GK Questions 2020 For May 20 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Questions for May 20, 2020

1. The government has decided to increase the borrowing limits of states from 3% to what per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for the year 2020-21?

10%

5%

8%

7%

2. Government has extended the nationwide lockdown till which date?

May 31, 2020

June 15, 2020

June 1, 2020

May 30, 2020

3. World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed on which date every year?

14 May

15 May

17 May

16 May

4. National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) has made partnerships with DotPe For the purpose of building its own tech platform. When was NRAI founded?

1982

1972

1992

1984

5. Who has become the prime minister of Israel on 17 May?

Reuven Rivlin

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benny Gantz

Avigdor Lieberman

6. India's space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has directed the startups to develop tools and machines for which mission?

Outer Space Mission

Space exploration

Gaganyaan-1 mission

Mars mission

7. The Worlds AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on which date across the world?

15th May

16th May

18th May

17th May

8. The centre has announced Special Credit Facility of how much ₹ for all street vendors?

₹ 2000 crore

₹ 5000 crore

₹ 1000 crore

₹ 4000 crore

9. Which country has become the first country in the whole of Europe to declare an end to its COVID-19 outbreak?

Italy

Germany

Spain

Slovenia

10. The Government of India and which state Government have inked two loan agreements with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank(AIIB) and World Bank (WB) to improve irrigation services and flood management?

Bihar

Odhisa

West Bengal

Jharkhand

11. International Museum Day is celebrated across the world on every which date?

18 May

17 May

16 May

15 May

12. In order to promote digital education in the country and make e-learning feasible for students and teachers, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched which programme?

National-eVidya programme

IND-eVidya programme

PM-eVidya programme

Bharat-eVidya programme

13. Who has resigned from the Softbank's Board of Directors?

Jack Ma

Charles Koch

Bill Gates

Jim Walton

14. The Ministry of Agriculture announced that the e-NAM reached target 1000 mandis across the nation in 18 states. E-NAM was launched in which year?

2015

2017

2018

2016

15. Which state education department in collaboration with Doordarshan started online classes and educational programs?

Haryana

Jharkhand

Bihar

Uttar Pradesh

16. India is among how many countries that have moved a proposal at the World Health Assembly to "identify the zoonotic source" of the coronavirus?

42 countries

52 countries

68 countries

62 countries

17. US investment firm General Atlantic will be acquiring 1.34% stake in which Indian company for around Rs 6600 crore on a fully diluted basis?

Tech Mahindra

Reliance Jio

Bharat Petroleum

HDFC Bank

18. Who has been appointed as director-general (DG) of the Realtors body National Real Estate Development Council?

Francisco D'Souza

Dinesh Paliwal

Salil Parekh

Rajesh Goel

19. Which of the following companies had acquired the animated graphics start-up GIPHY?

Oracle

Facebook

Amazon

IBM

20. What was the name of the representative of Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries who passed away recently?

Hossein Kazempour Ardebili

Ali Khamenei

Ebrahim Raisi

Ali Larijani

21. The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved winding up of CHBL and ICBL recently. Both of these organizations were engaged in --------------.

Renewable Energy Sector

Entertainment Industry

Hospitality Sector

Automobile Sector

22. The Rajya Sabha passed the Employee's Compensation (Amendment) Bill, 2016 to replace --------.

The Employee's Compensation Act, 1913

The Employee's Compensation Act, 1923

The Employee's Compensation Act, 1933

The Employee's Compensation Act, 1943

23. The Union Government sought an apology from this media agency before the Supreme Court for violating the telecast norms during the Pathankot terror in 2016.

Times Now

Aaj Tak

NDTV India

ABP News

24. The Union Government formally transferred ownership of Indu Mills land to this State Government for the construction of Ambedkar Memorial.

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Uttar Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

25. Which union minister has launched an integrated grievances redressal platform "MoPNG e Seva" for Petroleum and Gas related queries?

Faggan Singh Kulaste

Ajay Tamta

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Dharmendra Pradhan

26. Who has been appointed as the head of the National Shipping Board?

R.K Shankar

Malini Shankar

Vijay Shankar

V.R Shankar

27. Domestic Udan flights operate in a hub and the main focus has been on the North East Region, island territories and the hill states. Who is the current Minister of Civil Aviation?

V. Sadananda Gowda

Hardeep Singh Puri

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Prakash Javadekar

28. What is the name of the Indian-American who has been appointed to the United States' National Science Board?

Sudarsanam Babu

Sudha Bhattacharya

Udupi Ramachandra

Charusita Chakravarty

29. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of Government of India has taken several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic Who is Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare?

V. Sadananda Gowda

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Narendra Singh Tomar

Prakash Javadekar

30. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private sector lender City Union Bank?

N Kamakodi

N.K. Singh

Sajjid Z Chinoy

Neelkanth Mishra

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answers

1. The government has decided to increase the borrowing limits of states from 3% to what per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for the year 2020-21?

Answer- 5%

2. Government has extended the nationwide lockdown till which date?

Answer- May 31, 2020

3. World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed on which date every year?

Answer- 17 May

4. National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) has made partnerships with DotPe For the purpose of building its own tech platform. When was NRAI founded?

Answer- 1982

5. Who has become the prime minister of Israel on 17 May?

Answer- Benjamin Netanyahu

6. India's space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has directed the startups to develop tools and machines for which mission?

Answer- Gaganyaan-1 mission

7. The Worlds AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on which date across the world?

Answer- 18th May

8. The centre has announced Special Credit Facility of how much Rs for all street vendors?

Answer- ₹ 5000 crore

9. Which country has become the first country in the whole of Europe to declare an end to its COVID-19 outbreak?

Answer- Slovenia

10. The Government of India and which state Government have inked two loan agreements with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank(AIIB) and World Bank (WB) to improve irrigation services and flood management?

Answer- West Bengal

11. International Museum Day is celebrated across the world on every which date?

Answer- 18 May

12. In order to promote digital education in the country and make e-learning feasible for students and teachers, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched which programme?

Answer- PM-eVidya programme

13. Who has resigned from the Softbank's Board of Directors?

Answer- Jack Ma

14. The Ministry of Agriculture announced that the e-NAM reached target 1000 mandis across the nation in 18 states. E-NAM was launched in which year?

Answer- 2016

15. Which state education department in collaboration with Doordarshan started online classes and educational programs?

Answer- Jharkhand

16. India is among how many countries that have moved a proposal at the World Health Assembly to "identify the zoonotic source" of the coronavirus?

Answer- 62 countries

17. US investment firm General Atlantic will be acquiring 1.34% stake in which Indian company for around Rs 6600 crore on a fully diluted basis?

Answer- Reliance Jio

18. Who has been appointed as director-general (DG) of the Realtors Body National Real Estate Development Council?

Answer- Rajesh Goel

19. Which of the following companies had acquired the animated graphics start-up GIPHY?

Answer- Facebook

20. What was the name of the representative of Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries who passed away recently?

Answer- Hossein Kazempour Ardebili

21. The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved winding up of CHBL and ICBL recently. Both of these organizations were engaged in --------------.

Answer- Renewable Energy Sector

22. The Rajya Sabha passed the Employee's Compensation (Amendment) Bill, 2016 to replace --------.

Answer- The Employee's Compensation Act, 1923

23. The Union Government sought an apology from this media agency before the Supreme Court for violating the telecast norms during the Pathankot terror in 2016.

Answer- NDTV India

24. The Union Government formally transferred ownership of Indu Mills land to this State Government for the construction of Ambedkar Memorial.

Answer- Maharashtra

25. Which union minister has launched an integrated grievances redressal platform "MoPNG e Seva" for Petroleum and Gas related queries?

Answer- Dharmendra Pradhan

26. Who has been appointed as the head of the National Shipping Board?

Answer- Malini Shankar

27. Domestic Udan flights operate in a hub and the main focus has been on the North East Region, island territories and the hill states. Who is the current Minister of Civil Aviation?

Answer- Hardeep Singh Puri

28. What is the name of the Indian-American who has been appointed to the United States' National Science Board?

Answer- Sudarsanam Babu

29. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of Government of India has taken several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic Who is Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

30. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private sector lender City Union Bank?

Answer- N Kamakodi

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs