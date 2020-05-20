Current Affairs 2020 For May 20 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 20, 2020

1. Government has extended the nationwide lockdown till which date?

May 31, 2020

June 15, 2020

June 1, 2020

May 30, 2020

2. World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed on which date every year?

14 May

15 May

17 May

16 May

3. The Worlds AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on which date across the world?

15th May

16th May

18th May

17th May

4. International Museum Day is celebrated across the world on every which date?

18 May

17 May

16 May

15 May

5. National Dengue Day is observed on which date?

14th May

16th May

15th May

13th May

6. Who is the author of the book "When Crime Pays - Money and Muscle in Indian Politics"?

Milan Vaishnav

Pankaj Mishra

Parthasarathi Shome

Vappala Balachandran

7. Who is the author of the book "Mr and Mrs Jinnah: The Marriage that Shook India"?

Teesta Setalvad

Bertil Falk

Sheela Reddy

Audrey Truschke

8. Who is the author of the book "The Wrong Turn: Love and Betrayal in the Time of Netaji"?

Aalap Roy

Aadishri Roy

Sujata Bose

Namita Roy Ghose

9. Name the author of the book titled 'The Ocean at the End of the Lane' who was recently appointed as UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.

Salman Rushdie

Douglas Adams

Julian Barnes

Neil Gaiman

10. Who is the author of the book "Kohinoor: The Story of the World's Most Infamous Diamond"?

Ashish Chatterjee

Shashi Tharoor

Anita Anand

William Dalrymple

11. Banks can no longer charge account holders for online transactions in the NEFT system from which month?

December 2020

January 2020

February 2020

June 2020

12. Which bank has partnered with Government e-Marketplace for payment related issues?

State Bank of India

Central Bank of India

HDFC

ICICI

13. ICICI Lombard has decided to sell insurance products with the help of which bank?

SBI

BoB

Corporation Bank

Karur Vysya Bank

14. Which Bank and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd have partnered together under a co-lending agreement to provide loans to MSME?

United Bank of India

Bank of Baroda

State Bank of India

HDFC bank

15. The Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of ₹ 35 lakh on which bank for violating norms on fraud classification and notification?

BOB Bank

PMC Bank

SBI Bank

Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank

16. This company will build 1GW electric vehicle battery plant.

Hindustan Petroleum

Bharat Petroleum

Indian Oil

Essar Energy

17. Which is the largest snacks company in India?

Parle

Haldiram

Bikaner Wala

PepsiCo

18. Samsung India inks with __________ and RBL Bank for mobile payments through Samsung Pay.

Citibank

MasterCard

Maestro

Capital One

19. With which of the following company Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have signed a statement of intent to roll-out 'Build for Digital India'?

Google

Facebook

IBM

Microsoft

20. In which exchange we can exchange commodities?

NSE

BSE

NYSE

NMCE

21. CRISIL cuts India's GDP growth to __________ for FY20 on weak monsoon rains, muted corporate results.

12.2%

8.3%

5.2%

6.9 %

22. India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) is expected to remain at how much per cent of GDP?

2.3 %

2.4 %

2.5 %

2.6 %

23. The GST Council has decided to reduce GST Rate on Electrical Vehicles from 12% to __________.

10%

9%

8%

5%

24. Centre has approved a five-year project Deep Ocean Mission (DOM) with the cost of;

₹ 5,000 crore

₹ 6,000 crore

₹ 8,000 crore

₹10,000 crore

25. Which plan was agreed by the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers during their meeting in France?

Environmental Protection by 2023

Climate Change by 2022

Two-pillar taxation for large tech companies to be adopted by 2020

Eradication of TB by 2025

26. Where did the Tourism Minister inaugurates first-ever architectural LED illumination?

Humayun's Tomb, Delhi

Qutub Minar, Delhi

Jama Masjid, Delhi

Purana Qila, Delhi

27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in __________.

New Delhi

Surat

Rajkot

Mumbai

28. Khadi and Village Industries Commission has launched a 'Terracotta Grinder' in which city?

Kanpur

Varanasi

Lucknow

Nagpur

29. The 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) was inaugurated at __________.

Ahmedabad

Kanpur

Noida

Kolkata

30. Where did the Election Commission of India host the 4th General Assembly of Association of World Election Bodies?

Pune

Bengaluru

Chennai

Delhi

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. Government has extended the nationwide lockdown till which date?

Answer- May 31, 2020

2. World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed on which date every year?

Answer- 17 May

3. The Worlds AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on which date across the world?

Answer- 18th May

4. International Museum Day is celebrated across the world on every which date?

Answer- 18 May

5. National Dengue Day is observed on which date?

Answer- 16th May

6. Who is the author of the book "When Crime Pays - Money and Muscle in Indian Politics"?

Answer- Milan Vaishnav

7. Who is the author of the book "Mr and Mrs Jinnah: The Marriage that Shook India"?

Answer- Sheela Reddy

8. Who is the author of the book "The Wrong Turn: Love and Betrayal in the Time of Netaji"?

Answer- Namita Roy Ghose

9. Name the author of the book titled 'The Ocean at the End of the Lane' who was recently appointed as UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.

Answer- Neil Gaiman

10. Who is the author of the book "Kohinoor: The Story of the World's Most Infamous Diamond"?

Answer- William Dalrymple

11. Banks can no longer charge account holders for online transactions in the NEFT system from which month?

Answer- January 2020

12. Which bank has partnered with Government e-Marketplace for payment related issues?

Answer- Central Bank of India

13. ICICI Lombard has decided to sell insurance products with the help of which bank?

Answer- Karur Vysya Bank

14. Which Bank and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd have partnered together under a co-lending agreement to provide loans to MSME?

Answer- United Bank of India

15. The Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 35 lakh on which bank for violating norms on fraud classification and notification?

Answer- Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank

16. This company will build 1GW electric vehicle battery plant.

Answer- Indian Oil

17. Which is the largest snacks company in India?

Answer- Haldiram

18. Samsung India inks with __________ and RBL Bank for mobile payments through Samsung Pay.

Answer- MasterCard

19. With which of the following company Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have signed a statement of intent to roll-out 'Build for Digital India'?

Answer- Google

20. In which exchange we can exchange commodities?

Answer- NMCE

21. CRISIL cuts India's GDP growth to __________ for FY20 on weak monsoon rains, muted corporate results.

Answer- 6.9 %

22. India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) is expected to remain at how much per cent of GDP?

Answer- 2.3 %

23. The GST Council has decided to reduce GST Rate on Electrical Vehicles from 12% to __________.

Answer- 5%

24. Centre has approved a five-year project Deep Ocean Mission (DOM) with the cost of;

Answer- ₹8,000 crore

25. Which plan was agreed by the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers during their meeting in France?

Answer- Two-pillar taxation for large tech companies to be adopted by 2020

26. Where did the Tourism Minister inaugurate first-ever architectural LED illumination?

Answer- Qutub Minar, Delhi

27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in __________.

Answer- New Delhi

28. Khadi and Village Industries Commission has launched a 'Terracotta Grinder' in which city?

Answer- Varanasi

29. The 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) was inaugurated at __________.

Answer- Noida

30. Where did the Election Commission of India host the 4th General Assembly of Association of World Election Bodies?

Answer- Bengaluru

