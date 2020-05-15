GK Questions 2020 For May 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for May 15, 2020

1.The Joint Naval Annual Quality Conclave will be held in __________.

Visakhapatnam

Cochin

Mangalore

Thoothukudi

2. Who topped the Bloomberg Billionaires Index?

Mukesh Ambani

Joseph Tsai

Daniel Zhang

Jack Ma

3. Who of the following is the author of the book Rekha: The Untold Story?

Yasser Usman

Ram Kamal Mukherjee

K Vijay Kumar

Meena Iyer

4. Water has been discovered on which potentially habitable super-Earth?

K2-18d

K2-18c

K2-18a

K2-18b

5. As per Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY), how much amount will be provided to eligible farmers on attaining the age of 60?

₹ 3000

₹ 4000

₹ 1000

₹ 2000

6. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?

Operation Mongoose

Operation Environment

Operation Clean Art

Operation Woodrose

7. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Tamil Nadu

Banaras Hindu University

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka

8. The FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup will now be held in which year due to COIVD-19 pandemic?

2021

2024

2022

2023

9. Which of the following Indian sportspersons announced that he/she will be hanging his/her boots from active sports in order to serve as the president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI)?

Mariyappan Thangavelu

Deepa Malik

Devendra Jhajharia

Varun Singh Bhati

10. Supreme Court orders to set up a high-powered committee to look into restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir. Who is head of this Committee?

Samant Goel

Anil Kumar Gupta

Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Rajiv Gauba

11. Government of India formed a high-level task force to research on coronavirus and develop a vaccine. The high-level task force will be co-chaired by Member, NITI Aayog, and Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of Indi Who is Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India?

Arun Bhardwaj

Shailja Vaidya

K Vijay Raghavan

Arabinda Mitra

12. Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?

Tiruchirappalli

Nashik

Gurgaon

New Delhi

13. Where did the Tourism Minister inaugurate first-ever architectural LED illumination?

Humayun's Tomb, Delhi

Qutub Minar, Delhi

Jama Masjid, Delhi

Purana Qila, Delhi

14. What is the name of Chandrayaan 2 lander from which Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) lost its contact when it was Km away from the surface of the moon?

Vikram Lander

Viking 2 Lander

Phoenix Lander

Mars Polar Lander

15. National Tribal Dance Festival will be held in which of the following cities?

Indore

Raipur

Ranchi

Kohima

16. The Birth Anniversary of Maharana Pratap Singh I is celebrated on which date?

8 May

7 May

9 May

6 May

17. Which Insurance Policy is basically launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-9 patients?

LIC Jeevan Saral

Jeevan Saral

Jeevan Anand

Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy

18. Which of the following UTs announced that it will provide a tap water connection to all rural households by December 2022 under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)?

Puducherry

Delhi

Chandigarh

Jammu and Kashmir

19. Around 40 Indian business representatives logged on to a first-of-its-kind virtual roundtable organized by the Indian High Commission in London. Who is the prime minister of the UK?

Tony Blair

David Cameron

Boris Johnson

Theresa May

20. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?

8%

2%

28%

2%

21. Ministry of Finance stated that around 39 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs.34,800 crore under PMGKP as of May 2020. What is the full form of G in PMGKP?

GST

Government

Garib

Gaushala

22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in __________.

New Delhi

Surat

Rajkot

Mumbai

23. Who was the mission director of the ISRO's mission, Chandrayaan-2?

K.Sivan

Muthayya Vanitha

Ritu Karidhal

Ramananda Das

24. Which of the following states bans manufacture, sale and storage of brands of pan masala for a year?

Jharkhand

Bihar

UP

MP

25. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?

₹.4,800 Crores

₹ 3,800 Crores

₹.2,800 Crores

₹ 800 Crores

26. Who was appointed as the new Chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 2, 2020?

Manoj Ahuja

Divya Mittal

Anita Karwal

Dinesh Kumar

27. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had a detailed meeting with medical officials with Delhi Medical Superintendents of various hospitals in New Delhi. Who is the current Health Minister of Delhi?

Manish Sisodia

Imran Hussain

Satyendra Kumar Jain

Gopal Rai

28. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?

Lucknow

New Delhi

Kochi

Mumbai

29. DGCA launches which portal to fast-track approval to COVID-9 related drone operations?

Jatayu

GARUD

Drone Udaan

Sampati

30. Khadi and Village Industries Commission has launched a 'Terracotta Grinder' in which city?

Kanpur

Varanasi

Lucknow

Nagpur

GK 2020 Answers

1. The Joint Naval Annual Quality Conclave will be held in __________.

Answer: Visakhapatnam

2. Who topped the Bloomberg Billionaires Index?

Answer: Jack Ma

3. Who of the following is the author of the book Rekha: The Untold Story?

Answer: Yasser Usman

4. Water has been discovered on which potentially habitable super-Earth?

Answer: K2-18b

5. As per Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY), how much amount will be provided to eligible farmers on attaining the age of 60?

Answer: ₹ 3000

6. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?

Answer: Operation Clean Art

7. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?

Answer: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka

8. The FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup will now be held in which year due to COIVD-19 pandemic?

Answer: 2021

9. Which of the following Indian sportspersons announced that he/she will be hanging his/her boots from active sports in order to serve as the president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI)?

Answer: Deepa Malik

10. Supreme Court orders to set up a high-powered committee to look into restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir. Who is head of this Committee?

Answer- Ajay Kumar Bhalla

11. Government of India formed a high-level task force to research on coronavirus and develop a vaccine. The high-level task force will be co-chaired by Member, NITI Aayog, and Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of Indi Who is Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India?

Answer- K Vijay Raghavan

12. Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?

Answer- New Delhi

13. Where did the Tourism Minister inaugurate first-ever architectural LED illumination?

Answer- Qutub Minar, Delhi

14. What is the name of Chandrayaan 2 lander from which Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) lost its contact when it was Km away from the surface of the moon?

Answer- Vikram Lander

15. National Tribal Dance Festival will be held in which of the following cities?

Answer- Raipur

16. The Birth Anniversary of Maharana Pratap Singh I is celebrated on which date?

Answer- 9 May

17. Which Insurance Policy is basically launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-9 patients?

Answer- Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy

18. Which of the following UTs announced that it will provide a tap water connection to all rural households by December 2022 under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)?

Answer- Jammu and Kashmir

19. Around 40 Indian business representatives logged on to a first-of-its-kind virtual roundtable organized by the Indian High Commission in London. Who is the prime minister of the UK?

Answer- Boris Johnson

20. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?

Answer- 2%

21. Ministry of Finance stated that around 39 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs. 34,800 crore under PMGKP as of May 2020. What is the full form of G in PMGKP?

Answer- Garib

22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in __________.

Answer- New Delhi

23. Who was the mission director of the ISRO's mission, Chandrayaan-2?

Answer- Ritu Karidhal

24. Which of the following states bans manufacture, sale and storage of brands of pan masala for a year?

Answer- Jharkhand

25. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?

Answer- ₹ 4,800 crores

26. Who was appointed as the new Chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 2, 2020?

Answer- Manoj Ahuja

27. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had a detailed meeting with medical officials with Delhi Medical Superintendents of various hospitals in New Delhi. Who is the current Health Minister of Delhi?

Answer- Satyendra Kumar Jain

28. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?

Answer- New Delhi

29. DGCA launches which portal to fast-track approval to COVID-9 related drone operations?

Answer- GARUD

30. Khadi and Village Industries Commission has launched a 'Terracotta Grinder' in which city?

Answer- Varanasi

