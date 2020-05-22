Current Affairs 2020 For May 22 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 22, 2020

1. Which of the following institutes had invited applications for COVID-19 Research Consortium to urgently develop safe and effective Biomedical solutions against SARS CoV-2?

Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council

The Indian Council of Medical Research

The Indian Institute of Technology

The Defence Research and Development Organisation

2. Which country successfully launched a military satellite (their first satellite) on 22 April 2020?

India

Iran

Pakistan

Israel

3. Central government departments asked to include "transgender" as a separate category of gender for recruitment in civil services and other posts. Who is the Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions?

Amit Shah

Narendra Modi

Narendra Singh Tomar

Prakash Javadekar

4. World Haemophilia Day was observed on which date?

17 April

12 April

13 April

16 April

5. Which movie won the Audience Award at the Glasgow Film Festival 2017?

City of Joy

Bhakta Vidur

Santa Banta Pvt Ltd

Lipstick Under My Burkha

6. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish', to students for jobs in India?

Sheffield Hallam University

Portsmouth College

Highbury College

Durham University

7. This Stock Exchange launched a mobile application and web-based platform for retail investors to buy government securities (G-Secs).

Bangalore Stock Exchange

National Stock Exchange

Bombay Stock Exchange

Ahmedabad Stock Exchange

8. Who won the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship?

S. S. P. Chawrasia

Aman Raj

Chiragh Kumar

Udayan Mane

9. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to reduce the policy repo rate, what is the rate now?

5.15%

5.40%

5.55%

5.40%

10. Under the Smart Cities Mission PCMC has set up a COVID-19 War Room at Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to track and monitor the COVID-19 situation in the city. In which of the following state Pimpri-Chinchwad located?

Punjab

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

11. Indian Government launched which mission on 10 May to provide assistance to Indian Ocean Region Nations amid the coronavirus crisis?

Mission Sagar

Mission Aakash

Mission Dosti

Mission Padosi

12. US Senate has unanimously approved how much dollars in fresh relief for the economy and hospitals hammered by the coronavirus pandemic?

484 billion dollars

384 billion dollars

284 billion dollars

584 billion dollars

13. The Economic Advisory Council of the Fifteenth Finance Commission (XIV-FC) has been scheduled to meet on 23-24 April 2020. Who is the Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission?

Omkar Goswami

N.K. Singh

Sajjid Z Chinoy

Krishnamurthy Subramanian

14. Mobile phones, televisions, refrigerators, laptops and stationery items will be allowed to be sold through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal from which date?

April 20

April 17

April 25

April 29

15. Which among the following is not a subsidiary of RBI?

National Housing Bank

NABARD

Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited

SIDBI

16. Which of the following movies won the 89th Academy Awards for the Best Picture?

La La Land

Arrival

Moonlight

Lion

17. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Bombay

IIT Madras

IIT Indore

18. Who won the FIH Men's Player of the Year award?

Rupinder Pal Singh

Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Akashdeep Singh

Manpreet Singh

19. Union Cabinet approved the Establishment of an International Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) in which of the following city?

Ahmedabad

Bhopal

Mumbai

New Delhi

20. Which of the following banks has signed an MoU with the Indian Army for customized services?

Indian bank

Bank of Baroda

Canara Bank

State Bank of India

21. Which state became the first state to have video conferencing infrastructure in all its courts?

Punjab

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

22. Data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) stated that April Immediate Payment System (IMPS) numbers have reduced to a two-year low. When was NPCI founded?

2010

2008

2006

2009

23. Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the 5th Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of New Development Bank through video-conference. Where is the Headquarters of NDB?

Shanghai

Delhi

Rio de Janeiro

Volgograd

24. Union Minister for Human Resource Development (MHRD) held a detailed review of the National online education platform SWAYAM and the 32 DTH Television Education Channels SWAYAM PRABHA in New Delhi on 20 April. Who is Union Minister for Human Resource Development?

V. Sadananda Gowda

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Prakash Javadekar

25. Industries operating in rural areas (i.e. outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities) allowed to resume production from which date?

May 3

April 20

April 25

April 27

26. India's first company that provides lifetime credit of up to Rs.5 lakh Instantly to its customers is;

Bajaj Finserv

Indiabulls

KreditBee

MoneyTap

27. Which movie has won the Best Animation award at the 88th Academy Awards - 2017?

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Red Turtle

Moana

Zootopia

28. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Tamil Nadu

Banaras Hindu University

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka

29. What is the rank of India in the web-borne threats as per the report of Kaspersky Lab?

8

20

18

12

30. The world's largest neuromorphic supercomputer which was switched on for the first time is:

Stampede

JuQueen

SpiNNaker

Vulcan

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. Which of the following institutes had invited applications for COVID-19 Research Consortium to urgently develop safe and effective Biomedical solutions against SARS CoV-2?

Answer- Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council

2. Which country successfully launched a military satellite (their first satellite) on 22 April 2020?

Answer- Iran

3. Central government departments asked to include "transgender" as a separate category of gender for recruitment in civil services and other posts. Who is the Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions?

Answer- Narendra Modi

4. World Haemophilia Day was observed on which date?

Answer- 17 April

5. Which movie won the Audience Award at the Glasgow Film Festival 2017?

Answer- Lipstick Under My Burkha

6. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish', to students for jobs in India?

Answer- Portsmouth College

7. This Stock Exchange launched a mobile application and web-based platform for retail investors to buy government securities (G-Secs).

Answer- Option B

8. Who won the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship?

Answer- Udayan Mane

9. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to reduce the policy repo rate, what is the rate now?

Answer- 5.15%

10. Under the Smart Cities Mission PCMC has set up a COVID-19 War Room at Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to track and monitor the COVID-19 situation in the city. In which of the following state Pimpri-Chinchwad located?

Answer- Maharashtra

11. Indian Government launched which mission on 10 May to provide assistance to Indian Ocean Region Nations amid the coronavirus crisis?

Answer- Mission Sagar

12. US Senate has unanimously approved how much dollars in fresh relief for the economy and hospitals hammered by the coronavirus pandemic?

Answer- 484 billion dollars

13. The Economic Advisory Council of the Fifteenth Finance Commission (XIV-FC) has been scheduled to meet on 23-24 April 2020. Who is the Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission?

Answer- N.K. Singh

14. Mobile phones, televisions, refrigerators, laptops and stationery items will be allowed to be sold through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal from which date?

Answer- April 20

15. Which among the following is not a subsidiary of RBI?

Answer- SIDBI

16. Which of the following movies won the 89th Academy Awards for the Best Picture?

Answer- Moonlight

17. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?

Answer- IIT Kharagpur

18. Who won the FIH Men's Player of the Year award?

Answer- Manpreet Singh

19. Union Cabinet approved the Establishment of an International Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) in which of the following city?

Answer- New Delhi

20. Which of the following banks has signed an MoU with the Indian Army for customized services?

Answer- Bank of Baroda

21. Which state became the first state to have video conferencing infrastructure in all its courts?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

22. Data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) stated that April Immediate Payment System (IMPS) numbers have reduced to a two-year low. When was NPCI founded?

Answer- 2008

23. Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the 5th Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of New Development Bank through video-conference. Where is the Headquarters of NDB?

Answer- Shanghai

24. Union Minister for Human Resource Development (MHRD) held a detailed review of the National online education platform SWAYAM and the 32 DTH Television Education Channels SWAYAM PRABHA in New Delhi on 20 April. Who is Union Minister for Human Resource Development?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

25. Industries operating in rural areas (i.e. outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities) allowed to resume production from which date?

Answer- April 20

26. India's first company that provides lifetime credit of up to Rs.5 lakh Instantly to its customers is;

Answer- Indiabulls

27. Which movie has won the Best Animation award at the 88th Academy Awards - 2017?

Answer- Zootopia

28. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?

Answer- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka

29. What is the rank of India in the web-borne threats as per the report of Kaspersky Lab?

Answer: 12

30. The world's largest neuromorphic supercomputer which was switched on for the first time is:

Answer- SpiNNaker

