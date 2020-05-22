Last Updated:

GK Questions 2020 For May 22 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily gk questions 2020 updates here.

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for May 22, 2020

1. Name the software launched by Indian Railways that will enable the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to keep track of punctuality of trains and freight and passenger earnings from anywhere in India?

  • eDiary
  • RailDairy
  • eDrishti
  • RailMoney

2. Who won the women's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?

  • Sunayna Kuruvilla
  • Joshna Chinappa
  • P.V Sindhu
  • Dipika Pallikal Karthik

3. India's first-ever sky cycling park to be opened in __________.

  • Manali
  • Mussoorie
  • Nainital
  • Shimla

4. Which Insurance Policy is basically launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-19 patients?

  • LIC Jeevan Saral
  • Jeevan Saral
  • Jeevan Anand
  • Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy

5. Which Govt. launched mobile app 'COVID Pharma' to keep a track of people purchasing medicines over-the-counter (OTC) for cough, cold and fever?

  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Himachal Pradesh

6. Atal Pension Yojana (APY) completed five years of its implementation on May 9, 2020. What age group is covered under this scheme?

  • 18-60
  • 18-40
  • 25-50
  • 30-60

7. Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar took part in an Extraordinary virtual meeting of G-20 Agriculture Ministers. Which of the following country is not part of the G20 group?

  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Chile
  • Turkey

8. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private sector lender City Union Bank?

  • N Kamakodi
  • N.K. Singh
  • Sajjid Z Chinoy
  • Neelkanth Mishra

9. World Heritage Day is celebrated on which date?

  • April 16
  • April 12
  • April 18
  • April 14

10. Which two automobile companies are going to acquire a stake in each other?

  • Toyota and Suzuki
  • Tata Motors and Hyundai
  • Tata Motors and Toyota
  • Toyota and Hyundai

11. Which iconic theatre is going to bring its curtains down with the screening of Raj Kapoor's classics Mera Naam Joker and Sangam?

  • Raj Mandir Cinema, Jaipur
  • Regal Theatre, Delhi
  • Prithvi Theatre, Mumbai
  • Odeon cinema, Delhi

12. "Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

  • National Institute Of Design (NID)
  • National Institute Of Fashion Technology
  • International Institute Of Fashion Technology
  • The India Design Council

13. World's first GST calculator was launched by which of the following company?

  • Armani
  • Casio India
  • Tissot
  • Festina

14. Which medal did India win at the Badminton Asia Team Championships?

  • Gold
  • Silver
  • Bronze
  • None of the above

15. 2019 Indo-French Strategic Dialogue was held in __________.

  • Lyon, France
  • Paris, France
  • Mumbai, India
  • New Delhi, India

16. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?

  • ₹ 4,800 Crores
  • ₹ 3,800 Crores
  • ₹ 2,800 Crores
  • ₹ 1,800 Crores

17. Which state Govt. revives 'zero interest' loan scheme for women self-help groups?

  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Himachal Pradesh

18. What is the new deadline to complete seeding of Aadhaar numbers with ration cards?

  • July 30
  • September 30
  • May 30
  • June 30

19. Which company announced the investment of ₹ 43,474 crores in Reliance Jio for 9.99% stake on April 22, 2020, making it the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the tech sector?

  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • Microsoft
  • Google

20. Who has been appointed as the Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind?

  • Krishnamurthy Subramanian
  • Kapil Dev Tripathi
  • Neelkanth Mishra
  • Prachi Mishra

21. Tour de France cycling race postponed from June 27 to which date?

  • August 29
  • August 21
  • May 29
  • May 21

22. Which Airline has banned the usage of single-use plastic on the flight of its subsidiaries from October 2, 2019?

  • SpiceJet
  • GoAir
  • Air India
  • IndiGo

23. Noted film director Diphan, who died recently, was well known for making films in which language?

  • Hindi
  • Bengali
  • Malayalam
  • Marathi

24. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?

  • 33.9%
  • 47%
  • 45.2%
  • 35%

25. Name the company which has launched the Neighbourly app in Delhi and Bangalore.

  • Microsoft
  • Google
  • Oracle
  • Apple

26. Who has been named 2019 FIH Women's Player of the Year by International Hockey Federation?

  • Eva de Goede
  • Carla Rebecchi
  • Janne Muller-Wieland
  • Florencia Habif

27. Where did External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi recently?

  • Budapest, Hungary
  • Moscow, Russia
  • Pecs, Hungary
  • St Petersburg, Russia

28. What is the position of Mumbai on the Safe Cities Index (SCI)?

  • 45
  • 32
  • 52
  • 61

29. Cabinet approves hike in the authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from ₹ 6,000 crores to?

  • ₹ 45,000 Crore
  • ₹ 35,000 Crore
  • ₹ 25,000 Crore
  • ₹ 55,000 Crore

30. Which state launched Jeevan Shakti Yojana in which women in urban areas to get Rs. 11 for each mask made by them at home?

  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Haryana
  • Maharashtra

GK 2020 Answers

1. Name the software launched by Indian Railways that will enable the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to keep track of punctuality of trains and freight and passenger earnings from anywhere in India?

Answer- eDrishti

2. Who won the women's title at the 77th Senior National Squash Championship?

Answer- Joshna Chinappa

3. India's first-ever sky cycling park to be opened in __________.

Answer- Manali

4. Which Insurance Policy is basically launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-19 patients?

Answer- Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy

5. Which Govt. launched a mobile app 'COVID Pharma' to keep a track of people purchasing medicines over-the-counter (OTC) for cough, cold and fever?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

6. Atal Pension Yojana (APY) completed five years of its implementation on 9 May 2020. What age group is covered under this scheme?

Answer- 18-40

7. Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar took part in an Extraordinary virtual meeting of G-20 Agriculture Ministers. Which of the following country is not part of the G20 group?

Answer- Chile

8. Who has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private sector lender City Union Bank?

Answer- N Kamakodi

9. World Heritage Day is celebrated on which date?

Answer- April 18

10. Which two automobile companies are going to acquire a stake in each other?

Answer- Toyota and Suzuki

11. Which iconic theatre is going to bring its curtains down with the screening of Raj Kapoor's classics Mera Naam Joker and Sangam?

Answer- Regal Theatre, Delhi

12. "Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

Answer- The India Design Council

13. World's first GST calculator was launched by which of the following company?

Answer- Casio India

14. Which medal did India win at the Badminton Asia Team Championships?

Answer- Bronze

15. 2019 Indo-French Strategic Dialogue was held in __________.

Answer- Mumbai, India

16. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?

Answer- ₹ 4,800 Crore

17. Which state Govt. revives 'zero interest' loan scheme for women self-help groups?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

18. What is the new deadline to complete seeding of Aadhaar numbers with ration cards?

Answer- September 30

19. Which company announced the investment of Rs. 43,474 crores in Reliance Jio for 9.99% stake on April 22, 2020, making it the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the tech sector?

Answer- Facebook

20. Who has been appointed as the Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind?

Answer- Kapil Dev Tripathi

21. Tour de France cycling race postponed from June 27 to which date?

Answer- August 29

22. Which Airline has banned the usage of single-use plastic on the flight of its subsidiaries from October 2, 2019?

Answer- Air India

23. Noted film director Diphan, who died recently, was well known for making films in which language?

Answer- Malayalam

24. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?

Answer- 47%

25. Name the company which has launched the Neighbourly app in Delhi and Bangalore.

Answer- Google

26. Who has been named 2019 FIH Women's Player of the Year by International Hockey Federation?

Answer- Eva de Goede

27. Where did External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi recently?

Answer- Moscow, Russia

28. What is the position of Mumbai on the Safe Cities Index (SCI)?

Answer- 45

29. Cabinet approves hike in the authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from Rs 6,000 crore to?

Answer- ₹ 25,000 Crore

30. Which state launched Jeevan Shakti Yojana in which women in urban areas to get Rs. 11 for each mask made by them at home?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

