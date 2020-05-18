GK Questions 2020 For May 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for May 18, 2020

1. When did the first successful operation of the laser happen?

1935

1942

1951

1960

2. All the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens and stores across the country will sell only indigenous products, from which date?

1 July 2020

1 August 2020

1 June 2020

1 November 2020

3. Which portal has been launched by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to assist Indian MSMEs to march into the big league as National and Global Champions?

Strength

Champions

Power

Torchbearer

4. Who is the Governor of Sikkim?

Ganga Prasad

Pawan Kumar Chamling

Baby Rani Maurya

Jagdish Mukhi

5. The Ministry of AYUSH and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have partnered to validate four Ayush formulations against COVID-19. Who is the current AYUSH Minister?

Shripad Yesso Naik

Rao Inderjit Singh

Smriti Zubin Irani

Piyush Goyal

6. Who developed next-generation biodegradable metal implants?

ARCI

ARI

SCTIMST

A&C

7. Researchers have found that men seem to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than women due to the concentration of which enzyme in the blood?

Acetylcholinesterase

Steapsin (Pancreatic Lipase)

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2

Carboxy polypeptidase

8. Under-5 Mortality Rate in India has dropped by how much per cent since 2000 according to State-Level Disease Burden Initiative?

42%

44%

40%

49%

9. Sikkim celebrated ________ State Day on May 2020.

38th

45th

56th

65th

10. The apex health research body, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), issued guidance on rapid antibody test kits for COVID-19 and also listed the manufacturers on 14 May. When was ICMR founded?

1928

1918

1921

1911

11. Who was appointed as the Director-General of Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) effective from 12th May 2020?

V Vidyavati

Divya Mittal

Anita Karwal

Dinesh Kumar

12. Which of the following state's CM announced that the state will soon develop its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the tourists visiting the place?

Kerala

Rajasthan

Goa

Gujarat

13. GoI, West Bengal state government, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed a loan agreement for a __________ project.

$50 million

$145 million

$300 million

$425 million

14. Which Airport has won the SKYTRAX Award 2020 for Best Regional Airport in India and Central Asia?

Indira Gandhi International Airport

Nagarjuna Sagar Airport

The Kempegowda International Airport

Veer Savarkar International Airport

15. Manmeet Singh Walia passed away at the age of 58. He was a National champion in which sport?

Table Tennis

Skateboarding

Boxing

Badminton

16. Which company unveiled India's first indigenous hot air seam sealing machines for PPE kits?

Macpower

EzeRx

Prantae solutions

Medtech

17. The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare held a meeting with Pesticide Manufacturer through to check the strategy to prevent locust attacks on fields. Who is the current Agricultural Minister?

Narendra Singh Tomar

Rao Inderjit Singh

Smriti Zubin Irani

Piyush Goyal

18. India participated in a meeting of foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on May 13, 2020. Headquarters of SCO is located in which city?

Beijing

Wuhan

Shenzhen

Guangzhou

19. The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat launched which portal to create employment opportunities for the youths in their expertise and to provide skill development opportunities?

AIM

DREAM

HOPE

RAY

20. Who becomes 1st Indian to win ITF's Fed Cup Heart Award for Asia/Oceania zone through online voting by fans?

Leander Paes

Sania Mirza

Rohan Bopanna

Mahesh Bhupathi

21. Atal Pension Yojana (APY) completed five years of its implementation on 9 May 2020. What age group is covered under this scheme?

18-60

18-40

25-50

30-60

22. Who wrote the musical creation "United we fight", to fight against COVID-19 unveiled by Indian Council for Cultural Relations?

Remo Fernandes

Vidya Vox

Joe Alvares

Vasundhara Das

23. When is the Statehood day of Sikkim celebrated?

12 May

16 May

24 May

4 June

24. What is the name of a new rare new Super-Earth planet towards the centre of the galaxy discovered by a team of Astronomers at the University of Canterbury(UC), New Zealand, led by Dr Antonio Herrera Martin and Associate Professor Michael Albrow?

OGLE-2012-BLG-0611

OGLE-2015-BLG-0677

OGLE-2019-BLG-0611

OGLE-2018-BLG-0677

25. Agriculture Minister launched the integration of 117 additional wholesale mandis (APMC mandis) with the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) platform. Who is the current Union Agriculture Minister?

Prakash Keshav Javadekar

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Giriraj Singh

Narendra Singh Tomar

26. NAFED, under the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, procured pulses and oilseeds amid lockdown. NAFED was established on which date?

2 October 1958

2 October 1968

2 October 1978

2 October 1988

27. Which former Commonwealth Games gold-winning Indian boxer was re-inducted into the National Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Panel?

Vijender Singh

Amit Panghal

Shiva Thapa

Akhil Kumar

28. When is the International Day of Light observed?

8 May

10 May

12 May

16 May

29. ICMR and Which organisation are set to initiate a population-based serosurvey is selected to monitor the trend of COVID-19 infection at the district level?

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research

Medical Council of India

National Centre for Disease Control

The Defence Research and Development Organisation

30. What is the new deadline to complete seeding of Aadhaar numbers with ration cards?

July 30

September 30

May 30

June 30

GK 2020 Answers

1. When did the first successful operation of the laser happen?

Answer- 1960

2. All the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens and stores across the country will sell only indigenous products, from which date?

Answer- 1 June 2020

3. Which portal has been launched by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)to assist Indian MSMEs to march into the big league as National and Global Champions?

Answer- Champions

4. Who is the Governor of Sikkim?

Answer- Ganga Prasad

5. The Ministry of AYUSH and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have partnered to validate four Ayush formulations against COVID-19. Who is the current AYUSH Minister?

Answer- Shripad Yesso Naik

6. Who developed next-generation biodegradable metal implants?

Answer- A&C

7. Researchers have found that men seem to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than women due to the concentration of which enzyme in the blood?

Answer- Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2

8. Under-5 Mortality Rate in India has dropped by how much per cent since 2000 according to State-Level Disease Burden Initiative?

Answer- 44%

9. Sikkim celebrated ________ State Day on May 2020.

Answer- 45th

10. The apex health research body, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), issued guidance on rapid antibody test kits for COVID-19 and also listed the manufacturers on 14 May. When was ICMR founded?

Answer- 1911

11. Who was appointed as the Director-General of Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) effective from 12th May 2020?

Answer- V Vidyavati

12. Which of the following state's CM announced that the state will soon develop its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the tourists visiting the place?

Answer- Goa

13. GoI, West Bengal state government, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed a loan agreement for a __________ project.

Answer- $145 million

14. Which Airport has won the SKYTRAX Award 2020 for Best Regional Airport in India and Central Asia?

Answer- The Kempegowda International Airport

15. Manmeet Singh Walia passed away at the age of 58. He was a National champion in which sport?

Answer- Table Tennis

16. Which company unveiled India's first indigenous hot air seam sealing machines for PPE kits?

Answer- Macpower

17. The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare held a meeting with Pesticide Manufacturer through to check the strategy to prevent locust attacks on fields. Who is the current Agricultural Minister?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

18. India participated in a meeting of foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on May 13, 2020. Headquarters of SCO is located in which city?

Answer- Beijing

19. The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat launched which portal to create employment opportunities for the youths in their expertise and to provide skill development opportunities?

Answer- HOPE

20. Who becomes 1st Indian to win ITF's Fed Cup Heart Award for Asia/Oceania zone through online voting by fans?

Answer- Sania Mirza

21. Atal Pension Yojana (APY) completed five years of its implementation on 9 May 2020. What age group is covered under this scheme?

Answer- 18-40

22. Who wrote the musical creation "United we fight", to fight against COVID-19 unveiled by Indian Council for Cultural Relations?

Answer- Joe Alvares

23. When is the Statehood day of Sikkim celebrated?

Answer- 16 May

24. What is the name of a new rare new Super-Earth planet towards the centre of the galaxy discovered by a team of Astronomers at the University of Canterbury(UC), New Zealand, led by Dr Antonio Herrera Martin and Associate Professor Michael Albrow?

Answer- OGLE-2018-BLG-0677

25. Agriculture Minister launched the integration of 117 additional wholesale mandis (APMC mandis) with the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) platform. Who is the current Union Agriculture Minister?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

26. NAFED, under the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, procured pulses and oilseeds amid lockdown. NAFED was established on which date?

Answer- 2 October 1958

27. Which former Commonwealth Games gold-winning Indian boxer was re-inducted into the National Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Panel?

Answer- Akhil Kumar

28. When is the International Day of Light observed?

Answer- 16 May

29. ICMR and Which organisation are set to initiate a population-based serosurvey is selected to monitor the trend of COVID-19 infection at the district level?

Answer- National Centre for Disease Control

30. What is the new deadline to complete seeding of Aadhaar numbers with ration cards?

Answer- September 30

