Haryana Government Schools' Pass Percentage Has Doubled In Last 5 Years

In the past five years, the pass percentage of class 10 students of Haryana government schools has improved and doubled, informed Additional Chief Secretary (School Education), Mahavir Singh. While speaking to a media outlet, Singh informed that the in last five years the growth rate of pass percentage of Secondary class is recorded comparatively higher than private schools. As per reports, the percentage has gone up to 29 per cent, i.e from 30.32 per cent in 2015 to 59.74 per cent in 2020.

While the pass percentage of Haryana government school has drastically increased, the officials also noted that the pass percentage in private school for the same time period has gone up with only four per cent, i.e from 57.29 per cent in 2015 to 69.51 per cent this year. Anchoring to reports, the state government said that the pass percentage of government school students is better than even private students in several districts including Yamunanagar and Panchkula. The officials noted that despite the fact that almost 70 per cent government school students belong to poor families, including SC and BPL, the results of the government school outshined the private ones.

READ: Goa Allows Teaching & Non Teaching Staff To Work From Home; Schools Closed Till July 31

The Additional Chief Secretary reportedly said that the change did not happen overnight. He added that the improvement is the result of consistent efforts that took place during the last five years including the introduction of online transfer policy and ensuring the presence of teachers in the schools through biometric attendance system.

The officials informed that in districts such as Yamunanagar and Panchkula, the pass percentage increased by 25 per cent and 35 per cent respectively this year in comparison to last year. Singh reportedly said that according to Haryana School Education Board class 10 result this year, over 12,000 students have found a place in the merit list by securing above 80 per cent marks. He added that this year's result is also a ‘record’ if the results of previous years are taken into account.

READ: BHU Students Oppose UGC Guidelines On University Exams, Call For Cancellation

Class 12 results more encouraging

While the merit list students are now eligible for scholarships, it was noted that as many as 1.7 lakh students of government schools had appeared for class exams. The officials reportedly said that the students of government schools have performed well even in subjects like English and Mathematics, which usually witness low pass percentage in the State.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Singh also said that the results of class 12 are more encouraging as 79.78 per cent students of government schools cleared the examination. He informed that the pass percentage was 50.57 per cent in 2015 and in the past five years the success rate of government school students has increased by 60 per cent.

READ: Maulana Azad Medical College Doctors Move Delhi High Court; Seek Degree Certificates

READ: FCRI Student Receives Scholarship, Fee Waiver Worth Rs 50 Lakh In Auburn University