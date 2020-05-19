Last Updated:

GK Questions 2020 For May 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily gk questions 2020 updates here.

Written By
Akanksha Ghotkar
gk questions

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Questions for May 19, 2020

1. According to the latest data of the United Nations World Tourism Organization(UNWTO), international tourism could decline by 60-80% in 2020. Where is the headquarters of UNWTO?

  • Paris, France
  • Madrid, Spain
  • Berlin, Germany
  • Athens, Greece

2. National Endangered Species Day was celebrated on which date?

  • May 15, 2020
  • May 14, 2020
  • May 12, 2020
  • May 11, 2020

3. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's

  • largest railway station
  • highest railway station
  • longest railway station
  • None of the above

4. Which of the following state governments is to implement a sensor-based service delivery monitoring system in the rural drinking water sector under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)?

  • Punjab
  • Bihar
  • Rajasthan
  • Gujarat

5. Which of the following states has launched two schemes 'Sneher Porosh' to provide support for the migrant workers and 'Prochesta' to help the workers of the unorganised sector?

  • West Bengal
  • Sikkim
  • Assam
  • Tripura

6. Entomology is the science that studies :

  • The behaviour of human beings
  • Insects
  • The origin and history of technical and scientific terms
  • The formation of rocks

7. Which of the following institutes has developed an injectable Silk fibroin-based hydrogel for sustained insulin delivery in diabetic patients?

  • Agharkar Research Institute
  • Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research
  • Physical Research Laboratory

8. Which of the following institutes has developed two mobile indoor Disinfection Sprayer units, Battery Powered Disinfectant Sprayer (BPDS) and Pneumatically Operated Mobile Indoor Disinfection (POMID)?

  • Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences
  • CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute
  • International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials
  • The Agharkar Research Institute, Pune

9. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of ------.

  • Asia
  • Africa
  • Europe
  • Australia

10. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda launched the "Going Online As Leaders (GOAL) programme" in partnership with which company on 15 May?

  • Google
  • Facebook
  • Amazon
  • Flipkart

11. Who has been awarded the Vice Admiral G.M. Hiranandani Memorial Rolling Trophy for the year 2020?

  • Mahesh Singh
  • Deepak Bansal
  • Atul Kumar Jain
  • Akshay Kumar

12. Garampani sanctuary is located at ----------.

  • Junagarh, Gujarat
  • Diphu, Assam
  • Kohima, Nagaland
  • Gangtok, Sikkim

13. Centre set up which body to give impetus to rice exports under the aegis of Agricultural and Processed Foods Export Promotion Development Authority?

  • Rice Export Marketing Forum
  • Rice Export Advancement Forum
  • Rice Export Promotion Forum
  • Rice Export Assistance Forum

14. Which of the following institutes has developed an interactive COVID-19 dashboard named "MIR AHD Covid-19 Dashboard", that can help administrators, hospitals as well as the public in planning optimised testing for the novel coronavirus?

  • Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Gandhinagar
  • The Institute of Nano Science and Technology
  • International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials
  • The Agharkar Research Institute, Pune

15. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?

  • Physics and Chemistry
  • Physiology or Medicine
  • Literature, Peace and Economics
  • All of the above

16. Which of the following organisation/programmes has developed porous carbon materials that have the potential to replace the lead grid in lead-acid batteries?

  • DRDO
  • INSPIRE
  • CRIJAF
  • CIMAP

17. Which of the following state governments is to launch Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana on 21 May on the commemoration of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi?

  • Haryana
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Chhattisgarh

18. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as --------------.

  • Labour Party
  • Nazi Party
  • Ku-Klux-Klan
  • Democratic Party

19. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal participated in the second G-20 Virtual Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting held under which country's Presidency?

  • Saudi Arabia
  • France
  • China
  • Australia

20. FFC stands for

  • Foreign Finance Corporation
  • Film Finance Corporation
  • Federation of Football Council
  • None of the above

21. Which Payment System tied up with Federal Bank Limited, to provide the customers with a cost-effective way to receive deposits directly in their bank accounts in India?

  • MoneyGram Payment System
  • Payu Payment System
  • Raorpay Payment System
  • Paypal Payment System

22. Which of the following countries has named a street after Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore on his 159th birth anniversary to honour his valuable contributions in the field and to mankind?

  • Spain
  • USA
  • Israel
  • Italy

23. Fastest shorthand writer was --------------.

  • Dr G.  Bist
  • J.R. Tata
  • J.M. Tagore
  • Khudada Khan

24. What is the name of the first of its kind, a testing machine dedicated by Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare to the nation on 14 May?

  • COBAS 6800
  • COBAS 5800
  • COBAS 8800
  • COBAS 7800

25. Gujarat state government has launched an 'Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojna (AGSY)' under which small businessmen can take a guarantee-free loan of Rs 1 lakh. Who is the current CM of Gujarat?

  • Anandiben Patel
  • Vijay Rupani
  • Dilip Parikh
  • Keshubhai Patel

26. Epsom (England) is the place associated with -----------.

  • Horse racing
  • Polo
  • Shooting
  • Snooker

27. International Day of Families is celebrated on which date every year?

  • 12 May
  • 15 May
  • 13 May
  • 14 May

28. Union Minister of Human Resource and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched a set of how many titles on "Psycho-Social impact of pandemic & lockdown and how to Cope With" by NBT, India?

  • 8
  • 7
  • 3
  • 5

29. First human heart transplant operation conducted by Dr Christiaan Barnard on Louis Washkansky, was conducted in -----------.

  • 1967
  • 1968
  • 1958
  • 1922

30. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet and two interceptor boats (IBs) C-450 and C-451 in which state through video conferencing from Delhi?

  • Goa
  • Tamil Nadu
  • West Bengal
  • Telangana

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answers

1. According to the latest data of the United Nations World Tourism Organization(UNWTO), the international tourism could decline by 60-80% in 2020. Where is the headquarters of UNWTO?

Answer- Madrid, Spain

2. National Endangered Species Day was celebrated on which date?

Answer- May 15, 2020

3. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's

Answer- largest railway station

4. Which of the following state governments is to implement a sensor-based service delivery monitoring system in the rural drinking water sector under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)?

Answer- Gujarat

5. Which of the following states has launched two schemes 'Sneher Porosh' to provide support for the migrant workers and 'Prochesta' to help the workers of the unorganised sector?

Answer- West Bengal

6. Entomology is the science that studies :

Answer- Insects

7. Which of the following institutes has developed an injectable Silk fibroin-based hydrogel for sustained insulin delivery in diabetic patients?

Answer- Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

8. Which of the following institutes has developed two mobile indoor Disinfection Sprayer units, Battery Powered Disinfectant Sprayer (BPDS) and Pneumatically Operated Mobile Indoor Disinfection (POMID)?

Answer- CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute

9. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of ------.

Answer- Africa

10. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda launched the "Going Online As Leaders (GOAL) programme" in partnership with which company on 15 May?

Answer- Facebook

11. Who has been awarded the Vice Admiral G.M. Hiranandani Memorial Rolling Trophy for the year 2020?

Answer- Akshay Kumar

12. Garampani sanctuary is located at ----------.

Answer- Diphu, Assam

13. Centre set up which body to give impetus to rice exports under the aegis of Agricultural and Processed Foods Export Promotion Development Authority?

Answer- Rice Export Promotion Forum

14. Which of the following institutes has developed an interactive COVID-19 dashboard named "MIR AHD Covid-19 Dashboard", that can help administrators, hospitals as well as the public in planning optimised testing for the novel coronavirus?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Gandhinagar

15. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?

Answer- All of the above

16. Which of the following organisation/programmes has developed porous carbon materials that have the potential to replace the lead grid in lead-acid batteries?

Answer- INSPIRE

17. Which of the following state governments is to launch Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana on 21 May on the commemoration of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

18. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as --------------.

Answer- Nazi Party

19. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal participated in the second G-20 Virtual Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting held under which country's Presidency?

Answer- Saudi Arabia

20. FFC stands for

Answer- Film Finance Corporation

21. Which Payment System tied up with Federal Bank Limited, to provide the customers a cost-effective way to receive deposits directly in their bank accounts in India?

Answer- MoneyGram Payment System

22. Which of the following countries has named a street after Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore on his 159th birth anniversary to honour his valuable contributions in the field and to mankind?

Answer- Israel

23. Fastest shorthand writer was --------------.

Answer- Dr. G.  Bist

24. What is the name of the first of its kind, a testing machine dedicated by Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare to the nation on 14 May?

Answer- COBAS 6800

25. Gujarat state government has launched an 'Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojna (AGSY)' under which small businessmen can take a guarantee-free loan of Rs 1 lakh. Who is the current CM of Gujarat?

Answer- Vijay Rupani

26. Epsom (England) is the place associated with -----------.

Answer- Horse racing

27. International Day of Families is celebrated on which date every year?

Answer- 15 May

28. Union Minister of Human Resource and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched a set of how many titles on "Psycho-Social impact of pandemic & lockdown and how to Cope With" by NBT, India?

Answer- 7

29. First human heart transplant operation conducted by Dr Christiaan Barnard on Louis Washkansky, was conducted in -----------.

Answer- 1967

30. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet and two interceptor boats (IBs) C-450 and C-451 in which state through video conferencing from Delhi?

Answer- Goa

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all