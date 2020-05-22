GK Questions 2020 For May 22 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for May 22, 2020

1. Name the software launched by Indian Railways that will enable the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to keep track of punctuality of trains and freight and passenger earnings from anywhere in India?

eDiary

RailDairy

eDrishti

RailMoney

2. Who won the women's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?

Sunayna Kuruvilla

Joshna Chinappa

P.V Sindhu

Dipika Pallikal Karthik

3. India's first-ever sky cycling park to be opened in __________.

Manali

Mussoorie

Nainital

Shimla

4. Which Insurance Policy is basically launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-19 patients?

LIC Jeevan Saral

Jeevan Saral

Jeevan Anand

Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy

5. Which Govt. launched mobile app 'COVID Pharma' to keep a track of people purchasing medicines over-the-counter (OTC) for cough, cold and fever?

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

6. Atal Pension Yojana (APY) completed five years of its implementation on May 9, 2020. What age group is covered under this scheme?

18-60

18-40

25-50

30-60

7. Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar took part in an Extraordinary virtual meeting of G-20 Agriculture Ministers. Which of the following country is not part of the G20 group?

South Africa

South Korea

Chile

Turkey

8. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private sector lender City Union Bank?

N Kamakodi

N.K. Singh

Sajjid Z Chinoy

Neelkanth Mishra

9. World Heritage Day is celebrated on which date?

April 16

April 12

April 18

April 14

10. Which two automobile companies are going to acquire a stake in each other?

Toyota and Suzuki

Tata Motors and Hyundai

Tata Motors and Toyota

Toyota and Hyundai

11. Which iconic theatre is going to bring its curtains down with the screening of Raj Kapoor's classics Mera Naam Joker and Sangam?

Raj Mandir Cinema, Jaipur

Regal Theatre, Delhi

Prithvi Theatre, Mumbai

Odeon cinema, Delhi

12. "Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

National Institute Of Design (NID)

National Institute Of Fashion Technology

International Institute Of Fashion Technology

The India Design Council

13. World's first GST calculator was launched by which of the following company?

Armani

Casio India

Tissot

Festina

14. Which medal did India win at the Badminton Asia Team Championships?

Gold

Silver

Bronze

None of the above

15. 2019 Indo-French Strategic Dialogue was held in __________.

Lyon, France

Paris, France

Mumbai, India

New Delhi, India

16. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?

₹ 4,800 Crores

₹ 3,800 Crores

₹ 2,800 Crores

₹ 1,800 Crores

17. Which state Govt. revives 'zero interest' loan scheme for women self-help groups?

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

18. What is the new deadline to complete seeding of Aadhaar numbers with ration cards?

July 30

September 30

May 30

June 30

19. Which company announced the investment of ₹ 43,474 crores in Reliance Jio for 9.99% stake on April 22, 2020, making it the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the tech sector?

Amazon

Facebook

Microsoft

Google

20. Who has been appointed as the Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind?

Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Kapil Dev Tripathi

Neelkanth Mishra

Prachi Mishra

21. Tour de France cycling race postponed from June 27 to which date?

August 29

August 21

May 29

May 21

22. Which Airline has banned the usage of single-use plastic on the flight of its subsidiaries from October 2, 2019?

SpiceJet

GoAir

Air India

IndiGo

23. Noted film director Diphan, who died recently, was well known for making films in which language?

Hindi

Bengali

Malayalam

Marathi

24. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?

33.9%

47%

45.2%

35%

25. Name the company which has launched the Neighbourly app in Delhi and Bangalore.

Microsoft

Google

Oracle

Apple

26. Who has been named 2019 FIH Women's Player of the Year by International Hockey Federation?

Eva de Goede

Carla Rebecchi

Janne Muller-Wieland

Florencia Habif

27. Where did External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi recently?

Budapest, Hungary

Moscow, Russia

Pecs, Hungary

St Petersburg, Russia

28. What is the position of Mumbai on the Safe Cities Index (SCI)?

45

32

52

61

29. Cabinet approves hike in the authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from ₹ 6,000 crores to?

₹ 45,000 Crore

₹ 35,000 Crore

₹ 25,000 Crore

₹ 55,000 Crore

30. Which state launched Jeevan Shakti Yojana in which women in urban areas to get Rs. 11 for each mask made by them at home?

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

Maharashtra

GK 2020 Answers

1. Name the software launched by Indian Railways that will enable the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to keep track of punctuality of trains and freight and passenger earnings from anywhere in India?

Answer- eDrishti

2. Who won the women's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?

Answer- Joshna Chinappa

3. India's first-ever sky cycling park to be opened in __________.

Answer- Manali

4. Which Insurance Policy is basically launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-19 patients?

Answer- Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy

5. Which Govt. launched a mobile app 'COVID Pharma' to keep a track of people purchasing medicines over-the-counter (OTC) for cough, cold and fever?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

6. Atal Pension Yojana (APY) completed five years of its implementation on 9 May 2020. What age group is covered under this scheme?

Answer- 18-40

7. Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar took part in an Extraordinary virtual meeting of G-20 Agriculture Ministers. Which of the following country is not part of the G20 group?

Answer- Chile

8. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private sector lender City Union Bank?

Answer- N Kamakodi

9. World Heritage Day is celebrated on which date?

Answer- April 18

10. Which two automobile companies are going to acquire a stake in each other?

Answer- Toyota and Suzuki

11. Which iconic theatre is going to bring its curtains down with the screening of Raj Kapoor's classics Mera Naam Joker and Sangam?

Answer- Regal Theatre, Delhi

12. "Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

Answer- The India Design Council

13. World's first GST calculator was launched by which of the following company?

Answer- Casio India

14. Which medal did India win at the Badminton Asia Team Championships?

Answer- Bronze

15. 2019 Indo-French Strategic Dialogue was held in __________.

Answer- Mumbai, India

16. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?

Answer- ₹ 4,800 Crore

17. Which state Govt. revives 'zero interest' loan scheme for women self-help groups?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

18. What is the new deadline to complete seeding of Aadhaar numbers with ration cards?

Answer- September 30

19. Which company announced the investment of Rs. 43,474 crores in Reliance Jio for 9.99% stake on April 22, 2020, making it the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the tech sector?

Answer- Facebook

20. Who has been appointed as the Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind?

Answer- Kapil Dev Tripathi

21. Tour de France cycling race postponed from June 27 to which date?

Answer- August 29

22. Which Airline has banned the usage of single-use plastic on the flight of its subsidiaries from October 2, 2019?

Answer- Air India

23. Noted film director Diphan, who died recently, was well known for making films in which language?

Answer- Malayalam

24. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?

Answer- 47%

25. Name the company which has launched the Neighbourly app in Delhi and Bangalore.

Answer- Google

26. Who has been named 2019 FIH Women's Player of the Year by International Hockey Federation?

Answer- Eva de Goede

27. Where did External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi recently?

Answer- Moscow, Russia

28. What is the position of Mumbai on the Safe Cities Index (SCI)?

Answer- 45

29. Cabinet approves hike in the authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from Rs 6,000 crore to?

Answer- ₹ 25,000 Crore

30. Which state launched Jeevan Shakti Yojana in which women in urban areas to get Rs. 11 for each mask made by them at home?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

