GK Questions 2020 For May 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for May 19, 2020

1. According to the latest data of the United Nations World Tourism Organization(UNWTO), international tourism could decline by 60-80% in 2020. Where is the headquarters of UNWTO?

Paris, France

Madrid, Spain

Berlin, Germany

Athens, Greece

2. National Endangered Species Day was celebrated on which date?

May 15, 2020

May 14, 2020

May 12, 2020

May 11, 2020

3. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's

largest railway station

highest railway station

longest railway station

None of the above

4. Which of the following state governments is to implement a sensor-based service delivery monitoring system in the rural drinking water sector under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)?

Punjab

Bihar

Rajasthan

Gujarat

5. Which of the following states has launched two schemes 'Sneher Porosh' to provide support for the migrant workers and 'Prochesta' to help the workers of the unorganised sector?

West Bengal

Sikkim

Assam

Tripura

6. Entomology is the science that studies :

The behaviour of human beings

Insects

The origin and history of technical and scientific terms

The formation of rocks

7. Which of the following institutes has developed an injectable Silk fibroin-based hydrogel for sustained insulin delivery in diabetic patients?

Agharkar Research Institute

Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

Physical Research Laboratory

8. Which of the following institutes has developed two mobile indoor Disinfection Sprayer units, Battery Powered Disinfectant Sprayer (BPDS) and Pneumatically Operated Mobile Indoor Disinfection (POMID)?

Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences

CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute

International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials

The Agharkar Research Institute, Pune

9. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of ------.

Asia

Africa

Europe

Australia

10. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda launched the "Going Online As Leaders (GOAL) programme" in partnership with which company on 15 May?

Google

Facebook

Amazon

Flipkart

11. Who has been awarded the Vice Admiral G.M. Hiranandani Memorial Rolling Trophy for the year 2020?

Mahesh Singh

Deepak Bansal

Atul Kumar Jain

Akshay Kumar

12. Garampani sanctuary is located at ----------.

Junagarh, Gujarat

Diphu, Assam

Kohima, Nagaland

Gangtok, Sikkim

13. Centre set up which body to give impetus to rice exports under the aegis of Agricultural and Processed Foods Export Promotion Development Authority?

Rice Export Marketing Forum

Rice Export Advancement Forum

Rice Export Promotion Forum

Rice Export Assistance Forum

14. Which of the following institutes has developed an interactive COVID-19 dashboard named "MIR AHD Covid-19 Dashboard", that can help administrators, hospitals as well as the public in planning optimised testing for the novel coronavirus?

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Gandhinagar

The Institute of Nano Science and Technology

International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials

The Agharkar Research Institute, Pune

15. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?

Physics and Chemistry

Physiology or Medicine

Literature, Peace and Economics

All of the above

16. Which of the following organisation/programmes has developed porous carbon materials that have the potential to replace the lead grid in lead-acid batteries?

DRDO

INSPIRE

CRIJAF

CIMAP

17. Which of the following state governments is to launch Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana on 21 May on the commemoration of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi?

Haryana

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

18. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as --------------.

Labour Party

Nazi Party

Ku-Klux-Klan

Democratic Party

19. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal participated in the second G-20 Virtual Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting held under which country's Presidency?

Saudi Arabia

France

China

Australia

20. FFC stands for

Foreign Finance Corporation

Film Finance Corporation

Federation of Football Council

None of the above

21. Which Payment System tied up with Federal Bank Limited, to provide the customers with a cost-effective way to receive deposits directly in their bank accounts in India?

MoneyGram Payment System

Payu Payment System

Raorpay Payment System

Paypal Payment System

22. Which of the following countries has named a street after Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore on his 159th birth anniversary to honour his valuable contributions in the field and to mankind?

Spain

USA

Israel

Italy

23. Fastest shorthand writer was --------------.

Dr G. Bist

J.R. Tata

J.M. Tagore

Khudada Khan

24. What is the name of the first of its kind, a testing machine dedicated by Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare to the nation on 14 May?

COBAS 6800

COBAS 5800

COBAS 8800

COBAS 7800

25. Gujarat state government has launched an 'Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojna (AGSY)' under which small businessmen can take a guarantee-free loan of Rs 1 lakh. Who is the current CM of Gujarat?

Anandiben Patel

Vijay Rupani

Dilip Parikh

Keshubhai Patel

26. Epsom (England) is the place associated with -----------.

Horse racing

Polo

Shooting

Snooker

27. International Day of Families is celebrated on which date every year?

12 May

15 May

13 May

14 May

28. Union Minister of Human Resource and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched a set of how many titles on "Psycho-Social impact of pandemic & lockdown and how to Cope With" by NBT, India?

8

7

3

5

29. First human heart transplant operation conducted by Dr Christiaan Barnard on Louis Washkansky, was conducted in -----------.

1967

1968

1958

1922

30. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet and two interceptor boats (IBs) C-450 and C-451 in which state through video conferencing from Delhi?

Goa

Tamil Nadu

West Bengal

Telangana

GK 2020 Answers

1. According to the latest data of the United Nations World Tourism Organization(UNWTO), the international tourism could decline by 60-80% in 2020. Where is the headquarters of UNWTO?

Answer- Madrid, Spain

2. National Endangered Species Day was celebrated on which date?

Answer- May 15, 2020

3. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's

Answer- largest railway station

4. Which of the following state governments is to implement a sensor-based service delivery monitoring system in the rural drinking water sector under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)?

Answer- Gujarat

5. Which of the following states has launched two schemes 'Sneher Porosh' to provide support for the migrant workers and 'Prochesta' to help the workers of the unorganised sector?

Answer- West Bengal

6. Entomology is the science that studies :

Answer- Insects

7. Which of the following institutes has developed an injectable Silk fibroin-based hydrogel for sustained insulin delivery in diabetic patients?

Answer- Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

8. Which of the following institutes has developed two mobile indoor Disinfection Sprayer units, Battery Powered Disinfectant Sprayer (BPDS) and Pneumatically Operated Mobile Indoor Disinfection (POMID)?

Answer- CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute

9. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of ------.

Answer- Africa

10. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda launched the "Going Online As Leaders (GOAL) programme" in partnership with which company on 15 May?

Answer- Facebook

11. Who has been awarded the Vice Admiral G.M. Hiranandani Memorial Rolling Trophy for the year 2020?

Answer- Akshay Kumar

12. Garampani sanctuary is located at ----------.

Answer- Diphu, Assam

13. Centre set up which body to give impetus to rice exports under the aegis of Agricultural and Processed Foods Export Promotion Development Authority?

Answer- Rice Export Promotion Forum

14. Which of the following institutes has developed an interactive COVID-19 dashboard named "MIR AHD Covid-19 Dashboard", that can help administrators, hospitals as well as the public in planning optimised testing for the novel coronavirus?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Gandhinagar

15. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?

Answer- All of the above

16. Which of the following organisation/programmes has developed porous carbon materials that have the potential to replace the lead grid in lead-acid batteries?

Answer- INSPIRE

17. Which of the following state governments is to launch Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana on 21 May on the commemoration of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

18. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as --------------.

Answer- Nazi Party

19. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal participated in the second G-20 Virtual Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting held under which country's Presidency?

Answer- Saudi Arabia

20. FFC stands for

Answer- Film Finance Corporation

21. Which Payment System tied up with Federal Bank Limited, to provide the customers a cost-effective way to receive deposits directly in their bank accounts in India?

Answer- MoneyGram Payment System

22. Which of the following countries has named a street after Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore on his 159th birth anniversary to honour his valuable contributions in the field and to mankind?

Answer- Israel

23. Fastest shorthand writer was --------------.

Answer- Dr. G. Bist

24. What is the name of the first of its kind, a testing machine dedicated by Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare to the nation on 14 May?

Answer- COBAS 6800

25. Gujarat state government has launched an 'Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojna (AGSY)' under which small businessmen can take a guarantee-free loan of Rs 1 lakh. Who is the current CM of Gujarat?

Answer- Vijay Rupani

26. Epsom (England) is the place associated with -----------.

Answer- Horse racing

27. International Day of Families is celebrated on which date every year?

Answer- 15 May

28. Union Minister of Human Resource and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched a set of how many titles on "Psycho-Social impact of pandemic & lockdown and how to Cope With" by NBT, India?

Answer- 7

29. First human heart transplant operation conducted by Dr Christiaan Barnard on Louis Washkansky, was conducted in -----------.

Answer- 1967

30. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet and two interceptor boats (IBs) C-450 and C-451 in which state through video conferencing from Delhi?

Answer- Goa

