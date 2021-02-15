Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download DoFW Call Letter

Department of Forests and Wildlife, Delhi on Monday released the admit card for the Forest Guard recruitment exam. DoFW will conduct the Forest Guard exam in a computer-based test mode from March 1 to 7, 2021 at various centres across the country. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit card online at- forest.delhigovt.nic.in.

For the convenience of candidates, we have provided a direct link to download the DoFW Delhi forest guard admit card here.

Direct link to download DoFW Delhi forest guard admit card. The link to download the admit card will be available till March 7.

How to download Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the DoFW Delhi - forest.delhigovt.nic.in On the homepage click on the link that reads "Click here for admit card" It will redirect you to a new page of the Forest Guard Delhi Key in your user ID and password Your Forest Guard Delhi admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take its print out

Delhi Forest Guard Recruitment Exams:

The online exam is divided into five sections namely, General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Language and Comprehension, Hindi Language and Comprehension, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will consist of 200 questions with 40 marks for each section. The duration of exam will be two hours. Candidates must note that there will be a negative marking of 0.25 for every wrong answer marked by the candidate.

Also Read| DOFW Admit Card 2021: Know Details Of The Delhi Forest Guard Exam And Admit Card

Also Read| UP Abhyudaya Yojana:All You Need To Know About Free Coaching For Civil Services, JEE, NEET

Candidates will also have to appear for a Physical Test. Criteria for the standard height and chest size should be met before appearing for the test. For men, the height needs to be at 163 centimetres whereas the width of the chest should be 84 cms. As for women, their height would have to be at 150 cms and the width of the chest should be 79 cms. For the Physical test, the male and female candidates will have to cover 25 and 16 km lap, respectively, in four hours time on foot.

Also Read| MAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till Feb 16, Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow

Also Read| RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exams 2021: Additional Date Included In CBT- 1 Schedule, Check Here

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)