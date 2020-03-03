GK Questions March 3rd, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK today quiz for their exams.

Also Read: GK Questions 28th February 2020: National And International Questions

Here is the gk in English:

1. The US and Taliban signed a peace deal for the withdrawal of American troops from -------.

Pakistan

Afghanistan

Iraq

Syria

2. Which day is observed every year as Zero Discrimination Day?

1st March

10th January

1st December

5th November

3. Who has been appointed as the country’s new Prime Minister by Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah?

Pravind Jugnauth

Muhyiddin Yassin

Pramod Agarwal

Sanna Marin

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 28th February: National And International Questions

4. What is the name of Former India hockey player who was a part of the 1968 Olympics bronze-winning team, who passed away recently?

Man Mohan Sood

Vikho-o Yhoshu

T N Chaturvedi

Balbir Singh Kullar

5. What is the name of Veteran athletics coach and Dronacharya awardee who has passed away recently?

Akbar Padamsee

Joginder Singh Saini

Vidya Bal

Bapu Nadkarni

6. Recently which company has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical company?

Tata Steel

Infosys

Maruti Suzuki

Reliance Industries

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 27th February: National And International Questions

7. India has completed the signing of the Agreement for Bilateral Swap Arrangement (BSA) with which country?

UK

Japan

UAE

USA

8. Dr S Shettar, who passed away recently, was associated with which profession?

Archaeologist

Scientist

Ornithologist

Historian

9. On which date the WOlrd Rare Disease Day is observed across the world?

February 27

February 28

February 26

February 29

10. India is to partner with which country in the implementation of the ‘Purvodaya’ scheme?

France

Germany

Japan

Italy

Answers:

1.Answer- Afghanistan

2.Answer- 1st March

3.Answer- Muhyiddin Yassin

4.Answer- Balbir Singh Kullar

5.Answer- Joginder Singh Saini

6.Answer- Tata Steel

Tata Steel is a subsidiary of Tata group and CEO is T.V. Narendran

6.Answer- Japan

On October 29, 2018, Bilateral Swap Arrangement (BSA) was negotiated between Indian and Japan.

7.Answer- Historian

8.Answer- Japan

9. Answer- February 29

10. Answer- Japan

Also Read: GK Questions February 28, 2020: National And International Affairs