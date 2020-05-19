Current Affairs 2020 For May 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or a PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 19, 2020

1. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) developed an online Dashboard-National Migrant Information System to capture the information regarding the movement of migrants. When was NDMA founded?

2002

2015

1995

2005

2. Galileo was an Italian astronomer who has -------------.

developed the telescope

discovered four satellites of Jupiter

discovered that the movement of pendulum produces a regular time measurement

All of the above

3. According to the United Nations (UN) World Economic Situation and Prospects(WESP) mid-year report the world economy will shrink by how much per cent in 2020?

2.2%

3.2%

1.2%

4.2%

4. The Government of India (GoI) and which of the following banks signed a $750 million of $1 billion proposed for Accelerating India's COVID-19 Social Protection Response Programme?

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)

New Development Bank (NDB)

World Bank

IMF

5. Habeas Corpus Act of 1679

states that no one was to be imprisoned without a writ or warrant stating the charge against him

provided facilities to a prisoner to obtain either speedy trial or release in bail

safeguarded the personal liberties of the people against arbitrary imprisonment by the king's orders

All of the above

6. According to the Global Forest Resources Assessment (FRA) 2020 released by FAO, the forest loss rate in 2015-2020 has declined to how many million hectares(MHA), down from 12 MHA in 2010-2015?

10

9

7

6

7. According to a report "Updated Assessment of the Potential Economic Impact of COVID-19" released by Asian Development Bank (ADB), the global economy is expected to lose how much money?

Between $ 2.8 trillion to $ 4.8 trillion

Between $ 5.8 trillion to $ 8.8 trillion

Between $ 1.8 trillion to $ 3.8 trillion

Between $ 6.8 trillion to $ 9.8 trillion

8. Exposure to sunlight helps a person improve his health because of ------------.

the infrared light kills bacteria in the body

resistance power increases

the pigment cells in the skin get stimulated and produce a healthy tan

the ultraviolet rays convert skin oil into Vitamin D

9. Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare stated that India's foodgrain production has been estimated to touch a record of how much million tonnes (MT) in the 2019-20 crop year?

495.67

395.67

295.67

195.67

10. Which of the following institutes has developed new generation Iron-Manganese based alloys for biodegradable metal implants for use in humans jointly with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences?

Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences

The Institute of Nano Science and Technology

International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials

The Agharkar Research Institute, Pune

11. Golf player Vijay Singh belongs to which country?

USA

Fiji

India

UK

12. Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for the development of marine and inland fisheries will be given how much fund under Atma Nirbhar project?

₹10,000 crore

₹40,000 crore

₹20,000 crore

₹30,000 crore

13. Guarantee to an exporter that the importer of his goods will pay immediately for the goods ordered by him, is known as ---------.

Letter of Credit (L/C)

laissezfaire

inflation

None of the above

14. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the launch of the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) with an outlay of how many ₹?

₹400 crore

₹800 crore

₹600 crore

₹200 crore

15. Which of the following states celebrated its 45th State Day on 16 May 2020?

Sikkim

West Bengal

Tripura

Assam

16. First Afghan War took place in ---------.

1839

1843

1833

1848

17. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a guideline for RT-PCR based pooled sampling for migrants, returnees from abroad, and green zones. What is the full form of P in RT-PCR?

Polyamide

Polymerase

Polymer

Polyester

18. Gulf cooperation council was originally formed by ------------.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

Second World Nations

Third World Nations

Fourth World Nations

19. International Day of Light is observed on which date?

14 May

16 May

15 May

13 May

20. Which of the following state Governments (govt) launched 'Matir Smristi' scheme to utilise 50,000 acres of barren land in 6 districts for income-generating activities like horticulture and pisciculture involving the locals?

Jharkhand

West Bengal

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

21. The Government of India (GoI), West Bengal state government, and which bank signed a loan agreement for a $145 million project?

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)

New Development Bank (NDB)

World Bank

IMF

22. First China War was fought between ----------.

China and Britain

China and France

China and Egypt

China and Greek

23. What was the theme of 32nd Commonwealth Health Ministers' Meeting held on 14 May?

Delivering a Rapid Commonwealth COVID-19 Solution

Finding a Swift Commonwealth COVID-19 response

Delivering a co-ordinated Commonwealth COVID-19 response

Finding a Rapid Commonwealth COVID-19 Solution

24. Dumping is ------------.

selling of goods abroad at a price well below the production cost at the home market price

the process by which the supply of a manufacture's product remains low in the domestic market, which batches him a better price

prohibited by regulations of GATT

All of the above

25. According to analysis by the environmental website, Carbon Brief, India's Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions fell by how much tonnes in the fiscal year ending March, which is the first annual decline in four decades?

10 metric tonnes

20 metric tonnes

30 metric tonnes

40 metric tonnes

26. What was the name of Head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), who has announced his resignation, a year before his term expires?

Harry White

Roberto Azevedo

Alan W. Wolff

Karl Brauner

27. Which of the following institutes has developed two products, 3D-printed hands-free object & 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield, to help in the fight against the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangaluru

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

28. For the Olympics and World Tournaments, the dimensions of basketball court are ----------.

26 m x 14 m

28 m x 15 m

27 m x 16 m

28 m x 16 m

29. What is the name of e-Governance platform developed by MHRD to provide quality education to students across all Universities & Higher Education Institutions?

SAFAL

SAHARA

SARTHAK

SAMARTH

30. Which State/UT police has launched India's first 'Thermal Corona Combat Headgear' to ensure the safety of frontline warriors and enforce social distancing?

Punjab Police

Delhi Police

Haryana Police

Maharashtra Police

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) developed an online Dashboard-National Migrant Information System to capture the information regarding the movement of migrants. When was NDMA founded?

Answer- 2005

2. Galileo was an Italian astronomer who has -------------.

Answer- All of the above

3. According to the United Nations(UN), World Economic Situation and Prospects(WESP) mid-year report the world economy will shrink by how much per cent in 2020?

Answer- 3.2%

4. The Government of India (GoI) and which of the following banks signed a $750 million of $1 billion proposed for Accelerating India's COVID-19 Social Protection Response Programme?

Answer- World Bank

5. Habeas Corpus Act of 1679

Answer- All of the above

6. According to the Global Forest Resources Assessment(FRA), 2020 released by FAO, the forest loss rate in 2015-2020 has declined to how many million hectares(MHA), down from 12 MHA in 2010-2015?

Answer- 10

7. According to a report "Updated Assessment of the Potential Economic Impact of COVID-19" released by Asian Development Bank (ADB), the global economy is expected to lose how much money?

Answer- Between $ 5.8 trillion to $ 8.8 trillion

8. Exposure to sunlight helps a person improve his health because of ------------.

Answer- the ultraviolet rays convert skin oil into Vitamin D

9. Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare stated that India's foodgrain production has been estimated to touch a record of how much million tonnes (MT) in the 2019-20 crop year?

Answer- 295.67

10. Which of the following institutes has developed new generation Iron-Manganese based alloys for biodegradable metal implants for use in humans jointly with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences?

Answer- International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials

11. Golf player Vijay Singh belongs to which country?

Answer- Fiji

12. Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for the development of marine and inland fisheries will be given how much fund under Atma Nirbhar project?

Answer- ₹20,000 crore

13. Guarantee to an exporter that the importer of his goods will pay immediately for the goods ordered by him, is known as ---------.

Answer- Letter of Credit (L/C)

14. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the launch of the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) with an outlay of how much cost?

Answer- ₹400 crore

15. Which of the following states celebrated its 45th State Day on 16 May 2020?

Answer- Sikkim

16. First Afghan War took place in ---------.

Answer- 1839

17. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a guideline for RT-PCR based pooled sampling for migrants, returnees from abroad, and green zones. What is the full form of P in RT-PCR?

Answer- Polymerase

18. Gulf cooperation council was originally formed by ------------.

Answer- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

19. International Day of Light is observed on which date?

Answer- 16 May

20. Which of the following state Governments (govt) launched 'Matir Smristi' scheme to utilise 50,000 acres of barren land in 6 districts for income-generating activities like horticulture and pisciculture involving the locals?

Answer- West Bengal

21. The Government of India (GoI), West Bengal state government, and which bank signed a loan agreement for a $145 million project?

Answer- Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)

22. First China War was fought between ----------.

Answer- China and Britain

23. What was the theme of 32nd Commonwealth Health Ministers' Meeting held on 14 May?

Answer- Delivering a co-ordinated Commonwealth COVID-19 response

24. Dumping is ------------.

Answer- All of the above

25. According to an analysis by the environmental website, Carbon Brief, India's Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions fell by how much tonnes in the fiscal year ending March, which is the first annual decline in four decades?

Answer- 30 metric tonnes

26. What was the name of Head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), who has announced his resignation, a year before his term expires?

Answer- Roberto Azevedo

27. Which of the following institutes has developed two products, 3D-printed hands-free object & 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield, to help in the fight against the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

28. For the Olympics and World Tournaments, the dimensions of basketball court are ----------.

Answer- 28 m x 15 m

29. What is the name of e-Governance platform developed by MHRD to provide quality education to students across all Universities & Higher Education Institutions?

Answer- SAMARTH

30. Which State/UT police has launched India's first 'Thermal Corona Combat Headgear' to ensure the safety of frontline warriors and enforce social distancing?

Answer- Delhi Police

