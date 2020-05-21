Current Affairs 2020 For May 21 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 20 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 20 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 21, 2020

1. Which movie has won the Best Children's Film in the 64th National Awards-2017?

Jaldeep

As You Like It

Dhanak

Abhayam

2. Who was the mission director of the ISRO's mission, Chandrayaan-2?

K.Sivan

Muthayya Vanitha

Ritu Karidhal

Ramananda Das

3. As per the latest SIPRI report, which is the largest Arms manufacturer in the world?

Thales

General Dynamics

L-3 Technologies

Lockheed Martin

4. Who won the Best Actress Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Catherine ZetaJones

Diandra Luker

Charlize Theron

Renee Zellweger

5. Which University in London has developed a potential COVID-19 vaccine and the first human trials will begin from April 23, 2020?

Oxford University

London Metropolitan University

University of London

Imperial College London

6. The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) announced a research collaboration with which Hyderabad-based company to develop a COVID-19 vaccine?

Doc Plexus International Ltd

Bharat Biotech International Ltd

HealthKart International Ltd

PharmEasy International Ltd

7. Who recently qualified for Tokyo Olympics in women's 20 km race walk after winning at National Race Walk Championships?

Lalita Babar

Khushbir Kaur

Bhawna Jat

Deepmala Devi

8. The 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) was inaugurated at __________.

Ahmedabad

Kanpur

Noida

Kolkata

9. Centre has approved a five-year project Deep Ocean Mission (DOM) with the cost of;

₹ 5,000 crore

₹ 6,000 crore

₹ 8,000 crore

₹ 10,000 crore

10. Name the author of the book titled 'The Ocean at the End of the Lane' who was recently appointed as UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.

Salman Rushdie

Douglas Adams

Julian Barnes

Neil Gaiman

11. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of Government of India has taken several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. Who is Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare?

V. Sadananda Gowda

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Narendra Singh Tomar

Prakash Javadekar

12. Who authored the book "The Death of Jesus"?

Ernest Hemingway

William Faulkner

John Maxwell Coetzee

Orhan Pamuk

13. Which movie has won the Best Film award in the 64th National Awards-2017?

Rustom

Ventilator

Kasaav

Neerja

14. What is the name of India's first manned space mission?

Chandrayaan-3, 2021

Mangalyaan-2

Gaganyaan, 2021

Astrosat

15. Hand in Hand 2019: A joint military exercise is between India and which country?

China

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

16. Which edition of Academy Awards was held recently?

90th

91st

92nd

93rd

17. Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar took part in an Extraordinary virtual meeting of G-20 Agriculture Ministers. Which of the following country is not part of the G20 group?

South Africa

South Korea

Chile

Turkey

18. Which of the following institutes has developed Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS), an automated contactless ultraviolet sanitisation cabinet?

Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences

All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health

Research Centre Imarat

National Institute of Virology

19. Who won the women's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?

Sunayna Kuruvilla

Joshna Chinappa

P.V Sindhu

Dipika Pallikal Karthik

20. Where did the Election Commission of India host the 4th General Assembly of Association of World Election Bodies?

Pune

Bengaluru

Chennai

Delhi

21. Which plan was agreed by the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers during their meeting in France?

Environmental Protection by 2023

Climate Change by 2022

Two-pillar taxation for large tech companies to be adopted by 2020

Eradication of TB by 2025

22. Who is the author of the book "Kohinoor: The Story of the World's Most Infamous Diamond"?

Ashish Chatterjee

Shashi Tharoor

Anita Anand

William Dalrymple

23. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private sector lender City Union Bank?

N Kamakodi

N.K. Singh

Sajjid Z Chinoy

Neelkanth Mishra

24. According to a recent study, the glaciers of which part of Himalayas are melting at a higher pace than others?

Nepal

Assam

Uttrakhand

Sikkim

25. 26-year-old Omkar Modgi's maiden short film 'Avyakta' has made it to which acclaimed International film festival?

Sundance Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival

Venice Film Festival

Toronto Film Festival

26. Who was the project director of the ISRO's mission, Chandrayaan-2?

K.Sivan

Muthayya Vanitha

Ritu Karidhal

Ramananda Das

27. How many projects have been approved by the government for setting up FM transmitters in the premises of SSB along the Indo-Nepal border?

7

5

15

17

28. Who recently got honourable mention in 2019 International Olympic Committee's Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award?

Satpal Singh

Pullela Gopichand

Cyrus Poncha

Nihar Ameen

29. Which company announced the investment of Rs. 43,474 crores in Reliance Jio for 9.99% stake on April 22, 2020, making it the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the tech sector?

Amazon

Facebook

Microsoft

Google

30. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will initiate a study in how many districts to check for community transmission?

71

75

65

61

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. Which movie has won the Best Children's Film in the 64th National Awards-2017?

Answer- Dhanak

2. Who was the mission director of the ISRO's mission, Chandrayaan-2?

Answer- Ritu Karidhal

3. As per the latest SIPRI report, which is the largest Arms manufacturer in the world?

Answer- Lockheed Martin

4. Who won the Best Actress Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Answer- Renee Zellweger

5. Which University in London has developed a potential COVID-19 vaccine and the first human trials will begin from April 23, 2020?

Answer- Option A

6. The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) announced a research collaboration with which Hyderabad-based company to develop a COVID-19 vaccine?

Answer- Bharat Biotech International Ltd

7. Who recently qualified for Tokyo Olympics in women's 20 km race walk after winning at National Race Walk Championships?

Answer- Bhawna Jat

8. The 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) was inaugurated at __________.

Answer- Noida

9. Centre has approved a five-year project Deep Ocean Mission (DOM) with the cost of;

Answer- ₹ 8,000 crore

10. Name the author of the book titled 'The Ocean at the End of the Lane' who was recently appointed as UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.

Answer- Neil Gaiman

11. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of Government of India has taken several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. Who is Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

12. Who authored the book "The Death of Jesus"?

Answer- John Maxwell Coetzee

13. Which movie has won the Best Film award in the 64th National Awards-2017?

Answer- Kasaav

14. What is the name of India's first manned space mission?

Answer- Gaganyaan, 2021

15. Hand in Hand 2019: A joint military exercise is between India and which country?

Answer- China

16. Which edition of Academy Awards was held recently?

Answer- 92nd

17. Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar took part in an Extraordinary virtual meeting of G-20 Agriculture Ministers. Which of the following country is not part of the G20 group?

Answer- Chile

18. Which of the following institutes has developed Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS), an automated contactless ultraviolet sanitisation cabinet?

Answer- Research Centre Imarat

19. Who won the women's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?

Answer- Joshna Chinappa

20. Where did the Election Commission of India host the 4th General Assembly of Association of World Election Bodies?

Answer- Bengaluru

21. Which plan was agreed by the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers during their meeting in France?

Answer- Two-pillar taxation for large tech companies to be adopted by 2020

22. Who is the author of the book "Kohinoor: The Story of the World's Most Infamous Diamond"?

Answer- William Dalrymple

23. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private sector lender City Union Bank?

Answer- N Kamakodi

24. According to a recent study, the glaciers of which part of Himalayas are melting at a higher pace than others?

Answer- Sikkim

25. 26-year-old Omkar Modgi's maiden short film 'Avyakta' has made it to which acclaimed International film festival?

Answer- Cannes Film Festival

26. Who was the project director of the ISRO's mission, Chandrayaan-2?

Answer- Muthayya Vanitha

27. How many projects have been approved by the government for setting up FM transmitters in the premises of SSB along the Indo-Nepal border?

Answer- 7

28. Who recently got honourable mention in 2019 International Olympic Committee's Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award?

Answer- Pullela Gopichand

29. Which company announced the investment of Rs. 43,474 crores in Reliance Jio for 9.99% stake on April 22, 2020, making it the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the tech sector?

Answer- Facebook

30. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will initiate a study in how many districts to check for community transmission?

Answer- 75

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs