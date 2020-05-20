GK Questions 2020 For May 20 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. The government has decided to increase the borrowing limits of states from 3% to what per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for the year 2020-21?
2. Government has extended the nationwide lockdown till which date?
3. World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed on which date every year?
4. National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) has made partnerships with DotPe For the purpose of building its own tech platform. When was NRAI founded?
5. Who has become the prime minister of Israel on 17 May?
6. India's space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has directed the startups to develop tools and machines for which mission?
7. The Worlds AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on which date across the world?
8. The centre has announced Special Credit Facility of how much ₹ for all street vendors?
9. Which country has become the first country in the whole of Europe to declare an end to its COVID-19 outbreak?
Italy
10. The Government of India and which state Government have inked two loan agreements with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank(AIIB) and World Bank (WB) to improve irrigation services and flood management?
11. International Museum Day is celebrated across the world on every which date?
12. In order to promote digital education in the country and make e-learning feasible for students and teachers, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched which programme?
13. Who has resigned from the Softbank's Board of Directors?
14. The Ministry of Agriculture announced that the e-NAM reached target 1000 mandis across the nation in 18 states. E-NAM was launched in which year?
15. Which state education department in collaboration with Doordarshan started online classes and educational programs?
16. India is among how many countries that have moved a proposal at the World Health Assembly to "identify the zoonotic source" of the coronavirus?
17. US investment firm General Atlantic will be acquiring 1.34% stake in which Indian company for around Rs 6600 crore on a fully diluted basis?
18. Who has been appointed as director-general (DG) of the Realtors body National Real Estate Development Council?
19. Which of the following companies had acquired the animated graphics start-up GIPHY?
20. What was the name of the representative of Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries who passed away recently?
21. The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved winding up of CHBL and ICBL recently. Both of these organizations were engaged in --------------.
22. The Rajya Sabha passed the Employee's Compensation (Amendment) Bill, 2016 to replace --------.
23. The Union Government sought an apology from this media agency before the Supreme Court for violating the telecast norms during the Pathankot terror in 2016.
24. The Union Government formally transferred ownership of Indu Mills land to this State Government for the construction of Ambedkar Memorial.
25. Which union minister has launched an integrated grievances redressal platform "MoPNG e Seva" for Petroleum and Gas related queries?
26. Who has been appointed as the head of the National Shipping Board?
27. Domestic Udan flights operate in a hub and the main focus has been on the North East Region, island territories and the hill states. Who is the current Minister of Civil Aviation?
28. What is the name of the Indian-American who has been appointed to the United States' National Science Board?
29. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of Government of India has taken several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic Who is Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare?
30. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private sector lender City Union Bank?
1. The government has decided to increase the borrowing limits of states from 3% to what per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for the year 2020-21?
Answer- 5%
2. Government has extended the nationwide lockdown till which date?
Answer- May 31, 2020
3. World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed on which date every year?
Answer- 17 May
4. National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) has made partnerships with DotPe For the purpose of building its own tech platform. When was NRAI founded?
Answer- 1982
5. Who has become the prime minister of Israel on 17 May?
Answer- Benjamin Netanyahu
6. India's space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has directed the startups to develop tools and machines for which mission?
Answer- Gaganyaan-1 mission
7. The Worlds AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on which date across the world?
Answer- 18th May
8. The centre has announced Special Credit Facility of how much Rs for all street vendors?
Answer- ₹ 5000 crore
9. Which country has become the first country in the whole of Europe to declare an end to its COVID-19 outbreak?
Answer- Slovenia
10. The Government of India and which state Government have inked two loan agreements with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank(AIIB) and World Bank (WB) to improve irrigation services and flood management?
Answer- West Bengal
11. International Museum Day is celebrated across the world on every which date?
Answer- 18 May
12. In order to promote digital education in the country and make e-learning feasible for students and teachers, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched which programme?
Answer- PM-eVidya programme
13. Who has resigned from the Softbank's Board of Directors?
Answer- Jack Ma
14. The Ministry of Agriculture announced that the e-NAM reached target 1000 mandis across the nation in 18 states. E-NAM was launched in which year?
Answer- 2016
15. Which state education department in collaboration with Doordarshan started online classes and educational programs?
Answer- Jharkhand
16. India is among how many countries that have moved a proposal at the World Health Assembly to "identify the zoonotic source" of the coronavirus?
Answer- 62 countries
17. US investment firm General Atlantic will be acquiring 1.34% stake in which Indian company for around Rs 6600 crore on a fully diluted basis?
Answer- Reliance Jio
18. Who has been appointed as director-general (DG) of the Realtors Body National Real Estate Development Council?
Answer- Rajesh Goel
19. Which of the following companies had acquired the animated graphics start-up GIPHY?
Answer- Facebook
20. What was the name of the representative of Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries who passed away recently?
Answer- Hossein Kazempour Ardebili
21. The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved winding up of CHBL and ICBL recently. Both of these organizations were engaged in --------------.
Answer- Renewable Energy Sector
22. The Rajya Sabha passed the Employee's Compensation (Amendment) Bill, 2016 to replace --------.
Answer- The Employee's Compensation Act, 1923
23. The Union Government sought an apology from this media agency before the Supreme Court for violating the telecast norms during the Pathankot terror in 2016.
Answer- NDTV India
24. The Union Government formally transferred ownership of Indu Mills land to this State Government for the construction of Ambedkar Memorial.
Answer- Maharashtra
25. Which union minister has launched an integrated grievances redressal platform "MoPNG e Seva" for Petroleum and Gas related queries?
Answer- Dharmendra Pradhan
26. Who has been appointed as the head of the National Shipping Board?
Answer- Malini Shankar
27. Domestic Udan flights operate in a hub and the main focus has been on the North East Region, island territories and the hill states. Who is the current Minister of Civil Aviation?
Answer- Hardeep Singh Puri
28. What is the name of the Indian-American who has been appointed to the United States' National Science Board?
Answer- Sudarsanam Babu
29. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of Government of India has taken several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic Who is Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare?
Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar
30. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private sector lender City Union Bank?
Answer- N Kamakodi
