pradesh from other states so that they can take advantage of government schemes?

Answer: Pravasi Rahat Mitra App

5. Which city has created a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) dashboard which will show various hotspots, heat maps, positive cases, recovered cases, etc of COVID-19?

Answer: Agra

6. Which state's govt. launched Mukhya Mantri Shahari Rojgar Guarantee Yojna guaranteeing at least 120 days' employment to the those living in urban?

Answer: Himachal Pradesh

7. Which country's new Long March 5B carrier rocket took its maiden flight on May 5, 2020, carrying the trial version of the country's new-generation manned spaceship and a cargo return capsule for test into space?

Answer: China

8. Which of the following Laboratories of DRDO develops contactless sanitizer dispenser?

Answer: Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory

9. Name the Super Computer that was unveiled in IIT-BHU by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Answer: Param Shivay

10. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?

Answer: Indian Council of Agricultural Research

11. Which of the following won the Sportsperson of the year award with a Disability at 2020 Laureus Sports Awards?

Answer: Oksana Masters

12. Which film won the Best Animated Feature Film Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Answer: Toy Story 4

13. The Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) programme has been launched from which city?

Answer: Leh

14." Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

Answer: The India Design Council

15. Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?

Answer: New Delhi

16. According to India Ratings and Research, what is the GDP growth of India for 2019-20?

Answer: 7%

17. Name the most massive neutron star discovered by astronomers from West Virginia University (U.S).

Answer: MSP J0740+6620

18. Who is the author of the book "From Inside the Steel Frame: The Memoirs of an Administrator"?

Answer: Ashok Pandey

19. Who among the following is not in the five Indians on World Economic Forum's (WEF) list of 11 Young Global Leaders?

Answer: Ravi Sahani

20. The government released how much fund to 14 states as the second equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant on 11 May?

Answer: Rs.6,1908 crore

21. AntBot is the first walking robot to have navigational capabilities without GPS or mapping. Who designed it?

Answer: CNRS & AMU

22. The former football player Fernando Ricksen passed away recently. He belongs to which country?

Answer: Netherland

23. Who is the rugby legend that has been inducted into Laureus World Sports Academy?

Answer: Bryan Habana

24. Who won the Best Supporting Actor Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Answer: Brad Pitt

25. Which of the following has been named as India's 'Best Swachh Iconic Place' recently?

Answer: Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

26. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?

Answer: 47%

27. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?

Answer: 21%

28. What is the maximum limit of the entity, for whom the Corporate tax rate will be gradually cut to 2%?

Answer:  ₹ 400 crore

29. ISRO and __________ join hands for the development of human-centric systems for the Human Space Mission.

Answer: DRDO

30. Who is the author of the book "The Secret Diary of Kasturba"?

Answer: Neelima Dalmia Adhar

