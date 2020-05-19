Current Affairs 2020 For May 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or a PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) developed an online Dashboard-National Migrant Information System to capture the information regarding the movement of migrants. When was NDMA founded?
2. Galileo was an Italian astronomer who has -------------.
3. According to the United Nations (UN) World Economic Situation and Prospects(WESP) mid-year report the world economy will shrink by how much per cent in 2020?
4. The Government of India (GoI) and which of the following banks signed a $750 million of $1 billion proposed for Accelerating India's COVID-19 Social Protection Response Programme?
5. Habeas Corpus Act of 1679
6. According to the Global Forest Resources Assessment (FRA) 2020 released by FAO, the forest loss rate in 2015-2020 has declined to how many million hectares(MHA), down from 12 MHA in 2010-2015?
7. According to a report "Updated Assessment of the Potential Economic Impact of COVID-19" released by Asian Development Bank (ADB), the global economy is expected to lose how much money?
8. Exposure to sunlight helps a person improve his health because of ------------.
9. Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare stated that India's foodgrain production has been estimated to touch a record of how much million tonnes (MT) in the 2019-20 crop year?
10. Which of the following institutes has developed new generation Iron-Manganese based alloys for biodegradable metal implants for use in humans jointly with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences?
11. Golf player Vijay Singh belongs to which country?
12. Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for the development of marine and inland fisheries will be given how much fund under Atma Nirbhar project?
13. Guarantee to an exporter that the importer of his goods will pay immediately for the goods ordered by him, is known as ---------.
14. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the launch of the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) with an outlay of how many ₹?
15. Which of the following states celebrated its 45th State Day on 16 May 2020?
16. First Afghan War took place in ---------.
17. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a guideline for RT-PCR based pooled sampling for migrants, returnees from abroad, and green zones. What is the full form of P in RT-PCR?
18. Gulf cooperation council was originally formed by ------------.
19. International Day of Light is observed on which date?
20. Which of the following state Governments (govt) launched 'Matir Smristi' scheme to utilise 50,000 acres of barren land in 6 districts for income-generating activities like horticulture and pisciculture involving the locals?
21. The Government of India (GoI), West Bengal state government, and which bank signed a loan agreement for a $145 million project?
22. First China War was fought between ----------.
23. What was the theme of 32nd Commonwealth Health Ministers' Meeting held on 14 May?
24. Dumping is ------------.
25. According to analysis by the environmental website, Carbon Brief, India's Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions fell by how much tonnes in the fiscal year ending March, which is the first annual decline in four decades?
26. What was the name of Head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), who has announced his resignation, a year before his term expires?
27. Which of the following institutes has developed two products, 3D-printed hands-free object & 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield, to help in the fight against the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic?
28. For the Olympics and World Tournaments, the dimensions of basketball court are ----------.
29. What is the name of e-Governance platform developed by MHRD to provide quality education to students across all Universities & Higher Education Institutions?
30. Which State/UT police has launched India's first 'Thermal Corona Combat Headgear' to ensure the safety of frontline warriors and enforce social distancing?
Answer- 2005
Answer- All of the above
Answer- 3.2%
Answer- World Bank
Answer- All of the above
Answer- 10
Answer- Between $ 5.8 trillion to $ 8.8 trillion
Answer- the ultraviolet rays convert skin oil into Vitamin D
Answer- 295.67
Answer- International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials
Answer- Fiji
Answer- ₹20,000 crore
Answer- Letter of Credit (L/C)
Answer- ₹400 crore
Answer- Sikkim
Answer- 1839
Answer- Polymerase
Answer- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates
Answer- 16 May
Answer- West Bengal
Answer- Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)
Answer- China and Britain
Answer- Delivering a co-ordinated Commonwealth COVID-19 response
Answer- All of the above
Answer- 30 metric tonnes
Answer- Roberto Azevedo
Answer- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
Answer- 28 m x 15 m
Answer- SAMARTH
Answer- Delhi Police
