GK Questions 2020 For May 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. The Joint Naval Annual Quality Conclave will be held in __________.
Answer: Visakhapatnam
2. Who topped the Bloomberg Billionaires Index?
Answer: Jack Ma
3. Who of the following is the author of the book Rekha: The Untold Story?
Answer: Yasser Usman
4. Water has been discovered on which potentially habitable super-Earth?
Answer: K2-18b
5. As per Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY), how much amount will be provided to eligible farmers on attaining the age of 60?
Answer: ₹ 3000
6. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?
Answer: Operation Clean Art
7. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?
Answer: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka
8. The FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup will now be held in which year due to COIVD-19 pandemic?
Answer: 2021
9. Which of the following Indian sportspersons announced that he/she will be hanging his/her boots from active sports in order to serve as the president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI)?
Answer: Deepa Malik
10. Supreme Court orders to set up a high-powered committee to look into restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir. Who is head of this Committee?
Answer- Ajay Kumar Bhalla
11. Government of India formed a high-level task force to research on coronavirus and develop a vaccine. The high-level task force will be co-chaired by Member, NITI Aayog, and Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of Indi Who is Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India?
Answer- K Vijay Raghavan
12. Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?
Answer- New Delhi
13. Where did the Tourism Minister inaugurate first-ever architectural LED illumination?
Answer- Qutub Minar, Delhi
14. What is the name of Chandrayaan 2 lander from which Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) lost its contact when it was Km away from the surface of the moon?
Answer- Vikram Lander
15. National Tribal Dance Festival will be held in which of the following cities?
Answer- Raipur
16. The Birth Anniversary of Maharana Pratap Singh I is celebrated on which date?
Answer- 9 May
17. Which Insurance Policy is basically launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-9 patients?
Answer- Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy
18. Which of the following UTs announced that it will provide a tap water connection to all rural households by December 2022 under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)?
Answer- Jammu and Kashmir
19. Around 40 Indian business representatives logged on to a first-of-its-kind virtual roundtable organized by the Indian High Commission in London. Who is the prime minister of the UK?
Answer- Boris Johnson
20. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?
Answer- 2%
21. Ministry of Finance stated that around 39 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs. 34,800 crore under PMGKP as of May 2020. What is the full form of G in PMGKP?
Answer- Garib
22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in __________.
Answer- New Delhi
23. Who was the mission director of the ISRO's mission, Chandrayaan-2?
Answer- Ritu Karidhal
24. Which of the following states bans manufacture, sale and storage of brands of pan masala for a year?
Answer- Jharkhand
25. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?
Answer- ₹ 4,800 crores
26. Who was appointed as the new Chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 2, 2020?
Answer- Manoj Ahuja
27. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had a detailed meeting with medical officials with Delhi Medical Superintendents of various hospitals in New Delhi. Who is the current Health Minister of Delhi?
Answer- Satyendra Kumar Jain
28. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?
Answer- New Delhi
29. DGCA launches which portal to fast-track approval to COVID-9 related drone operations?
Answer- GARUD
30. Khadi and Village Industries Commission has launched a 'Terracotta Grinder' in which city?
Answer- Varanasi
