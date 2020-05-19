Current Affairs 2020 For May 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. The Department of Consumer Affairs has launched which initiative to use technology to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the local Kirana store level?
2. The Government of India (GoI) and the World Bank signed ________ proposed for Accelerating India's COVID-19 Social Protection Response Programme.
3. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, the farmers would be paid ________ per acre for paddy, corn, and sugarcane crops, based on the registered and procured area for the Kharif season.
4. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Potters are using innovative methods to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in which of the following states?
5. Who developed mobile indoor Disinfection Sprayer units, Battery Powered Disinfectant Sprayer (BPDS), and Pneumatically Operated Mobile Indoor Disinfection (POMID)?
6. National Technology Day is observed on which date?
7. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, the Chhattisgarh state government will inject _________ into the state's rural economy by directly transferring the grant amount through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the accounts of farmers.
8. The biography of Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family" is written by which of the following writers?
9. Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTID) Scheme will run for a duration of _________ years.
10. Which state government is to launch Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana?
11. Health Ministry has decided to deploy Central teams to how many states that are witnessing high case load and high spurt of COVID-19 cases?
12. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will initiate a study in how many districts to check for community transmission?
13. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the launch of the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) with an outlay of ________.
14. Which of the following institutes has developed the indigenous IgG ELISA test 'COVID KAVACH ELISA' for antibody detection for COVID-19?
15. Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) to facilitate the movement of persons by train amid lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 spread Who is Deputy Ministers responsible for Union Ministry of Home Affairs?
16. Which is the capital of Sikkim?
17. When was the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research-Guwahati (NIPER-G) established?
18. International Nurses Day (IND) is observed around the world on which date?
19. When was the Sikkim state formed?
20. Who developed two products, 3D-printed hands-free object & 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield, to help in the fight against the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic?
21. Who is the Chief Minister of Sikkim?
22. According to the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) pharmaceutical exports from India grew how much per cent in 2019-20?
23. When was e-NAM launched?
24. Ministry of Tourism organized the 17th session titled 'Exploring River Nila' of the Dekho Apna Desh webinar on 9 May 2020. River Nila is in which of the following states?
25. The Election Commission of India has set up a 3-member committee of officers to examine details of Gujarat High Court's judgement on the election petition concerning which assembly constituency?
26. Which of the following institutes has developed Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS), an automated contactless ultraviolet sanitisation cabinet?
27. Who assumed charge as new Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy on 11 May 2020?
28. The Bengaluru city corporation, Karnataka has launched which programme to create awareness on the need to self examine the respiratory health for the city people?
29. Geographical Indications Registry headquartered in Chennai has granted Geographical Indication tag to Arambavur Wood Carvings from which state?
30. As per the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual rankings, What is India's rank on the global Energy Transition Index (ETI)?
Answer- Suraksha Store initiative
Answer- $1 billion
Answer- ₹10,000
Answer- Rajasthan
Answer- CSIR
Answer- 12 May
Answer- ₹5100 crore
Answer- Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand
Answer- 5
Answer- Chhattisgarh
Answer- 10
Answer- 75
Answer- ₹400 crore
Answer- National Institute of Virology, Pune
Answer- G. Kishan Reddy
Answer- Gangtok
Answer- 2008
Answer- 12 May
Answer- 1975
Answer- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research-Guwahati
Answer- Pema Khandu
Answer- 7.57%
Answer- 2016
Answer- Kerala
Answer- Dholka
Answer- Research Centre Imarat
Answer- Indu Shekhar
Answer- Pranavayu
Answer- Tamil Nadu
Answer- 74th
