Current Affairs 2020 For May 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily current affairs 2020 updates here.

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 18, 2020

1. The Department of Consumer Affairs has launched which initiative to use technology to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the local Kirana store level?

  • Suraksha Store initiative
  • Apna Store initiative
  • Swasth Store initiative
  • Surakshit Store initiative

2. The Government of India (GoI) and the World Bank signed ________ proposed for Accelerating India's COVID-19 Social Protection Response Programme.

  • $1 billion
  • $2 billion
  • $3 billion
  • $5 billion

3. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, the farmers would be paid ________ per acre for paddy, corn, and sugarcane crops, based on the registered and procured area for the Kharif season.

  • ₹5,000
  • ₹6,000
  • ₹10,000
  • ₹12,000

4. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Potters are using innovative methods to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in which of the following states?

  • Kerala
  • Assam
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Rajasthan

5. Who developed mobile indoor Disinfection Sprayer units, Battery Powered Disinfectant Sprayer (BPDS), and Pneumatically Operated Mobile Indoor Disinfection (POMID)?

  • CSIR
  • DRDO
  • SCTIMST
  • NAL

6. National Technology Day is observed on which date?

  • 11 May
  • 09 May
  • 12 May
  • 10 May

7. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, the Chhattisgarh state government will inject _________ into the state's rural economy by directly transferring the grant amount through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the accounts of farmers.

  • ₹2600 crore
  • ₹3500 crore
  • ₹5100 crore
  • ₹6000 crore

8. The biography of Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family" is written by which of the following writers?

  • J. Salinger and George Orwell
  • Ernest Hemingway and Carolyn Durand
  • George Orwell and Virginia Woolf
  • Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand

9. Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTID) Scheme will run for a duration of _________ years.

  • 3
  • 5
  • 7
  • 10

10. Which state government is to launch Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana?

  • Punjab
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Rajasthan
  • Gujarat

11. Health Ministry has decided to deploy Central teams to how many states that are witnessing high case load and high spurt of COVID-19 cases?

  • 5
  • 15
  • 20
  • 10

12. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will initiate a study in how many districts to check for community transmission?

  • 71
  • 75
  • 65
  • 61

13. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the launch of the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) with an outlay of ________.

  • ₹100 crore
  • ₹250 crore
  • ₹400 crore
  • ₹500 crore

14. Which of the following institutes has developed the indigenous IgG ELISA test 'COVID KAVACH ELISA' for antibody detection for COVID-19?

  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
  • Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Ongole
  • National Institute of Virology, Pune
  • Gitam Institute of Medical Science and Research

15. Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) to facilitate the movement of persons by train amid lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 spread Who is Deputy Ministers responsible for Union Ministry of Home Affairs?

  • Rameswar Teli
  • Rattan Lal Kataria
  • G. Kishan Reddy
  • Babul Supriyo

16. Which is the capital of Sikkim?

  • Itanagar
  • Gangtok
  • Imphal
  • Agartala

17. When was the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research-Guwahati (NIPER-G) established?

  • 1985
  • 1996
  • 2002
  • 2008

18. International Nurses Day (IND) is observed around the world on which date?

  • 11 May
  • 13 May
  • 12 May
  • 10 May

19. When was the Sikkim state formed?

  • 1975
  • 1980
  • 1986
  • 1990

20. Who developed two products, 3D-printed hands-free object & 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield, to help in the fight against the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic?

  • National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research-Guwahati
  • IISc, Bengaluru
  • IIT-Roorkee
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Centre For Advanced Scientific Research

21. Who is the Chief Minister of Sikkim?

  • Prem Singh Tamang
  • Ganga Prasad
  • Nar Bahadur Bhandari
  • Pema Khandu

22. According to the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) pharmaceutical exports from India grew how much per cent in 2019-20?

  • 12.57%
  • 10.57%
  • 14.57%
  • 7.57%

23. When was e-NAM launched?

  • 2014
  • 2015
  • 2016
  • 2017

24. Ministry of Tourism organized the 17th session titled 'Exploring River Nila' of the Dekho Apna Desh webinar on 9 May 2020. River Nila is in which of the following states?

  • Kerala
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Tamil Nadu

25. The Election Commission of India has set up a 3-member committee of officers to examine details of Gujarat High Court's judgement on the election petition concerning which assembly constituency?

  • Banaskantha
  • Porbandar
  • Dholka
  • Panchmahal

26. Which of the following institutes has developed Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS), an automated contactless ultraviolet sanitisation cabinet?

  • Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences
  • All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health
  • Research Centre Imarat
  • National Institute of Virology

27. Who assumed charge as new Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy on 11 May 2020?

  • Amarjeet Sinha
  • Heeralal Samariya
  • Indu Shekhar
  • Jagdish Prasad Meena

28. The Bengaluru city corporation, Karnataka has launched which programme to create awareness on the need to self examine the respiratory health for the city people?

  • VayuSathi
  • Pranavayu
  • SwasthVayu
  • VayuShakti

29. Geographical Indications Registry headquartered in Chennai has granted Geographical Indication tag to Arambavur Wood Carvings from which state?

  • Bihar
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Jharkhand
  • Tamil Nadu

30. As per the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual rankings, What is India's rank on the global Energy Transition Index (ETI)?

  • 70th
  • 71th
  • 74th
  • 79th

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. The Department of Consumer Affairs has launched which initiative to use technology to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the local Kirana store level?

Answer- Suraksha Store initiative

2. The Government of India (GoI) and the World Bank signed ________ proposed for Accelerating India's COVID-19 Social Protection Response Programme.

Answer- $1 billion

3. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, the farmers would be paid ________ per acre for paddy, corn, and sugarcane crops, based on the registered and procured area for the Kharif season.

Answer- ₹10,000

4. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Potters are using innovative methods to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in which of the following states?

Answer- Rajasthan

5. Who developed mobile indoor Disinfection Sprayer units, Battery Powered Disinfectant Sprayer (BPDS), and Pneumatically Operated Mobile Indoor Disinfection (POMID)?

Answer- CSIR

6. National Technology Day is observed on which date?

Answer- 12 May

7. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, the Chhattisgarh state government will inject _________ into the state's rural economy by directly transferring the grant amount through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the accounts of farmers.

Answer- ₹5100 crore

8. The biography of Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family" is written by which of the following writers?

Answer- Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand

9. Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTID) Scheme will run for a duration of _________ years.

Answer- 5

10. Which state government is to launch Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

11. Health Ministry has decided to deploy Central teams to how many states that are witnessing high caseload and a high spurt of COVID-19 cases?

Answer- 10

12. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will initiate a study in how many districts to check for community transmission?

Answer- 75

13. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the launch of the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) with an outlay of ________.

Answer- ₹400 crore

14. Which of the following institutes has developed the indigenous IgG ELISA test 'COVID KAVACH ELISA' for antibody detection for COVID-19?

Answer- National Institute of Virology, Pune

15. Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) to facilitate the movement of persons by train amid lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 spread Who is Deputy Ministers responsible for Union Ministry of Home Affairs?

Answer- G. Kishan Reddy

16. Which is the capital of Sikkim?

Answer- Gangtok

17. When was the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research-Guwahati (NIPER-G) established?

Answer- 2008

18. International Nurses Day (IND) is observed around the world on which date?

Answer- 12 May

19. When was the Sikkim state formed?

Answer- 1975

20. Who developed two products, 3D-printed hands-free object & 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield, to help in the fight against the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research-Guwahati

21. Who is the Chief Minister of Sikkim?

Answer- Pema Khandu

22. According to the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) pharmaceutical exports from India grew how much per cent in 2019-20?

Answer- 7.57%

23. When was e-NAM launched?

Answer- 2016

24. Ministry of Tourism organized the 17th session titled 'Exploring River Nila' of the Dekho Apna Desh webinar on 9 May 2020. River Nila is in which of the following states?

Answer- Kerala

25. The Election Commission of India has set up a 3-member committee of officers to examine details of Gujarat High Court's judgement on the election petition concerning which assembly constituency?

Answer- Dholka

26. Which of the following institutes has developed Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS), an automated contactless ultraviolet sanitisation cabinet?

Answer- Research Centre Imarat

27. Who assumed charge as new Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy on 11 May 2020?

Answer- Indu Shekhar

28. The Bengaluru city corporation, Karnataka has launched which programme to create awareness on the need to self examine the respiratory health for the city people?

Answer- Pranavayu

29. Geographical Indications Registry headquartered in Chennai has granted Geographical Indication tag to Arambavur Wood Carvings from which state?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

30. As per the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual rankings, What is India's rank on the global Energy Transition Index (ETI)?

Answer- 74th

