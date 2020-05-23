GK Questions 2020 For May 23 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK.

GK 2020 Questions for May 23, 2020

1. The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricket Committee chaired by which Indian cricketer has recommended the ban on the use of saliva to shine balls during the matches?

Kapil Dev

Sunil Gavaskar

Pragyan Ojha

Anil Kumble

2. Indian PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at which of the following historical places?

Tirupati

Mamallapuram

Puri

Ambikapur

3. Which India post zone has released a Special Postal Cover dedicated to migrant workers?

Delhi

Mumbai

Rajasthan

West Bengal

4. How many cities have been certified as 5-Star according to results of the Star rating of garbage-free cities for the assessment year 2019-2020 by Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs?

5

9

6

3

5. Which country has developed "i-Feel you", an intelligent bracelet which will help users respect social distancing rules?

Germany

Italy

France

Ukraine

6. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?

Indian Council of Agricultural Research

National Commission on Farmers

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority

7. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?

12

10

15

8

8. Who represented India in the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) on 18 May?

Harsh Vardhan

Amit Shah

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Nirmala Sitharaman

9. Government has extended the nationwide lockdown till which date?

May 31, 2020

June 15, 2020

June 1, 2020

May 30, 2020

10. Which famous massage has been recently added to the prestigious heritage list of UNESCO?

Ruad

Tuad

Suad

Nuad

11. Which of the following Banks has launched a special business vertical dedicated for gold loans to meet the financial needs of its customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

UCO Bank

Canara Bank

Indian Bank

Punjab and Sind Bank

12. The Government of India has constituted a Science and Technology Empowered Committee to make speedy decisions on research and development of COVID-19. Who is Chairman of this committee?

T. S. Thakur

Vinod Paul

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Prakash Javadekar

13. The FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup will now be held in which year due to COIVD-19 pandemic?

2021

2024

2022

2023

14. Which of the following place of Punjab is connected through Kartarpur Corridor?

Hoshiarpur

Gurdaspur

Amritsar

Nawanshahr

15. Which of the following state governments launched the Charan Paduka initiative for the migrant labourers passing through the Madhya Pradesh?

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Jharkhand

16. Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces, Ministry of Culture, Government of India hosted a webinar on "Revitalising Museums and Cultural Spaces" on 18 May. Who is the current Union Minister of Culture?

Prahalad Singh Patel

Hardeep Singh Puri

Raj Kumar Singh

Mansukh L. Mandaviya

17. The US Secretary of State, Michael R Pompeo condemned the exclusion of which country from the World Health Assembly (WHA)?

Indonesia

Philippines

Taiwan

Vietnam

18. The former football player Fernando Ricksen passed away recently. He belongs to which country?

Netherland

Norway

Denmark

Finland

19. According to the recently passed Constitution amendment bill, the reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be extended by how many years?

15 years

10 years

5 years

8 years

20. Who has been appointed as director-general (DG) of the Realtors body National Real Estate Development Council?

Francisco D'Souza

Dinesh Paliwal

Salil Parekh

Rajesh Goel

21. Which of the following NGO along with Indian Embassy is to rebuild 11 heritage sites damaged in Nepal earthquake of 2015?

Smile Foundation

INTACH

SENEH

ASSIST

22. Which bank becomes 1st bank in India to allow video Know your customer (KYC) facility for customers opening savings accounts on banks digital banking platform?

UCO Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Indian Bank

Punjab and Sind Bank

23. Which of the following has partnered will UNESCO to adopt technology in classrooms?

Samsung

Lenovo

Toshiba

DELL

24. Which of the following Indian sportspersons announced that he/she will be hanging his/her boots from active sports in order to serve as the president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI)?

Mariyappan Thangavelu

Deepa Malik

Devendra Jhajharia

Varun Singh Bhati

25. Where did the 31st International Conference on Sindh hold?

New York

Paris

London

Washington

26. Which State's Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security (CS-CoE) launched the first cybersecurity accelerator for startups in India?

Punjab

Haryana

Maharashtra

Karnataka

27. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released how much fund to co-operative banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) for on-lending?

₹ 10,500 crore

₹ 30,500 crore

₹ 40,500 crore

₹ 20,500 crore

28. Who has become the prime minister of Israel on 17 May?

Reuven Rivlin

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benny Gantz

Avigdor Lieberman

29. The latest Railway zone of India is Headquartered at ________?

Jalandhar

Visakhapatnam

Guwahati

Lucknow

30. The reservation for SC/STs in Lok Sabha, state assemblies have been extended by how much period?

15 years

12 years

10 years

5 years

GK 2020 Answers

1. The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricket Committee chaired by which Indian cricketer has recommended the ban on the use of saliva to shine balls during the matches?

Answer- Anil Kumble

2. Indian PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at which of the following historical places?

Answer- Mamallapuram

3. Which India post zone has released a Special Postal Cover dedicated to migrant workers?

Answer- Mumbai

4. How many cities have been certified as 5-Star according to results of the Star rating of garbage-free cities for the assessment year 2019-2020 by Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs?

Answer- 6

5. Which country has developed "i-Feel you", an intelligent bracelet which will help users respect social distancing rules?

Answer- Italy

6. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?

Answer- Indian Council of Agricultural Research

7. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?

Answer- 15

8. Who represented India in the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) on 18 May?

Answer- Harsh Vardhan

9. Government has extended the nationwide lockdown till which date?

Answer- May 31, 2020

10. Which famous massage has been recently added to the prestigious heritage list of UNESCO?

Answer- Nuad

11. Which of the following Banks has launched a special business vertical dedicated for gold loans to meet the financial needs of its customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Canara Bank

12. The Government of India has constituted a Science and Technology Empowered Committee to make speedy decisions on research and development of COVID-19. Who is Chairman of this committee?

Answer- Vinod Paul

13. The FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup will now be held in which year due to COIVD-19 pandemic?

Answer- 2021

14. Which of the following place of Punjab is connected through Kartarpur Corridor?

Answer- Gurdaspur

15. Which of the following state governments launched the Charan Paduka initiative for the migrant labourers passing through the Madhya Pradesh?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

16. Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces, Ministry of Culture, Government of India hosted a webinar on "Revitalising Museums and Cultural Spaces" on 18 May. Who is the current Union Minister of Culture?

Answer- Prahalad Singh Patel

17. The US Secretary of State, Michael R Pompeo condemned the exclusion of which country from the World Health Assembly (WHA)?

Answer- Taiwan

18. The former football player Fernando Ricksen passed away recently. He belongs to which country?

Answer- Netherland

19. According to the recently passed Constitution amendment bill, the reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be extended by how many years?

Answer- 10 years

20. Who has been appointed as director-general (DG) of the Realtors body National Real Estate Development Council?

Answer- Rajesh Goel

21. Which of the following NGO along with Indian Embassy is to rebuild 11 heritage sites damaged in Nepal earthquake of 2015?

Answer- INTACH

22. Which bank becomes 1st bank in India to allow video Know your customer (KYC) facility for customers opening savings accounts on banks digital banking platform?

Answer- Kotak Mahindra Bank

23. Which of the following has partnered will UNESCO to adopt technology in classrooms?

Answer- DELL

24. Which of the following Indian sportspersons announced that he/she will be hanging his/her boots from active sports in order to serve as the president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI)?

Answer- Deepa Malik

25. Where did the 31st International Conference on Sindh hold?

Answer- London

26. Which State's Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security (CS-CoE) launched the first cybersecurity accelerator for startups in India?

Answer- Karnataka

27. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released how much fund to co-operative banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) for on-lending?

Answer- ₹ 20,500 crore

28. Who has become the prime minister of Israel on 17 May?

Answer- Benjamin Netanyahu

29. The latest Railway zone of India is Headquartered at ________?

Answer- Visakhapatnam

30. The reservation for SC/STs in Lok Sabha, state assemblies have been extended by how much period?

Answer- 10 years

