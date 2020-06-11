Delhi University Registration And Admission Form Details To Be Announced Soon

DU i.e. Delhi University usually announces new applications for new admissions of UG, PG & PhD students on June 1st. However, it was delayed indefinitely this time due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The DU Academic Council is expected to discuss details about the eligibility, online courses and admission criteria for this new academic session today. According to the sources, the registration is likely to begin between late June to early July, but an official confirmation is still awaited.

DU expected admission rules for the 2020 session

DU is expected to provide a single DU application form for admission of new students into the 90 DU affiliated colleges.

According to the sources, there are no sports or extracurricular trails going to be conducted in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, an alternative decision is likely to be taken for the same.

The DU application form would be available through online mode using this URL: du.ac.in.

DU might change the rules this time associated with admission into various courses in the University.

Issues related to admission of reserved category candidates may be discussed during the DU Academic council meeting today.

Since Delhi University was asked to reserve 15% seats for the EWS quota (Economically Weaker Section). Last year it implemented 10% and the remaining percentage was expected to be implemented by the current year. The DU Academic council may announce their actions regarding the same as well.

Eligibility criteria to various DU courses as well as the fee structure are likely to remain the same as of the previous year.

The verification of the documents during the new admission may take place through the online mode this time. The physical verification of documents may be conducted once the college session starts.

ALSO READ| Delhi University Latest Updates: Exam Question Paper To Be Set By As Per OBE Requirements

DU UG Courses

Admission to merit-based UG programmes depends on the cut-off score released by the college. Exams like Delhi University Entrance Test 2020 (DUET) and Delhi University Joint Admission Test 2020 (DU-JAT) are conducted to shortlist aspirants for admission to selective UG courses, like BTech, BMS, BBA-FIA, etc.

ALSO READ| Delhi University (DU) Releases Grading Guidelines For Academic Year 2019-20 Amid COVID-19

DU PG Courses

DU PG admission 2020 occurs via direct entry as well as through entrance exam. For selective PG courses, admission occurs through DUET 2020 and DU-JAT 2020. Candidates from SC/ST/OBC/PwD category are given admission directly based on the cut-offs for merit-based programmes. While EWS quota (Economically Weaker Section) candidates are required to submit their EWS certificate along with income certificate to avail admission.

DU PhD Courses

Admission to MPhil and PhD programmes are usually based on candidates' scores that an individual obtains in their university-based entrance test. The entrance test is usually followed by a personal interview (PI), but this time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the PI structure may change. Those candidates who have a valid UGC NET/ CSIR NET score are generally exempted from a written test and are directly called for an interview.

ALSO READ| Delhi University To Establish Public Health School Under IoE Scheme

ALSO READ| Delhi University Latest Updates: Group Of Professors Oppose "open Book" Exam Suggestion