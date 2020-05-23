Current Affairs 2020 For May 23 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director (MD) of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, for a period of 3 years?
2. World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed on which date every year?
3. The Worlds AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on which date across the world?
4. How many sites have been identified by the Ministry of Tourism in the country for development as Iconic Tourist Sites?
5. Which of the following launched India's First Service Audio Service 'Suno'?
6. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has constituted how many member committees to prepare a module for a phased resumption of training?
7. 7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 held in __________.
8. The Government of India and which state Government have inked two loan agreements with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank(AIIB) and World Bank (WB) to improve irrigation services and flood management?
9. How much fund is allocated under the MNREGA scheme in the fifth and final part of the Special economic and comprehensive package, for employment generation in the rural parts of the country?
10. Which country has become the first country in the whole of Europe to declare an end to its COVID-19 outbreak?
11. Noted mathematician Michael Atiyah was passed away recently. He belongs to the country of;
12. Under which Article of the Constitution of India the President has the power of pardon or remission?
13. According to the report "India's Utility-Scale Solar Parks-A Global Success Story" the installation of utility-scale solar parks in India has started India's energy sector transition. Who prepared this report?
14. International Museum Day is celebrated across the world on every which date?
15. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?
16. The Government of India and which bank signed a $1.5 billion loan that will support the government's response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic?
17. FSSAI to develop an app to prevent food wastage in partnership with which company?
18. Who becomes 1st Indian to win ITF's Fed Cup Heart Award for Asia/Oceania zone through online voting by fans?
19. The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee of Asia for 2019 held in __________.
20. Which state education department in collaboration with Doordarshan started online classes and educational programs?
21. Government has decided to implement three important recommendations of which Committee of Experts related to border Infrastructure like speeding up road construction, leading to socio-economic development in the border areas?
22. India is among has decided to implement three important recommendations of which 22. India is among how many countries that have moved a proposal at the World Health Assembly to "identify the zoonotic source" of the coronavirus?
23. Which is the least improved district in the Second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme?
24. Which Article is related with "Abolition of Untouchability"?
25. The Andhra Pradesh (AP) state government has formed a 5-member high-powered committee to probe into the causes behind the leakage of styrene gas from the LG Polymers India Ltd located in Visakhapatnam. Who is the head of this committee?
26. National Dengue Day is observed on which date?
27. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?
28. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced how much liquidity support for Mutual Funds (MFs) on 27 April 2020?
29. Government launched 'indianculture.gov.in' portal is developed by which of the following institutes?
1.Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director (MD) of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, for a period of 3 years?
Answer- Zubair Iqbal
2. World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed on which date every year?
Answer- 17 May
3. The Worlds AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on which date across the world?
Answer- 18th May
4. How many sites have been identified by the Ministry of Tourism in the country for development as Iconic Tourist Sites?
Answer- 13
5. Which of the following launched India's First Service Audio Service 'Suno'?
Answer- Audible
6. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has constituted how many member committees to prepare a module for a phased resumption of training?
Answer- 6
7. 7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 held in __________.
Answer- Mumbai
8. The Government of India and which state Government have inked two loan agreements with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank(AIIB) and World Bank (WB) to improve irrigation services and flood management?
Answer- West Bengal
9. How much fund is allocated under the MNREGA scheme in the fifth and final part of the Special economic and comprehensive package, for employment generation in the rural parts of the country?
Answer- ₹ 40,000 crore
10. Which country has become the first country in the whole of Europe to declare an end to its COVID-19 outbreak?
Answer- Slovenia
11. Noted mathematician Michael Atiyah was passed away recently. He belongs to the country of;
Answer- Option C
12. Under which Article of the Constitution of India the President has the power of pardon or remission?
Answer- Article 72
13. According to the report "India's Utility-Scale Solar Parks-A Global Success Story" the installation of utility-scale solar parks in India has started India's energy sector transition. Who prepared this report?
Answer- Kashish Shah
14. International Museum Day is celebrated across the world on every which date?
Answer- 18 May
15. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?
Answer- 138
16. The Government of India and which bank signed a $1.5 billion loan that will support the government's response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic?
Answer- Asian Development Bank
17. FSSAI to develop an app to prevent food wastage in partnership with which company?
Answer- Nasscom Foundation
18. Who becomes 1st Indian to win ITF's Fed Cup Heart Award for Asia/Oceania zone through online voting by
fans?
Answer- Sania Mirza
19. The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee of Asia for 2019 held in __________.
Answer- Panaji, Goa
20. Which state education department in collaboration with Doordarshan started online classes and educational programs?
Answer- Jharkhand
21. Government
Committee of Experts related to border Infrastructure like speeding up road construction, leading to socio-economic development in the border areas?
Answer- Shekatkar Committee
22. India is among how many countries that have moved a proposal at the World Health Assembly to "identify the zoonotic source" of the coronavirus?
Answer- 62 countries
23. Which is the least improved district in the Second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme?
Answer- Pakur, Jharkhand
24. Which Article is related with "Abolition of Untouchability"?
Answer- Article 17
25. The Andhra Pradesh (AP) state government has formed a 5-member high-powered committee to probe into the causes behind the leakage of styrene gas from the LG Polymers India Ltd located in Visakhapatnam. Who is the head of this committee?
Answer- Neerabh Kumar Prasad
26. National Dengue Day is observed on which date?
Answer- 16th May
27. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?
Answer- Lothal
28. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced how much liquidity support for Mutual Funds (MFs) on 27 April 2020?
Answer- ₹ 50,000 crore
29. Government launched 'indianculture.gov.in' portal is developed by which of the following institutes?
Answer- IIT Bombay
