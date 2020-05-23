Current Affairs 2020 For May 23 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 22 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 22 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 23, 2020

1. Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director (MD) of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, for a period of 3 years?

Abdul Jamil Tajik

Zubair Iqbal

Anwar Shaikh

Hamid Nawab

2. World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed on which date every year?

14 May

15 May

17 May

16 May

3. The Worlds AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on which date across the world?

15th May

16th May

18th May

17th May

4. How many sites have been identified by the Ministry of Tourism in the country for development as Iconic Tourist Sites?

13

17

18

20

5. Which of the following launched India's First Service Audio Service 'Suno'?

Netflix

Audible

Google

Facebook

6. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has constituted how many member committees to prepare a module for a phased resumption of training?

4

6

8

5

7. 7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 held in __________.

Kolkata

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

8. The Government of India and which state Government have inked two loan agreements with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank(AIIB) and World Bank (WB) to improve irrigation services and flood management?

Bihar

Odhisa

West Bengal

Jharkhand

9. How much fund is allocated under the MNREGA scheme in the fifth and final part of the Special economic and comprehensive package, for employment generation in the rural parts of the country?

₹ 20,000 crore

₹ 40,000 crore

₹ 30,000 crore

₹ 10,000 crore

10. Which country has become the first country in the whole of Europe to declare an end to its COVID-19 outbreak?

Italy

Germany

Spain

Slovenia

11. Noted mathematician Michael Atiyah was passed away recently. He belongs to the country of;

Brazil

Germany

United Kingdom

United States

12. Under which Article of the Constitution of India the President has the power of pardon or remission?

Article 72

Article 71

Article 76

Article 74

13. According to the report "India's Utility-Scale Solar Parks-A Global Success Story" the installation of utility-scale solar parks in India has started India's energy sector transition. Who prepared this report?

Jeet Thayil

Satyadev Barman

Ravi Subramanian

Kashish Shah

14. International Museum Day is celebrated across the world on every which date?

18 May

17 May

16 May

15 May

15. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?

128

138

148

168

16. The Government of India and which bank signed a $1.5 billion loan that will support the government's response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic?

World bank

New Development Bank

Asian Development Bank

IMF

17. FSSAI to develop an app to prevent food wastage in partnership with which company?

Google

Nasscom Foundation

Infosys

TCS

18. Who becomes 1st Indian to win ITF's Fed Cup Heart Award for Asia/Oceania zone through online voting by fans?

Leander Paes

Sania Mirza

Rohan Bopanna

Mahesh Bhupathi

19. The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee of Asia for 2019 held in __________.

Hyderabad, Telangana

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Panaji, Goa

New Delhi, Delhi

20. Which state education department in collaboration with Doordarshan started online classes and educational programs?

Haryana

Jharkhand

Bihar

Uttar Pradesh

21. Government has decided to implement three important recommendations of which Committee of Experts related to border Infrastructure like speeding up road construction, leading to socio-economic development in the border areas?

Shekatkar Committee

Malegam Committee

Kasturirangan Committee

Rajiv Kumar Committee

22. India is among has decided to implement three important recommendations of which 22. India is among how many countries that have moved a proposal at the World Health Assembly to "identify the zoonotic source" of the coronavirus?

42 countries

52 countries

68 countries

62 countries

23. Which is the least improved district in the Second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme?

Hailakandi, Assam

Kiphire, Nagaland

Pakur, Jharkhand

Koraput, Odisha

24. Which Article is related with "Abolition of Untouchability"?

Article 20

Article 19

Article 18

Article 17

25. The Andhra Pradesh (AP) state government has formed a 5-member high-powered committee to probe into the causes behind the leakage of styrene gas from the LG Polymers India Ltd located in Visakhapatnam. Who is the head of this committee?

Sanjay Karol

Ravi Ranjan

Neerabh Kumar Prasad

Ajai Lamba

26. National Dengue Day is observed on which date?

14th May

16th May

15th May

13th May

27. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?

Navinal

Amri

Lothal

Bet Dwarka

28. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced how much liquidity support for Mutual Funds (MFs) on 27 April 2020?

₹ 10,000 crore

₹ 20,000 crore

₹ 50,000 crore

₹ 30,000 crore

29. Government launched 'indianculture.gov.in' portal is developed by which of the following institutes?

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kanpur

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 21 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1.Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director (MD) of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, for a period of 3 years?

Answer- Zubair Iqbal

2. World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed on which date every year?

Answer- 17 May

3. The Worlds AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on which date across the world?

Answer- 18th May

4. How many sites have been identified by the Ministry of Tourism in the country for development as Iconic Tourist Sites?

Answer- 13

5. Which of the following launched India's First Service Audio Service 'Suno'?

Answer- Audible

6. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has constituted how many member committees to prepare a module for a phased resumption of training?

Answer- 6

7. 7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 held in __________.

Answer- Mumbai

8. The Government of India and which state Government have inked two loan agreements with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank(AIIB) and World Bank (WB) to improve irrigation services and flood management?

Answer- West Bengal

9. How much fund is allocated under the MNREGA scheme in the fifth and final part of the Special economic and comprehensive package, for employment generation in the rural parts of the country?

Answer- ₹ 40,000 crore

10. Which country has become the first country in the whole of Europe to declare an end to its COVID-19 outbreak?

Answer- Slovenia

11. Noted mathematician Michael Atiyah was passed away recently. He belongs to the country of;

Answer- Option C

12. Under which Article of the Constitution of India the President has the power of pardon or remission?

Answer- Article 72

13. According to the report "India's Utility-Scale Solar Parks-A Global Success Story" the installation of utility-scale solar parks in India has started India's energy sector transition. Who prepared this report?

Answer- Kashish Shah

14. International Museum Day is celebrated across the world on every which date?

Answer- 18 May

15. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?

Answer- 138

16. The Government of India and which bank signed a $1.5 billion loan that will support the government's response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic?

Answer- Asian Development Bank

17. FSSAI to develop an app to prevent food wastage in partnership with which company?

Answer- Nasscom Foundation

18. Who becomes 1st Indian to win ITF's Fed Cup Heart Award for Asia/Oceania zone through online voting by

fans?

Answer- Sania Mirza

19. The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee of Asia for 2019 held in __________.

Answer- Panaji, Goa

20. Which state education department in collaboration with Doordarshan started online classes and educational programs?

Answer- Jharkhand

21. Government

Committee of Experts related to border Infrastructure like speeding up road construction, leading to socio-economic development in the border areas?

Answer- Shekatkar Committee

22. India is among how many countries that have moved a proposal at the World Health Assembly to "identify the zoonotic source" of the coronavirus?

Answer- 62 countries

23. Which is the least improved district in the Second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme?

Answer- Pakur, Jharkhand

24. Which Article is related with "Abolition of Untouchability"?

Answer- Article 17

25. The Andhra Pradesh (AP) state government has formed a 5-member high-powered committee to probe into the causes behind the leakage of styrene gas from the LG Polymers India Ltd located in Visakhapatnam. Who is the head of this committee?

Answer- Neerabh Kumar Prasad

26. National Dengue Day is observed on which date?

Answer- 16th May

27. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?

Answer- Lothal

28. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced how much liquidity support for Mutual Funds (MFs) on 27 April 2020?

Answer- ₹ 50,000 crore

29. Government launched 'indianculture.gov.in' portal is developed by which of the following institutes?

Answer- IIT Bombay

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 21 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs