Current Affairs 2020 For May 27 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 27, 2020

1. Which state will set up a Migration Commission for the employment of migrant labourers in the state?

Rajasthan

Punjab

Bihar

Uttar Pradesh

2. The prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award was conferred upon Ms Kiran Bedi for her excellent contribution to which of the following fields?

Literature

Community Welfare

Government Service

Journalism

3. Sports Authority Gujarat signed an MoU with which institute to impart training for personality and skill development for aspiring athletes in the state?

Times Centre for Learning Limited

Change Institutes

Intrada School Of Executive Coaching

Udaan Training Services

4. Maruti Suzuki India Limited, has joined hands with which company to launch 'Buy Now Pay Later' financing scheme to make the purchase of its cars even more convenient?

Muthoot Finance Limited

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited

5. Who is the author of the book 'Forbidden Verses'?

Salman Rushdie

Abu Nuwas

Taslima Nasrin

H. Lawrence

6. The union ministry of minority affairs on 23 May said it will restart the Hunar Haat or crafts fair for artisans and craftsperson from which month?

November

September

July

December

7. Gilt-edged market means ------------.

bullion market

the market of government securities

market of guns

the market of pure metals

8. Jitendra Nath Pande who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week died at his residence on 23 May. He was a professional?

Doctor

Cricketer

Boxer

Singer

9. The Reserve Bank of India on May 22, 2020, announced a reduction in the Policy Repo Rate from 4.4% to how much per cent?

4%

3%

4.1%

3.8%

10. Who is the head of 11 member high-level committee to "simplify and expedite" the drug approval process in India?

Rajesh Bhushan

Ashwini Kumar

Himanshu Agrawal

Pushp Kumar

11. Who has been appointed as the Member of Commission on Economic Recovery of New York?

Siddhartha Mukherjee

Satish Tripathi

Rohan Tripathi

Abhinay Mukherjee

12. Which of the following societies has instituted an award for an outstanding parliamentarian?

Jamanlal Bajaj Foundation

Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies

G. Pant Memorial Society

R. Birla samara Kosh

13. Which company has signed an agreement for acquiring 24% stake in Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation for ₹48 Crore?

HSRC

Indian Mill and Railway Company

RVNL

RITES

14. The lead character in the film 'The Bandit Queen' has been played by -----------.

Rupa Ganguly

Seema Biswas

Pratiba Sinha

Shabama Azmi

15. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a fresh notification has extended the validity of all statutory documents related to motor vehicles till which date?

September 31

August 31

June 31

July 31

16. World Turtle Day is celebrated on which day every year?

May 23

May 21

May 20

May 22

17. Which of the following books has been written by Vikram Seth?

My God Died Young

Islamic Bomb

Look Back in Anger

A Suitable Boy

18. The MeitY has launched how many services of India Meteorological Department on the UMANG App to further enhance the online delivery of Government services?

3

4

7

9

19. In the last decade, which one among the following sectors has attracted the highest foreign direct investment inflows into India?

Chemicals other than fertilizers

Services sector

Food processing

Telecommunication

20. Which education board launched a 'Cyber Security Handbook' for students of class 9 to 12?

UP Board

NIOS

CISCE

CBSE

21. Which of the following Banks has launched a special business vertical dedicated for gold loans to meet the financial needs of its customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

UCO Bank

Canara Bank

Indian Bank

Punjab and Sind Bank

22. Edelweiss General Insurance launched 'Edelweiss SWITCH', an app-based motor insurance own damage floater policy under IRDAI's sandbox regulations. Who is CEO of Edelweiss General Insurance?

Shanai Ghosh

Rohit Kumar

Jitendra Attra

Pushp Agrawal

23. Who wrote the line: ' A thing of beauty is a joy forever'?

John Keats

Robert Browing

P.Shelley

William Wordsworth

24. Who has been named as World Bank's new Vice President and chief economist?

Carmen Reinhart

Armen Alchian

James M. Buchanan

Luc Coene

25. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar launched how many initiatives towards conservation of biodiversity during the virtual celebration of "International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB)"?

6

2

5

3

26. Which state has launched ₹1,110 crores 'ReStart' a new programme to support & boost the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise sector in the State?

Telangana

Jharkhand

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

27. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?

12

10

15

8

29. Indian PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at which of the following historical places?

Tirupati

Mamallapuram

Puri

Ambikapur

30. "Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

National Institute Of Design (NID)

National Institute Of Fashion Technology

International Institute Of Fashion Technology

The India Design Council

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. Which state will set up a Migration Commission for the employment of migrant labourers in the state?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

2. The prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award was conferred upon Ms Kiran Bedi for her excellent contribution to which of the following fields?

Answer- Journalism

3. Sports Authority Gujarat signed an MoU with which institute to impart training for personality and skill development for aspiring athletes in the state?

Answer- Times Centre for Learning Limited

4. Maruti Suzuki India Limited, has joined hands with which company to launch 'Buy Now Pay Later' financing scheme to make the purchase of its cars even more convenient?

Answer- Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited

5. Who is the author of the book 'Forbidden Verses'?

Answer- Abu Nuwas

6. The union ministry of minority affairs on 23 May said it will restart the Hunar Haat or crafts fair for artisans and craftsperson from which month?

Answer- September

7. Gilt-edged market means ------------.

Answer- market of government securities

8. Jitendra Nath Pande who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week died at his residence on 23 May. He was a professional?

Answer- Doctor

9. The Reserve Bank of India on May 22, 2020, announced a reduction in the Policy Repo Rate from 4.4% to how much per cent?

Answer- 4%

10. Who is the head of 11 member high-level committee to "simplify and expedite" the drug approval process in India?

Answer- Rajesh Bhushan

11. Who has been appointed as the Member of Commission on Economic Recovery of New York?

Answer- Siddhartha Mukherjee

12. Which of the following societies has instituted an award for an outstanding parliamentarian?

Answer- G. Pant Memorial Society

13. Which company has signed an agreement for acquiring 24% stake in Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation for ₹48 Crore?

Answer- RITES

14. The lead character in the film 'The Bandit Queen' has been played by --------------.

Answer- Seema Biswas

15. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a fresh notification has extended the validity of all statutory documents related to motor vehicles till which date?

Answer- July 31

16. World Turtle Day is celebrated on which day every year?

Answer- May 23

17. Which of the following books has been written by Vikram Seth?

Answer- A Suitable Boy

18. The MeitY has launched how many services of India Meteorological Department on the UMANG App to further enhance the online delivery of Government services?

Answer- 7

19. In the last decade, which one among the following sectors has attracted the highest foreign direct investment inflows into India?

Answer- Telecommunication

20. Which education board launched a 'Cyber Security Handbook' for students of class 9 to 12?

Answer- CBSE

21. Which of the following Banks has launched a special business vertical dedicated for gold loans to meet the financial needs of its customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Canara Bank

22. Edelweiss General Insurance launched 'Edelweiss SWITCH', an app-based motor insurance own damage floater policy under IRDAI's sandbox regulations. Who is CEO of Edelweiss General Insurance?

Answer- Shanai Ghosh

23. Who wrote the line: ' A thing of beauty is a joy forever'?

Answer- John Keats

24. Who has been named as World Bank's new Vice President and chief economist?

Answer- Carmen Reinhart

25. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar launched how many initiatives towards conservation of biodiversity during the virtual celebration of "International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB)"?

Answer- 5

26. Which state has launched ₹1,110 Crore 'ReStart' a new programme to support & boost the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise sector in the State?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

27. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?

Answer- 15

29. Indian PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at which of the following historical places?

Answer- Mamallapuram

30. "Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

Answer- The India Design Council

