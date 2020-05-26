Current Affairs 2020 For May 26 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 26, 2020

1. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's ------------.

largest railway station

highest railway station

longest railway station

None of the above

2. The World Bank announced emergency operations of how much worth to 100 developing countries over a 15-month period to fight the deadly Coronavirus?

260 billion USD

160 billion USD

100 billion USD

200 billion USD

3. Brass gets discoloured in air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?

Oxygen

Hydrogen sulphide

Carbon dioxide

Nitrogen

4. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because ----------.

it can legislate only on subjects entrusted to the Centre by the Constitution

it has to operate within the limits prescribed by the Constitution

the Supreme Court can declare laws passed by parliament as unconstitutional if they contravene the provisions of the Constitution

All of the above

5. A rare palm of South Andaman Island 'Pinanga andamanensis' will be grown in which state with the help of Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute?

Telangana

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

6. Entomology is the science that studies

The behaviour of human beings

Insects

The origin and history of technical and scientific terms

The formation of rocks

7. Which of the following is a non-metal that remains liquid at room temperature?

Phosphorous

Bromine

Chlorine

Helium

8. The name of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi islands was changed to Lakshadweep by an Act of Parliament in ------.

1970

1971

1972

1973

9. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with --------.

zones of climate

zones of oceans

zones of land

zones of cyclonic depressions

10. Which institute has mapped two alternative dwarf genes - Rht14 and Rht18- in wheat that can eliminate rice crop residue burning?

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology

Indian Institute Technology of Madras

Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences

Agharkar Research Institute

11. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of -------.

Asia

Africa

Europe

Australia

12. Chlorophyll is a naturally occurring chelate compound in which central metal is ----------.

copper

magnesium

iron

calcium

13. Who has been appointed by the World Bank to a key position on climate change and disaster management in South Asia?

Mansukh Jha

Raj Kumar

Abhas Jha

Hardeep Kumar

14. The members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by --------.

the people

Lok Sabha

elected members of the legislative assembly

elected members of the legislative council

15. The higher the wind speed and the longer the fetch or distance of open water across which the wind blows and waves travel, the ____ waves and the ____ energy they process.

larger, more

larger, less

smaller, more

smaller, less

16. The Textiles Committee, Mumbai was named as the ninth approved laboratory to test and certify PPE body coveralls produced in the country for healthcare workers. Who is the current Union Textile Minister?

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Smriti Zubin Irani

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Nirmala Sitharaman

17. Garampani sanctuary is located at ------------.

Junagarh, Gujarat

Diphu, Assam

Kohima, Nagaland

Gangtok, Sikkim

18. Which of the following is used in pencils?

Graphite

Silicon

Charcoal

Phosphorous

19. The United Nations has listed which state's initiative "khudol" among the top 10 global initiatives for an inclusive fight against the COVID-19 pandemic?

Sikkim

Nagaland

Manipur

Mizoram

20. The members of the panchayat are -------------.

nominated by the district officer

the electorates of the respective territorial constituencies

nominated by local self-government minister of the state

nominated by the block development organization

21. The hazards of radiation belts include --------.

deterioration of electronic circuits

damage of solar cells of spacecraft

adverse effect on living organisms

All of the above

22. Government has notified the amendments to the General Financial Rules(GFR) 2017 that the global tenders will be banned for government procurement upto how much worth?

₹250 crores

₹150 crores

₹200 crores

₹100 crores

23. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?

Physics and Chemistry

Physiology or Medicine

Literature, Peace and Economics

All of the above

24. Which of the following metals forms an amalgam with other metals?

Tin

Mercury

Lead

Zinc

25. Who is author of the book- Hop On: My Adventures on Boats, Trains and Planes?

Arundhati Roy

Abi Dare

Paul Mendez

Ruskin Bond

26. The power to decide an election petition is vested in the ----------.

Parliament

Supreme Court

High courts

Election Commission

27. The great Victoria Desert is located in ------------.

Canada

West Africa

Australia

North America

28. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its Monetary Policy Statement 2020-21 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Who is Governor of RBI?

Shaktikanta Das

Nirmala Sitharaman

Raghuram Rajan

Urjit Patel

29. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as ------------.

Labour Party

Nazi Party

Ku-Klux-Klan

Democratic Party

30. The present Lok Sabha is the ------------.

14th Lok Sabha

15th Lok Sabha

16th Lok Sabha

17th Lok Sabha

31. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are ----------.

latitudes

longitudes

geographic grids

None of the above

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's ------------.

Answer- largest railway station

2. The World Bank announced emergency operations of how much worth to 100 developing countries over a 15-month period to fight the deadly Coronavirus?

Answer- 160 billion USD

3. Brass gets discoloured in the air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?

Answer- Hydrogen sulphide

4. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because of ----------.

Answer- All of the above

5. A rare palm of South Andaman Island 'Pinanga andamanensis' will be grown in which state with the help of Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute?

Answer- Kerala

6. Entomology is the science that studies

Answer- Insects

7. Which of the following is a non-metal that remains liquid at room temperature?

Answer- Bromine

8. The name of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi islands was changed to Lakshadweep by an Act of Parliament in ------.

Answer- 1973

9. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with --------.

Answer- zones of climate

10. Which institute has mapped two alternative dwarf genes - Rht14 and Rht18- in wheat that can eliminate rice crop residue burning?

Answer- Agharkar Research Institute

11. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of -------.

Answer- Africa

12. Chlorophyll is a naturally occurring chelate compound in which central metal is ----------.

Answer- magnesium

13. Who has been appointed by the World Bank to a key position on climate change and disaster management in South Asia?

Answer- Abhas Jha

14. The members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by --------.

Answer- elected members of the legislative assembly

15. The higher the wind speed and the longer the fetch or distance of open water across which the wind blows and waves travel, the ____ waves and the ____ energy they process.

Answer- larger, more

16. The Textiles Committee, Mumbai was named as the ninth approved laboratory to test and certify PPE body coveralls produced in the country for healthcare workers. Who is the current Union Textile Minister?

Answer- Option B

17. Garampani sanctuary is located at ------------.

Answer- Diphu, Assam

18. Which of the following is used in pencils?

Answer- Graphite

19. The United Nations has listed which state's initiative "khudol" among the top 10 global initiatives for an inclusive fight against the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Manipur

20. The members of the panchayat are -------------.

Answer- the electorates of the respective territorial constituencies

21. The hazards of radiation belts include --------.

Answer- All of the above

22. Government has notified the amendments to the General Financial Rules(GFR) 2017 that the global tenders will be banned for government procurement up to how much worth?

Answer- ₹200 crores

23. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?

Answer- All of the above

24. Which of the following metals forms an amalgam with other metals?

Answer- Mercury

25. Who is author of the book- Hop On: My Adventures on Boats, Trains and Planes?

Answer- Ruskin Bond

26. The power to decide an election petition is vested in the ----------.

Answer- High courts

27. The great Victoria Desert is located in ------------.

Answer- Option C

28. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its Monetary Policy Statement 2020-21 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Who is Governor of RBI?

Answer- Shaktikanta Das

29. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as ------------.

Answer- Nazi Party

30. The present Lok Sabha is the ------------.

Answer- 17th Lok Sabha

31. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are ----------.

Answer- geographic grids

