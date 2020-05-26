Last Updated:

Current Affairs 2020 For May 26 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily current affairs 2020 updates here.

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 26, 2020

1. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's ------------.

  • largest railway station
  • highest railway station
  • longest railway station
  • None of the above

2. The World Bank announced emergency operations of how much worth to 100 developing countries over a 15-month period to fight the deadly Coronavirus?

  • 260 billion USD
  • 160 billion USD
  • 100 billion USD
  • 200 billion USD

3. Brass gets discoloured in air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?

  • Oxygen
  • Hydrogen sulphide
  • Carbon dioxide
  • Nitrogen

4. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because ----------.

  • it can legislate only on subjects entrusted to the Centre by the Constitution
  • it has to operate within the limits prescribed by the Constitution
  • the Supreme Court can declare laws passed by parliament as unconstitutional if they contravene the provisions of the Constitution
  • All of the above

5. A rare palm of South Andaman Island 'Pinanga andamanensis' will be grown in which state with the help of Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute?

  • Telangana
  • Kerala
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Andhra Pradesh

6. Entomology is the science that studies

  • The behaviour of human beings
  • Insects
  • The origin and history of technical and scientific terms
  • The formation of rocks

7. Which of the following is a non-metal that remains liquid at room temperature?

  • Phosphorous
  • Bromine
  • Chlorine
  • Helium

8. The name of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi islands was changed to Lakshadweep by an Act of Parliament in ------.

  • 1970
  • 1971
  • 1972
  • 1973

9. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with --------.

  • zones of climate
  • zones of oceans
  • zones of land
  • zones of cyclonic depressions

10. Which institute has mapped two alternative dwarf genes - Rht14 and Rht18- in wheat that can eliminate rice crop residue burning?

  • Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology
  • Indian Institute Technology of Madras
  • Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences
  • Agharkar Research Institute

11. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of -------.

  • Asia
  • Africa
  • Europe
  • Australia

12. Chlorophyll is a naturally occurring chelate compound in which central metal is ----------.

  • copper
  • magnesium
  • iron
  • calcium

13. Who has been appointed by the World Bank to a key position on climate change and disaster management in South Asia?

  • Mansukh Jha
  • Raj Kumar
  • Abhas Jha
  • Hardeep Kumar

14. The members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by --------.

  • the people
  • Lok Sabha
  • elected members of the legislative assembly
  • elected members of the legislative council

15. The higher the wind speed and the longer the fetch or distance of open water across which the wind blows and waves travel, the ____ waves and the ____ energy they process.

  • larger, more
  • larger, less
  • smaller, more
  • smaller, less

16. The Textiles Committee, Mumbai was named as the ninth approved laboratory to test and certify PPE body coveralls produced in the country for healthcare workers. Who is the current Union Textile Minister?

  • Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
  • Smriti Zubin Irani
  • Harsimrat Kaur Badal
  • Nirmala Sitharaman

17. Garampani sanctuary is located at ------------.

  • Junagarh, Gujarat
  • Diphu, Assam
  • Kohima, Nagaland
  • Gangtok, Sikkim

18. Which of the following is used in pencils?

  • Graphite
  • Silicon
  • Charcoal
  • Phosphorous

19. The United Nations has listed which state's initiative "khudol" among the top 10 global initiatives for an inclusive fight against the COVID-19 pandemic?

  • Sikkim
  • Nagaland
  • Manipur
  • Mizoram

20. The members of the panchayat are -------------.

  • nominated by the district officer
  • the electorates of the respective territorial constituencies
  • nominated by local self-government minister of the state
  • nominated by the block development organization

21. The hazards of radiation belts include --------.

  • deterioration of electronic circuits
  • damage of solar cells of spacecraft
  • adverse effect on living organisms
  • All of the above

22. Government has notified the amendments to the General Financial Rules(GFR) 2017 that the global tenders will be banned for government procurement upto how much worth?

  • ₹250 crores
  • ₹150 crores
  • ₹200 crores
  • ₹100 crores

23. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?

  • Physics and Chemistry
  • Physiology or Medicine
  • Literature, Peace and Economics
  • All of the above

24. Which of the following metals forms an amalgam with other metals?

  • Tin
  • Mercury
  • Lead
  • Zinc

25. Who is author of the book- Hop On: My Adventures on Boats, Trains and Planes?

  • Arundhati Roy
  • Abi Dare
  • Paul Mendez
  • Ruskin Bond

26. The power to decide an election petition is vested in the ----------.

  • Parliament
  • Supreme Court
  • High courts
  • Election Commission

27. The great Victoria Desert is located in ------------.

  • Canada
  • West Africa
  • Australia
  • North America

28. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its Monetary Policy Statement 2020-21 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Who is Governor of RBI?

  • Shaktikanta Das
  • Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Raghuram Rajan
  • Urjit Patel

29. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as ------------.

  • Labour Party
  • Nazi Party
  • Ku-Klux-Klan
  • Democratic Party

30. The present Lok Sabha is the ------------.

  • 14th Lok Sabha
  • 15th Lok Sabha
  • 16th Lok Sabha
  • 17th Lok Sabha

31. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are ----------.

  • latitudes
  • longitudes
  • geographic grids
  • None of the above

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's ------------.

Answer- largest railway station

2. The World Bank announced emergency operations of how much worth to 100 developing countries over a 15-month period to fight the deadly Coronavirus?

Answer- 160 billion USD

3. Brass gets discoloured in the air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?

Answer- Hydrogen sulphide

4. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because of ----------.

Answer- All of the above

5. A rare palm of South Andaman Island 'Pinanga andamanensis' will be grown in which state with the help of Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute?

Answer- Kerala

6. Entomology is the science that studies

Answer- Insects

7. Which of the following is a non-metal that remains liquid at room temperature?

Answer- Bromine

8. The name of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi islands was changed to Lakshadweep by an Act of Parliament in ------.

Answer- 1973

9. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with --------.

Answer- zones of climate

10. Which institute has mapped two alternative dwarf genes - Rht14 and Rht18- in wheat that can eliminate rice crop residue burning?

Answer- Agharkar Research Institute

11. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of -------.

Answer- Africa

12. Chlorophyll is a naturally occurring chelate compound in which central metal is ----------.

Answer- magnesium

13. Who has been appointed by the World Bank to a key position on climate change and disaster management in South Asia?

Answer- Abhas Jha

14. The members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by --------.

Answer- elected members of the legislative assembly

15. The higher the wind speed and the longer the fetch or distance of open water across which the wind blows and waves travel, the ____ waves and the ____ energy they process.

Answer- larger, more

16. The Textiles Committee, Mumbai was named as the ninth approved laboratory to test and certify PPE body coveralls produced in the country for healthcare workers. Who is the current Union Textile Minister?

Answer- Option B

17. Garampani sanctuary is located at ------------.

Answer- Diphu, Assam

18. Which of the following is used in pencils?

Answer- Graphite

19. The United Nations has listed which state's initiative "khudol" among the top 10 global initiatives for an inclusive fight against the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Manipur

20. The members of the panchayat are -------------.

Answer- the electorates of the respective territorial constituencies

21. The hazards of radiation belts include --------.

Answer- All of the above

22. Government has notified the amendments to the General Financial Rules(GFR) 2017 that the global tenders will be banned for government procurement up to how much worth?

Answer- ₹200 crores

23. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?

Answer- All of the above

24. Which of the following metals forms an amalgam with other metals?

Answer- Mercury

25. Who is author of the book- Hop On: My Adventures on Boats, Trains and Planes?

Answer- Ruskin Bond

26. The power to decide an election petition is vested in the ----------.

Answer- High courts

27. The great Victoria Desert is located in ------------.

Answer- Option C

28. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its Monetary Policy Statement 2020-21 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Who is Governor of RBI?

Answer- Shaktikanta Das

29. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as ------------.

Answer- Nazi Party

30. The present Lok Sabha is the ------------.

Answer- 17th Lok Sabha

31. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are ----------.

Answer- geographic grids

