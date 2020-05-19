GK Questions 2020 For May 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. According to the latest data of the United Nations World Tourism Organization(UNWTO), international tourism could decline by 60-80% in 2020. Where is the headquarters of UNWTO?
2. National Endangered Species Day was celebrated on which date?
3. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's
4. Which of the following state governments is to implement a sensor-based service delivery monitoring system in the rural drinking water sector under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)?
5. Which of the following states has launched two schemes 'Sneher Porosh' to provide support for the migrant workers and 'Prochesta' to help the workers of the unorganised sector?
6. Entomology is the science that studies :
7. Which of the following institutes has developed an injectable Silk fibroin-based hydrogel for sustained insulin delivery in diabetic patients?
8. Which of the following institutes has developed two mobile indoor Disinfection Sprayer units, Battery Powered Disinfectant Sprayer (BPDS) and Pneumatically Operated Mobile Indoor Disinfection (POMID)?
9. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of ------.
10. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda launched the "Going Online As Leaders (GOAL) programme" in partnership with which company on 15 May?
11. Who has been awarded the Vice Admiral G.M. Hiranandani Memorial Rolling Trophy for the year 2020?
12. Garampani sanctuary is located at ----------.
13. Centre set up which body to give impetus to rice exports under the aegis of Agricultural and Processed Foods Export Promotion Development Authority?
14. Which of the following institutes has developed an interactive COVID-19 dashboard named "MIR AHD Covid-19 Dashboard", that can help administrators, hospitals as well as the public in planning optimised testing for the novel coronavirus?
15. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?
16. Which of the following organisation/programmes has developed porous carbon materials that have the potential to replace the lead grid in lead-acid batteries?
17. Which of the following state governments is to launch Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana on 21 May on the commemoration of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi?
18. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as --------------.
19. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal participated in the second G-20 Virtual Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting held under which country's Presidency?
20. FFC stands for
21. Which Payment System tied up with Federal Bank Limited, to provide the customers with a cost-effective way to receive deposits directly in their bank accounts in India?
22. Which of the following countries has named a street after Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore on his 159th birth anniversary to honour his valuable contributions in the field and to mankind?
23. Fastest shorthand writer was --------------.
24. What is the name of the first of its kind, a testing machine dedicated by Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare to the nation on 14 May?
25. Gujarat state government has launched an 'Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojna (AGSY)' under which small businessmen can take a guarantee-free loan of Rs 1 lakh. Who is the current CM of Gujarat?
26. Epsom (England) is the place associated with -----------.
27. International Day of Families is celebrated on which date every year?
28. Union Minister of Human Resource and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched a set of how many titles on "Psycho-Social impact of pandemic & lockdown and how to Cope With" by NBT, India?
29. First human heart transplant operation conducted by Dr Christiaan Barnard on Louis Washkansky, was conducted in -----------.
30. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet and two interceptor boats (IBs) C-450 and C-451 in which state through video conferencing from Delhi?
1. According to the latest data of the United Nations World Tourism Organization(UNWTO), the international tourism could decline by 60-80% in 2020. Where is the headquarters of UNWTO?
Answer- Madrid, Spain
2. National Endangered Species Day was celebrated on which date?
Answer- May 15, 2020
3. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's
Answer- largest railway station
4. Which of the following state governments is to implement a sensor-based service delivery monitoring system in the rural drinking water sector under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)?
Answer- Gujarat
5. Which of the following states has launched two schemes 'Sneher Porosh' to provide support for the migrant workers and 'Prochesta' to help the workers of the unorganised sector?
Answer- West Bengal
6. Entomology is the science that studies :
Answer- Insects
7. Which of the following institutes has developed an injectable Silk fibroin-based hydrogel for sustained insulin delivery in diabetic patients?
Answer- Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research
8. Which of the following institutes has developed two mobile indoor Disinfection Sprayer units, Battery Powered Disinfectant Sprayer (BPDS) and Pneumatically Operated Mobile Indoor Disinfection (POMID)?
Answer- CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute
9. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of ------.
Answer- Africa
10. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda launched the "Going Online As Leaders (GOAL) programme" in partnership with which company on 15 May?
Answer- Facebook
11. Who has been awarded the Vice Admiral G.M. Hiranandani Memorial Rolling Trophy for the year 2020?
Answer- Akshay Kumar
12. Garampani sanctuary is located at ----------.
Answer- Diphu, Assam
13. Centre set up which body to give impetus to rice exports under the aegis of Agricultural and Processed Foods Export Promotion Development Authority?
Answer- Rice Export Promotion Forum
14. Which of the following institutes has developed an interactive COVID-19 dashboard named "MIR AHD Covid-19 Dashboard", that can help administrators, hospitals as well as the public in planning optimised testing for the novel coronavirus?
Answer- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Gandhinagar
15. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?
Answer- All of the above
16. Which of the following organisation/programmes has developed porous carbon materials that have the potential to replace the lead grid in lead-acid batteries?
Answer- INSPIRE
17. Which of the following state governments is to launch Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana on 21 May on the commemoration of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi?
Answer- Chhattisgarh
18. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as --------------.
Answer- Nazi Party
19. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal participated in the second G-20 Virtual Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting held under which country's Presidency?
Answer- Saudi Arabia
20. FFC stands for
Answer- Film Finance Corporation
21. Which Payment System tied up with Federal Bank Limited, to provide the customers a cost-effective way to receive deposits directly in their bank accounts in India?
Answer- MoneyGram Payment System
22. Which of the following countries has named a street after Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore on his 159th birth anniversary to honour his valuable contributions in the field and to mankind?
Answer- Israel
23. Fastest shorthand writer was --------------.
Answer- Dr. G. Bist
24. What is the name of the first of its kind, a testing machine dedicated by Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare to the nation on 14 May?
Answer- COBAS 6800
25. Gujarat state government has launched an 'Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojna (AGSY)' under which small businessmen can take a guarantee-free loan of Rs 1 lakh. Who is the current CM of Gujarat?
Answer- Vijay Rupani
26. Epsom (England) is the place associated with -----------.
Answer- Horse racing
27. International Day of Families is celebrated on which date every year?
Answer- 15 May
28. Union Minister of Human Resource and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched a set of how many titles on "Psycho-Social impact of pandemic & lockdown and how to Cope With" by NBT, India?
Answer- 7
29. First human heart transplant operation conducted by Dr Christiaan Barnard on Louis Washkansky, was conducted in -----------.
Answer- 1967
30. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet and two interceptor boats (IBs) C-450 and C-451 in which state through video conferencing from Delhi?
Answer- Goa
