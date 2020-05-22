GK Questions 2020 For May 22 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Name the software launched by Indian Railways that will enable the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to keep track of punctuality of trains and freight and passenger earnings from anywhere in India?
Answer- eDrishti
2. Who won the women's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?
Answer- Joshna Chinappa
3. India's first-ever sky cycling park to be opened in __________.
Answer- Manali
4. Which Insurance Policy is basically launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-19 patients?
Answer- Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy
5. Which Govt. launched a mobile app 'COVID Pharma' to keep a track of people purchasing medicines over-the-counter (OTC) for cough, cold and fever?
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
6. Atal Pension Yojana (APY) completed five years of its implementation on 9 May 2020. What age group is covered under this scheme?
Answer- 18-40
7. Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar took part in an Extraordinary virtual meeting of G-20 Agriculture Ministers. Which of the following country is not part of the G20 group?
Answer- Chile
8. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private sector lender City Union Bank?
Answer- N Kamakodi
9. World Heritage Day is celebrated on which date?
Answer- April 18
10. Which two automobile companies are going to acquire a stake in each other?
Answer- Toyota and Suzuki
11. Which iconic theatre is going to bring its curtains down with the screening of Raj Kapoor's classics Mera Naam Joker and Sangam?
Answer- Regal Theatre, Delhi
12. "Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?
Answer- The India Design Council
13. World's first GST calculator was launched by which of the following company?
Answer- Casio India
14. Which medal did India win at the Badminton Asia Team Championships?
Answer- Bronze
15. 2019 Indo-French Strategic Dialogue was held in __________.
Answer- Mumbai, India
16. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?
Answer- ₹ 4,800 Crore
17. Which state Govt. revives 'zero interest' loan scheme for women self-help groups?
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
18. What is the new deadline to complete seeding of Aadhaar numbers with ration cards?
Answer- September 30
19. Which company announced the investment of Rs. 43,474 crores in Reliance Jio for 9.99% stake on April 22, 2020, making it the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the tech sector?
Answer- Facebook
20. Who has been appointed as the Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind?
Answer- Kapil Dev Tripathi
21. Tour de France cycling race postponed from June 27 to which date?
Answer- August 29
22. Which Airline has banned the usage of single-use plastic on the flight of its subsidiaries from October 2, 2019?
Answer- Air India
23. Noted film director Diphan, who died recently, was well known for making films in which language?
Answer- Malayalam
24. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?
Answer- 47%
25. Name the company which has launched the Neighbourly app in Delhi and Bangalore.
Answer- Google
26. Who has been named 2019 FIH Women's Player of the Year by International Hockey Federation?
Answer- Eva de Goede
27. Where did External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi recently?
Answer- Moscow, Russia
28. What is the position of Mumbai on the Safe Cities Index (SCI)?
Answer- 45
29. Cabinet approves hike in the authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from Rs 6,000 crore to?
Answer- ₹ 25,000 Crore
30. Which state launched Jeevan Shakti Yojana in which women in urban areas to get Rs. 11 for each mask made by them at home?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
