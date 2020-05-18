GK Questions 2020 For May 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 14 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 14 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. When did the first successful operation of the laser happen?
2. All the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens and stores across the country will sell only indigenous products, from which date?
3. Which portal has been launched by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to assist Indian MSMEs to march into the big league as National and Global Champions?
4. Who is the Governor of Sikkim?
5. The Ministry of AYUSH and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have partnered to validate four Ayush formulations against COVID-19. Who is the current AYUSH Minister?
6. Who developed next-generation biodegradable metal implants?
7. Researchers have found that men seem to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than women due to the concentration of which enzyme in the blood?
8. Under-5 Mortality Rate in India has dropped by how much per cent since 2000 according to State-Level Disease Burden Initiative?
9. Sikkim celebrated ________ State Day on May 2020.
10. The apex health research body, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), issued guidance on rapid antibody test kits for COVID-19 and also listed the manufacturers on 14 May. When was ICMR founded?
11. Who was appointed as the Director-General of Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) effective from 12th May 2020?
12. Which of the following state's CM announced that the state will soon develop its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the tourists visiting the place?
13. GoI, West Bengal state government, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed a loan agreement for a __________ project.
14. Which Airport has won the SKYTRAX Award 2020 for Best Regional Airport in India and Central Asia?
15. Manmeet Singh Walia passed away at the age of 58. He was a National champion in which sport?
16. Which company unveiled India's first indigenous hot air seam sealing machines for PPE kits?
17. The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare held a meeting with Pesticide Manufacturer through to check the strategy to prevent locust attacks on fields. Who is the current Agricultural Minister?
18. India participated in a meeting of foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on May 13, 2020. Headquarters of SCO is located in which city?
19. The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat launched which portal to create employment opportunities for the youths in their expertise and to provide skill development opportunities?
20. Who becomes 1st Indian to win ITF's Fed Cup Heart Award for Asia/Oceania zone through online voting by fans?
21. Atal Pension Yojana (APY) completed five years of its implementation on 9 May 2020. What age group is covered under this scheme?
22. Who wrote the musical creation "United we fight", to fight against COVID-19 unveiled by Indian Council for Cultural Relations?
23. When is the Statehood day of Sikkim celebrated?
24. What is the name of a new rare new Super-Earth planet towards the centre of the galaxy discovered by a team of Astronomers at the University of Canterbury(UC), New Zealand, led by Dr Antonio Herrera Martin and Associate Professor Michael Albrow?
25. Agriculture Minister launched the integration of 117 additional wholesale mandis (APMC mandis) with the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) platform. Who is the current Union Agriculture Minister?
26. NAFED, under the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, procured pulses and oilseeds amid lockdown. NAFED was established on which date?
27. Which former Commonwealth Games gold-winning Indian boxer was re-inducted into the National Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Panel?
28. When is the International Day of Light observed?
29. ICMR and Which organisation are set to initiate a population-based serosurvey is selected to monitor the trend of COVID-19 infection at the district level?
30. What is the new deadline to complete seeding of Aadhaar numbers with ration cards?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. When did the first successful operation of the laser happen?
Answer- 1960
2. All the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens and stores across the country will sell only indigenous products, from which date?
Answer- 1 June 2020
3. Which portal has been launched by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)to assist Indian MSMEs to march into the big league as National and Global Champions?
Answer- Champions
4. Who is the Governor of Sikkim?
Answer- Ganga Prasad
5. The Ministry of AYUSH and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have partnered to validate four Ayush formulations against COVID-19. Who is the current AYUSH Minister?
Answer- Shripad Yesso Naik
6. Who developed next-generation biodegradable metal implants?
Answer- A&C
7. Researchers have found that men seem to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than women due to the concentration of which enzyme in the blood?
Answer- Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2
8. Under-5 Mortality Rate in India has dropped by how much per cent since 2000 according to State-Level Disease Burden Initiative?
Answer- 44%
9. Sikkim celebrated ________ State Day on May 2020.
Answer- 45th
10. The apex health research body, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), issued guidance on rapid antibody test kits for COVID-19 and also listed the manufacturers on 14 May. When was ICMR founded?
Answer- 1911
11. Who was appointed as the Director-General of Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) effective from 12th May 2020?
Answer- V Vidyavati
12. Which of the following state's CM announced that the state will soon develop its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the tourists visiting the place?
Answer- Goa
13. GoI, West Bengal state government, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed a loan agreement for a __________ project.
Answer- $145 million
14. Which Airport has won the SKYTRAX Award 2020 for Best Regional Airport in India and Central Asia?
Answer- The Kempegowda International Airport
15. Manmeet Singh Walia passed away at the age of 58. He was a National champion in which sport?
Answer- Table Tennis
16. Which company unveiled India's first indigenous hot air seam sealing machines for PPE kits?
Answer- Macpower
17. The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare held a meeting with Pesticide Manufacturer through to check the strategy to prevent locust attacks on fields. Who is the current Agricultural Minister?
Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar
18. India participated in a meeting of foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on May 13, 2020. Headquarters of SCO is located in which city?
Answer- Beijing
19. The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat launched which portal to create employment opportunities for the youths in their expertise and to provide skill development opportunities?
Answer- HOPE
20. Who becomes 1st Indian to win ITF's Fed Cup Heart Award for Asia/Oceania zone through online voting by fans?
Answer- Sania Mirza
21. Atal Pension Yojana (APY) completed five years of its implementation on 9 May 2020. What age group is covered under this scheme?
Answer- 18-40
22. Who wrote the musical creation "United we fight", to fight against COVID-19 unveiled by Indian Council for Cultural Relations?
Answer- Joe Alvares
23. When is the Statehood day of Sikkim celebrated?
Answer- 16 May
24. What is the name of a new rare new Super-Earth planet towards the centre of the galaxy discovered by a team of Astronomers at the University of Canterbury(UC), New Zealand, led by Dr Antonio Herrera Martin and Associate Professor Michael Albrow?
Answer- OGLE-2018-BLG-0677
25. Agriculture Minister launched the integration of 117 additional wholesale mandis (APMC mandis) with the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) platform. Who is the current Union Agriculture Minister?
Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar
26. NAFED, under the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, procured pulses and oilseeds amid lockdown. NAFED was established on which date?
Answer- 2 October 1958
27. Which former Commonwealth Games gold-winning Indian boxer was re-inducted into the National Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Panel?
Answer- Akhil Kumar
28. When is the International Day of Light observed?
Answer- 16 May
29. ICMR and Which organisation are set to initiate a population-based serosurvey is selected to monitor the trend of COVID-19 infection at the district level?
Answer- National Centre for Disease Control
30. What is the new deadline to complete seeding of Aadhaar numbers with ration cards?
Answer- September 30
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs