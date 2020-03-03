GK Questions March 3rd, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK today quiz for their exams.
1. The US and Taliban signed a peace deal for the withdrawal of American troops from -------.
2. Which day is observed every year as Zero Discrimination Day?
3. Who has been appointed as the country’s new Prime Minister by Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah?
4. What is the name of Former India hockey player who was a part of the 1968 Olympics bronze-winning team, who passed away recently?
5. What is the name of Veteran athletics coach and Dronacharya awardee who has passed away recently?
6. Recently which company has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical company?
7. India has completed the signing of the Agreement for Bilateral Swap Arrangement (BSA) with which country?
8. Dr S Shettar, who passed away recently, was associated with which profession?
9. On which date the WOlrd Rare Disease Day is observed across the world?
10. India is to partner with which country in the implementation of the ‘Purvodaya’ scheme?
1.Answer- Afghanistan
2.Answer- 1st March
3.Answer- Muhyiddin Yassin
4.Answer- Balbir Singh Kullar
5.Answer- Joginder Singh Saini
6.Answer- Tata Steel
Tata Steel is a subsidiary of Tata group and CEO is T.V. Narendran
6.Answer- Japan
On October 29, 2018, Bilateral Swap Arrangement (BSA) was negotiated between Indian and Japan.
7.Answer- Historian
8.Answer- Japan
9. Answer- February 29
10. Answer- Japan
