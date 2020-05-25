GK Questions 2020 For May 25 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for May 25, 2020

1. The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) updated the checklist of Indian amphibians, a list of 20 species as critically endangered and 35 species as endangered on its website. When was ZSI founded?

1936

1916

1816

1926

2. Which state/UT has started an initiative 'SUKOON'- COVID-19 Beat the Stress, in order to spread awareness about the psychological impact of lockdown and measures to be adopted to overcome them?

Delhi

Gujarat

Kerala

Jammu and Kashmir

3. Which company invests Rs 11367 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms to buy a stake of 2.32 per cent in a fully diluted basis?

Microsoft

Nvidia

DocuSign

KKR

4. Which of the following Banks has launched a special business vertical dedicated for gold loans to meet the financial needs of its customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

UCO Bank

Canara Bank

Indian Bank

Punjab and Sind Bank

5. Amidst the border dispute with India, which country's cabinet has accepted a new political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under its territory?

Bangladesh

Bhutan

China

Nepal

6. What is the name of Artificial Intelligence(AI)-powered mobile app launched to enable candidates to take mock tests for upcoming exams such as JEE Main, NEET?

National Test Abhyas

National Test Practice

Sarva Test Abhyas

Sarva Test exercise

7. Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change gave environmental clearance for extension drilling and testing of hydrocarbons at 7 locations inside the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in which state?

Assam

Sikkim

West Bengal

Tripura

8. How many cities have been certified as 5-Star according to results of the Star rating of garbage-free cities for the assessment year 2019-2020 by Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs?

5

9

6

3

9. Who is honoured with the 2019 Alexander Dalrymple Award?

Vinay Badhwar

Sunil Duggal

Francisco D'Souza

Gopal Vittal

10. Which company partnered with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company(BAGIC) to offer digital motor insurance policy to customers?

Flipkart

Amazon

Jabong

Snapdeal

11. The Reserve Bank of India on May 22, 2020, announced a reduction in the Policy Repo Rate from 4.4% to how much per cent?

4%

3%

4.1%

3.8%

12. Which country has developed "i-Feel you", an intelligent bracelet which will help users respect social distancing rules?

Germany

Italy

France

Ukraine

13. Punjab government promulgated 'The Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Amendment Ordinance, 2020'. Who is Jail Minister of Punjab?

Om Parkash Soni

Manpreet Singh Badal

Brahm Mohindra

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

14. The Reserve Bank of India announced how many lines of credit to the Export-Import Bank of India on 22 May?

₹25,000 crore

₹35,000 crore

₹20,000 crore

₹15,000 crore

15. Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces, Ministry of Culture, Government of India hosted a webinar on "Revitalising Museums and Cultural Spaces" on 18 May. Who is the current Union Minister of Culture?

Prahalad Singh Patel

Hardeep Singh Puri

Raj Kumar Singh

Mansukh L. Mandaviya

16. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is to conduct how many month trials on the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine?

10-month trial

12-month trial

8-month trial

5-month trial

17. Who has been appointed as the new President of Indian Steel Association for the next two years with immediate effect?

Shaji K V

Dilip Oommen

T V Narendran

Rajulu Chintala

18. Which of the following State Governments is to launch Everybody will get employment scheme?

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

19. The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricket Committee chaired by which Indian cricketer has recommended the ban on the use of saliva to shine balls during the matches?

Kapil Dev

Sunil Gavaskar

Pragyan Ojha

Anil Kumble

20. Who presented the Uttar Pradesh(UP) government's largest-ever budget of ₹5,12,860.72 crores for FY 2020-21 in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the state assembly?

Rajesh Agarwal

Keshav Prasad Maurya

Suresh Kumar Khanna

Swami Prasad Maurya

21. National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed on which date every year in India?

20 May

21 May

19 May

18 May

22. Which country has announced about his plans to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty signed with Russia after around 18 years?

South Korea

China

USA

UK

23. Which India post zone has released a Special Postal Cover dedicated to migrant workers?

Delhi

Mumbai

Rajasthan

West Bengal

24. Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries set a milestone by touching how many across the country?

1 crore

2 crore

2.5 crore

0.5 crore

25. International Tea Day is observed annually on which day?

May 22

May 20

May 21

May 19

26. The Central Board of Direct Taxes, has exempted firms with a turnover of how much for those engaged in business-to-business transactions, from the requirement of accepting payments only by e-payments using debit cards powered by RuPay or BHIM-UPI?

Over ₹50 crore

Over ₹60 crore

Over ₹100 crore

Over ₹25 crore

27. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released how much fund to co-operative banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) for on-lending?

₹10,500 crore

₹30,500 crore

₹40,500 crore

₹20,500 crore

28. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the implementation of the PMMSY on 20 May 2020. What is the full form of S in PMMSY?

Shiksha

Sampada

Sarva

Seva

29. Indian Railways operationalised its 1st 12,000 horsepower electric made in India Locomotive, WAG12 from which station?

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Station

Kanpur Central Station

Prayagraj Chheoki Junction

Lucknow Charbagh Station

30. World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is observed on which date?

21 May

22 May

20 May

19 May

GK 2020 Answers

1. The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) updated the checklist of Indian amphibians, a list of 20 species as critically endangered and 35 species as endangered on its website. When was ZSI founded?

Answer- 1916

2. Which state/UT has started an initiative 'SUKOON'- COVID-19 Beat the Stress, in order to spread awareness about the psychological impact of lockdown and measures to be adopted to overcome them?

Answer- Jammu and Kashmir

3. Which company invests Rs 11367 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms to buy a stake of 2.32 per cent in a fully diluted basis?

Answer- KKR

4. Which of the following Banks has launched a special business vertical dedicated for gold loans to meet the financial needs of its customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Canara Bank

5. Amidst the border dispute with India, which country's cabinet has accepted a new political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under its territory?

Answer- Nepal

6. What is the name of Artificial Intelligence(AI)-powered mobile app launched to enable candidates to take mock tests for upcoming exams such as JEE Main, NEET?

Answer- National Test Abhyas

7. Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change gave environmental clearance for extension drilling and testing of hydrocarbons at 7 locations inside the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in which state?

Answer- Assam

8. How many cities have been certified as 5-Star according to results of the Star rating of garbage-free cities for the assessment year 2019-2020 by Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs?

Answer- 6

9. Who is honoured with the 2019 Alexander Dalrymple Award?

Answer- Vinay Badhwar

10. Which company partnered with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company(BAGIC) to offer digital motor insurance policy to customers?

Answer- Flipkart

11. The Reserve Bank of India on May 22, 2020, announced reduction in the Policy Repo Rate from 4.4% to how much per cent?

Answer- 4%

12. Which country has developed "i-Feel you", an intelligent bracelet which will help users respect social distancing rules?

Answer- Italy

13. Punjab government promulgated 'The Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Amendment Ordinance, 2020'. Who is Jail Minister of Punjab?

Answer- Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

14. The Reserve Bank of India announced how many lines of credit to the Export-Import Bank of India on 22 May?

Answer- ₹15,000 crore

15. Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces, Ministry of Culture, Government of India hosted a webinar on "Revitalising Museums and Cultural Spaces" on 18 May. Who is the current Union Minister of Culture?

Answer- Prahalad Singh Patel

16. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is to conduct how many month trials on the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine?

Answer- 10-month trial

17. Who has been appointed as the new President of Indian Steel Association for the next two years with immediate effect?

Answer- Dilip Oommen

18. Which of the following State Governments is to launch Everybody will get employment scheme?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

19. The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricket Committee chaired by which Indian cricketer has recommended the ban on the use of saliva to shine balls during the matches?

Answer- Anil Kumble

20. Who presented the Uttar Pradesh(UP) government's largest-ever budget of Rs 5,12,860.72 crores for FY 2020-21 in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the state assembly?

Answer- Suresh Kumar Khanna

21. National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed on which date every year in India?

Answer- 21 May

22. Which country has announced about his plans to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty signed with Russia after around 18 years?

Answer- USA

23. Which India post zone has released a Special Postal Cover dedicated to migrant workers?

Answer- Mumbai

24. Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries set a milestone by touching how many counts across the country?

Answer- 1 crore

25. International Tea Day is observed annually on which day?

Answer- May 21

26. The Central Board of Direct Taxes, has exempted firms with a turnover of how much & engaged in business-to-business transactions, from the requirement of accepting payments only by e-payments using debit cards powered by RuPay or BHIM-UPI?

Answer- Over ₹50 crore

27. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released how much fund to co-operative banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) for on-lending?

Answer-₹20,500 crore

28. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the implementation of the PMMSY on 20 May 2020. What is the full form of S in PMMSY?

Answer- Sampada

29. Indian Railways operationalised its 1st 12,000 horsepower electric made in India Locomotive, WAG12 from which station?

Answer- Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Station

30. World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is observed on which date?

Answer- 21 May

