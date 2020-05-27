GK Questions 2020 For May 27 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. Who was the head of the panel who recommended an increase in indemnity being provided to the policyholders under Trade Credit Insurance from existing 85% of the trade receivables from each buyer to 90%?
2. Who has inaugurated the Indian Dispute Resolution Centre, which provides a paperless dispute resolution environment?
3. Roy Award is given in the field of ------------.
4. Who wrote the famous book - 'We the people'?
5. Who was appointed as the 37th National President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organization?
6. The central banking functions in India are performed by the ------------.
I. Central Bank of India
II. Reserve Bank of India
III. State Bank of India
IV. Punjab National Bank
7. Which bank has introduced a special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens which offers an interest rate of 6.55% per annum for deposits up to ₹2 Crore with a tenure of more than 5 years to 10 years?
8. Which state governments on 23 May imposed a 50% 'Special COVID Fee' on the maximum retail price of liquor while allowing home delivery of alcohol in the State from 24 May?
9. Who has become the highest-paid female athlete in the world, topping American great Serena Williams?
10. Who won men's events respectively in Steinitz Memorial online blitz chess?
11. Eid-ul-Fitr festival celebrated on which date in India in the year 2020?
12. In which year was Pulitzer Prize established?
13. R Shanmugam passed away on 23 May due to age-related illness. He was famous?
14. Who is the author of the book 'Nineteen Eighty Four'?
15. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification for the emission norms for the L7 category for BS-VI vehicles. Who is the current Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways?
16. Development expenditure of the Central government does not include ---------------.
17. IRDAI has approved the proposal of which bank to continue with its 30% holding in India First Life?
18. Balbir Singh Sr. passed away on May 25, 2020, at the age of 96. He belongs to which of the following sports?
19. Mohit Baghel, who dies of cancer on 23 May belongs to which profession?
20. HIL INDIA, a PSU under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals is to supply 25 MT Malathion Technical for supply to locust control programme to which country under Government to Government arrangement?
21. International passengers arriving in India will have to give an undertaking before boarding that they would undergo a mandatory quarantine for how many days?
22. Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2000 was awarded to the former President of South Africa along with ------------.
23. Which of the following is NOT written by Munshi Premchand?
24. Footballer, Artiz Aduriz announced his retirement at the age of 39 after finding out that he requires prosthetic hip replacement surgery. He is from which country?
25. ICICI is the name of a ------------.
26. The World Bank announced emergency operations of how much worth to 100 developing countries over a 15-month period to fight the deadly Coronavirus?
27. According to the report titled 'Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective-March 2020' how many new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in March 2020?
28. Which bank has introduced a special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens which offers an interest rate of 6.55% per annum for deposits up to Rs 2 crores with a tenure of more than 5 years to 10 years?
29. Who inaugurated the first-of-its-kind digital Model Conference of Parties 2020 to involve the younger generation in conversations around the impact of humanity's footprint on biodiversity?
30. Which state postal department tie up to supply 'Shahi Lichi' of Muzaffarpur and 'Zardalu Mango' of Bhagalpur to consumers at their doorstep?
1. Who was the head of the panel who recommended an increase in indemnity being provided to the policyholders under Trade Credit Insurance from existing 85% of the trade receivables from each buyer to 90%?
Answer- Atul Sahai
2. Who has inaugurated the Indian Dispute Resolution Centre, which provides a paperless dispute resolution environment?
Answer- A K Sikri
3. Roy Award is given in the field of ------------.
Answer- Medicine
4. Who wrote the famous book - 'We the people'?
Answer- Nani Palkhivala
5. Who was appointed as the 37th National President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organization?
Answer- Jahnabi Phookan
6. The central banking functions in India are performed by the ------------.
Answer- II
7. Which bank has introduced a special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens which offers an interest rate of 6.55% per annum for deposits up to ₹2 Crore with a tenure of more than 5 years to 10 years?
Answer- ICICI bank
8. Which state governments on 23 May imposed a 50% 'Special COVID Fee' on the maximum retail price of liquor while allowing home delivery of alcohol in the State from 24 May?
Answer- Odisha
9. Who has become the highest-paid female athlete in the world, topping American great Serena Williams?
Answer- Naomi Osaka
10. Who won men's events respectively in Steinitz Memorial online blitz chess?
Answer- Magnus Carlsen
11. Eid-ul-Fitr festival celebrated on which date in India in the year 2020?
Answer- 24, 25 May
12. In which year was Pulitzer Prize established?
Answer- 1917
13. R Shanmugam passed away on 23 May due to age-related illness. He was famous?
Answer- Football player
14. Who is the author of the book 'Nineteen Eighty Four'?
Answer- George Orwell
15. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification for the emission norms for the L7 category for BS-VI vehicles. Who is the current Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways?
Answer- Nitin Jairam Gadkari
16. Development expenditure of the Central government does not include ---------------.
Answer- defence expenditure
17. IRDAI has approved the proposal of which bank to continue with its 30% holding in India First Life?
Answer- Union Bank of India
18. Balbir Singh Sr. passed away on May 25, 2020, at the age of 96. He belongs to which of the following sports?
Answer- Hockey
19. Mohit Baghel, who dies of cancer on 23 May belongs to which profession?
Answer- Acting
20. HIL INDIA, a PSU under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals is to supply 25 MT Malathion Technical for supply to locust control programme to which country under Government to Government arrangement?
Answer- Iran
21. International passengers arriving in India will have to give an undertaking before boarding that they would undergo a mandatory quarantine for how many days?
Answer- 14 days
22. Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2000 was awarded to the former President of South Africa along with ------------.
Answer- Grameen Bank of Bangladesh
23. Which of the following is NOT written by Munshi Premchand?
Answer- Guide
24. Footballer, Artiz Aduriz announced his retirement at the age of 39 after finding out that he requires prosthetic hip replacement surgery. He is from which country?
Answer- Spain
25. ICICI is the name of a ------------.
Answer- financial institution
26. The World Bank announced emergency operations of how much worth to 100 developing countries over a 15-month period to fight the deadly Coronavirus?
Answer- 160 billion USD
27. According to the report titled 'Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective-March 2020' how many new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in March 2020?
Answer- 8.21 lakh
28. Which bank has introduced a special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens which offers an interest rate of 6.55% per annum for deposits up to Rs 2 crores with a tenure of more than 5 years to 10 years?
Answer- ICICI bank
29. Who inaugurated the first-of-its-kind digital Model Conference of Parties 2020 to involve the younger generation in conversations around the impact of humanity's footprint on biodiversity?
Answer- Prakash Javadekar
30. Which state postal department tie up to supply 'Shahi Lichi' of Muzaffarpur and 'Zardalu Mango' of Bhagalpur to consumers at their doorstep?
Answer- Bihar
