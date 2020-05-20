Current Affairs 2020 For May 20 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Government has extended the nationwide lockdown till which date?
2. World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed on which date every year?
3. The Worlds AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on which date across the world?
4. International Museum Day is celebrated across the world on every which date?
5. National Dengue Day is observed on which date?
6. Who is the author of the book "When Crime Pays - Money and Muscle in Indian Politics"?
7. Who is the author of the book "Mr and Mrs Jinnah: The Marriage that Shook India"?
8. Who is the author of the book "The Wrong Turn: Love and Betrayal in the Time of Netaji"?
9. Name the author of the book titled 'The Ocean at the End of the Lane' who was recently appointed as UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.
10. Who is the author of the book "Kohinoor: The Story of the World's Most Infamous Diamond"?
11. Banks can no longer charge account holders for online transactions in the NEFT system from which month?
12. Which bank has partnered with Government e-Marketplace for payment related issues?
13. ICICI Lombard has decided to sell insurance products with the help of which bank?
14. Which Bank and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd have partnered together under a co-lending agreement to provide loans to MSME?
15. The Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of ₹ 35 lakh on which bank for violating norms on fraud classification and notification?
16. This company will build 1GW electric vehicle battery plant.
17. Which is the largest snacks company in India?
18. Samsung India inks with __________ and RBL Bank for mobile payments through Samsung Pay.
19. With which of the following company Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have signed a statement of intent to roll-out 'Build for Digital India'?
20. In which exchange we can exchange commodities?
21. CRISIL cuts India's GDP growth to __________ for FY20 on weak monsoon rains, muted corporate results.
22. India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) is expected to remain at how much per cent of GDP?
23. The GST Council has decided to reduce GST Rate on Electrical Vehicles from 12% to __________.
24. Centre has approved a five-year project Deep Ocean Mission (DOM) with the cost of;
25. Which plan was agreed by the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers during their meeting in France?
26. Where did the Tourism Minister inaugurates first-ever architectural LED illumination?
27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in __________.
28. Khadi and Village Industries Commission has launched a 'Terracotta Grinder' in which city?
29. The 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) was inaugurated at __________.
30. Where did the Election Commission of India host the 4th General Assembly of Association of World Election Bodies?
1. Government has extended the nationwide lockdown till which date?
Answer- May 31, 2020
2. World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed on which date every year?
Answer- 17 May
3. The Worlds AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on which date across the world?
Answer- 18th May
4. International Museum Day is celebrated across the world on every which date?
Answer- 18 May
5. National Dengue Day is observed on which date?
Answer- 16th May
6. Who is the author of the book "When Crime Pays - Money and Muscle in Indian Politics"?
Answer- Milan Vaishnav
7. Who is the author of the book "Mr and Mrs Jinnah: The Marriage that Shook India"?
Answer- Sheela Reddy
8. Who is the author of the book "The Wrong Turn: Love and Betrayal in the Time of Netaji"?
Answer- Namita Roy Ghose
9. Name the author of the book titled 'The Ocean at the End of the Lane' who was recently appointed as UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.
Answer- Neil Gaiman
10. Who is the author of the book "Kohinoor: The Story of the World's Most Infamous Diamond"?
Answer- William Dalrymple
11. Banks can no longer charge account holders for online transactions in the NEFT system from which month?
Answer- January 2020
12. Which bank has partnered with Government e-Marketplace for payment related issues?
Answer- Central Bank of India
13. ICICI Lombard has decided to sell insurance products with the help of which bank?
Answer- Karur Vysya Bank
14. Which Bank and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd have partnered together under a co-lending agreement to provide loans to MSME?
Answer- United Bank of India
15. The Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 35 lakh on which bank for violating norms on fraud classification and notification?
Answer- Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank
16. This company will build 1GW electric vehicle battery plant.
Answer- Indian Oil
17. Which is the largest snacks company in India?
Answer- Haldiram
18. Samsung India inks with __________ and RBL Bank for mobile payments through Samsung Pay.
Answer- MasterCard
19. With which of the following company Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have signed a statement of intent to roll-out 'Build for Digital India'?
Answer- Google
20. In which exchange we can exchange commodities?
Answer- NMCE
21. CRISIL cuts India's GDP growth to __________ for FY20 on weak monsoon rains, muted corporate results.
Answer- 6.9 %
22. India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) is expected to remain at how much per cent of GDP?
Answer- 2.3 %
23. The GST Council has decided to reduce GST Rate on Electrical Vehicles from 12% to __________.
Answer- 5%
24. Centre has approved a five-year project Deep Ocean Mission (DOM) with the cost of;
Answer- ₹8,000 crore
25. Which plan was agreed by the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers during their meeting in France?
Answer- Two-pillar taxation for large tech companies to be adopted by 2020
26. Where did the Tourism Minister inaugurate first-ever architectural LED illumination?
Answer- Qutub Minar, Delhi
27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in __________.
Answer- New Delhi
28. Khadi and Village Industries Commission has launched a 'Terracotta Grinder' in which city?
Answer- Varanasi
29. The 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) was inaugurated at __________.
Answer- Noida
30. Where did the Election Commission of India host the 4th General Assembly of Association of World Election Bodies?
Answer- Bengaluru
