Current Affairs 2020 Questions For March 7, 2020: Take The Quiz Here

The world is progressing at a never before seen pace and it is equally important to keep up with it. Being up to date with the current happenings around the globe also helps a person in competitive examinations. It is becoming extremely important to keep up with every recent development that goes around the globe and remain updated about daily current affairs. Having such kind of knowledge even helps to set you apart in a crowd. Read on to know more about current affairs 2020:
1. This country recently refused to give passports to numerous government employees facing suspension over charges like corruption?
2. The International Women's Day is coming up, when is it?
3. Name NASA’s rover made specifically for the upcoming Mars Mission 2020?
4. Indira Gandhi was recently included in which magazine’s ‘100 Women of the Year' list?
5. The astronomers at the University of British Columbia recently discovered how many new planets?
6. Which of the following world leader will be signing a new bill to tackle the dangerous coronavirus?
7. Who is the newly appointed finance secretary?
8. Which bank account holders have been issued a withdrawal limit of ₹50,000 by the RBI?
9. According to the Union Government, all primary schools will be shut until what date?
10. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Information Commissioner?
