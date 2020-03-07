The Debate
Current Affairs 2020 Questions For March 7, 2020: Take The Quiz Here

Education

This quiz is based on the current happenings around the world. Check out how good is your knowledge by taking this Current Affairs 2020 quiz right away.

current affairs 2020

The world is progressing at a never before seen pace and it is equally important to keep up with it. Being up to date with the current happenings around the globe also helps a person in competitive examinations. It is becoming extremely important to keep up with every recent development that goes around the globe and remain updated about daily current affairs. Having such kind of knowledge even helps to set you apart in a crowd. Read on to know more about current affairs 2020:

ALSO READ | Current Affairs 2020, 6th March: National And International Questions

Daily Current affairs today questions for March 7, 2020

1. This country recently refused to give passports to numerous government employees facing suspension over charges like corruption?

  • India
  • Sri Lanka
  • Bangladesh
  • Pakistan

2. The International Women's Day is coming up, when is it?

  • March 10
  • March 7
  • March 12
  • March 8

3. Name NASA’s rover made specifically for the upcoming Mars Mission 2020?

  • Innovation
  • Cell
  • Perseverance
  • Prospect

ALSO READ | Current Affairs 2020, March 4: National And International Questions

4. Indira Gandhi was recently included in which magazine’s ‘100 Women of the Year' list?

  • Forbes
  • Mirror
  • TIME
  • Outlook

5. The astronomers at the University of British Columbia recently discovered how many new planets?

  • 10
  • 17
  • 25
  • 20

6. Which of the following world leader will be signing a new bill to tackle the dangerous coronavirus?

  • Emmanuel Macron
  • Moon Jae-in
  • Donald Trump
  • Narendra Modi

7. Who is the newly appointed finance secretary?

  • Atanu Chakraborty
  • T V Somanathan
  • Ajay Bhushan Pandey
  • Tuhin Kant Pandey

8. Which bank account holders have been issued a withdrawal limit of ₹50,000 by the RBI?

  • IndusInd Bank
  • Yes Bank
  • HDFC Bank
  • AXIS Bank

ALSO READ | GK Questions March 3rd, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

9. According to the Union Government, all primary schools will be shut until what date?

  • March 15
  • March 31
  • March 21
  • April 1

10. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Information Commissioner?

  • Bimal Julka
  • Devendra Yadav
  • Ashish Tripathi
  • NK Vaid

Daily current affairs today answers for March 7, 2020

  1. India
  2. March 8
  3. Perseverance
  4. TIME Magazine
  5. 17
  6. US President Donald Trump
  7. Ajay Bhushan Pandey
  8. YES Bank
  9. March 31
  10. Bimal Julka

ALSO READ | Current Affairs 2020: National And International Questions For March 2

