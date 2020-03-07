Current Affairs 2020 Questions For March 7, 2020: Take The Quiz Here

The world is progressing at a never before seen pace and it is equally important to keep up with it. Being up to date with the current happenings around the globe also helps a person in competitive examinations. It is becoming extremely important to keep up with every recent development that goes around the globe and remain updated about daily current affairs. Having such kind of knowledge even helps to set you apart in a crowd. Read on to know more about current affairs 2020:

ALSO READ | Current Affairs 2020, 6th March: National And International Questions

Daily Current affairs today questions for March 7, 2020

1. This country recently refused to give passports to numerous government employees facing suspension over charges like corruption?

India

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Pakistan

2. The International Women's Day is coming up, when is it?

March 10

March 7

March 12

March 8

3. Name NASA’s rover made specifically for the upcoming Mars Mission 2020?

Innovation

Cell

Perseverance

Prospect

ALSO READ | Current Affairs 2020, March 4: National And International Questions

4. Indira Gandhi was recently included in which magazine’s ‘100 Women of the Year' list?

Forbes

Mirror

TIME

Outlook

5. The astronomers at the University of British Columbia recently discovered how many new planets?

10

17

25

20

6. Which of the following world leader will be signing a new bill to tackle the dangerous coronavirus?

Emmanuel Macron

Moon Jae-in

Donald Trump

Narendra Modi

7. Who is the newly appointed finance secretary?

Atanu Chakraborty

T V Somanathan

Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Tuhin Kant Pandey

8. Which bank account holders have been issued a withdrawal limit of ₹50,000 by the RBI?

IndusInd Bank

Yes Bank

HDFC Bank

AXIS Bank

ALSO READ | GK Questions March 3rd, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

9. According to the Union Government, all primary schools will be shut until what date?

March 15

March 31

March 21

April 1

10. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Information Commissioner?

Bimal Julka

Devendra Yadav

Ashish Tripathi

NK Vaid

Daily current affairs today answers for March 7, 2020

India March 8 Perseverance TIME Magazine 17 US President Donald Trump Ajay Bhushan Pandey YES Bank March 31 Bimal Julka

ALSO READ | Current Affairs 2020: National And International Questions For March 2