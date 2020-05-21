GK Questions 2020 For May 21 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for May 21, 2020

1. Who won the men's doubles title at the Bengaluru Open ATP Tennis Challenger?

Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja

Andrei Vasilevski and Jonathan Erlich

Blaz Rola and Zhang Zhizhen

2. Where did the Tourism Minister inaugurate first-ever architectural LED illumination?

Humayun's Tomb, Delhi

Qutub Minar, Delhi

Jama Masjid, Delhi

Purana Qila, Delhi

3. CRISIL cuts India's GDP growth to __________ for FY20 on weak monsoon rains, muted corporate results.

12.2%

8.3%

5.2%

6.9 %

4. Who is the author of the book "When Crime Pays - Money and Muscle in Indian Politics"?

Milan Vaishnav

Pankaj Mishra

Parthasarathi Shome

Vappala Balachandran

5. Who has been appointed as the head of the National Shipping Board?

R.K Shankar

Malini Shankar

Vijay Shankar

V.R Shankar

6. According to the United Nations report on Economic and Social Survey of Asia and Pacific (ESCAP), 2020 what is expected growth rate of India in 2020-21?

5.0%

3.8%

4.0%

4.8%

7. Which of the following movies won the 64th National Film Awards for the Best Feature Film?

Kasaav

Alifa

Neerja

Pink

8. Water has been discovered on which potentially habitable super-Earth?

K2-18d

K2-18c

K2-18a

K2-18b

9. India with which country is to begin a joint naval patrolling mission in the Indian Ocean region?

Germany

Israel

France

Australia

10. Who won the Best Actor Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Leonardo DiCaprio

Brad Pitt

Adam Driver

Joaquin Phoenix

11. According to World Bank remittances sent home by migrants from low and middle-income countries to drop by how much per cent in 2020?

10%

20%

25%

15%

12. The Registration Committee (RC) under the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC) recommended a complete ban on the use of which antibiotics on crops with immediate effect?

Doxycycline and Trimethoprim

Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim

Streptomycin and Tetracycline

Clindamycin and Azithromycin

13. Who won the men's singles title at the Bengaluru Open ATP Tennis Challenger?

Evan Furness

Hugo Gaston

James Duckworth

Benjamin Bonzi

14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in __________.

New Delhi

Surat

Rajkot

Mumbai

15. India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) is expected to remain at how much per cent of GDP?

2.3 %

2.4 %

2.5 %

2.6 %

16. Who is the author of the book "Mr and Mrs Jinnah: The Marriage that Shook India"?

Teesta Setalvad

Bertil Falk

Sheela Reddy

Audrey Truschke

17. Domestic Udan flights operate in a hub and the main focus has been on the North East Region, island territories and the hill states. Who is the current Minister of Civil Aviation?

V. Sadananda Gowda

Hardeep Singh Puri

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Prakash Javadekar

18. Which of the following has developed a PPE coverall to ensure proper safety and security of the healthcare workers who are in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic?

The Southern Railways

ISRO

DRDO

The Northern Railways

19. Which of the following movies won the 64th National Film Awards for the Best Hindi Feature Film?

Airlift

Madaari

Neerja

Pink

20. What is the name of Chandrayaan 2 lander from which Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) lost it contracts when it was 2.1Km away from the surface of the moon?

Vikram Lander

Viking 2 Lander

Phoenix Lander

Mars Polar Lander

21. The fourth edition of the International Seminar cum Exhibition NAVARMS-19 is to be held in which city?

Jaipur

Chandigarh

New Delhi

Bhopal

22. Which film won the Best Cinematography Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Joker

Parasite

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

23. India handed over how many tonnes of medicines to Nepal for fighting COVID-19?

23 tonnes

13 tonnes

43 tonnes

5 tonnes

24. Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers reported that National Fertilizers Ltd, a PSU under GoI, registered how much growth in fertilizer sales in April 2020?

78%

71%

51%

58%

25. Who won the men's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?

Ramit Tandon

Mahesh Mangaonkar

Saurav Ghosal

Harinder Pal Sandhu

26. Khadi and Village Industries Commission has launched a 'Terracotta Grinder' in which city?

Kanpur

Varanasi

Lucknow

Nagpur

27. The GST Council has decided to reduce GST Rate on Electrical Vehicles from 12% to __________.

10%

9%

8%

5%

28. Who is the author of the book "The Wrong Turn: Love and Betrayal in the Time of Netaji"?

Aalap Roy

Aadishri Roy

Sujata Bose

Namita Roy Ghose

29. What is the name of the Indian-American who has been appointed to the United States' National Science Board?

Sudarsanam Babu

Sudha Bhattacharya

Udupi Ramachandra

Charusita Chakravarty

30. The Life Insurance council announced that the "Force Majeure" clause will apply to COVID-19 deaths. Where is the headquarters of LIC?

Chennai

Kolkata

Delhi

Mumbai

GK 2020 Answers

1. Who won the men's doubles title at the Bengaluru Open ATP Tennis Challenger?

Answer- Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja

2. Where did the Tourism Minister inaugurate first-ever architectural LED illumination?

Answer- Qutub Minar, Delhi

3. CRISIL cuts India's GDP growth to __________ for FY20 on weak monsoon rains, muted corporate results.

Answer- 6.9 %

4. Who is the author of the book "When Crime Pays - Money and Muscle in Indian Politics"?

Answer- Milan Vaishnav

5. Who has been appointed as the head of the National Shipping Board?

Answer- Malini Shankar

6. According to the United Nations report on Economic and Social Survey of Asia and Pacific (ESCAP), 2020 what is expected growth rate of India in 2020-21?

Answer- 4.8%

7. Which of the following movies won the 64th National Film Awards for the Best Feature Film?

Answer- Kasaav

8. Water has been discovered on which potentially habitable Super-Earth?

Answer- K2-18b

9. India with which country is to begin a joint naval patrolling mission in the Indian ocean region?

Answer- France

10. Who won the Best Actor Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Answer- Joaquin Phoenix

11. According to World Bank remittances sent home by migrants from low and middle-income countries to drop by how much per cent in 2020?

Answer- 20%

12. The Registration Committee (RC) under the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC) recommended a complete ban on the use of which antibiotics on crops with immediate effect?

Answer- Streptomycin and Tetracycline

13. Who won the men's singles title at the Bengaluru Open ATP Tennis Challenger?

Answer- James Duckworth

14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in __________.

Answer- New Delhi

15. India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) is expected to remain at how much per cent of GDP?

Answer- 2.3 %

16. Who is the author of the book "Mr and Mrs Jinnah: The Marriage that Shook India"?

Answer- Sheela Reddy

17. Domestic Udan flights operate in a hub and the main focus has been on the North East Region, island territories and the hill states. Who is the current Minister of Civil Aviation?

Answer- Hardeep Singh Puri

18. Which of the following has developed a PPE coverall to ensure proper safety and security of the healthcare workers who are in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- The Northern Railways

19. Which of the following movies won the 64th National Film Awards for the Best Hindi Feature Film?

Answer- Neerja

20. What is the name of Chandrayaan 2 lander from which Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) lost its contact when it was 2.1Km away from the surface of the moon?

Answer- Vikram Lander

21. The fourth edition of the International Seminar cum Exhibition NAVARMS-19 is to be held in which city?

Answer- New Delhi

22. Which film won the Best Cinematography Award at the recently held Academy Awards?

Answer- 1917

23. India handed over how many tonnes of medicines to Nepal for fighting COVID-19?

Answer- 23 tonnes

24. Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers reported that National Fertilizers Ltd, a PSU under GoI, registered how much growth in fertilizer sales in April 2020?

Answer- 71%

25. Who won the men's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?

Answer- Saurav Ghosal

26. Khadi and Village Industries Commission has launched a 'Terracotta Grinder' in which city?

Answer- Varanasi

27. The GST Council has decided to reduce GST Rate on Electrical Vehicles from 12% to __________.

Answer- 5%

28. Who is the author of the book "The Wrong Turn: Love and Betrayal in the Time of Netaji"?

Answer- Namita Roy Ghose

29. What is the name of the Indian-American who has been appointed to the United States' National Science Board?

Answer- Sudarsanam Babu

30. The Life Insurance council announced that the "Force Majeure" clause will apply to COVID-19 deaths. Where is the headquarters of LIC?

Answer- Mumbai

