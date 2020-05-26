Current Affairs 2020 For May 26 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's ------------.
2. The World Bank announced emergency operations of how much worth to 100 developing countries over a 15-month period to fight the deadly Coronavirus?
3. Brass gets discoloured in air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?
4. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because ----------.
5. A rare palm of South Andaman Island 'Pinanga andamanensis' will be grown in which state with the help of Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute?
6. Entomology is the science that studies
7. Which of the following is a non-metal that remains liquid at room temperature?
8. The name of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi islands was changed to Lakshadweep by an Act of Parliament in ------.
9. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with --------.
10. Which institute has mapped two alternative dwarf genes - Rht14 and Rht18- in wheat that can eliminate rice crop residue burning?
11. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of -------.
12. Chlorophyll is a naturally occurring chelate compound in which central metal is ----------.
13. Who has been appointed by the World Bank to a key position on climate change and disaster management in South Asia?
14. The members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by --------.
15. The higher the wind speed and the longer the fetch or distance of open water across which the wind blows and waves travel, the ____ waves and the ____ energy they process.
16. The Textiles Committee, Mumbai was named as the ninth approved laboratory to test and certify PPE body coveralls produced in the country for healthcare workers. Who is the current Union Textile Minister?
17. Garampani sanctuary is located at ------------.
18. Which of the following is used in pencils?
19. The United Nations has listed which state's initiative "khudol" among the top 10 global initiatives for an inclusive fight against the COVID-19 pandemic?
20. The members of the panchayat are -------------.
21. The hazards of radiation belts include --------.
22. Government has notified the amendments to the General Financial Rules(GFR) 2017 that the global tenders will be banned for government procurement upto how much worth?
23. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?
24. Which of the following metals forms an amalgam with other metals?
25. Who is author of the book- Hop On: My Adventures on Boats, Trains and Planes?
26. The power to decide an election petition is vested in the ----------.
27. The great Victoria Desert is located in ------------.
28. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its Monetary Policy Statement 2020-21 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Who is Governor of RBI?
29. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as ------------.
30. The present Lok Sabha is the ------------.
31. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are ----------.
Answer- largest railway station
Answer- largest railway station
Answer- 160 billion USD
Answer- 160 billion USD
Answer- Hydrogen sulphide
Answer- Hydrogen sulphide
Answer- All of the above
Answer- All of the above
Answer- Kerala
Answer- Kerala
Answer- Insects
Answer- Insects
Answer- Bromine
Answer- Bromine
Answer- 1973
Answer- 1973
Answer- zones of climate
Answer- zones of climate
Answer- Agharkar Research Institute
Answer- Agharkar Research Institute
Answer- Africa
Answer- Africa
Answer- magnesium
Answer- magnesium
Answer- Abhas Jha
Answer- Abhas Jha
Answer- elected members of the legislative assembly
Answer- elected members of the legislative assembly
Answer- larger, more
Answer- larger, more
Answer- Option B
Answer- Option B
Answer- Diphu, Assam
Answer- Diphu, Assam
Answer- Graphite
Answer- Graphite
Answer- Manipur
Answer- Manipur
Answer- the electorates of the respective territorial constituencies
Answer- the electorates of the respective territorial constituencies
Answer- All of the above
Answer- All of the above
Answer- ₹200 crores
Answer- ₹200 crores
Answer- All of the above
Answer- All of the above
Answer- Mercury
Answer- Mercury
Answer- Ruskin Bond
Answer- Ruskin Bond
Answer- High courts
Answer- High courts
Answer- Option C
Answer- Option C
Answer- Shaktikanta Das
Answer- Shaktikanta Das
Answer- Nazi Party
Answer- Nazi Party
Answer- 17th Lok Sabha
Answer- 17th Lok Sabha
Answer- geographic grids
Answer- geographic grids
