Current Affairs 2020 For May 25 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 22 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 22 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. How much fund is allocated under the MNREGA scheme in the fifth and final part of the Special economic and comprehensive package, for employment generation in the rural parts of the country?
2. India provides how much fund to support the UNRWA to support the Palestinian refugees for its programmes and services like education and healthcare in the COVID-19 situation?
3. What is the name of magnetic nanoparticle-based RNA extraction kit for use during testing for detection of COVID-19 developed by SCTIMST?
4. According to the Textiles Ministry, what is India's rank in manufacturing of Personal Protective Equipment bodysuits?
5. Which of the following state governments launched the Charan Paduka initiative for the migrant labourers passing through the Madhya Pradesh?
6. The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of 'Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana' (PMVVY) up to which date?
7. What is the name of one nation-one digital platform that will become the nation's digital infrastructure to provide quality e-content in school education for all the states/UTs?
8. Which Indian company has acquired a 10% stake in Adjaristsqali Netherlands BV from the International Finance Corporation for USD 150,000?
9. Government has decided to implement three important recommendations of which Committee of Experts related to border Infrastructure like speeding up road construction, leading to socio-economic development in the border areas?
10. World Bee day is observed on which date every year?
11. Which nation's Senate has passed a bill to delist Chinese firms from stock exchanges?
12. International Day for Biological Diversity is observed on which date?
13. Which State's Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security (CS-CoE) launched the first cybersecurity accelerator for startups in India?
14. Ratnakar Matkari passed away at 81 in a hospital at suburban Marol, Mumbai due to coronavirus. He was famous?
15. PM Modi allocated how much fund as immediate assistance to West Bengal to recover from its loses due to devastating Cyclone Amphan?
16. The US Secretary of State, Michael R Pompeo condemned the exclusion of which country from the World Health Assembly (WHA)?
17. Govt of Maharashtra announced how many year empanelments of insurance companies and intermediaries for implementation of a crop insurance scheme?
18. Who has been elected as the chairman of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Executive Board?
19. GoI has launched a scheme for the solarisation of which town in Odisha?
20. A team of scientists of Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation jointly with which of the following countries institutes successfully discovered corals with increased heat tolerance?
21. Which bank becomes 1st bank in India to allow video Know your customer (KYC) facility for customers opening savings accounts on banks digital banking platform?
22. Which sports event becomes the world's first major sports event to resume after COVID-19 lockdown?
23. According to the National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency which material has been finally gets the nod as a good material for rural road construction under the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana?
24. Which of the following institutes has discovered a new method to help prevent or reduce short-term memory losses associated with Alzheimer's disease?
25. Which of the following cities has mandated digital payment for all home delivery services?
26. Which company has developed India's first service robots named as "Sona 1.5 and Sona .5" to help health workers in conducting a thermal screening of the people amid COVID-19 crisis?
27. Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the procurement of how many items only from local suppliers to boost the "Make in India" initiative?
28. NTPC Lt, the PSU under Ministry of Power, signed an MoU with which of the following companies on 22 May to set up a Joint Venture Company for the Renewable Energy business?
29. What is the name of a new species of a parasitic fungus discovered by Ana Sofia Reboleira, a biologist from the University of Copenhagen's Natural History Museum of Denmark?
30. Indian army is considering a proposal to allow civilians, including young working professionals, to join the force for how many years as officers and in other ranks in areas like logistics and front-line formations under the "Tour of Duty" Scheme?
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 23 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. How much fund is allocated under the MNREGA scheme in the fifth and final part of the Special economic and comprehensive package, for employment generation in the rural parts of the country?
Answer- ₹ 40,000 crore
2. India provide how much fund to support the UNRWA to support the Palestinian refugees for its programmes and services like education and healthcare in the COVID-19 situation?
Answer- 2 million USD
3. What is the name of magnetic nanoparticle-based RNA extraction kit for use during testing for detection of COVID-19 developed by SCTIMST?
Answer- Agape Chitra Magna
4. According to the Textiles Ministry, what is India's rank in manufacturing of Personal Protective Equipment bodysuits?
Answer- 2
5. Which of the following state governments launched the Charan Paduka initiative for the migrant labourers passing through the Madhya Pradesh?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
6. The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of 'Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana' (PMVVY) up to which date?
Answer- 31st March 2023
7. What is the name of one nation-one digital platform that will become the nation's digital infrastructure to provide quality e-content in school education for all the states/UTs?
Answer- DIKSHA
8. Which Indian company has acquired a 10% stake in Adjaristsqali Netherlands BV from the International Finance Corporation for USD 150,000?
Answer- Tata Power
9. Government has decided to implement three important recommendations of which Committee of Experts related to border Infrastructure like speeding up road construction, leading to socio-economic development in the border areas?
Answer- Shekatkar Committee
10. World Bee day is observed on which date every year?
Answer- 20 May
11. Which nation's Senate has passed a bill to delist Chinese firms from stock exchanges?
Answer- USA
12. International Day for Biological Diversity is observed on which date?
Answer- 22 May
13. Which State's Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security (CS-CoE) launched the first cybersecurity accelerator for startups in India?
Answer- Karnataka
14. Ratnakar Matkari passed away at 81 in a hospital at suburban Marol, Mumbai due to coronavirus. He was famous?
Answer- Writer
15. PM Modi allocated how much fund as immediate assistance to West Bengal to recover from its loses due to devastating Cyclone Amphan?
Answer- ₹ 1000 crore
16. The US Secretary of State, Michael R Pompeo condemned the exclusion of which country from the World Health Assembly (WHA)?
Answer- Taiwan
17. Govt of Maharashtra announced how many year empanelments of insurance companies and intermediaries for implementation of a crop insurance scheme?
Answer- 3
18. Who has been elected as the chairman of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Executive Board?
Answer- Harsh Vardhan
19. GoI has launched a scheme for the solarisation of which town in Odisha?
Answer- Konark
20. A team of scientists of Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation jointly with which of the following countries institutes successfully discovered corals with increased heat tolerance?
Answer- Australia
21. Which bank becomes 1st bank in India to allow video Know your customer (KYC) facility for customers opening savings accounts on banks digital banking platform?
Answer- Kotak Mahindra Bank
22. Which sports event becomes the world's first major sports event to resume after COVID-19 lockdown?
Answer- Bundesliga primary football league
23. According to the National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency which material has been finally gets the nod as a good material for rural road construction under the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana?
Answer- Coir Geotextiles
24. Which of the following institutes has discovered a new method to help prevent or reduce short-term memory losses associated with Alzheimer's disease?
Answer- Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
25. Which of the following cities has mandated digital payment for all home delivery services?
Answer- Ahmedabad
26. Which company has developed India's first service robots named as "Sona 1.5 and Sona .5" to help health workers in conducting a thermal screening of the people amid COVID-19 crisis?
Answer- Club First
27. Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the procurement of how many items only from local suppliers to boost the "Make in India" initiative?
Answer- 26
28. NTPC Lt, the PSU under Ministry of Power, signed an MoU with which of the following companies on 22 May to set up a Joint Venture Company for the Renewable Energy business?
Answer- ONGC
29. What is the name of a new species of a parasitic fungus discovered by Ana Sofia Reboleira, a biologist from the University of Copenhagen's Natural History Museum of Denmark?
Answer- Troglomyces Twitteri
30. Indian army is considering a proposal to allow civilians, including young working professionals, to join the force for how many years as officers and in other ranks in areas like logistics and front-line formations under the "Tour of Duty" Scheme?
Answer- 3 years
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 23 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs