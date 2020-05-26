GK Questions 2020 For May 26 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for May 26, 2020

1. World Metrology Day (WMD) is celebrated every year on which day?

May 20

May 21

May 19

May 18

2. International Day for Biological Diversity is celebrated every year on which date?

May 21

May 20

May 19

May 22

3. UNICEF partnered with which company to support the school children in the coronavirus affected areas and provide them access to remote learning in Africa?

Bharti Airtel

Reliance

Idea Cellular

Tata Indicom

4. Which of the following institutes has developed a cup-shaped design mask that helps to create enough space in front of the mouth while speaking to tackle COVID-19?

Translational Health Science and Technology Institute

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences

Agharkar Research Institute

5. What is the name of Cyclone which has developed into a super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal on 19 May?

UMPHAN

AMPHAN

IMPHAN

OMPHAN

6. The Homolographic projection has the correct representation of

shape

area

baring

distance

7. Which company has acquired Ahmedabad- based AI (Artificial Intelligence) startup Byte Prophecy for an undisclosed sum?

Facebook

Hitachi

Accenture plc

Foxconn

8. Which company acquired a 10% strategic stake in Voicezen, a Gurgaon based startup in early-stage focused on conversational AI technologies?

BSNL

Bharti Airtel

Vodafone Idea

Jio

9. The Ranchi district launched the which program to help the migrant workers to get back to their native places on the bus instead of tiresome travel by foot?

Sahayta

Tatpar

Madad

Seva

10. Dr. Harsh Vardhan participated in the Non-Aligned Movement Health Ministers meeting through video conference. When was NAM established?

1951

1961

1971

1981

11. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations, the apex body of exporters informed that Indian exports are expected to fall by what per cent in the current fiscal year?

10%

20%

30%

25%

12. Which of the following institutes developed 'Parabolic Trough Collector', a new trough collector equipped with enhanced energy to serve industries?

Translational Health Science and Technology Institute

Indian Institute Technology of Madras

Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences

Agharkar Research Institute

13. Which of the following Coronavirus Vaccine has become the first vaccine to show a positive response against COVID-19?

mDNA-1273

mDNA-1073

mRNA-1273

mRNA-1073

14. State-owned Ircon International Limited has signed an MoU with which company to explore opportunities for joint development of railways and other infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa and Latin America?

Canadian Pacific Railway

Limited Liability Company

Indian Institute of Technology

Union Pacific Company

15. Jammu and Kashmir administration has initiated which programme to facilitate students with complete access to education through technological interventions in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown?

Sarva Education programme

Sathi Education programme

Sarva Shiksha programme

Samagra Shiksha programme

16. International Day to End Obstetric Fistula is observed on which date?

23 May

22 May

21 May

20 May

17. Who has been appointed as Chairman of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)?

V. Narendran

P.V.S Suryakumar

Rajulu Chintala

Shaji K V

18. Which of the following institutes developed an electrochemical sensing platform to detect carcinogenic or mutagenic compound N-nitrosodimethylamine and N-nitrosodiethanolamine?

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology

Indian Institute Technology of Madras

Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences

Agharkar Research Institute

19. Which state govt. launched the 'Startup Fund' to promote entrepreneurship among the youths of the state?

Rajasthan

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

20. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced that it is to replace hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) with which tea to improve immunity and possibly reduce viral replication, in the revised protocol?

Kangra tea

Assam Tea

Darjeeling Tea

Nilgiri Tea

21. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) reported that the export from India is expected to fall by how much per cent in the current fiscal year due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

10%

30%

20%

40%

22. American brokerage Goldman Sachs expects the Indian economy to contract by how much per cent which will be the deepest compared to all recessions India has ever experienced since 1979?

2%

6%

4%

5%

23. Ministry of Defence & eGov Foundation has signed MoU to implement a cloud-based platform to deliver various citizen services under the program e-Chhawani across how many cantonment boards?

42 cantonment

62 cantonment

52 cantonment

72 cantonment

24. Which Vaccine manufacturer signed an exclusive deal with the Thomas Jefferson University of Philadelphia to develop a new vaccine candidate for COVID-19?

Serum Institute Of India Ltd

VGOTECH INDIA

Bharat Biotech

Bionic Pharmaceuticals

25. Who represented India in the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) on 18 May?

Harsh Vardhan

Amit Shah

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Nirmala Sitharaman

26. What is the name of a robotic device developed by South Central Railway (SCR) zone, to assist in hospital management functions towards patient care in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak?

RAIL-BOT

REAL-BOT

REAL-COV

RAIL-COV

27. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) provisionally suspended which powerlifter for violating anti-doping rules?

Majiziya Bhanu

Ankit Shisodia

Mukesh Gehlot

Mohammed Azmat

28. Which of the following tribal-dominated districts has started Didi Vehicle Service for rural women for the safe delivery and other emergency services?

Jhabua district

Barwani district

Narsinghpur district

Sagar district

29. Which institute has developed new generation Iron-Manganese(Fe-Mn) based alloys for biodegradable metal implants for use in humans jointly with the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials?

Agharkar Research Institute

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and technology

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

Physical Research Laboratory

30. IRDAI has approved the proposal of which bank to continue with its 30% holding in IndiaFirst Life?

Punjab National Bank

UCO Bank

Union Bank of India

Indian Overseas Bank

31. What was the theme of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises E-conclave, "Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers MSME Conclave 2020"?

Business Continuity for MSMEs in the Defence Sector

Business Continuity for MSMEs in the Service Sector

Business Continuity for MSMEs in the Manufacturing Sector

Business Continuity for MSMEs in Defence & Aerospace Sector

GK 2020 Answers

1. World Metrology Day (WMD) is celebrated every year on which day?

Answer- May 20

2. International Day for Biological Diversity is celebrated every year on which date?

Answer- May 22

3. UNICEF partnered with which company to support the school children in the coronavirus affected areas and provide them access to remote learning in Africa?

Answer- Bharti Airtel

4. Which of the following institutes has developed a cup-shaped design mask that helps to create enough space in front of the mouth while speaking to tackle COVID-19?

Answer- Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences

5. What is the name of Cyclone which has developed into a super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal on 19 May?

Answer- AMPHAN

6. The Homolographic projection has the correct representation of

Answer- area

7. Which company has acquired Ahmedabad- based AI (Artificial Intelligence) startup Byte Prophecy for an undisclosed sum?

Answer- Accenture plc

8. Which company acquired a 10% strategic stake in Voicezen, a Gurgaon based startup in early-stage focused on conversational AI technologies?

Answer- Bharti Airtel

9. The Ranchi district launched the which program to help the migrant workers to get back to their native places on the bus instead of tiresome travel by foot?

Answer- Tatpar

10. Dr. Harsh Vardhan participated in the Non-Aligned Movement Health Ministers meeting through video conference. When was NAM established?

Answer- 1961

11. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations, the apex body of exporters informed that Indian exports are expected to fall by what per cent in the current fiscal year?

Answer- 20%

12. Which of the following institutes developed 'Parabolic Trough Collector', a new trough collector equipped with enhanced energy to serve industries?

Answer- Indian Institute Technology of Madras

13. Which of the following Coronavirus Vaccine has become the first vaccine to show a positive response against COVID-19?

Answer- mRNA-1273

14. State-owned Ircon International Limited has signed an MoU with which company to explore opportunities for joint development of railways and other infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa and Latin America?

Answer­­­- Limited Liability Company

15. Jammu and Kashmir administration has initiated which programme to facilitate students with complete access to education through technological interventions in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown?

Answer- Samagra Shiksha programme

16. International Day to End Obstetric Fistula is observed on which date?

Answer- 23 May

17. Who has been appointed as Chairman of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)?

Answer- Rajulu Chintala

18. Which of the following institutes developed an electrochemical sensing platform to detect carcinogenic or mutagenic compound N-nitrosodimethylamine and N-nitrosodiethanolamine?

Answer- Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology

19. Which state govt. launched the 'Startup Fund' to promote entrepreneurship among the youths of the state?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

20. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced that it is to replace hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) with which tea to improve immunity and possibly reduce viral replication, in the revised protocol?

Answer- Kangra tea

21. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) reported that the export from India is expected to fall by how much per cent in the current fiscal year due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- 20%

22. American brokerage Goldman Sachs expects the Indian economy to contract by how much per cent which will be the deepest compared to all recessions India has ever experienced since 1979?

Answer- 5%

23. Ministry of Defence & eGov Foundation has signed MoU to implement a cloud-based platform to deliver various citizen services under the program e-Chhawani across how many cantonment boards?

Answer- 62 cantonment

24. Which Vaccine manufacturer signed an exclusive deal with the Thomas Jefferson University of Philadelphia to develop a new vaccine candidate for COVID-19?

Answer- Bharat Biotech

25. Who represented India in the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) on 18 May?

Answer- Harsh Vardhan

26. What is the name of a robotic device developed by South Central Railway (SCR) zone, to assist in hospital management functions towards patient care in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak?

Answer- RAIL-BOT

27. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) provisionally suspended which powerlifter for violating anti-doping rules?

Answer- Ankit Shisodia

28. Which of the following tribal-dominated districts has started Didi Vehicle Service for rural women for the safe delivery and other emergency services?

Answer- Jhabua district

29. Which institute has developed new generation Iron-Manganese(Fe-Mn) based alloys for biodegradable metal implants for use in humans jointly with the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials?

Answer- Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and technology

30. IRDAI has approved the proposal of which bank to continue with its 30% holding in IndiaFirst Life?

Answer- Union Bank of India

31. What was the theme of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises E-conclave, "Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers MSME Conclave 2020"?

Answer- Business Continuity for MSMEs in Defence & Aerospace Sector

