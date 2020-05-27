GK Questions 2020 For May 27 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for May 27, 2020

1. Who was the head of the panel who recommended an increase in indemnity being provided to the policyholders under Trade Credit Insurance from existing 85% of the trade receivables from each buyer to 90%?

Pushp Agrawal

Atul Sahai

Shanai Ghosh

Subhash Chandra

2. Who has inaugurated the Indian Dispute Resolution Centre, which provides a paperless dispute resolution environment?

Ranjan Gogoi

A K Sikri

Dipak Misra

Jagdish Singh Khehar

3. Roy Award is given in the field of ------------.

Music

Journalism

Medicine

Environment

4. Who wrote the famous book - 'We the people'?

T.N.Kaul

J.R. Tata

Khushwant Singh

Nani Palkhivala

5. Who was appointed as the 37th National President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organization?

Nirmala Phookan

Harjinder Kaur

Jahnabi Phookan

Simran Kaur

6. The central banking functions in India are performed by the ------------.

I. Central Bank of India

II. Reserve Bank of India

III. State Bank of India

IV. Punjab National Bank

I, II

II

I

II, III

7. Which bank has introduced a special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens which offers an interest rate of 6.55% per annum for deposits up to ₹2 Crore with a tenure of more than 5 years to 10 years?

HSBC Bank India

ICICI bank

Bank of India

Union Bank Of India

8. Which state governments on 23 May imposed a 50% 'Special COVID Fee' on the maximum retail price of liquor while allowing home delivery of alcohol in the State from 24 May?

Karnataka

Telangana

Odisha

Tamil Nadu

9. Who has become the highest-paid female athlete in the world, topping American great Serena Williams?

Venus Williams

Naomi Osaka

Steffi Graf

Simone Biles

10. Who won men's events respectively in Steinitz Memorial online blitz chess?

Daniil Dubov

Viswanathan Anand

Magnus Carlsen

Garry Kasparov

11. Eid-ul-Fitr festival celebrated on which date in India in the year 2020?

21, 22 May

22, 23 May

24, 25 May

23, 24 May

12. In which year was Pulitzer Prize established?

1917

1918

1922

1928

13. R Shanmugam passed away on 23 May due to age-related illness. He was famous?

Chess player

Football player

Cricket player

Tennis player

14. Who is the author of the book 'Nineteen Eighty Four'?

Thomas Hardy

Emile Zola

George Orwell

Walter Scott

15. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification for the emission norms for the L7 category for BS-VI vehicles. Who is the current Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways?

Ramvilas Paswan

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

16. Development expenditure of the Central government does not include ---------------.

defence expenditure

expenditure on economic services

expenditure on social and community services

grant to states

17. IRDAI has approved the proposal of which bank to continue with its 30% holding in India First Life?

Punjab National Bank

UCO Bank

Union Bank of India

Indian Overseas Bank

18. Balbir Singh Sr. passed away on May 25, 2020, at the age of 96. He belongs to which of the following sports?

Hockey

Kabaddi

Football

Table tennis

19. Mohit Baghel, who dies of cancer on 23 May belongs to which profession?

Dancing

Sports

Singing

Acting

20. HIL INDIA, a PSU under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals is to supply 25 MT Malathion Technical for supply to locust control programme to which country under Government to Government arrangement?

Bhutan

Iraq

Nepal

Iran

21. International passengers arriving in India will have to give an undertaking before boarding that they would undergo a mandatory quarantine for how many days?

21 days

14 days

7 days

15 days

22. Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2000 was awarded to the former President of South Africa along with ------------.

Sathish Dawan

Subramanian

Grameen Bank of Bangladesh

World Health Organisation

23. Which of the following is NOT written by Munshi Premchand?

Gaban

Godan

Guide

Manasarovar

24. Footballer, Artiz Aduriz announced his retirement at the age of 39 after finding out that he requires prosthetic hip replacement surgery. He is from which country?

Croatia

Spain

Ukraine

Portugal

25. ICICI is the name of a ------------.

chemical industry

bureau

corporation

financial institution

26. The World Bank announced emergency operations of how much worth to 100 developing countries over a 15-month period to fight the deadly Coronavirus?

260 billion USD

160 billion USD

100 billion USD

200 billion USD

27. According to the report titled 'Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective-March 2020' how many new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in March 2020?

5.21 lakh

8.21 lakh

11.83 lakh

9.83 lakh

28. Which bank has introduced a special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens which offers an interest rate of 6.55% per annum for deposits up to Rs 2 crores with a tenure of more than 5 years to 10 years?

HSBC Bank India

ICICI bank

Bank of India

Union Bank Of India

29. Who inaugurated the first-of-its-kind digital Model Conference of Parties 2020 to involve the younger generation in conversations around the impact of humanity's footprint on biodiversity?

Ramvilas Paswan

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Prakash Javadekar

Narendra Singh Tomar

30. Which state postal department tie up to supply 'Shahi Lichi' of Muzaffarpur and 'Zardalu Mango' of Bhagalpur to consumers at their doorstep?

Bihar

Jharkhand

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

GK 2020 Answers

Answer- Atul Sahai

Answer- Atul Sahai

Answer- A K Sikri

Answer- A K Sikri

Answer- Medicine

Answer- Medicine

Answer- Nani Palkhivala

Answer- Nani Palkhivala

Answer- Jahnabi Phookan

Answer- Jahnabi Phookan

Answer- II

Answer- II

Answer- ICICI bank

Answer- ICICI bank

Answer- Odisha

Answer- Odisha

Answer- Naomi Osaka

Answer- Naomi Osaka

Answer- Magnus Carlsen

Answer- Magnus Carlsen

Answer- 24, 25 May

Answer- 24, 25 May

Answer- 1917

Answer- 1917

Answer- Football player

Answer- Football player

Answer- George Orwell

Answer- George Orwell

Answer- Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Answer- Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Answer- defence expenditure

Answer- defence expenditure

Answer- Union Bank of India

Answer- Union Bank of India

Answer- Hockey

Answer- Hockey

Answer- Acting

Answer- Acting

Answer- Iran

Answer- Iran

Answer- 14 days

Answer- 14 days

Answer- Grameen Bank of Bangladesh

Answer- Grameen Bank of Bangladesh

Answer- Guide

Answer- Guide

Answer- Spain

Answer- Spain

Answer- financial institution

Answer- financial institution

Answer- 160 billion USD

Answer- 160 billion USD

Answer- 8.21 lakh

Answer- 8.21 lakh

Answer- ICICI bank

Answer- ICICI bank

Answer- Prakash Javadekar

Answer- Prakash Javadekar

Answer- Bihar

Answer- Bihar

