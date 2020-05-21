Current Affairs 2020 For May 21 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Which movie has won the Best Children's Film in the 64th National Awards-2017?
2. Who was the mission director of the ISRO's mission, Chandrayaan-2?
3. As per the latest SIPRI report, which is the largest Arms manufacturer in the world?
4. Who won the Best Actress Award at the recently held Academy Awards?
5. Which University in London has developed a potential COVID-19 vaccine and the first human trials will begin from April 23, 2020?
6. The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) announced a research collaboration with which Hyderabad-based company to develop a COVID-19 vaccine?
7. Who recently qualified for Tokyo Olympics in women's 20 km race walk after winning at National Race Walk Championships?
8. The 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) was inaugurated at __________.
9. Centre has approved a five-year project Deep Ocean Mission (DOM) with the cost of;
10. Name the author of the book titled 'The Ocean at the End of the Lane' who was recently appointed as UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.
11. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of Government of India has taken several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. Who is Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare?
12. Who authored the book "The Death of Jesus"?
13. Which movie has won the Best Film award in the 64th National Awards-2017?
14. What is the name of India's first manned space mission?
15. Hand in Hand 2019: A joint military exercise is between India and which country?
16. Which edition of Academy Awards was held recently?
17. Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar took part in an Extraordinary virtual meeting of G-20 Agriculture Ministers. Which of the following country is not part of the G20 group?
18. Which of the following institutes has developed Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS), an automated contactless ultraviolet sanitisation cabinet?
19. Who won the women's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?
20. Where did the Election Commission of India host the 4th General Assembly of Association of World Election Bodies?
21. Which plan was agreed by the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers during their meeting in France?
22. Who is the author of the book "Kohinoor: The Story of the World's Most Infamous Diamond"?
23. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private sector lender City Union Bank?
24. According to a recent study, the glaciers of which part of Himalayas are melting at a higher pace than others?
25. 26-year-old Omkar Modgi's maiden short film 'Avyakta' has made it to which acclaimed International film festival?
26. Who was the project director of the ISRO's mission, Chandrayaan-2?
27. How many projects have been approved by the government for setting up FM transmitters in the premises of SSB along the Indo-Nepal border?
28. Who recently got honourable mention in 2019 International Olympic Committee's Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award?
29. Which company announced the investment of Rs. 43,474 crores in Reliance Jio for 9.99% stake on April 22, 2020, making it the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the tech sector?
30. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will initiate a study in how many districts to check for community transmission?
1. Which movie has won the Best Children's Film in the 64th National Awards-2017?
Answer- Dhanak
2. Who was the mission director of the ISRO's mission, Chandrayaan-2?
Answer- Ritu Karidhal
3. As per the latest SIPRI report, which is the largest Arms manufacturer in the world?
Answer- Lockheed Martin
4. Who won the Best Actress Award at the recently held Academy Awards?
Answer- Renee Zellweger
5. Which University in London has developed a potential COVID-19 vaccine and the first human trials will begin from April 23, 2020?
Answer- Option A
6. The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) announced a research collaboration with which Hyderabad-based company to develop a COVID-19 vaccine?
Answer- Bharat Biotech International Ltd
7. Who recently qualified for Tokyo Olympics in women's 20 km race walk after winning at National Race Walk Championships?
Answer- Bhawna Jat
8. The 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) was inaugurated at __________.
Answer- Noida
9. Centre has approved a five-year project Deep Ocean Mission (DOM) with the cost of;
Answer- ₹ 8,000 crore
10. Name the author of the book titled 'The Ocean at the End of the Lane' who was recently appointed as UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.
Answer- Neil Gaiman
11. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of Government of India has taken several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. Who is Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare?
Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar
12. Who authored the book "The Death of Jesus"?
Answer- John Maxwell Coetzee
13. Which movie has won the Best Film award in the 64th National Awards-2017?
Answer- Kasaav
14. What is the name of India's first manned space mission?
Answer- Gaganyaan, 2021
15. Hand in Hand 2019: A joint military exercise is between India and which country?
Answer- China
16. Which edition of Academy Awards was held recently?
Answer- 92nd
17. Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar took part in an Extraordinary virtual meeting of G-20 Agriculture Ministers. Which of the following country is not part of the G20 group?
Answer- Chile
18. Which of the following institutes has developed Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS), an automated contactless ultraviolet sanitisation cabinet?
Answer- Research Centre Imarat
19. Who won the women's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?
Answer- Joshna Chinappa
20. Where did the Election Commission of India host the 4th General Assembly of Association of World Election Bodies?
Answer- Bengaluru
21. Which plan was agreed by the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers during their meeting in France?
Answer- Two-pillar taxation for large tech companies to be adopted by 2020
22. Who is the author of the book "Kohinoor: The Story of the World's Most Infamous Diamond"?
Answer- William Dalrymple
23. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private sector lender City Union Bank?
Answer- N Kamakodi
24. According to a recent study, the glaciers of which part of Himalayas are melting at a higher pace than others?
Answer- Sikkim
25. 26-year-old Omkar Modgi's maiden short film 'Avyakta' has made it to which acclaimed International film festival?
Answer- Cannes Film Festival
26. Who was the project director of the ISRO's mission, Chandrayaan-2?
Answer- Muthayya Vanitha
27. How many projects have been approved by the government for setting up FM transmitters in the premises of SSB along the Indo-Nepal border?
Answer- 7
28. Who recently got honourable mention in 2019 International Olympic Committee's Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award?
Answer- Pullela Gopichand
29. Which company announced the investment of Rs. 43,474 crores in Reliance Jio for 9.99% stake on April 22, 2020, making it the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the tech sector?
Answer- Facebook
30. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will initiate a study in how many districts to check for community transmission?
Answer- 75
