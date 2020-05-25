Current Affairs 2020 For May 25 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 25, 2020

1. How much fund is allocated under the MNREGA scheme in the fifth and final part of the Special economic and comprehensive package, for employment generation in the rural parts of the country?

₹ 20,000 crore

₹ 40,000 crore

₹ 30,000 crore

₹ 10,000 crore

2. India provides how much fund to support the UNRWA to support the Palestinian refugees for its programmes and services like education and healthcare in the COVID-19 situation?

1 million USD

3 million USD

2 million USD

4 million USD

3. What is the name of magnetic nanoparticle-based RNA extraction kit for use during testing for detection of COVID-19 developed by SCTIMST?

Agape Chitra Magna

Agape RNA Magna

Agappe Chitra COV19

Agape RNA COV19

4. According to the Textiles Ministry, what is India's rank in manufacturing of Personal Protective Equipment bodysuits?

3

2

5

1

5. Which of the following state governments launched the Charan Paduka initiative for the migrant labourers passing through the Madhya Pradesh?

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Jharkhand

6. The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of 'Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana' (PMVVY) up to which date?

31st March 2021

31st March 2023

31st March 2025

31st March 2024

7. What is the name of one nation-one digital platform that will become the nation's digital infrastructure to provide quality e-content in school education for all the states/UTs?

DIKSHA

SHIKSHA

EDUTECH

DIGISHIKSHA

8. Which Indian company has acquired a 10% stake in Adjaristsqali Netherlands BV from the International Finance Corporation for USD 150,000?

Reliance Industries Limited

Tata Power

Indian Oil Corporation

Infosys

9. Government has decided to implement three important recommendations of which Committee of Experts related to border Infrastructure like speeding up road construction, leading to socio-economic development in the border areas?

Shekatkar Committee

Malegam Committee

Kasturirangan Committee

Rajiv Kumar Committee

10. World Bee day is observed on which date every year?

21 May

22 May

20 May

19 May

11. Which nation's Senate has passed a bill to delist Chinese firms from stock exchanges?

India

USA

Germany

France

12. International Day for Biological Diversity is observed on which date?

21 May

20 May

19 May

22 May

13. Which State's Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security (CS-CoE) launched the first cybersecurity accelerator for startups in India?

Punjab

Haryana

Maharashtra

Karnataka

14. Ratnakar Matkari passed away at 81 in a hospital at suburban Marol, Mumbai due to coronavirus. He was famous?

Politician

Singer

Writer

Cricketer

15. PM Modi allocated how much fund as immediate assistance to West Bengal to recover from its loses due to devastating Cyclone Amphan?

₹ 2000 crore

₹ 1000 crore

₹ 1500 crore

₹2500 crore

16. The US Secretary of State, Michael R Pompeo condemned the exclusion of which country from the World Health Assembly (WHA)?

Indonesia

Philippines

Taiwan

Vietnam

17. Govt of Maharashtra announced how many year empanelments of insurance companies and intermediaries for implementation of a crop insurance scheme?

4

3

2

1

18. Who has been elected as the chairman of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Executive Board?

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jagat Prakash Nadda

Harsh Vardhan

19. GoI has launched a scheme for the solarisation of which town in Odisha?

Puri

Konark

Rourkela

Cuttack

20. A team of scientists of Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation jointly with which of the following countries institutes successfully discovered corals with increased heat tolerance?

Papua New Guinea

Indonesia

New Zealand

Australia

21. Which bank becomes 1st bank in India to allow video Know your customer (KYC) facility for customers opening savings accounts on banks digital banking platform?

UCO Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Indian Bank

Punjab and Sind Bank

22. Which sports event becomes the world's first major sports event to resume after COVID-19 lockdown?

Copa America

Asian Football Cup

Bundesliga primary football league

FIFA World Cup

23. According to the National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency which material has been finally gets the nod as a good material for rural road construction under the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana?

Coir Geotextiles

Straw Bales

Bamboo

Recycled Plastic

24. Which of the following institutes has discovered a new method to help prevent or reduce short-term memory losses associated with Alzheimer's disease?

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

25. Which of the following cities has mandated digital payment for all home delivery services?

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Ahmedabad

Patna

26. Which company has developed India's first service robots named as "Sona 1.5 and Sona .5" to help health workers in conducting a thermal screening of the people amid COVID-19 crisis?

Nineleaps

Address Health

Haptik

Club First

27. Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the procurement of how many items only from local suppliers to boost the "Make in India" initiative?

12

16

26

22

28. NTPC Lt, the PSU under Ministry of Power, signed an MoU with which of the following companies on 22 May to set up a Joint Venture Company for the Renewable Energy business?

ONGC

BPCL

HPCL

GAIL

29. What is the name of a new species of a parasitic fungus discovered by Ana Sofia Reboleira, a biologist from the University of Copenhagen's Natural History Museum of Denmark?

Troglomyces Insti

Troglomyces Facebooki

Troglomyces Snapi

Troglomyces Twitteri

30. Indian army is considering a proposal to allow civilians, including young working professionals, to join the force for how many years as officers and in other ranks in areas like logistics and front-line formations under the "Tour of Duty" Scheme?

2 years

4 years

5 years

3 years

Current Affair 2020 Answer

Answer- ₹ 40,000 crore

Answer- 2 million USD

Answer- Agape Chitra Magna

Answer- 2

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

Answer- 31st March 2023

Answer- DIKSHA

Answer- Tata Power

Answer- Shekatkar Committee

Answer- 20 May

Answer- USA

Answer- 22 May

Answer- Karnataka

Answer- Writer

Answer- ₹ 1000 crore

Answer- Taiwan

Answer- 3

Answer- Harsh Vardhan

Answer- Konark

Answer- Australia

Answer- Kotak Mahindra Bank

Answer- Bundesliga primary football league

Answer- Coir Geotextiles

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Answer- Ahmedabad

Answer- Club First

Answer- 26

Answer- ONGC

Answer- Troglomyces Twitteri

Answer- 3 years

